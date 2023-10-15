Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine
Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine
TOKYO: Several hundred Japanese and foreign residents gathered in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Sunday, calling for peace in the Middle East as Israel prepares to move on Gaza in its war against Hamas.
The demonstrators expressed concern for the civilian population of Gaza after Israel warned people to move from northern Gaza to the south. Protesters raised their voices to denounce Israel’s move to cut electricity, water and food in the Palestinian territory.
Shigenobu Mei, an activist for Palestinian rights, told participants that 300 Palestinians had been killed on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,500.
One woman, who said she was from “the West,” said the “double standards” were upsetting: “I see Israeli flags next to Ukrainian flags and my heart breaks when I see that. The double standards that are hitting the eyes and people don’t see that, Westerners don’t see that. So, I ask all Westerners to finally open their eyes and to be more objective to what is happening.”
A Palestinian resident in Japan from the Aifa region told Arab News Japan that she had a friend who is currently in Gaza, but whom she can no longer contact due to power cuts.
She said she regretted the fact that the situation so badly affected the civilian population. She asked the Japanese media for better coverage of the problem and said that the Palestinian problem was not only a Middle Eastern problem but an international problem that could affect the West.
An Egyptian couple who work in Japan hoped that the Japanese government would act for the Palestinians who are deprived of basic living necessities, saying Israel had been committing crimes against humanity.
Russia brings back 34 children from Syria refugee camps
Children will be met by relatives “for a new stage of life” in Russia, official says
AFP
MOSCOW: Moscow said Sunday it had brought 34 children from refugee camps in Syria back to Russia, in its campaign to repatriate the offspring of Russian jihadis.
An unknown number of children of Russian nationals who traveled to fight in Syria — most from majority Muslim republics — remain in refugee camps in Syria.
Russia, which intervened in the Syrian civil war to help its ally Bashar Assad in 2015, has been returning the children over the years, in a process that has recently slowed.
“We brought home 34 children from Syria,” Moscow’s children rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said on social media.
Lvova-Belova is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the alledged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
She denies the charges.
Lvova-Belova said the children are aged from four to 16 years old and lived in refugee camps in the Euphrates region.
She said they will be met by relatives “for a new stage of life” in Russia in ten different regions.
It was “not easy” to ensure the mission to bring the children back to Russia went safely and there were “signs of the Middle-East conflict” in Syria, Lvova-Belova added.
The official said Russia plans to bring back another 150 children from Syria.
James Cleverly says situation ‘extremely difficult,’ urges Israel to ‘avoid civilian casualties’
Warns UK protesters against showing support for Hamas, which is ‘no friend’ of Palestinians
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said British citizens trapped in Gaza will receive support to leave the region from the government.
Cleverly told Sky News that the situation was “incredibly difficult” but that efforts were being made to open the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
“I’ve spoken on a number of occasions with my Egyptian counterpart,” Cleverly told the “Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips” program.
“We stay in very close coordination with the United States of America, with other friends in the region and of course with the Israeli government trying to coordinate a time window when the Rafah crossing can be opened so that people can leave. That is proving incredibly difficult, so I’m not able to say with any certainty when that crossing may be open.”
He continued: “This is very important for the British nationals in Gaza. We continue to support them, we continue to update them as much as we can through text messaging and whatever other means is available, so we will keep supporting the British nationals in Gaza and we will keep working with the US, with the Israelis and others to try and bring this crossing into use.”
Cleverly added that it was “not unreasonable” to say that as many as 10 UK nationals are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
He also warned pro-Palestine protesters in Britain not to demonstrate outright support for Hamas, which is a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK, following a major rally in London on Saturday, during which several attendees appeared to endorse the group.
“I would remind people that being passionate about a better life for the Palestinian people is a passion that I share and (that is) indeed shared by (the) government,” he said.
“However, glorifying murder and terrorism is no benefit to the Palestinian people, just as Hamas (is) not (a) friend to the Palestinian people.”
The foreign secretary also urged Israel to exercise restraint in its forthcoming operations against Hamas in Gaza.
