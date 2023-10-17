You are here

KSrelief and UN discuss global humanitarian aid in Riyadh
KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development, Dr. Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi, met today at KSrelief headquarters in Riyadh with United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Director of Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Lisa Doughten. (SPA)
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
  Separate meetings held on providing support for Somali refugees to return from Yemen
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia’s aid agency, KSrelief, met with representatives from the UN on Monday in Riyadh to discuss regional and global humanitarian issues.

Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor-general for planning and development, met with Lisa Doughten, director of humanitarian financing and resource mobilization, of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Doughten praised KSrelief for its efforts to support the UN and aid agencies around the world.

Meanwhile, KSrelief’s Assistant General Supervisor Ahmed Al-Baiz held a meeting in Riyadh with representatives of the UN International Organization for Migration office in Somalia.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the voluntary return of Somali refugees from Yemen, and ways to support them with joint programs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi Arabia launches museum volunteer training program 

Saudi Arabia launches museum volunteer training program 
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

  25-hour training program will be carried out in four regions of the Kingdom — Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Asir, and Jouf
  Volunteers will also learn how to handle emergencies and response mechanisms, design museum tours, and develop museum guidance skills
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Museums Commission has launched the first edition of a training program for volunteers to be held in Jeddah from Oct. 22-26. 

The 25-hour training program will be carried out in four regions of the Kingdom — Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Asir, and Jouf — to help volunteers develop personal, communication, leadership and teamwork skills.  

Volunteers will also learn how to handle emergencies and response mechanisms, design museum tours, and develop museum guidance skills.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion by the museums commission. They can register here.

The training program is part of the commission’s strategy to develop talent and create an experienced museum workforce.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Museums Commission Tabuk Castle museum

Saudi Arabia denounces forced displacement Palestinians, demands an immediate ceasefire

Saudi Arabia denounces forced displacement Palestinians, demands an immediate ceasefire
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia denounced on Tuesday the forced displacement of the Palestinian population, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the lifting of the blockade.

The statement, made during the council of ministers cabinet meeting in Riyadh chaired by King Salman, called for the return to the peace process under the Arab Peace Initiative which seeks to establish an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia adds 6 new countries to e-visa pool

Saudi Arabia adds 6 new countries to e-visa pool
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  Nationals from Turkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles and Mauritius can now request Saudi Arabia's electronic tourist visa
Updated 17 October 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday announced that it has expanded access to its electronic tourist visa to nationals from six new countries, taking the toll to 63.

These countries are Turkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles and Mauritius. 

Nationals of these countries can request the tourist visa either online or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s international airports.

Holders of the tourist visa can visit the Kingdom for tourism purposes or to perform Umrah outside the Hajj season. They can also visit their friends and relatives, and attend events, exhibitions and conferences.

The visitor e-visa is valid for an entire year, grants multiple entries and permits a stay of up to 90 days. Additionally, Visit Saudi offers an online trip planner for visitors to create custom itineraries with ease.

A visitor e-visa is also provided to holders of valid Schengen, UK and US visas that have been used to enter those countries before arriving in Saudi Arabia, and to permanent residents of EU and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the UK and the US. 

Saudi Arabia also grants the free 96-hour Stopover Visa, allowing passengers traveling via Saudia and Flynas to stay in the country for up to 96 hours before reaching their final destination.

 

 

This step comes as an extension of efforts aimed at supporting development and economic diversification to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which include raising the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product and providing 1 million job opportunities in the Saudi tourism sector.

The Ministry of Tourism launched the visitor e-visa in 2019 to present an opportunity for tourists and visitors from eligible countries to explore the Kingdom’s tourist destinations, participate in entertainment events, and learn about Saudi culture.

Since then, Saudi Arabia registered 94 million visits in 2022, a 93 percent increase compared to 2021, resulting in a tourism spend of SR185 billion ($49 billion).

According to the ministry, Saudi Arabia is well on track to achieving its goal of 100 million visits by 2030 — with new targets currently being set. The plan is for the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent to the GDP by 2030. Currently, travel and tourism account for 4.5 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, marking an increase from 3 percent in 2019.

The ministry intends to continue expanding the number of countries and regions whose citizens may receive the visitor e-visa in tandem with the ongoing development of the tourism sector infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi citizen arrested in Madinah for drug dealing

Saudi citizen arrested in Madinah for drug dealing
Updated 17 October 2023
SPA
Follow

  Hashish and amphetamine found in possession of the person, alleges anti-drug agency
Updated 17 October 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control announced on Monday that it had arrested in Madinah a citizen on charges of attempting to sell illicit drugs, including hashish and amphetamine.

Legal action has been initiated against the individual, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom’s security authorities have urged the public to play an active role in the fight against drug-related crimes. They have provided designated hotlines for reporting any information related to drug smuggling or selling.

In Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions, citizens are encouraged to dial 911, and in other regions 999. The GDNC can be reached at 995 or through the official email address: [email protected].

Security agencies have assured the public that all reports will be treated with confidentiality, and strict measures will be taken against those involved in illegal activities.

The GDNC and law enforcement agencies have said they are committed to combatting the scourge of drug trafficking and abuse to ensure a secure environment for residents and citizens.

Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah minister visits Turkiye

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah minister visits Turkiye
Updated 17 October 2023
SPA
Follow

Updated 17 October 2023
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah is holding discussions with Turkiye officials this week on ways to improve services for pilgrims.

Al-Rabiah, who began a two-day visit to Turkiye on Monday, is accompanied by a high-level delegation representing the public and private sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The aim is to ensure that pilgrims are able to conduct their rituals smoothly in Makkah and Madinah, the SPA reported.

The ministry has also been establishing contact with other nations across the globe on ways to improve services for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding.

