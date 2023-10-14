You are here

  • Home
  • US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem

US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem
The US State Department said on Saturday that it has authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy Jerusalem. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9cmj

Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem

US authorizes departure of non-emergency govt personnel from embassy in Jerusalem
  • Personnel authorized to depart “due to the unpredictable security situation in Israel”
Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Saturday that it has authorized the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy Jerusalem and the US Branch Office Tel Aviv “due to the unpredictable security situation in Israel.”

Topics: War on Gaza Jerusalem US embassy

Related

US working closely with Saudi Arabia to protect civilians in Gaza: Blinken video
Saudi Arabia
US working closely with Saudi Arabia to protect civilians in Gaza: Blinken
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
Middle-East
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor
Updated 11 sec ago
Follow

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor

Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor
Updated 11 sec ago
SHEBAA, Lebanon: Two Lebanese civilians were killed in Israeli shelling of the southern village of Shebaa on Saturday, its mayor told AFP, the latest casualties of cross-border tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.
Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged cross-border fire with the Israeli army since a shock October 7 attack by Hamas killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.
The Palestinian gunmen also seized an estimated 150 hostages while Israel’s retaliatory air and artillery bombardment has killed more than 2,200 people in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
“A man and his wife have been killed in their home by Israeli shelling,” mayor Mohammad Saab told AFP, adding they were both in their forties.
An AFP correspondent near Shebaa earlier reported heavy shelling in the area.
Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon on a near-daily basis since Sunday, although the tit-for-tat attacks had so far remained limited.
Earlier Saturday, Hezbollah said it shelled Israeli positions in the contested Shebaa Farms district of the border “with guided missiles and mortar shells” and later said it had again launched strikes in the same area.
The Israeli military said it retaliated by “striking the origin of the launches,” after earlier saying they had killed several “terrorists” trying to cross the border.
Lebanon said on Saturday that Israel was behind cross-border fire that killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others the previous day.
Israel’s military said it was looking into the circumstances of the deadly strike, which also wounded journalists from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera.
Commenting on the Friday attack, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, said that Israel struck a position near the village of Alma Al-Shaab, where the group of journalists were located.
Its peacekeepers also reported “gunfire and explosions afterwards.”
“Based on what UNIFIL was able to observe, at this stage we cannot say with certainty how a group of journalists who were covering the events were hit,” the statement said.

Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks

Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Updated 14 min 41 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks

Israel admits intelligence 'mistakes' in failing to predict Hamas attacks
  • "It's my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments," said National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi
  • Israel admits intelligence ‘mistakes’ in failing to predict Hamas attacks
Updated 14 min 41 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: A senior Israeli official on Saturday admitted “mistakes” in intelligence assessments ahead of a brutal Hamas attack last weekend that took the country by surprise.
Palestinian militants early October 7 launched a multi-pronged assault, breaching the Gaza border barrier and targeting southern Israeli communities and army bases.
“It’s my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments,” National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told a press briefing when asked about his recent remarks predicting no Hamas aggression.
“We really believed that Hamas learned the lesson from” its last major war with Israel in 2021, Hanegbi said.
More than 1,300 civilians and security forces have been killed since the attack began, according to Israeli officials, and at least 120 have been seized by militants and believed to be held captive in Gaza.
Hanegbi rejected negotiations toward any prisoner swap deal with Hamas.
“There’s no way to negotiate with an enemy we have sworn to obliterate,” he said.
Relentless Israeli air strikes on the blockaded Palestinian enclave over the past week have killed upwards of 2,200 including at least 600 children, Hamas officials said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Hamas intelligence

Related

Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps
Middle-East
Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint
Media
Israeli police hold BBC journalists at gunpoint

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza

Dubai ruler allocates $13m aid to Palestinian people amid airstrikes on Gaza
  • UAE President allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid earlier on Tuesday
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has ordered that humanitarian aid to the value of AED50 million ($13 million) be provided to the Palestinian people, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

The aid will be sent by the relief foundation Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and is part of the UAE’s policy of providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable populations in times of crisis, according to WAM.

