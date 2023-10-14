You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

'Heated' fighting in Avdiivka as Russia tries to 'surround' city: official

’Heated’ fighting in Avdiivka as Russia tries to ‘surround’ city: official
Smoke rises from the area in the direction of Avdiivka in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, as seen from Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Oct. 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
’Heated’ fighting in Avdiivka as Russia tries to ‘surround’ city: official

’Heated’ fighting in Avdiivka as Russia tries to ‘surround’ city: official
  • Avdiivka has been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, after it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists
  • “For the fifth day already, the enemy has not stopped either assaulting or shelling positions around the city,” Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the city, said on Ukrainian television
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
KYIV: Kyiv reported “heated” fighting around its eastern city of Avdiivka Saturday, saying Russian forces had “not stopped assaulting” the symbolic industrial hub for days in their attempt to surround it.
Ukraine last week said Russia had stepped up assaults on the frontline city, which lies just 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Moscow-held Donetsk.
Avdiivka has been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance since 2014, after it briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists.
Russian forces now control territory to the east, north and south of Avdiivka.
“For the fifth day already, the enemy has not stopped either assaulting or shelling positions around the city,” Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the city, said on Ukrainian television.
“It is very heated, very heated,” he said of the fighting.
“They are trying to surround the city,” Barabash added, claiming that Moscow was deploying “more new forces” to the area.
He described intense battles: “There is certainly no silence there at all. Shooting battles continue, both from the north and from the south of the city.”
Kyiv’s interior ministry said Russian shelling had “destroyed” a five-story building in the city, saying it believed a man in his sixties was under the rubble but that it was “impossible to retrieve the body.”
It urged residents still in Avdiivka to evacuate.
Some 1,600 civilians are believed to be in the city, which had a pre-war population of 31,000.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv was holding its ground in Avdiivka, but Moscow claimed it had improved its positions there.
Ukraine also said Saturday that a Russian attack killed an 11-year-old boy in the eastern village of Bagatyr, also in the Donetsk region, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Avdiivka.
“The boy turned 11 just two days ago,” Ukrainian police said in a statement.
It said his 31-year-old mother and younger brother were wounded and taken to hospital following the attack, which damaged around 20 homes, a church and a school.
Russia’s intensified assault on Avdiivka has come after months of a Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has been slower than expected.
Russia meanwhile said it had “repelled enemy attacks” in several villages in eastern Ukraine, including in Andriivka — an eastern village that Kyiv has claimed it recaptured but Russia says it controls.

Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza

Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Updated 14 October 2023
Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza

Indian civil society presses government to protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
  • Indian government initially offered support for Israel but later tweaked its response
  • Activists say Palestinian independence was advocated by India’s founding fathers
Updated 14 October 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s largest civil society organizations held a protest in New Delhi on Saturday demanding that the government take a firm stand against the latest Israeli onslaught on civilians in Gaza.

Scores of Palestinian civilians are being killed every day in the ongoing bombardment of the densely populated enclave following an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas last week.

A week into the Israeli offensive, at least 2,215 people, including 724 children, have been killed by airstrikes, the Gaza Ministry of Health said. More than 6,000 bombs have been dropped, it added, with most hitting residential buildings, hospitals and places of worship.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi initially offered unequivocal support for Israel, but the government tweaked its official stance on Thursday, saying it had always backed “negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine.”

Despite pressure, it has not yet commented on the situation in Gaza, however.

Arun Kumar, secretary-general of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organization, which organized Saturday’s protest and is one of the oldest Indian NGOs, said that New Delhi’s approach went against its foreign policy and the country’s own historical struggle for freedom. Kumar believes India must make a clear stand and use its position in the UN to exert influence on Tel Aviv.

“So far, India has been maintaining silence on the indiscriminate attack. They have to say that this is wrong. I want this government to take an unequivocal stand against the attacks,” he told Arab News. “Mahatma Gandhi, when he was leading the (Indian) freedom struggle, explicitly stated that as India is for Indians, Britain is for Britons, France belongs to the French, and Palestine to Palestinians.”

There were 15 NGOs represented at the New Delhi demonstration, ranging from rights groups, trade unions, and student and youth associations, to women’s organizations.

“All of them have come together today to condemn the attacks of Israel on Gaza and demand that UN resolutions (on Palestine) be respected. Israel should immediately put a stop to these attacks. Not only that, the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital (of Palestine) and the right to return of the Palestinians to their homeland should be restored,” Kumar said.

“In the G20 meeting, India declared that it is representing the voice of the Global South. If it is really representing the voice of the Global South, it should take an unequivocal position in support of Palestine.”

