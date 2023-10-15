Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate eases further to 1.7% in September 

Booming local beauty industry highlights Saudi Arabia’s new face
The sector is the biggest and fastest-growing in the GCC, thanks to an eager local market
Updated 14 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: Beauty has always been big in Saudi Arabia, but over the last few years the cosmetics market has grown exponentially.
According to a recent report titled “Decoding the Beauty Consumer in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)” — released in July 2023 by the Dubai headquartered luxury goods retailer and distributor Chalhoub Group — Saudis are the highest spenders on such products in the Middle East.
The report, which gathered its findings from 2,600 consumers, a four-day ethnography with 30 participants, and over 15 expert interviews, focused its discoveries around three core pillars: consumer purchasing behavior trends, the definition of beauty standards in the region, and the top categories most appealing to GCC customers.
“The Saudi beauty market is an emerging market with incredible opportunity for so much development and it is currently experiencing rapid growth, especially in the luxury, beauty and fashion category, making it one of the fastest-growing in the GCC,” said Larabella Riaz, founder and CEO of The BDinc, a young beauty distribution firm based in Dubai Design District.
“Several factors contribute to this growth and one is that more than half the population are under the age of 30 years old,” added Riaz.
The executive pointed out that there are many strong beauty retailers in Saudi Arabia, with companies such as Sephora, Faces and Al Nahdi developing their beauty offerings to keep up with the rapid growth within the sector.
As Riaz emphasizes, and the Chalhoub report further states, Saudi women are the “most engaged users of makeup and fragrance and gain most of their inspiration from social media.”
The report also says that in the Kingdom traditional retail is the main purchase channel, with 46 percent of spend share on fragrances, a staple product for the Middle Eastern beauty market.
Saudi women also focus greatly on eye products, with these taking a magnified importance in beauty and makeup routines. Eyeshadow and mascara indexed at 71 and 83 percent respectively over three months this year.
According to Expert Market Research, the Saudi cosmetic products market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6 percent between 2023 and 2028, fueled by a growing demand for organic and personal care products.
“Saudi customers are also savvy and aren’t afraid to mix brands as they can easily identify best sellers from each brand,” Micayla Naidoo, head of marketing and communications at The BDinc told Arab News.
She added that changing social and cultural norms in Saudi society have also placed an increasing emphasis on self-expression and individualism.
“This shift has led to a greater acceptance of beauty and cosmetic products,” said Naidoo.
The executive outlined further factors that have led to growth in the market, including the Kingdom’s economic diversification away from a solely hydrocarbon-based economy.
“The change has led to increased disposable incomes and consumer spending on luxury and beauty products,” she says. “Digital transformation is another. The rise of e-commerce and social media has made beauty products more accessible to a wider audience.”
Naidoo added that online platforms provide consumers with easy access to a variety of merchandise and trends, directly resulting in more brand awareness and education about the industry in the Kingdom.
There is also, increasingly, a greater demand for halal beauty products in the Kingdom as Muslim women engage further in society.
The allure of the beauty industry has appealed to companies and consumers worldwide.
According to a report from market research agency McKinsey & Co’s, defined as skincare, fragrance, makeup and hair care, generated around $430 billion in revenue in 2022.
This is forecast to reach approximately $580 billion by 2027, growing by 6 percent per year.
While the report stated China remains the industry’s biggest market, it is expected to stabilize at 8 percent growth, while the US will register at a CAGR of nearly 6 percent.
Beauty is a dynamic segment, ripe for expansion, and the McKinsey report believes the most promising regions “ready to step into the limelight” are the Middle East and India.
The industry’s growth across the Gulf will see many brands creating their geographic strategies which require a variety of “localized playbooks” that cater to regional Arab preferences and styles.
Of note, the report underlines a shift in beauty perception in the GCC market away from embracing European ideals to desiring more Arabic and Middle Eastern features.
“Consumers want looks that are more ‘real’ by expressing their unique beauty and features,” states the Chalhoub report. “Replacing Western beauty icons, consumers are now looking more toward local celebrities and influencers that celebrate Arabic beauty.”