“I have said it’s in Israel’s interest to avoid civilian casualties and Palestinian casualties because Hamas clearly wants to turn this into a wider Arab-Israeli war or indeed a war between the Muslim world and the wider world, and none of us, including Israel, want that to be the case and so that’s why we do give that strong advice from a position of friendship,” he said.
David Lammy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, also appeared on the show, where he defended Israel’s right to defend itself and recover those people abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Lammy said Israel faced a “huge existential crisis,” but added: “We must distinguish between Hamas, a terrorist group, and the Palestinian people. International law must prevail and that means that you have to minimize civilian casualties.”
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Malaysia is looking forward to working closely with the Gulf Cooperation Council through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir told Arab News ahead of the ASEAN-GCC summit in Riyadh.
Member states of ASEAN, of which Malaysia is a founding member, have been increasing ties in recent years with GCC members, which consist of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE.
Top leaders of the two regional blocs are scheduled to meet in the Saudi capital later this month for their inaugural joint summit.
“We are looking forward to working closely with GCC … at the ASEAN level,” Zambry told Arab News on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting in Colombo.
“These are the two regions, GCC and ASEAN, that can play a vital role for the future social, economic and political development.”
Malaysia was appointed as country coordinator on behalf of ASEAN to organize the “historical summit,” Zambry said.
“We are playing a crucial role to make sure that ASEAN and GCC will become one of the most formidable multilateral (relationship) … for the years to come.”
As ASEAN countries engaged more with Gulf states last year, London-based think tank Asia House said it was expecting ties to become more important between the two regions. In a December 2022 report, Asia House said there are “natural synergies” between ASEAN and Gulf visions for economic growth, as their countries invested more in digitalization, manufacturing and logistics infrastructure to boost exports.
Malaysia has also been forging closer bilateral cooperation with Gulf countries.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was on a state visit to the UAE in early October for talks on a free trade pact, during which Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) committed to invest up to $8 billion to develop renewable energy projects in Malaysia.
The agreement was “a beginning for a larger cooperation” between Malaysia and UAE, Zambry said.
Malaysia is eyeing a boost in relations with Saudi Arabia as well, with which the Southeast Asian nation said it has “very special ties.”
“We hope that we will be able to remain so and that we will further strengthen our relations, but in different fields,” Zambry said. “Saudi Arabia always remains special to Malaysia.”
Shared grief, divided opinion on Israel among Jewish New Yorkers
New York’s Jewish population is the largest outside Israel — 1.6 million people with diverse political views regarding Israel and the Palestinian cause
For some, last week's Hamas attack bolstered their advocacy for Israel. Others want the US Congress to demand a cease-fire and cut off the billions in funding for Israel
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP
NEW YORK: Jewish New Yorkers grieving after Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians are split over the country’s response, with some voices urging Israel to defend itself and others increasingly warning of Palestinian “genocide.”
New York’s Jewish population is the largest outside Israel — 1.6 million people whose diverse political views regarding the US ally and the Palestinian cause have come to the fore since Hamas’ bloody assault and taking of hostages, and the deadly Israeli bombing campaign that followed.
As Palestinians in northern Gaza attempt to flee an expected Israeli ground invasion, aid agencies are warning of a growing humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave that Israel has cut off from electricity, water and fuel supplies.
Friday evening hundreds of New Yorkers gathered in Brooklyn in solidarity against Israel’s offensive — which has killed more than 2,200 Palestinians — wielding a banner emblazoned with the message “Jews Say Stop Genocide Against Palestinians.”
Protesters called on the United States Congress to demand a cease-fire and cut off the billions in funding for Israel.
The rally was sponsored by the left-wing organization Jewish Voice for Peace, and saw demonstrators march to the home of top US Senator Chuck Schumer.
Schumer, who is Jewish, was preparing to lead a delegation of senators to Israel as a show of support.
“There is only one way to end violence and that is to address the root causes of everything happening: 75 years of Israeli military occupation and apartheid, and end US complicity in this systemic oppression,” said Jay Saper of JVP.
‘Existential threat’
Some Jewish New Yorkers, meanwhile, have said the horror of the Hamas attacks, which left more than 1,300 Israelis dead, has bolstered their advocacy for Israel.
