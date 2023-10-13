You are here

EU President Michel warns about spillover of Israel-Hamas war into Europe
European Council President Charles Michel speaks during an exclusive interview with the Associated Press at the EU Council in Brussels, on Oct. 13, 2023. (AP)
Updated 13 October 2023
AP
  • "If there would be more difficulties at the regional level, we would have immediately huge difficulties on the European soil because of the refugees," EU Council President Michel said
  • "This is not the time to have more difficulty because we will import in the EU conflicts"
AP
BRUSSELS: European Union leader Charles Michel on Friday warned that the Israel-Hamas war could create a surge in refugees heading for Europe, raising the risk of spurring on anti-migrant forces, deepening divisions and inflaming tensions between supporters of Israel and the Palestinians.
“Look, if there would be more difficulties at the regional level, we would have immediately huge difficulties on the European soil because of the refugees,” EU Council President Michel said in an interview with The Associated Press.
“And we know how it can be used by some political groups within the EU to fuel some controversies and to make the EU more fragmented,” he said, adding it could increase polarization on one of the most contentious issues in many European nations.
“We know that in our societies across the EU, there are also different feelings, emotions among our citizens, and this is very important not to import within the EU the tragic conflict,” he said. "This is not the time to have more difficulty because we will import in the EU conflicts.”
One week ahead of the EU-US summit in Washington with President Biden, the two longstanding trans-Atlantic partners have been caught up in the increasingly frantic diplomatic efforts to prevent the war from escalating.
On Friday, Israel warned civilians living in the northern part of Gaza, which has a population of more than 1 million people, to leave the area, ahead of an expected ground offensive by the Israeli military, in response to a shocking and brutal attack by Hamas nearly a week ago.
To have an immediate impact as the battle around Gaza intensifies, Michel called for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing neighboring Gaza.
It would mean that international aid would have to increase.
However, Egypt says it already hosts millions of refugees and has signaled its reluctance to take many more from Gaza.
“You can imagine for such a country with some financial and economic challenges what it means. It means that we need to engage with those countries to see what we can do in order to support the initiatives taken by some leaders in the region, taken by some in United Nations to allow some corridor, humanitarian corridor,” he said.
By September, the most recent EU figures showed 194,269 migrants had arrived by irregular routes in 2023. The bloc is already deeply divided on how to deal with the new arrivals, between those that support Brussels’ initiatives focused on distributing migrants between members in an act of solidarity and those, like Hungary or Poland, whose far-right governments flatly refuse any shared responsibility for migrants arriving in other member states.
Michel also called for diplomats and government officials to fan out across the region in an effort to contain the crisis.
“It’s so important to engage with the countries in the region to make sure that despite all the differences on many topics. We try to do our best to make sure that we will not face a regional escalation, which would be a tragedy first for the region, for the people in the region, but also for the world,” he said.
In this, the EU wants to be in perfect lockstep with the United States. Having expressed its full support for Israel after the Hamas attacks, the EU is now also calling on Jerusalem to ensure any military actions in and around Gaza remain within the bounds of international law.
“The common position is making very clear that we believe in international law. We believe in this idea that the fundamental principles that must be respected, respected, including when there is such a tragedy,” he said.
Michel said he fully understood the passions involved when people are on the receiving end of an attack like the one from Hamas. He referred back to his time as prime minister of Belgium when it was hit by terror attacks in 2016 which killed 33 people in joint airport and subway bombings.
He said it was no different for France around that time when it was also attacked by Islamic State militants, leaving more than 200 dead.
“I remember very well that it was extremely difficult because we were shocked, extremely shocked. At the same time, I understood very quickly it was important never to forget that we are a democratic country and we must defend and protect the security of our citizens with democratic tools,” he said, indicating that Israel now faces the same challenge.
Michel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be discussing the same issues at a trans-Atlantic summit in Washington next Friday, when continued support for Ukraine will also be high on the agenda.
Questions have been raised whether the trans-Atlantic partners, especially the United States, will be able to maintain the same intensity of support now that Israel is another ally in dire need.
Michel insisted that certainly for the EU, it was beyond doubt. “You can count on me personally, but also on the European leadership to be very clear: we are with Ukraine for as long as it takes, because this is fundamental for our common future.”

