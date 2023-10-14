Saudi Arabia urges UN Security Council to take action on Gaza violence, forced displacement

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday made a series of diplomatic calls to urge members of the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibility to maintain international peace and security and Israeli stop military operations in Gaza, the foreign ministry said.

His comments came as relentless Israeli strikes have killed about 1,900 people in the Gaza Strip over the past week, with more than half being under the age of 18, or women, while the territory has also been cut off from food, water and medical supplies, and is living under a total power blackout.

During calls with his counterparts from the UK, Brazil, Malta, Albania, India, Norway and Sweden, Prince Faisal stressed the importance of implementing Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian issue to establish a just and comprehensive solution in accordance with relevant international laws.

He also stressed the need for Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law, including allowing food and relief supplies to reach Gaza and lifting the siege.

The officials discussed the latest developments in Gaza and its surroundings, and international efforts made to resolve the crisis. Prince Faisal called for a halt to all forms of targeting civilians and preventing the forced displacement of the population of Gaza.

Prince Faisal also made calls to his counterparts from Indonesia and Gabon, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. The officials held similar discussions on protecting civilians, the flow of aid, the need for the international community to help stop the violence and prevent forced displacement of Gazans, and for Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law to ensure regional and global security and stability.