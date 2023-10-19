Gaza doctor pleads: ‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens’

GAZA: A doctor at the Al-Shafaa Hospital in Gaza has implored the international community to stop the killing of innocent civilians in the enclave after a hospital was targeted on Tuesday evening.
“This is really a genocide, according to international humanitarian law … The hospital is supposed to be a safe place. It’s supposed to be a shelter for displaced people,” Dr. Mohammed Ghoneim told Arab News as he was surrounded by dead bodies wrapped in white blankets and piled together.
“All of these casualties that came to the hospital … came as body parts, amputated without any signs of life,” he said.
Ghoneim pleaded: “We have only five main hospitals working now, and they will be out of service in the coming hours.
“Don’t wait until these hospitals become out of service … We are not feeling safe in this hospital now. We are not feeling safe in any place. Please stop this madness. Stop this genocide. Stop this humanitarian crisis.”
On Tuesday, an attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of patients and civilians who had been asked to shelter in the hospital. Israel and the US accuse the Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad of carrying out the attack, which was the largest one-off attack since the start of the conflict.
As Biden touched down in Tel Aviv, he held a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he claimed that the attack on the hospital was likely not caused by an airstrike by the Israeli military.
“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden said to Netanyahu, referring to Islamic Jihad.
The international community has condemned the attack, and a summit that was scheduled to be held in Amman between US President Joe Biden and leaders from Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority has been canceled following the massacre.
Why breast cancer awareness in the Arab world should be a year-round campaign
Self-examination, regular screening and making better behavioral choices seen as key to prevention and early diagnosis
Poverty, poor health infrastructure and turmoil blamed for low rates of breast-cancer detection in many Arab countries
Updated 19 October 2023
Jumana Al-Tamimi
DUBAI: The well-known saying “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” could not be more true than in the case of diagnosis and treatment of many forms of cancer.
Like every year, October is being marked around the world with breast cancer awareness campaigns, which highlight the importance of early detection, self-examination and screening in addition to making better behavioral choices.
In Saudi Arabia, Roshn Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading mixed-asset real estate developer, and Lulu Group are among the many companies partnering with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association for raising awareness about the disease across the Kingdom.
While the phrase “you have cancer” uttered by one’s doctor may be dread-inducing, early intervention has been seen to save many women in the Arab region from further pain and suffering.
Two years ago, 44-year-old schoolteacher and mother of two Hadeel Khwanda, a Syrian living in Dubai, began experiencing shooting pain, itching and other health issues. Despite her doctor saying the problems were stress related and would go away with time, they continued into the summer break.
Still concerned, Khwanda sought a second opinion from another doctor who requested a biopsy. Khwanda was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, which initially came as a shock.
“There is no history of cancer in my family,” she told Arab News. Though she had to undergo a lumpectomy, four chemotherapy sessions and 35 radiation sessions, Khwanda’s decision to undergo early testing likely saved her life.
INNUMBERS
• 2.3m New breast cancer cases detected worldwide in 2020.
• 685,000 Deaths from breast cancer worldwide in 2020.
• 12.5% Proportion of all new cancer cases per year that are breast cancer.
Breast cancer, according to the World Health Organization, is the most prevalent cancer worldwide, affecting post-pubescent females from all walks of life.
WHO statistics estimate that 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. However, medical specialists say the true figure may be even higher, as fewer women received tests during the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2015 to 2020, a total of 7.8 million women were diagnosed.
“When we were growing up and we heard that someone had cancer, it would be the most shocking news, and it was such a rare thing,” Bina Mathews, an Indian resident of Dubai, told Arab News. “Now, many have it.”
Mathews’ battle with cancer began in October last year. The 52-year-old communication professional and mother of two went for a Pap smear test, which she had done annually since her grandmother passed away from ovarian cancer 17 years ago. The test detected “abnormal cells,” and her gynecologist suggested repeating the test after six months.
During her own personal research, Mathews said she read that “if a woman gets this, it is better to do a mammogram.”
