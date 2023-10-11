World Health Organization appoints Hanan Balkhy its regional director for Eastern Mediterranean

Saudi Arabia artists pay homage to legendary poet Imru Al-Qais

RIYADH: Two Saudi Arabia artists have produced compelling paintings and are offering workshops that provide insights into the verse of legendary pre-Islamic poet Imru Al-Qais, who was born in the Najd region in 501 A.D. and died in Turkiye in 544 A.D.

Wijdan Al-Jahwri and Meznah Jiffry are also running workshops at the Imru Al-Qais Festival launched by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture as part of Arab Poetry Year 2023.

“My paintings showcased in this workshop are based on one of the most famous poems by Imru Al-Qais, where he wrote about the beauty of his lover in great detail,” said Jiffry, in reference to “Stop, friends! Let’s stay and weep at the thought of my love,” which is the first of the world-famous seven “Al-Mu’allaqat,” or “The Suspended Odes.”

“I tried to embody the beauty of the woman he described through my painting. I firmly believe that visual art and poetry are two sides of the same coin,” she said of Al-Qais’ description of what is believed to be his cousin Unaizah.

Using a variety of materials in her paintings, including saffron, Al-Jahwri said she attempted to depict the internal struggles of the famous poet.

Pointing at one of her paintings, she said: “I wanted to paint the suffering experienced by Imru Al-Qais in a square form. When we are faced with problems, we tend to shut down and metaphorically close ourselves in a square form box, we do not go outside of the box to solve our problem, but bravely Al-Qais always solved and overcame every problem he faced.”

She added: “I wanted to express this part of his life with a piece of cloth that I took out of the frame to show how (he) overcame every struggle and problem he had.”

Al-Jahwri said she used different colors to depict various periods of Al-Qais’ life.

“I used sandy color to convey the early part of his life, his childhood and upbringing,” said Al-Jahwri.

Several of the two artists’ paintings were produced during a workshop, in the presence of the participants, who were encouraged to do the same with various types of paints and brushes.

There are also other cultural activities and events at the festival that embody the life of the poet, including musical performances and a play.

There is also a virtual reality display of rare historical artifacts found in an archaeological site in Al-Faw, the home of Al-Qais.

In addition, the festival is hosting calligraphy, sculpture, handicrafts and poetry-writing workshops.

“I am very happy to know about the different sites of Saudi Arabia, including the cultural aspects. And it was interesting for me to watch all these programs and activities in this festival,” said Yujin, a South Korean student from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, who is attending a program at King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic language.

She added: “I was impressed by the play that I saw about Imru Al-Qais. I didn’t know much about the poetry during the Jahiliya (pre-Islamic) period, but through this festival, I was able to know that.”

