Syria’s two main airports out of service after Israel strikes: state media

File photo of Aleppo airport (AFP)
AFP
  • No one was hurt in the attacks
  • The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day
AFP
DAMASCUS: Israeli strikes knocked Syria’s two main airports out of service on Thursday, Syrian state media said, in the first such attack since a weekend Hamas assault on Israel triggered fierce fighting.
Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in the capital Damascus and northern city Aleppo, both of which are controlled by the government of war-torn Syria.
The “simultaneous” strikes “damaged landing strips in the two airports, putting them out of service,” state media said, citing an unidentified military source.
The latest strikes came as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a sixth day, after hundreds of Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border into Israel on Saturday and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.
They also came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel.
The military source cited by Syrian state media described the strikes as a “desperate attempt” by Israel to “divert attention” away from the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbor, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran, which supports Assad’s government, to expand its footprint there.
Iran, which backs Hamas, on Saturday celebrated Hamas’ assault on Israel, though it insisted it was not involved in it.

Updated 11 sec ago
  • “The war we witness today in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists’ war against Hamas, it is the Zionists’ war against all Palestinians,” Amirabdollahian said
DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister accused Israel of seeking “genocide” by enforcing a siege against Gaza, according to Iranian state TV, before a visit to Iraq’s capital on Thursday.
“Today, the continuation of war crimes by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Zionists against the civilians of Gaza, besieging, cutting off water and electricity, and denying entry of medicine and food, has created conditions where the Zionists are seeking a genocide of all people in Gaza,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said.
“The war we witness today in the Gaza Strip is not just the Zionists’ war against Hamas, it is the Zionists’ war against all Palestinians.”

Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
  • In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israel’s uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes
AFP
Brussels: NATO countries on Thursday told Israel’s defense minister they stood by his country after the attack by Hamas, but urged his forces to respond with “proportionality,” the alliance said.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant briefed his counterparts from the US-led military alliance via videolink as his country’s military carries out a bombing campaign after Islamist militants killed over 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
“Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO condemned the terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms, adding: ‘Israel does not stand alone’,” NATO said in a statement.
“Allies expressed solidarity with Israel, making clear that it has the right to defend itself with proportionality against these unjustifiable acts of terror.”
NATO countries “called for Hamas to immediately release all hostages, and for the fullest possible protection of civilians. Allies also made clear that no nation or organization should seek to take advantage of the situation or to escalate it.”
The statement added that “a number of NATO allies made clear that they are providing practical support to Israel as it continues to respond to the situation.”
In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israel’s uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes, while the UN said more than 338,000 people have been displaced.
US President Joe Biden — who has strongly backed Israel and started sending military aid — has cautioned that Israel must, despite “all the anger and frustration ... operate by the rules of war.”
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps insisted Thursday that Israel was “going after the terrorists” in Gaza.
“They are not by design attacking civilians,” he told journalists at NATO headquarters.
“That’s a very, very important, critical difference that I think the whole world needs to understand.”

Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization has called on the international community to urge Israel to stop bombing Gaza, and open corridors to allow urgent relief to reach the beseiged Palestinian people.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the ARCO condemned what it viewed as the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and said Tel Aviv has ignored international humanitarian laws.

 

Egypt receives humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

Egypt receives humanitarian aid bound for Gaza
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
Agencies
Egypt receives humanitarian aid bound for Gaza

Egypt receives humanitarian aid bound for Gaza
  • Jordan’s relief plane carrying medical supplies will land in Egypt before making its way to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border
  • Egypt signalled rejection of Gaza residents being forced south across the border.
Updated 12 min 32 sec ago
Agencies

RIYADH: The first shipment of humanitarian aid arrived in Egypt’s Sinai Thursday from Jordan, state-affiliated media reported, to be transported into Gaza, which Israel has been bombarding for days following a surprise Hamas attack.