Topics: War on Gaza EU EU chief Charles Michel Europe Israel Palestinians

Hundreds of protests sweep south India in solidarity with Palestine

Hundreds of protests sweep south India in solidarity with Palestine
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
  • Demonstrations held in all districts of Kerala as Israel steps up Gaza strikes
  • Protesters say stand reflects their own history of fighting for freedom
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Protests in support of Palestinians have been held at hundreds of sites across the southern Indian state of Kerala since the launch of heavy Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last week.
Scores of Palestinian civilians have been killed every day in the bombardment following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas that began on Saturday.
Israeli bombs have hit residential buildings, hospitals and places of worship, killing more than 1,530 people, including at least 500 children, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.
More than 2.3 million people living in the densely populated enclave have nowhere to hide from the strikes, the ministry said.
Demonstrations have taken place in all districts of Kerala, the coastal state where support for Palestine has for decades transcended social and religious affiliations.
“In Kerala, we conducted a statewide protest and it took place in 300 centers. We strongly stand in solidarity with Palestine,” Rahna Sabeena, a lawyer who coordinated the protests in Malappuram district, told Arab News.
“The Palestinian people have been denied justice for decades. Israel is occupying Palestine with the help of imperial powers ... We oppose occupation in any land by any country.”
Sarin Sasi, secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, who organized protests in Kannur district, said that Keralites wanted to see the Palestinian nation free.
“Our organization always stands with the people of Palestine, so we protested in all the districts. Thousands of young people came with us to protest,” he told Arab News.
“Kerala is a left-leaning state; we are always with the oppressed, our stand is always with the oppressed ... We stand with the Palestinian people, the right of the Palestinian people to live in Gaza and other places with freedom and security.”
In the state capital, Trivandrum, 20 protests were held on Thursday alone.
Gayathri Babu, a health worker and member of the DYFI, said that local activists have been involved in agitation both on the ground and online.
“We have been writing on social media and various platforms which are available to express our solidarity with the victims in Palestine,” she said.
“Palestine has always been the victim. The protest was to show that we are with the victims in Palestine, the children, women in Gaza ... The war should end so that women and children can breathe in Palestine.”
Participants in the DYFI protests came from all social strata. Babu said that the protests reflected the region’s own history of fighting for freedom.
In the 16th century, Keralites resisted Portuguese attempts to assert control in the region. Two centuries later, Kerala was the scene of the first revolts against British colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent.
“Why Kerala is doing this is because of its history, legacy and resistance that took place in Kerala,” Babu told Arab News.
“It’s about the injustice happening in any part of the world.”

Topics: War on Gaza India Kerala Israeli Hamas

Philippines aims to create 120,000 new jobs in halal industry

Philippines aims to create 120,000 new jobs in halal industry
Updated 13 October 2023
Ellie Aben
  • Manila eyes $4bn investment into the sector in the next 5 years
  • Strategy aims at making Filipino enterprises part of the global halal ecosystem
Updated 13 October 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines aims to tap into the global halal market, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Friday, as it seeks to create 120,000 new jobs in the next five years.
The predominantly Catholic Philippines has been lately looking to expand the market presence of its halal-certified products not only in the Middle East, but also in neighboring Muslim-majority Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.
With the world’s Muslim population at about 1.8 billion people, the global halal market is estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion. A third of it is contributed by the halal food and beverage industry, but the market also covers recreation, travel, financial services, fashion, and many other sectors.
The DTI announced the Philippine Halal Development Plan in April, in accordance with the Halal Export Development and Promotion Act passed in 2016.
The strategy will aim at making micro, small and medium Filipino enterprises a part of the global halal ecosystem by the end of this year, and over the next five years “achieve 230 billion ($4 billion) Philippine pesos halal trade and investments, and generate 120,000 jobs,” the DTI said in a statement on Thursday evening.
“We are just now implementing it,” DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual told Arab News.
“There are already halal producers in the Philippines but now we want to be able to go global and be able to tap the more than $7 trillion halal market globally.”
The department is going to lead an inter-agency task force to position the Philippines as the “most halal-friendly trade and investment hub in Asia Pacific.”
The task force will include representatives from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, the Philippine central bank, and the departments of agriculture, tourism, health, science and technology, and foreign affairs.
It will also involve the Mindanao Development Authority — the state agency promoting the welfare and development of the Mindanao region, which is one of the country’s poorest areas and home to the majority of about 7 million Philippine Muslims.
Pascual said that with the new strategy, the Philippines will be able to make the halal sector a major player and tap into foreign markets, making local enterprises “able to participate in the industry and contribute to the economic development of the country, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.”

