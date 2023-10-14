US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayan on Friday to discuss tackling the alarming escalation of violence in the West Bank and Gaza through joint GCC action, Kuwait News Agency reported on Saturday.
The two ministers discussed how to mobilize international efforts to de-escalate the situation in Palestine and save the lives of innocent civilians, as well as how to allow humanitarian relief to be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza.
Earlier on Friday, the Kuwait Society for Relief announced that it had raised $10.5 million in donations for Palestinians.
Omar Thuwaini, who directed the fundraising campaign, said that the money would be used to send medical, humanitarian and relief aid to people affected by Israel’s military operations in the West Bank and Gaza.