Maimoona Mollah, one of the most prominent members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, the largest women’s group in the country, said that her organization denounced narratives portraying Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation as “acts of terrorism” and demanded that India “stand with the people of Palestine, who have been oppressed for more than 75 years.”

The protesters in New Delhi rallied “against the oppression by Israeli forces, the Zionist apartheid,” Mollah said.

“We have to raise our voice against oppression. India should take a strong stand and say that we belong to the Non-Aligned Movement and therefore we have always supported movements against oppression all over the world and we continue to do so.”

Organizations that did not participate in the protest also joined its call for the Indian government to act.

“India’s foreign policy has always been in favor of Palestine, in favor of freedom for the people of Palestine, and against Israeli expansionism,” said Nilasis Bose, national president of the All India Students’ Association. “The United Nations itself says that people living in Gaza are struggling for food, children are being massacred there by Israel. Then the people of India stand by the people of Palestine, supporting their demand for independence. Indians know the pain of subjugation, so we will always speak against Israel’s aggression.”

India’s initial support for Israel and current silence on Gaza is widely seen as contradictory to the goals of its founding fathers.

Kavita Srivastava, national president of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, India’s largest human rights group, said it was “shocking” that, in the face of the ongoing siege of Gaza, which has had its water, food, medicine and energy supplies cut, there had been no reaction from the Indian government.

“Mr. Modi has not asked for even the slightest restraint from the (Israel Defense Forces) or (Israeli Air Force) or called for a ceasefire, or simply requested humanitarian aid for the old, infirm, or injured,” she told Arab News. “This goes against what India has stood for in terms of a humanitarian-oriented foreign policy. It also reverses the (Indian) pre-independence vision of Palestine, which Gandhi, (former prime minister Jawaharlal) Nehru and other leaders had envisioned.”

In response to Arab News’ request for comment, Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “We made our position clear on Thursday. Don’t have anything further to add for now.”

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert
Updated 14 October 2023
AP
Follow

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert
  • French government concerned about fallout in France from war between Israel and Hamas
Updated 14 October 2023
AP

PARIS: The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday after receiving bomb threats. The government has put France on high security alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
The Louvre communication service said no one was hurt and no incident was reported. Paris police said officers searched the museum after it received written bomb threats.

The former royal palace at Versailles also received bomb threats, a national police spokesperson said. The palace and its sprawling gardens were being evacuated while police examine the area, the spokesperson said.
Alarms rang out through the Louvre, a vast space also in a former royal palace Paris overlooking the Seine River, when the evacuation was announced, and in the underground shopping center beneath its signature pyramid.
Police cordoned off the monument from all sides, and the underground access, as tourists and other visitors streamed out. Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.
The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday’s school attack. French authorities say a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization killed a teacher and wounded three other people before being captured.
The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.
The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians

Thousands rally in London in solidarity with Palestinians
  • Attendees, who gathered near BBC News’ headquarters through the morning, began a march through the British capital
  • Metropolitan Police Service said it would deploy more than 1,000 officers
Updated 14 October 2023
AFP

LONDON: Thousands of people rallied Saturday in central London for a pro-Palestinian protest following police warnings that anyone showing support for the militant group Hamas could face arrest.
Attendees, who gathered near BBC News’ headquarters through the morning, began a march through the British capital ahead of an afternoon rally near parliament and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office and residence.
Some displayed Palestinian flags and placards — bearing slogans including “freedom for Palestine,” “end the massacre” and “sanctions for Israel” — as they made their way toward the end-point for a series of planned speeches.

“I think all just people around the world, not just in Britain, must stand up and call for this madness (to end),” Ismail Patel, chairman of the Friends of Al-Aqsa campaign, told AFP at the demonstration.
“Otherwise, in the next few days, (we) might see a catastrophe unfolding.”
The rally comes as Israel intensifies its war to destroy Hamas’ capability, relentlessly pounding the Gaza Strip and deploying tens of thousands of soldiers nearby ahead of an expected ground offensive in the enclave.

 