The last mammogram she underwent was uncomfortable and painful as the machines used belonged to an older generation. This time, she opted for ultrasound imaging as well. Her mammogram showed a lump in her left breast, and she was eventually diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.
After a lumpectomy, 16 chemotherapy sessions, and 20 radiation sessions, she finally completed her treatment in August this year.
Mathews recalled the large number of cancer patients she encountered during treatment. Waiting rooms in oncology departments at hospitals and clinics were crowded.
“The chemo rooms are packed, and the scanning machines are like railway stations. People come out and they (medical staffers) just have time to prepare for the next patient, even in radiation. There are so many people, and so many young ones … this is heartbreaking,” she added.
In the Arab region in particular, researchers now warn that practically all types of cancer, including breast cancer, are being reported at an increasing rate, which will likely continue for the next few years.
“The Gulf States and the Eastern Mediterranean Region countries show a disturbing rise in the number of cancer patients. Long-term projections show that by 2030 there will be a 1.8-fold increase in cancer incidence,” according to a scientific paper written by three medical specialists, including Dr. Mostafa Ahmed Arafa, cancer research chair at the College of Medicine at King Saud University in Riyadh.
There is a correlation between the increasing cancer rates and some factors specific to the Arab region, such as political turmoil, rising poverty, poor health infrastructure and late diagnosis, according to Bashir Abou Reslan, executive director of the Advanced Care Oncology Center in Dubai, a privately owned center established to meet the increasing demand for cancer treatment.
“These factors neither increase nor decrease the number of (cancer) cases, but they do prevent people from knowing if they have cancer” due to lower rates of testing, Abou Reslan told Arab News.
ACOC was established in 2017, initially offering PET scan imagery and chemotherapy and expanding later to include radiation therapy. The center has treated nearly 7,000 patients in the past five years, and currently receives between 50 and 100 patients daily for consultation and treatment. Nearly 40 percent of them have breast cancer.
The center is one among many institutions which have pledged to spread awareness of the importance of regular breast cancer screening, and offers free screenings during October and November.
Abou Reslan said he offered free screening packages to some prospective patients. “I knew some of them personally. I asked them later, ‘Why didn’t you come?’ And they replied, ‘We are scared to know,’” he said, adding that recovery rates for cancer detected in early stages are “very high.”
He added: “But when it is detected at later stages, things will become very difficult.”
Moreover, Abou Reslan pointed out, while previous generations of testing machines were less accurate and more painful, today’s instruments are faster and more comfortable, with a 20-minute exam granting women peace of mind for an entire year.
“Myths about breast cancer need to be demystified,” said Dr. Millicent Alache Bello, a breast cancer surgeon at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai.
“People are still scared of biopsies. But breast cancer, if it is picked up early, can be a treatable condition.”
Bello said individuals should pay close attention to their lifestyle and maintain healthy habits, such as exercise.
“Awareness shouldn’t be just in the month of October. It should be a regular thing that happens all the time,” she said, adding that governments, the private sector, and other parties should also be involved in spreading awareness of breast cancer.
As the main partner of Zahra Breast Cancer Association’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Roshn Group has said it is sponsoring two breast cancer awareness walks, entitled Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, in Riyadh and Jeddah.
“These walks provide a supportive community for breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers and families alike,” the Public Investment Fund-backed giga-project said, adding that it has activated breast cancer awareness and education booths across its offices and sales centers in Riyadh and Jeddah to communicate the importance of early detection.
For its part, Lulu has announced that a portion of the proceeds from sales of reusable shopping bags at the company’s hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia throughout October will result in a donation to the National Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign.
In the UAE, the Pink Caravan initiative, a project of the Friends of Cancer Patients Society launched in 2011 in Sharjah, travels across the country offering free physical exams and X-ray tests.
Patients who have suspicious test results are referred to specialized clinics for further checkups. Should the patient be diagnosed with cancer, the society offers psychological and financial support through its medical partners, including the ACOC.