Topics: Philippines halal market Philippine Halal Development Plan

Protests across Pakistan, Afghanistan in support of Palestinians

Protests across Pakistan, Afghanistan in support of Palestinians
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
  • Political and religious parties staged dozens of small demonstrations across the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and the capital Islamabad
  • A few hundred people also gathered in the Afghan cities of Kabul and Jalalabad for pro-Palestinian rallies organized by Taliban authorities
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Several thousand Pakistani Muslims protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s massive bombardment of Gaza in retaliation to Hamas attacks.
Political and religious parties staged dozens of small demonstrations across the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and the capital Islamabad, where US and Israeli flags were burned.
“There is so much tyranny meted out to Palestinians, nobody can tolerate it. It is a waste of life if we don’t stand by the righteous,” said Tahira Khan, a 50-year-old designer who joined one of several protests in Karachi attended by around 2,000 people.
Protester Shahid Husain, 47, said the leaders of Muslim nations were failing to stand up for Palestinians.
“We came to the streets to make our rulers realize that they don’t need to be scared of the US and that the public wants them to be on the side of Palestine — not Israel and America,” he said from Peshawar, where police said around 20 protests were held attended by more than 5,000 people.
A few hundred people also gathered in the Afghan cities of Kabul and Jalalabad for pro-Palestinian rallies organized by Taliban authorities.
“Palestine you are not alone, we are with you,” one speaker told the crowd. “We are poor, but we will do whatever we can. We can’t do much today but use our feet and stand in your support.”
At the weekend, Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,300 people in Israel in the deadliest attack since the country’s creation in 1948.
They seized around 150 hostages — including dozens of Israelis, dual and foreign nationals — whom Hamas is threatening to kill.
Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes in Gaza for six days, claiming more than 1,500 lives and displacing over 400,000 people in the crowded enclave.
The Pakistan government has condemned the “indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by Israeli authorities” and “the inhumane blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces.”
The United Nations has called on the Israeli army to rescind its order for the immediate relocation of 1.1 million people from north to south Gaza, as it relentlessly pounds the enclave.
The cramped and impoverished territory, where 2.3 million residents live on top of each other, has been under a land, air and sea blockade since 2006. Israel has now cut off water, electricity and food supplies, leaving the enclave in a state of siege.

Topics: War on Gaza Pakistan Afghanistan demonstrations

Blast strikes Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north

Blast strikes Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north
Updated 13 October 2023
AP
  • Taliban footage from the mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri showed bodies covered with shrouds
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility
Updated 13 October 2023
AP

KABUL: A blast struck a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s north, a police spokesperson said. He confirmed there were casualties but did not give a figure or other details about the incident.
Taliban footage from the mosque in the city of Pol-e-Khomri, the provincial capital of Baghlan, showed debris strewn over a red-carpeted floor, scattered personal items and bodies covered with shrouds.
Baghlan police spokesman Sher Ahmad Borhani said he would share information about the blast later.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Daesh group, which targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in past large-scale attacks.
The regional affiliate of Daesh, known as the Daesh in Khorasan Province, increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Daesh, which has operated in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s Taliban rulers. Following their takeover, the Taliban launched a sweeping crackdown against the militant group.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Daesh shiite mosque

White House: Israel’s call to move Gaza civilians is “a tall order”

White House: Israel’s call to move Gaza civilians is “a tall order”
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
  • "That is a lot of people to move in a very short period of time," Kirby said in an interview on MSNBC
  • "Obviously, we don't want to see any civilians hurt," he said later on CNN
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Israel’s call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move within 24 hours is going to be a “tall order,” although the United States was not second-guessing the decision, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.
“That is a lot of people to move in a very short period of time,” Kirby said in an interview on MSNBC.
“We understand what they’re trying to do and why they’re trying to do this — to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target,” he added.
Kirby said US officials are working with Israel and Egypt on getting safe passage for civilians living in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people in one of the most crowded places on Earth.
“Obviously, we don’t want to see any civilians hurt,” he said later on CNN. “We do support safe passage out of Gaza, and certainly that includes the ability for people to move safely inside Gaza.
“These Palestinian people, they’re victims, too. They didn’t ask for this. They didn’t invite Hamas in and say, you know, ‘Go hit Israel.’“
Kirby said he could not confirm Hamas’ assertion that 13 captives were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the last 24 hours.