That follows last Saturday’s attack by Hamas, which saw hundreds of its fighters cross the Israeli border to take hostages and kill more than 1,000 civilians on the streets, in their homes or at a rave party.
Ahead of the London protest, the city’s Metropolitan Police Service said it would deploy more than 1,000 officers, as the events thousands of miles away reverberate in Britain and elsewhere.
Police and the government have noted a spike in UK anti-Semitic crime and incidents since the Hamas assault, while officers in Sussex, southeast England, arrested a 22-year-old woman Friday suspected of having made a speech backing Hamas.
A banned terrorist organization in Britain, its members — or those found guilty of inviting support for it — can be jailed for up to 14 years under UK law.
The Met said this week that general expressions of support for Palestinians, including flying the Palestinian flag, were not criminal offenses but reiterated that supporting Hamas is a crime.
Ferouza Namaz, 34, a student from Uzbekistan, joined the London protest, arguing that civilians in Gaza are “absolutely innocent.”
“Just being Palestinian does not give the rights to kill them. These appalling atrocities have been taking place for so many years,” he added.
Israel insists it does not deliberately target civilians in the Gaza Strip or other Palestinian territories.
But Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Britain, told AFP its response to Hamas’s attack was “dehumanizing Palestinians” and unfairly blaming civilians for terrorism.
He attended the rally to send “a message of solidarity to the Palestinian people, and particularly today to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are under bombardment, who are under siege with the cutting off of all food.”
Jamal noted that those present were also conveying a message to UK political leaders, who he accused of “giving permission for Israel to commit acts of war crime.”

Polish police cordon off Warsaw square amid reports of bomb threat

Polish police cordon off Warsaw square amid reports of bomb threat
Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Polish police cordon off Warsaw square amid reports of bomb threat

Polish police cordon off Warsaw square amid reports of bomb threat
  • Private broadcaster Polsat News reported that at around 1130 GMT the man surrendered to police
  • The incident came a day before Poland holds a high-stakes parliamentary election
Updated 14 October 2023
Reuters

WARSAW: Police cordoned off Warsaw’s Pilsudski Square and the surrounding area of the Polish capital on Saturday, with local media reporting that a man had climbed onto a monument in the square and threatened to blow himself up.
Private broadcaster Polsat News reported that at around 1130 GMT the man surrendered to police. Its footage showed him climbing down from the monument, taking off his jacket and walking away with his hands in the air.
The incident came a day before Poland holds a high-stakes parliamentary election.
A police officer at the scene had told a Reuters reporter: “No entrance, there is a bomb,” but a police spokesperson quoted by the state-run PAP news agency did not confirm the reports that the man was threatening to blow himself up.
Footage posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, had showed a man standing on top of the Smolensk monument, which commemorates the victims of a 2010 air disaster that killed 96 people including President Lech Kaczynski and his wife, Maria.
PAP said several hundred officers were involved in an operation around the square. A Reuters video journalist saw armed officers arriving nearby.
A guest at the Sofitel hotel, which faces the square, said they had been told to only leave the building by the back exit.

Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh’s envoy

Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh’s envoy
Updated 14 October 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh’s envoy

Stronger ASEAN-GCC relations to benefit Saudi-Philippine ties: Riyadh’s envoy
  • Asean-GCC summit is scheduled to be held in Riyadh on Oct. 20
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the Philippine delegation
Updated 14 October 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The strengthening of ties between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Gulf Cooperation Council will benefit Saudi-Philippine relations, the Kingdom’s envoy to Manila told Arab News ahead of next week’s ASEAN-GCC summit in Riyadh.

GCC members consist of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. Their engagements with the political and economic union of 10 states in Southeast Asia, which included the Philippines, have been on the rise in recent years.

Next week, top leaders of the two blocs are scheduled to meet in the Saudi capital for their first joint summit.

“The upcoming meeting of the GCC and ASEAN countries scheduled for Oct. 20, 2023, in Riyadh, with the participation of the leaders of the states, is expected to emphasize the importance of enhancing political and strategic relations,” Saudi Ambassador Hisham bin Sultan Al-Qahtani told Arab News on Friday.

“The meeting aims to encourage trade and economic cooperation and promote joint investments. Such collaborations are poised to strengthen political, economic and strategic ties, fostering mutual growth and development for both the Kingdom and the Philippines.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to lead the Philippine delegation to the summit and will be accompanied by key members of his Cabinet.

Al-Qahtani said that several agreements are set to be signed on the sidelines of the meetings and are “poised to contribute significantly to enhancing the existing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly nations.”

He added that Saudi-Philippine ties have been seeing continuous development across various sectors and “remain a model of successful political, cultural and economic cooperation between states, promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge, thereby enhancing regional and international peace and stability.”

The ambassador told Arab News that in the trade sector the position of the Philippines was growing as the Kingdom’s export destination at an annual rate of 12.9 percent.

“In addition to trade, the Kingdom plays a crucial role in attracting Filipino labor, holding a leading position within the Gulf Cooperation Council. The number of Filipino workers in the Kingdom exceeds 1 million, contributing a significant amount of $1 billion in remittances to the Philippine economy in 2022,” he said.

“This economic contribution forms an essential part of the economic development in the Philippines and aligns with the Vision 2030 of the Kingdom, emphasizing its commitment to fostering economic growth and collaboration on a global scale.”