In a statement sent to Arab News, the Pink Caravan initiative explained that this year’s figures were nearly double that of last year’s, thanks to the caravan “offering free medical tests to all people regardless of their race, nationality, or religion, and the continuous work to cover all parts of the country, including the remote areas, to spread awareness of the importance of early cancer detection.”
Rahma Society for Cancer Patients in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Charity International and the Dubai Charity Society also provide support. To date, 77,271 women and 16,505 men have received these free tests, with 80 of them receiving a cancer diagnosis.
Other private sector entities participating in awareness campaigns and providing financial support to patients include the UAE Marriott Business Council, which supports Al-Jalila Foundation.
Both society and the corporate world can play an effective role in raising awareness about the importance of prevention and routine screening, including girls’ high schools, media outlets and insurance companies, according to Abou Reslan.
Insurance companies tend to look at early screening tests as “none of their business, but actually it is their business, because early cancer detection can save insurance companies a lot of payments for treatment and expensive medications,” he said.
He suggested that insurance companies could, for example, connect insurance policy renewal with annual screenings for the early diagnosis of breast cancer for women over a certain age.
According to statistics from the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for localized breast cancer, or cancer which has not spread outside of the breast, is 99 percent.
“People should come out of the idea that cancer means death … this is a disease that can be firmly controlled if it is detected early,” Abou Reslan said.
Egypt’s El-Sisi to host Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday: Presidency
Two leaders would ‘discuss means to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza’
Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab states to normalize relations with Israel
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will host Jordan’s King Abdullah II for a summit in Cairo on Thursday, the presidency said, as violence in the neighboring Gaza Strip spirals.
The Jordanian royal court said in a statement that the two leaders would “discuss means to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.”
Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab states to normalize relations with Israel, in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and have since been key mediators between Israeli and Palestinian officials.
UK’s Sunak offers solidarity with Israel, calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza
Sunak will stress the international community must “not let Hamas’ barbaric terrorism become a catalyst for further escalation
Updated 43 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
JERUSALEM: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered Israeli President Isaac Herzog his country’s solidarity on Thursday, saying London supported Israel’s right to defend itself while also calling for humanitarian access to Gaza after the attack by Hamas.
The two leaders underlined the need to avoid an escalation of violence in the region, which has seen angry demonstrations in some Middle Eastern countries over an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which Palestinians blamed on Israel.
Israel denies it carried out the attack and US President Joe Biden said US evidence supported the Israeli account that it was caused by a failed rocket launch by Palestinian fighters.
“We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself, to bring security back to your country to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken,” Sunak said in a televised part of the meeting with Herzog.
“Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It’s important that we continue to provide humanitarian access.”
At least seven British nationals have been killed and at least nine are still missing since the attack on Israel, Sunak’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Herzog thanked Sunak and said his presence offered a “kind of support for the fact that we are there to uproot the military capabilities of this enemy, so that we can bring back decent, honest, innocent people to live back on the border and live in peace with our Palestinian neighbors.”
Sunak is the latest Western leader to visit Jerusalem to not only show support for Israel but to try to negotiate a way to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas and provide those in Gaza with humanitarian aid.
“The prime minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end,” Sunak’s office said in a statement.
Sunak was due to visit other regional capitals after Israel — a trip which coincided with one made by his foreign secretary, James Cleverly, who will travel to Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar over the next three days.
The flurry of diplomacy is a step change from what some commentators say has been a decade of declining British influence in the Middle East, with London being seen as a junior partner of the United States.
The last British prime minister to visit Israel and the occupied West Bank was David Cameron in 2014. In 2022, the government quietly axed a ministerial post dedicated to relations with the Middle East, combining that role with North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations.
Cleverly, who visited Israel last week, will meet the leaders of Egypt, Turkiye and Qatar, countries which Britain said were “vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza.”
Israel says will allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from neighboring Egypt
No timetable given for deliveries, announcement welcomed by WHO
Israel has maintained siege of Gaza Strip since attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel said Wednesday it would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip from neighboring Egypt, while maintaining its siege on the Palestinian territory since bloody attacks by Hamas.