Philip Wolf, 25, told AFP that he didn’t grow up religious, but “having had family wiped out in the Holocaust, I know the critical importance of the continued flourishing Jewish state.”
“After the events of the last week, that connection feels even stronger.”
Prominent Jewish organizations including the American Jewish Committee and United Jewish Appeal backed pro-Israel demonstrations this week that drew crowds in the thousands, as well as staunch support from most local authorities, including New York state’s Governor Kathy Hochul and the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.
Two days after the Hamas attack, Arthur Schneier, the longtime senior rabbi at Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, called the assault “the most existential threat to Israel since its founding in 1948,” a message that echoed Israeli authorities.
“As the American Jewish community,” he said, “we have a special responsibility.”
New York Rabbi Melissa Buyer-Witman said, “I am confident the Americans will again unite and support Israel whether they are Jewish or not,” speaking to AFP during a prayer service for the dead.
“Continue to keep Israel in your faith, in your thoughts,” she said at the event held at Temple Emanu-El, the first reform Jewish congregation in New York.
‘Crime of apartheid’
Public opinion in the United States, and in particular American Jewish opinion, “has always had much more sympathy for Israel than the Palestinians,” said Alex Kane, a senior writer at the progressive magazine Jewish Currents.
But the past decade has seen an uptick in criticism of Israel, he said, including over the country’s treatment of Palestinians and its government’s sharp moves to the right.
In 2021 a poll of Jewish voters by the Jewish Electorate Institute made waves when a quarter of respondents deemed that “Israel is an apartheid state.”
“That’s a remarkable number — that’s a lot of American Jews,” said Kane. “It’s not the majority, but it is a minority that believes that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid” — a conclusion human rights organizations including Amnesty International have also stated.
Over the past week US leaders including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have pledged unwavering support for Israel, publicly blessing the country’s reprisals that have included a relentless bombing campaign of Gaza and a call for 1.1 million people, approximately half of the enclave’s inhabitants, to immediately relocate south.
In accord with humanitarian responders and rights observers, organizations including Jewish Voice for Peace have denounced those actions — and the unequivocal backing from American leaders.
“We recognize that for many, the call to unconditionally support Israel, including sending increased military funding, is coming from a place of deep grief, fear and anxiety,” said Rabbi Alissa Wise, in a statement released by JVP.
“But we know that more weapons will only bring more harm to everyone.”
For Kane, it’s both possible and necessary to “say the attacks on Israeli civilians, and kidnapping of Israelis, is unconscionable — and collectively punishing Gaza is unconscionable.”
Through grief “we have to think critically,” he said, or risk fueling “hatred and very destructive, bloody actions that Israel is undertaking.”
“We have to be able to hold all these things at once.”
LONDON: Carrying the Palestinian flag is a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggle for basic human rights and their right to live in the recognized state of Palestine and should not be considered a criminal offense, a leading British discrimination lawyer has said.
“By waving the Palestinian flag, all you are doing is ultimately highlighting your sympathies, secondly your concerns and thoughts, and thirdly your support for the Palestinians and the people that are suffering,” which does not constitute an offense, Yasin Patel told Arab News.
His comments came in response to UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s letter to senior police chiefs earlier this week saying that waving a Palestinian flag or singing a chant advocating freedom for the occupied territory may be a criminal offense.
“It is not just explicit pro-Hamas symbols and chants that are cause for concern. I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated section 5 public order offense,” she said in the letter released on Tuesday.
Her words, which follow relentless strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip over the past eight days in response to a surprise attack by the Hamas group, deeply impact the right to freedom of expression, which “are fundamental rights that we have and the reason why we have those is (to) allow you those rights so that you can have democracy,” Patel said.
He said if people wanted to express their freedom of expression using the flag during marches that support the Palestinian cause they were entitled to do so, as this is a basic fundamental right according to UK law and enshrined within the European Charter.
“In terms of a public order (offense), one has to incite something, break the law or do something that’s unlawful in order to upset someone,” he said. “What’s been alleged here is that by waving the flag, you would upset Israeli citizens or those with sympathies for Israel and/or alternatively supporting Hamas.
“Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organization, but the Palestinian flag is not Hamas and Hamas is not the Palestinian flag,” he added.
Patel continued: “Braverman wants headlines, and no doubt she’s putting her two pennies’ worth in terms of trying to make sure that she’s lining herself up for the next PM role, but, ultimately, in terms of the law, it’s very simple; just because you wave a Palestinian flag that’s not a terrorist act, that’s not unlawful, that’s not illegal.
“If she does feel that’s the case, she can happily arrest those people who are carrying Palestinian flags, and I have no doubt, not only myself but thousands of other lawyers, would happily represent the people who (would stand) before the courts questioning what offense they’ve committed.
“We had the Israeli flag upon Downing Street a couple of days ago. No one’s saying they can’t do that (but) I’m a bit surprised that the government only shows support to one side but not all the innocent babies, children, citizens who are dying and about to die in the hands of the Israeli military now.”
Beleigh Jbara, a former human rights lawyer, called Braverman’s two-page letter a “disgrace,” and said that it would be difficult for British society to agree to, while questioning whether it was “acceptable or not acceptable by law and regulations and police powers.”
Jbara said that if the British government and parliament were saying Hamas was a terrorist group, then this was about what the UK has to do to prevent its society from supporting such a group.
“We’re talking about protecting the UK society from such events coming from outside and getting into our society, like what happened throughout Al-Qaeda and Daesh,” where young generations had gone to the Middle East to fight, he said.
UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa, an NGO concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians, condemned Braverman’s suggestion that flying Palestinian flags or chanting “Free Palestine” would be a criminal act and said her “veiled threat and denial of political expression is unacceptable.”
Its chair, Ismail Patel, said: “It is draconian for the British government to deny our right to express the plight of the Palestinians. Legitimate political expression should not be a privilege, nor the reserve of those allied with the government; it is a fundamental right for all citizens in a democratic society.”
The Israeli flag flies high at the Home Office in London.
He added: “I was at the forefront of organizing and demonstrating against the British government’s war against Afghanistan and Iraq (and) we were never obstructed from voicing our opinions like this. So why is this government giving cover to Israeli policies by denying British citizens their right to political expression?
“The right to champion the plight of the occupied, discriminated-against and marginalized is integral to democracy,” and the UK government’s “steps will prevent British citizens from helping to end human rights violations, which will disenfranchise people from political activism,” he said.
FOA was one of six groups to organize a rally on Saturday, along with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, where tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of London in defiance of Braverman’s letter.
Ben Jamal, the director of PSC, said that the letter was “deeply concerning” and “threatens civil liberties and normalizes the dehumanization of Palestinians that is widespread in current political discourse.”
He added that police officers enacting Braverman’s orders would be denying “the right of Palestinians to fly the flag of their country; a flag which is the symbol both of their nationhood and struggle for liberation from Israel’s apartheid system of oppression.”
Jamal said that the Palestinian flag “is a precious national symbol that represents its people’s aspirations for freedom and self-determination, to live in peace and equality.”
Meanwhile, Rajab Shamalakh, former president of the Palestinian Community in the UK, said Braverman’s statement “was clearly siding with Israel despite the fact of her knowing that the Israeli army has inflicted lots of misery on the Palestinian people by attacking civilians, bombing homes without any warning, and they’ve killed over 600 Palestinian children” so far.
“When someone protests, by default, they’re going to have to carry the flag of (those) whom they are sympathetic with because the picture that we are seeing is a major catastrophe, so of course we have to carry the Palestinian flag to show those people who are under siege, being bombed, being killed, and they feel they need some kind of support,” he said.
Shamalakh, who is originally from Gaza, added that the Palestinian flag has been recognized by the UN and “there are more countries who recognize Palestine with its flag than those who recognize Israel.”
Shamalakh, who has lost at least 13 family members — 12 from one household — since the war began, said Braverman “cannot deprive people of practicing democracy in a manner that is allowed and there is no law that has been physically passed to prevent people or to make it illegal, adding that there have been many similar demonstrations in the past “so why is it different this time?“