Saudi Arabia urges UN Security Council to take action on Gaza violence, forced displacement

Update Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan addresses the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 23, 2023. (AFP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan addresses the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 23, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia urges UN Security Council to take action on Gaza violence, forced displacement

Saudi Arabia urges UN Security Council to take action on Gaza violence, forced displacement
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday made a series of diplomatic calls to urge members of the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibility to maintain international peace and security and Israeli stop military operations in Gaza, the foreign ministry said.

His comments came as relentless Israeli strikes have killed about 1,900 people in the Gaza Strip over the past week, with more than half being under the age of 18, or women, while the territory has also been cut off from food, water and medical supplies, and is living under a total power blackout.

During calls with his counterparts from the UK, Brazil, Malta, Albania, India, Norway and Sweden, Prince Faisal stressed the importance of implementing Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian issue to establish a just and comprehensive solution in accordance with relevant international laws.

He also stressed the need for Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law, including allowing food and relief supplies to reach Gaza and lifting the siege.

The officials discussed the latest developments in Gaza and its surroundings, and international efforts made to resolve the crisis. Prince Faisal called for a halt to all forms of targeting civilians and preventing the forced displacement of the population of Gaza.

Prince Faisal also made calls to his counterparts from Indonesia and Gabon, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. The officials held similar discussions on protecting civilians, the flow of aid, the need for the international community to help stop the violence and prevent forced displacement of Gazans, and for Israel to adhere to international humanitarian law to ensure regional and global security and stability.

Calvin Crossman International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2023 Falconry

Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi to showcase work at AlUla festival

Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi to showcase work at AlUla festival
Updated 14 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi to showcase work at AlUla festival

Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi to showcase work at AlUla festival
  • “Brilliance of the Souls” is a stunning masterpiece and a perfect location to capture amazing pictures
  • Kusama, 90, is widely acknowledged as one of the most important contemporary Japanese artists
Updated 14 October 2023
SPA

ALULA: Japanese artist Kusama Yayoi is all set to exhibit her artwork, titled “Brilliance of the Souls” at the AlUla Festival for Recreation and Relaxation, held from Oct. 19 until Nov. 4.

“Brilliance of the Souls” is a stunning masterpiece and a perfect location to capture amazing pictures. The installation is designed in a way that blends into the natural environment surrounding AlUla and the authentic rocky landscape.

Visitors will discover a small deceptive space with reflective surfaces and water surrounding the central platform.

Once the door closes behind them, the normal world fades away and they are instantly immersed in an enchanting wonderland.

Spheres of multicolored light hang at different heights and intervals from the ceiling, bringing to mind stars, planets, and galaxies, and transporting observers to a limitless ethereal dimension.

Kusama, 90, is widely acknowledged as one of the most important contemporary Japanese artists.

Her work includes sculpture and installation, painting, films, performance art, literature, fashion, conceptual art, feminism, minimalism, surrealism, art brut, pop art, and abstract expressionism.

Visitors can see the installation in a room beyond the usual that provides an unparalleled sensory experience.

It is an exclusive opportunity that allows visitors to have a glamorous experience within the infinite mirrored room, which reflects the festival’s commitment to providing unique and transformative experiences on health, art, culture and music.

Oxford Business Group report tracks progress of Saudi economic development

Oxford Business Group report tracks progress of Saudi economic development
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Oxford Business Group report tracks progress of Saudi economic development

Oxford Business Group report tracks progress of Saudi economic development
  • Report analyzes contribution of energy, mining, industry, and logistics in achieving the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Oxford Business Group, in partnership with National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, recently issued a report which indicated NIDLP continues efforts to achieve the Kingdom’s goals aimed at stimulating innovation, investment and growth in four main sectors.

The report, titled “Driving Saudi Arabia Onwards and Upwards,” tracks the progress made in energy, mining, industry, and logistics while analyzing the contribution of those sectors in achieving the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which is the Kingdom’s plan for the social and economic transformation.