This is reflected in the growth of homegrown Saudi beauty brands.
Riyadh-based Sarah Al-Rashid launched her brand Asteri earlier this year.
“Asteri is the first Saudi clean vegan makeup brand,” Al-Rashid told Arab News. “We pride ourselves in being desert proof. Desert proof is a test that we’ve created to make sure that our products are long lasting in the heat and humidity and in extreme weather, in general.”
The brand, she continues, reflects Saudi heritage in terms of its design colors, which focus on warm chocolate, creams and sand-colored hues, as well as its motifs, including calligraphy, and icons stemming from Saudi heritage and culture.
The brand also incorporates many local natural ingredients, like moringa plants and date seed oil. One of their most popular products is the brand’s Legacy Lipstick, which is formulated with moringa, argan oil and lychee fruit extract to moisturize, soften and nourish the lips.
Al-Rashid’s brand reflects a growing interest from the Kingdom’s younger population to focus on their appearance not just through makeup but through self-care products that are also natural and good for the environment.
According to Expert Market Research, Gen-Z in Saudi are increasingly incorporating skincare, makeup, and hair care products into their daily grooming routines, leading to increased spending on these items across the nation.
“Saudi beauty market is growing and will continue to grow,” said Al-Rashid. “Saudi is the fastest growing country in the GCC in terms of population, and because of Vision 2030. A lot is changing here.”
Al-Rashid believes the expanding job market for women has also contributed to the growth in the Saudi beauty market.
“Women used to never leave their homes during the daytime, so they never used to wear makeup during the day,” she continued, adding: “But nowadays, they are always out and about and at work.
They want to look nice and so they wear makeup. Our brand is here to be a friend of the working and modern Arab woman. We want to help her look and feel good.”
“We want to change the perspective of Saudi women not just here but worldwide,” she added. “We are aiming for a global reach.”
Early-stage MENA region startups attract significant investments
Updated 14 October 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Despite a global decline in available venture funds, the Middle East and North Africa region remains resilient, with early-stage startups attracting significant investments.
UAE-based fintech firm Zest Equity has raised $3.8 million in a seed funding round spearheaded by Middle East Venture Partners that saw participation from the Dubai Future District Fund and DASH Ventures.
Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Rawan Baddour and Zuhair Shamma, Zest Equity offers a platform that facilitates founders and venture capitalists to sell their secondary shares online.
“Zest was born with a vision to encourage better communication, transparency and process standardization within private market transactions. At its core, what Zest is building is a convenient and comprehensive tool designed to cut the costs and complexities involved in traditional private market transactions,” Baddour said.
“Our platform digitizes the transaction process making it easier for existing stakeholders, founders, investors, and employees of private companies to transact and benefit from liquidity, in a pre-approved and transparent manner,” he said.
The recent infusion of capital is earmarked to bolster Zest Equity’s expansion strategies. The startup is setting its sights on penetrating emerging markets, including regions in North Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey.
“We are proud to have supported the team at Zest Equity since day one. Liquidity, as well as the infrastructure to create it, is critical to our burgeoning startup ecosystem. Their success serves everyone. We’re very impressed by their traction and look forward to their exciting future,” Sharif El-Badawi, CEO of the DFDF, said.
Moreover, Walid Mansour, co-CEO of MEVP, expressed his trust in Zest’s solution. He stated that the region is in need of the company’s growing solution.
With this recent round of investment, the total funding accrued by Zest Equity now stands at $5.7 million.
UAE’s Dharma secures $4.7m to enhance travel experiences
UAE-based travel management platform Dharma has completed a $4.7 million pre-series A funding round by Convivialite Ventures, as well as from prominent investors including FJ Labs, Equinox, Stephen Ross, and Shorooq Partners.
Dharma, founded in 2018 by Nisma Benani, Charaf El Mansouri, and Leah Howe, distinguishes itself in the travel market by allowing travelers to craft their itineraries around experiences hosted by renowned personalities from various fields — be it a celebrated chef, an acclaimed surfer, or a popular fitness instructor.