The Jordanian plane, equipped by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in coordination with the Jordanian Foreign Ministry and the Royal Air Force, is carrying essential medical supplies in response to the growing number of Palestinians wounded in the war, according to Jordan’s news agency PETRA.
Israel’s army has hammered Hamas with thousands of strikes ahead of what is widely expected to be a ground invasion of the crowded territory, after Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and took about 150 hostages during the weekend attack.
More than 1,350 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as Israel has levelled entire city blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings in the six days since Hamas militants launched their unprecedented attack.
El-Arish airport, 50 kilometers (30 miles) away from the Rafah border crossing into Gaza, “has been designated by Egyptian authorities to receive international humanitarian aid from different parties and international organizations,” Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a Thursday statement.
It was not immediately clear when the aid would arrive in Gaza, after three Israeli air strikes on the Rafah border crossing — the only entry point into Gaza not controlled by Israel — resulted in its closure.

Egypt called on Thursday for humanitarian relief to be provided to Palestinian civilians inside the Gaza Strip and asked Israel to avoid targeting the Palestinian side of the crossing after strikes that prevented normal operations there.

Egypt has also signalled its rejection of Gaza residents being forced south across the border.
“From the beginning, we emphasised the continued opening of the Rafah crossing to provide humanitarian aid, and the crossing will remain open until we meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Gaza Strip,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart.
Calls for aid to Gaza have multiplied, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, who spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday.
Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip, cutting off water, food, electricity and other essential supplies after Hamas’s assault.
United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said the siege was “prohibited” under international humanitarian law.
Six days of relentless bombardment of Gaza have left the tiny territory in tatters, with residential buildings, mosques, factories and schools all hit.
The UN says over 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.
Gaza’s only power plant shut down Wednesday after running out of fuel, according to the Palestinian enclave’s electricity authority.
Between Monday and Tuesday, Israel launched three air strikes on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, which has been closed since.
Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on the planet, with 2.4 million people — half of them children — living on a 362-square-kilometer (140-square-mile) strip of land.

Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
  • Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the surprise attack on Israel
AFP

Paris: Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Others remain missing. Many of them were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.
Here is what we know so far:
At least 22 US citizens have been killed, the US State Department said on Wednesday.
An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted. “We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas,” President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
Twenty-one Thais have been killed, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.
Another 13 were wounded and 14 are thought to have been abducted, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most working in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.
Eleven French nationals have died, according to an official toll released late on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier that 18 French nationals were missing, including “several children... probably kidnapped.”
Ten Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan republic’s embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.
Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.
Argentina’s foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country’s had been killed and 15 others were missing.
At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.
It said it had no information about any hostages but that six Russian nationals were missing.
Two Britons have been confirmed dead by their families, and the Israeli embassy in London on Wednesday confirmed two more.
The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a “significant number” of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.
Three Canadians have been killed and three others remain missing, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that three Chinese nationals had been killed and two were missing.
The foreign ministry said Wednesday that three Ukrainians had been confirmed killed, nine had been injured and six missing.
The foreign ministry said Tuesday two Brazilian citizens had been killed, a man and a woman. Another Brazilian remains missing.
Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, the authorities said.
The Philippines embassy in Israel said on Wednesday a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed in an attack on a kibbutz near Gaza. Three nationals were missing.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.
Vienna said on Wednesday an Israeli-Austrian had died. Two others remain missing.
The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Azerbaijani national had been killed.
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.
The Jewish community in Chile has announced one Chilean killed in the fighting, which has not been confirmed by the authorities. A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according the foreign ministry.
A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.
The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed in the attack launched by Hamas.
Several dual German-Israeli nationals have been kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said on Sunday.
The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel she had recognized her daughter in online videos showing a woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.
Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the nearby music festival.
Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.
Two Colombians who were at the Supernova desert festival were missing, Israel’s ambassador to Colombia said on X.
The government confirmed two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said two Israeli-Italians were missing.
Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay’s government said, without giving details.
Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Israel said on Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.
Tanzania’s ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