The devastating impact of Israel’s restrictions and constant bombardment of Gaza, home to 2.4 million people, has been a major concern among the country’s allies and became a key talking point during US President Joe Biden’s hours-long visit to Israel on Wednesday.
“In light of President Biden’s demand, Israel would not foil the supply of humanitarian aid via Egypt,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, announcing a cabinet decision.
The statement noted aid to civilians in south Gaza would be allowed “so long as these supplies do not reach Hamas,” which rules the territory.
No timetable has been given for deliveries, but the announcement was welcomed by the World Health Organization.
“Many lives depend on this happening,” the WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Gazans have been facing dire shortages as the territory was effectively sealed off in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli communities and military posts.
Those attacks and the war they sparked have claimed around 1,400 lives in Israel and 3,478 in Gaza, according to officials on both sides.
Palestinian militants also abducted dozens of people and Israel warned it would not allow aid to pass through the country to Gaza until the hostages are released.
“Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand,” the prime minister’s office said.
The Israeli announcement came as Biden ended his high-stakes visit, during which he announced $100 million in assistance to Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
“The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine and shelter,” Biden told reporters at the end of his trip.
The US president acknowledged the Gaza aid would face “inspections” and would have to be kept away from Hamas, without specifying whether he meant the armed wing, political leaders, or government ministries operated by the group.
Biden also pledged military aid to help Israel maintain its Iron Dome aerial defense system and said he would ask the US Congress this week for an “unprecedented” defense support package for Israel.
Highlighting the deployment of US aircraft carriers to the region, he warned “any state or any other hostile actor, thinking about attacking Israel... Don’t, don’t, don’t.”
But despite Biden’s strong message of solidarity to Israel, the US leader also cautioned against going too far in seeking retribution.
“Justice must be done. But I caution that while you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it,” he said, acknowledging mistakes made by the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks by Al-Qaeda.
Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
Israel’s invasion has no clear exit strategy — sources
Arabs fear Gaza conflict could trigger regional war
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
DUBAI/WASHINGTON: Israel is vowing to wipe out Hamas in a relentless onslaught on the Gaza Strip but has no obvious endgame in sight, with no clear plan for how to govern the ravaged Palestinian enclave even if it triumphs on the battlefield.
Codenamed “Operation Swords of Iron,” the military campaign will be unmatched in its ferocity and unlike anything Israel has carried out in Gaza in the past, according to eight regional and Western officials with knowledge of the conflict who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Israel has called up a record 360,000 reservists and has been bombarding the tiny enclave non-stop following Hamas’s assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, which killed about 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
The immediate Israeli strategy, said three regional officials familiar with discussions between the US and Middle Eastern leaders, is to destroy Gaza’s infrastructure, even at the cost of high civilian casualties, push the enclave’s people toward the Egyptian border and go after Hamas by blowing up the labyrinth of underground tunnels the group has built to conduct its operations.
Israeli officials have said that they don’t have a clear idea for what a post-war future might look like, though.
Some of US President Joe Biden’s aides are concerned that while Israel may craft an effective plan to inflict lasting damage to Hamas, it has yet to formulate an exit strategy, a source in Washington familiar with the matter said.
Trips to Israel by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this past week had stressed the need to focus on the post-war plan for Gaza, the source added.
Arab officials are also alarmed that Israel hasn’t set out a clear plan for the future of the enclave, ruled by Hamas since 2006 and home to 2.3 million people.
“Israel doesn’t have an endgame for Gaza. Their strategy is to drop thousands of bombs, destroy everything and go in, but then what? They have no exit strategy for the day after,” said one regional security source.
An Israeli invasion has yet to start, but Gaza authorities say 3,500 Palestinians have already been killed by the aerial bombardment, around a third of them children — a larger death toll than in any previous conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Biden, on a visit to Israel on Wednesday, told Israelis that justice needed to be served to Hamas, though he cautioned that after the 9/11 attacks on New York, the US had made mistakes.
The “vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas,” he said. “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.”
Aaron David Miller, a Middle East expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Biden’s visit would have given him a chance to press Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to think through issues such as the proportional use of force and the longer-term plans for Gaza before any invasion.