On Tuesday, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan allocated $20 million in humanitarian aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
 

Topics: palestinian aid Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Palestine

Related

UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza
Middle-East
UAE allocates $20m aid to Palestinians amid airstrikes on Gaza
Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees
Middle-East
Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees

Kuwaiti, Bahraini FMs discuss violence in Palestine

Kuwaiti, Bahraini FMs discuss violence in Palestine
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Kuwaiti, Bahraini FMs discuss violence in Palestine

Kuwaiti, Bahraini FMs discuss violence in Palestine
  • Ministers discussed how to mobilize international efforts to de-escalate the situation in Palestine
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah spoke with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayan on Friday to discuss tackling the alarming escalation of violence in the West Bank and Gaza through joint GCC action, Kuwait News Agency reported on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed how to mobilize international efforts to de-escalate the situation in Palestine and save the lives of innocent civilians, as well as how to allow humanitarian relief to be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza.

Earlier on Friday, the Kuwait Society for Relief announced that it had raised $10.5 million in donations for Palestinians.

Omar Thuwaini, who directed the fundraising campaign, said that the money would be used to send medical, humanitarian and relief aid to people affected by Israel’s military operations in the West Bank and Gaza.
 

Topics: Kuwait Bahrain Israel-Palestine

Related

Update Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Middle-East
Blinken holds talks on Hamas-Israel conflict in Bahrain, Qatar
Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war
Middle-East
Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war

Jordan’s field hospital in Gaza likely to close amid airstrikes, supply shortages

Jordan’s field hospital in Gaza likely to close amid airstrikes, supply shortages
Updated 14 October 2023
Raed Omari
Follow

Jordan’s field hospital in Gaza likely to close amid airstrikes, supply shortages

Jordan’s field hospital in Gaza likely to close amid airstrikes, supply shortages
  • ‘All neighborhoods around the hospital have been completely destroyed,’ says source
  • The military field hospital, dubbed “Gaza/76,” has been facing a severe shortage of medical supplies as well as electric power outages
Updated 14 October 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The Jordanian field hospital in Gaza is facing an “existential threat” and is likely to stop operating soon due to lack of medical supplies and Israel’s heavy bombardment of the coastal enclave.
An official familiar with the issue said “all neighborhoods around the hospital have been completely destroyed” by Israeli airstrikes.
“The hospital has not been hit by the Israeli airstrikes but all roads leading to the facility have been destroyed,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official added that the military field hospital, dubbed “Gaza/76,” has been facing a severe shortage of medical supplies as well as electric power outages.
The official added that the hospital has performed surgeries and provided medical services to survivors of the Israeli airstrikes.
“But the hospital may soon stop operating due to lack of supplies and Palestinians’ inability to reach (the facility),” he said.
In 2009, Jordan set up its military field hospital in Gaza following the 2008 Hamas-Israel war.
The facility is stationed in Gaza’s northern Al-Rimal neighborhood, which has reportedly been heavily bombarded by Israeli jets.
Jordan recently sent medical and lifesaving supplies to Egypt’s Al-Arish North Sinai Governorate to be dispatched to Gaza from the Rafah border crossing, which is now closed.
Jordan’s King Abdullah previously called for opening humanitarian corridors to send lifesaving assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Israel has given orders to evacuate Al-Awdah Hospital in northern Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders.
The hospital director has reportedly refused the Israeli evacuation order, saying that the facility is still operating despite its “catastrophic conditions.”

Topics: War on Gaza Jordanian field hospital Gaza

Related

Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war
Middle-East
Red Cross ‘appalled’ by human misery of Israel-Hamas war
As Israel bombards Gaza, bakeries run out of bread, water runs low
Middle-East
As Israel bombards Gaza, bakeries run out of bread, water runs low

Latest updates

Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen
Diriyah Company partners with Saudi fashion label Ramzen
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia arrests 16,790 illegals in one week
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with China’s Wang Yi
Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor
Two civilians killed in Israel shelling of Lebanon: mayor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.