“Our core conviction is that the future of travel is passion-based,” El-Mansouri said, he added “If for the past 50 years, people have traveled for the where, the next 50 years, people will travel for the why. That’s the future Dharma is enabling.” With the fresh capital injection, the company is poised to broaden its horizon. Dharma aims to introduce travelers to an array of multi-day experiences spanning diverse verticals, encompassing culinary, sports, fashion, and lifestyle tourism.
“Our goal is to continue attracting and retaining the most inspiring people and brands in the world by enabling them to create and host authentic travel experiences for their communities,” Benani said.
The startup’s journey has been marked by robust financial backing, reflecting confidence in its novel approach to travel. Last year, Dharma garnered $3.5 million in funds, with Convivialite Ventures once again taking the lead, complemented by support from Abu Dhabi’s Hub71. Cumulatively, Dharma’s fundraising endeavors have amassed a commendable $10 million to date.
App4Legal bags seven-figure funding to boost legaltech innovations
UAE’s legal technology firm App4Legal has secured a seven-figure investment in a funding round led by the region’s well-regarded Aditum Ventures.
Established in 2015 by Feras El-Hajjar, App4Legal has carved a niche for itself in the realm of legal practice management and contract lifecycle management.
“Our mission is to transform the lives of legal professionals for the better and with every step App4Legal takes in today’s ever demanding and changing legal industry, it keeps three things in mind: practicing with constant innovation, gaining the trust of our clients and transforming the narrative associated with the legal industry,” El-Hajjar said.
With a portfolio that addresses the diverse needs of various industries and jurisdictions, the company serves a clientele comprising over 1,400 organizations. Among its patrons are banks, telecommunications companies, airlines, and government bodies.
“We are appreciative of Aditum’s management team for their trust and confidence in App4Legal’s dynamic legal tech solution and ambitious growth plans across Europe and beyond,” El-Hajjar stated.
The recent infusion of capital is set to bolster App4Legal’s innovation drive, particularly in the sphere of artificial intelligence-driven solutions.
Additionally, it will catalyze the company’s ambitious expansion efforts targeting the European market, opening doors to further opportunities and collaborations.
Egypt’s Amenli secures $1m for expansion plans
Egyptian insurance technology firm Amenli has clinched $1 million in its latest equity funding round led by Alter Global, with the corporate venture capital wing of Qatar Insurance Corporation, Digital Venture Partners, also joining the financing initiative.
Amenli, established in 2020 by Adham Nauman, Omar Ezz El-Din, and Shady El-Tohfa, has made a mark in the insurance sector by offering personalized insurance plans, catering specifically to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
This fresh capital infusion is set to bolster Amenli’s operations on several fronts. The company aims to use the funds to enhance its team, fortify its diverse product suite, and carve out a stronger brand presence in the competitive market.
Global Markets – retreat from risk boosts ‘safer’ havens as Middle East conflict intensifies
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
SINGAPORE/LONDON: Global shares slipped on Friday while assets considered to be safer havens such as gold and US Treasuries rose as traders retreated from market risk as conflict in the Middle East intensified, according to Reuters.
MSCI’s broadest index of global equities fell 0.3 percent, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 share index slid 0.4 percent.
But the real action in markets on Friday was outside of equities, with gold on course for its best week since a US banking crisis in mid-March and oil set for a strong weekly gain.
On Friday, the Israeli military called for civilians to leave Gaza City ahead of an anticipated ground invasion in response to devastating attacks by Hamas militants at the weekend.
Hamas’ armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades also said it had launched 150 rockets toward the city of Ashkelon in Israel “in response to the displacement and targeting of civilians.”
While markets would “review this situation on a daily basis,” Royal London Asset Management head of multi-asset Trevor Greetham said, “one scenario is that the oil price does rise significantly,” in response to the potential of supply disruptions in the region.
Spot gold gained 0.8 percent on Friday to $1,885 an ounce, set for a gain of 2.4 percent over the week.
In bond markets, US Treasuries caught haven buying despite strong US inflation data on Thursday that increased market jitters about the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again this year.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dropped 7 basis points to 4.639 percent.