‘City of tunnels’
Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, have said they will wipe out Hamas in retribution for the attack, the deadliest in Israel’s 75-year-old history.
What will follow is less defined.
“We are of course thinking and dealing with this, and this involves assessments and includes the National Security Council, the military and others about the end situation,” Israeli National Security Council director Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters on Tuesday. “We don’t know what this will be with certainty.”
“But what we do know is what there will not be,” he said, referring to Israel’s stated aim to eradicate Hamas.
This might be easier said than done.
“It’s an underground city of tunnels that make the Vietcong tunnels look like child’s play,” said the first regional source, referring to the Communist guerrilla force that defied US troops in Vietnam. “They’re not going to end Hamas with tanks and firepower.”
Two regional military experts told Reuters that Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, has mobilized for an invasion, setting up anti-tank mines and booby-trapped explosive devices to ambush troops.
Israel’s coming offensive is set to be much bigger than past Gaza operations that Israeli officials had previously referred to as “mowing the grass,” degrading Hamas’s military capabilities but not eliminating it.
Israel has fought three previous conflicts with Hamas, in 2008-9, 2012 and 2014, and launched limited land invasions during two of those campaigns, but unlike today, Israel’s leaders never vowed to destroy Hamas once and for all.
In those three confrontations, just under 4,000 Palestinians and fewer than 100 Israelis died.
There is less optimism in Washington, though, that Israel will be able to completely destroy Hamas and US officials see little chance that Israel will want to hold onto any Gaza territory or re-occupy it, the US source said.
A more likely scenario, the person said, would be for Israeli forces to kill or capture as many Hamas members as they can, blow up tunnels and rocket workshops, then after Israeli casualties mount, look for a way to declare victory and exit.
Clouds of war
The fear across the region is that the war will blow up beyond the confines of Gaza, with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its backer Iran opening major new fronts in support of Hamas.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned of a possible “preemptive” action against Israel if it carried out its invasion of Gaza. He said last weekend that Iran would not watch from the sidelines if the US failed to restrain Israel.
Arab leaders have told Blinken, who has been criss-crossing the region this past week, that while they condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel, they oppose collective punishment against ordinary Palestinians, which they fear will trigger regional unrest.
Popular anger will ratchet up across the region when the body count rises, they said.
Washington has sent an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and is concerned that Hezbollah might join the battle from Israel’s northern border. There has been no sign, however, that the US military would then move from a deterrent posture to direct involvement.
The regional sources said Washington was proposing to re-energise the Palestinian Authority (PA), which lost control of Gaza to Hamas in 2007, although there is huge doubt whether the PA or any other authority would be able to govern the coastal enclave should Hamas be driven out.
Miller, a former US Middle East negotiator, expressed deep skepticism about the potential for establishing a post-Hamas government to rule Gaza.
“I could paint you a picture more appropriate to a galaxy far, far away and not on planet Earth on how you could combine the UN, the Palestinian Authority, the Saudis, the Egyptians, led by the US marshalling the Europeans, to basically convert Gaza from an open-air prison to something much better,” he said.
In the meantime, calls for the creation of humanitarian corridors within Gaza and escape routes for Palestinian civilians has drawn a strong reaction from Arab neighbors.
They fear an Israeli invasion will spark a new permanent mass wave of displacement, a replay of the 1948 Israeli war of independence and 1967 Arab-Israeli war. Millions of Palestinians who were forced to flee then have remained stranded as refugees in the countries that hosted them.
East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 war and then annexed, and Israeli settlement expansion across occupied territory are at the core of the conflict with Palestinians. Netanyahu has openly embraced the religious and radical far-right, promising to annex more land to be settled by Jews.
Hundreds of Palestinians have died in the West Bank since the start of the year in repeated clashes with Israeli soldiers and settlers, and there is widespread concern that the violence might engulf the territory as nearby Gaza burns.
“Whatever worst-case scenario you have, it will be worse,” a second regional source said about the potential for the conflict to spread beyond Gaza.