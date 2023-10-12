Iraq is guest of honor at ‘Made in Saudi’ expo

RIYADH: Iraq is the guest of honor — which includes 24 of the country’s companies — at the second edition of the “Made in Saudi” exhibition.

The event takes place from Oct. 16 to 19 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center and features over 100 national companies, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Iraq’s selection demonstrates the strong and growing economic relations between the two countries. It is hoped that the event will attract significant local and international buyers, the SPA reported.

From 2018-2022, non-oil exports from the Kingdom to Iraq totaled SR14.8 billion ($3.9 billion).

The construction-materials industry emerged as the top exporting sector, at SR4.42 billion.

Trade in all sectors were boosted by the establishment of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in 2017.

The “Made in Saudi Arabia” exhibition aims to promote local products and services as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the SPA stated.