Germany’s 10-year Bund yield fell 4 bps to 2.74 percent.
Overall, euro area long-dated bond yields were on course for their steepest weekly fall since mid-July as the prices of the core government debt instruments rose.
The risk-off mood also prevailed in the currency market, with the dollar holding on to most gains made on Thursday night.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar eased 0.122 percent to 106.5, having gained 0.8 percent overnight on Thursday night.
The dollar’s ascent has again put the Japanese yen under pressure, with the yen at 149.7 per dollar, close to levels where the Bank of Japan has previously intervened to strengthen the currency.
In Asia, where markets are caught between worries of higher dollar borrowing costs and a slowdown in China’s economy, MSCI’s index of equities outside Japan fell 1.2 percent, remaining in negative territory for the year-to-date.
Data on Friday showed China’s consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank at a slower pace, indicating deflationary pressures persist, while exports and imports continued to contract, albeit at a somewhat slower pace.
Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF — central bank chief
A $3 bln IMF bailout helped the South Asian nation avert a sovereign default in July this year
Pakistan is trying to navigate a tricky path to economic recovery under a caretaker government
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
KARACHI: Pakistan's central bank has met an end-September deadline for a forward book target of $4.2 billion agreed with the IMF, and is comfortably placed to meet others on net international reserves and net domestic assets, the bank said on Friday.
The South Asian nation is trying to navigate a tricky path to economic recovery under a caretaker government in the wake of a $3-billion IMF loan programme, approved in July, that helped avert a sovereign debt default.
Friday's remarks came in a statement on comments by Jameel Ahmad, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), at events held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Morocco.
"The foreign exchange buffers are improving, with both build-up in reserves and reduction in forward foreign exchange liabilities," the central bank said in the statement, describing comments Ahmad made to investors.
"SBP is also very comfortably placed to meet the other end-September IMF targets, including Net International Reserves (NIR) and Net Domestic Assets (NDA)," the bank added.
Since January 2023, the bank’s foreign exchange reserves have improved from a low of $3.1 billion to $7.6 billion by the end of September, it said in the statement.
The build-up of reserves was largely supported by non-debt creating inflows amid favourable market conditions, it added.
"At the same time, SBP’s forward foreign exchange liabilities have declined and the forward book target of $4.2 billion for end-September 2023 agreed with the IMF has already been met by a wide margin," the bank said.
Oil Updates – crude rises $2 as US sanctions, stockpile forecasts raise supply worries
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices jumped $2 on Friday after the US tightened its sanctions program against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market, and global inventories are forecast to decline through the fourth quarter, according to Reuters.
Brent futures rose $1.96, or 2.28 percent, to $87.96 per barrel as of 11:19 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.98, or 2.39 percent, to $84.89 a barrel. Both benchmarks had earlier hit gains of $2.
Despite fluctuations through the week in both benchmarks, Brent was set for a weekly gain of almost 4 percent, while WTI was set to climb over 2.5 percent for the week, after both contracts surged on Monday.
The uptick was driven by the potential for disruptions to Middle Eastern exports after Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attack on Israel at the weekend threatened a possible wider conflict.
“(A) geopolitical risk premium still lingers around the corner that is likely to support oil prices in the short-term,” said Kelvin Wong, senior markets analyst at OANDA in Singapore.
The market was most concerned about supply constraints from the Middle East and Russia, said Wong.
On Thursday, the US imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil priced above the G7’s price cap of $60 a barrel, to close loopholes in the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer and a major exporter and the tighter US scrutiny of its shipments could curtail supply.
Also on Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries kept its forecast for growth in global oil demand, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.
“Supply side issues remained the focus in the crude oil market,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note on Friday, adding that prices during early trade on Friday rose on the stronger US sanctions enforcement.
“Sentiment was also boosted after OPEC said it expects crude stockpiles to slump by 3 (million barrels per day) this quarter. That assumes that there are no further supply disruptions emanating from the Israel-Hamas war,” Hynes said.
Oil prices also shrugged off data released on Friday showing a month-on-month decline in Chinese crude imports.