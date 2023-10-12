Iraq is guest of honor at ‘Made in Saudi’ expo

Phone call between Saudi crown prince, Iranian president as Israel pounds Gaza
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The pair discussed the ongoing military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.
The crown prince reiterated that the Kingdom is exerting all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to halt the escalation.
He stressed Saudi Arabia’s position rejecting targeting of civilians and taking innocent lives, emphasizing the need to take into account the principles of international humanitarian law, noting the grave concern about the seriousness of the humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip.
The crown prince stressed Kingdom’s firm position towards supporting the Palestinian cause and efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.
With an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, Fly Red Sea will transport guests across The Red Sea’s island resorts
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Red Sea Global on Wednesday launched Saudi Arabia’s first seaplane company to transport guests to the Kingdom’s Red Sea island resorts.
Named Fly Red Sea, the company has an initial fleet of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, which will be flying on sustainable aviation fuel, RSG announced on its website www.redseaglobal.com.
“Each aircraft can accommodate a pilot and up to six guests with luggage for guest transfers to water-based resorts, or up to nine guests for scenic tours across the entire destination,” RSG said.
“As a pilot myself, I was deeply invested in the efforts to build Fly Red Sea,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala.
“Our goal was to create a company that would … explore technologies to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint, and prioritize giving skilled, rewarding career opportunities to the Saudi people,” he said.
Fly Red Sea will have as its home base the Red Sea International (RSI) Airport in Hanak, Tabuk region, which has a dedicated seaplane runway running parallel to the main terminal.
Fly Red Sea's first seaplane flight on October 11 coincided with the arrival of the new airport's first guests, a VIP delegation of Saudi ministers and other leaders aboard a specially liveried Saudia flight from Riyadh.
First put into operation on September 21, 2023, the airport was created to serve the Kingdom's Red Sea Development and Amaala tourism megaprojects.
As planned, Fly Red Sea's fleet will be expanded to nine seaplanes by 2028 and to more than 20 by 2030, in line with the destination’s development phases.
Upon full completion in 2030, the new tourism destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.
The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities, according to redseaglobal.com.
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss Gaza situation
The crown prince stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Gaza during a call, the Saudi Press Agency said Thursday.
The crown prince stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people.
He reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to work to calm the situation, stop the ongoing escalation, respect international humanitarian law, including lifting the siege on Gaza, and work to create suitable conditions for the return of stability to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve just and lasting peace.
The crown prince emphasized the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians in any way or disrupting infrastructure and vital interests that affect their daily lives.
Saudi minister discusses development of high-tech sectors with foreign counterparts and UN officials
The meeting are parts of the Kingdom’s efforts to create new opportunities to boost the digital economy, the space industry, and digital entrepreneurship
Updated 12 October 2023
SPA
RIYADH: A Saudi delegation representing the nation’s digital economy, space and innovation sectors, led by Abdullah Al-Swaha, the minister of communications and information technology, has held meetings with ministers from other countries and UN officials in an effort to create new opportunities for the development of the digital economy, the space industry, and digital entrepreneurship.
During a meeting with Japan’s minister of internal affairs and communications, Junji Suzuki, and nation’s minister of digital transformation, Taro Kono, Al-Swaha discussed with them ways to promote the growth of the digital economy, develop digital capabilities, encourage technical investments, and develop digital government.
He also also held talks with the UK minister of data and digital infrastructure, John Whittingdale, about ways in which the relationship between the two countries might be strengthened in areas such as growing the digital economy, innovation, and research and development.
In separate meetings, Al-Swaha talked with the secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union, Doreen Bogdan, and the UN’s under-secretary-general for socioeconomic affairs, Li Junhua, about the expansion of partnerships and existing initiatives in support of the growth of the digital economy in the region.