NIDLP activities were launched at the beginning of 2019, out of the Saudi leadership’s belief in the importance of the program’s four sectors (energy, mining, industry, and logistics services) and their integration to achieve added value, maximize and diversify the economic impact, and create an attractive investment environment.

The decision to prioritize the expansion of local content is another focal point, with coverage provided on how Saudi Arabia is leveraging its purchasing power to promote domestic manufacturing and strengthen local value chains.

The program also focuses on improving the trade balance, creating a local industry that competes in global markets, creating sustainable competitive advantages based on innovation, stimulating investments and creating job opportunities, progressing towards achieving the optimal energy mix, and increasing the Kingdom’s logistical connectivity locally and globally.

NIDLP worked to increase the competitiveness and productivity of the four sectors and maximize their economic impact, by taking advantage of technologies as well as natural resources and human capital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. ‏

Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign

Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign
Updated 14 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign

Saudi Arabia, Belgium to document first archaeology expedition during King Abdulaziz’s reign
  • Book and documentary film to be released on mission by explorers from 1951-1952
  • Abdullah Philby led the team which included Gonzague Rickmans, Jacques Rickmans and Philippe Lippens
Updated 14 October 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority is joining forces with the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives and two Belgium universities — KU Leuven and UCLouvain — to publish a book and produce a documentary film commemorating an archaeological expedition conducted during the reign of King Abdulaziz.

The project dubbed “Documenting the Scientific Content of the Rickmans Mission,” seeks to translate French handwritten texts into Arabic, English and Dutch and digitize the documents for wider dissemination. The book will be published in all the aforementioned languages.

The documentary film titled “In the Footsteps of Rickmans,” will retrace the route of the expedition and feature a team of experts from both countries. The journey will start in Jeddah, pass through several key locations, and end in Riyadh. 

The 1951 to 1952 four-month expedition included Gonzague Rickmans, a Semitic languages professor; Philippe Lippens, a specialist in ancient art and inscriptions; Jacques Rickmans, who was renowned for his expertise in comparative linguistics, history of the Hamiri and ancient South Arabian and Sabaean languages; and Abdullah Philby, the explorer.

The explorers covered a distance of over 5,000 km across the western, southern, and central regions of the Kingdom. Each phase of the expedition was meticulously documented. The team successfully cataloged approximately 12,000 inscriptions, despite the challenges posed by the rugged terrain in several regions they traversed.

Dr. Suleiman Al-Thaqafi, professor of ancient Arabic script and cultural advisor at the King Faisal Center, highlighted the cultural significance of the exploration.

He underscored the stability and security that prevailed in Saudi Arabia during King Abdulaziz’s era. “The fact that Belgian researchers, led by Abdullah Philby, undertook such an extensive journey is a testament to the nation’s safety and prosperity at that time,” he said.

The mission’s importance extends beyond archaeology, as the explorers documented Saudi Arabian society, geography, clothing, traditions, and daily life. This has formed a rich trove of material for researchers.

Al-Thaqafi explained that Jacques Ryckmans is considered a pioneer in studies on the South Arabian script, and that he authored the first book on it.

“As for Gonzague Rickmans, he is among the leading experts in the field of ancient Arabic scripts. His research and studies stemming from this expedition are numerous. He supervised my studies when I was a student at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

“He is a distinguished personality and a prominent scholar. Therefore, this project is of great importance as it sheds light on the historical and archaeological depth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the role of its citizens in building its cultural heritage — a treasure that we should hold in high regard,” he said.

Alia Al-Fayadh, a lecturer in the history department at King Saud University, emphasized Saudi Arabia’s longstanding appeal to Western researchers because of its archaeological treasures and rich cultural diversity.

“The Belgian expedition not only inventoried ancient inscriptions and rock art but also recorded various aspects of Saudi society and its regions in the 1950s,” she said.

