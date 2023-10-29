You are here

  • Home
  • Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering

Update Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering
Israel’s military campaign has displaced more than 1.4 million people inside Gaza, according to the UN. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cg7tw

Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering
  • UN: Thousands more civilians could die in Gaza as Israel says attacks enter a ‘second stage’
  • Relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel further intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, warning its war on Hamas would be “long and difficult,” as calls mounted to end the violence and the Red Cross warned of “intolerable” suffering.

The United Nations said thousands more civilians could die in Gaza as Israel announced the war had entered a “second stage,” with ground forces still operating inside the Hamas-run territory more than 24 hours after entering it on Friday.

Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the territory said Saturday.

Communications were meanwhile gradually being restored in Gaza on Sunday after a more than 24-hour blackout. Thousands of buildings have been flattened in the overcrowded territory of 2.4 million people, with more than half the population displaced as Israel imposed a near-total siege.

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, voiced shock Saturday at the “intolerable level of human suffering,” urging all sides to de-escalate the conflict.

“This is a catastrophic failing that the world must not tolerate.”

But despite increasingly frantic appeals for an end to the violence, Israel says it is intensifying its ground operations, while continuing to pummel Gaza from the sky.

Hamas authorities reported Sunday a “large number” of people killed overnight in strikes on two refugee camps in northern Gaza.

Israel’s Home Front Command earlier warned residents in the southern cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon of incoming missile and rocket attacks.

The intense strikes against Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, provided cover for Israeli ground forces to step up operations, ahead of an expected full-blown invasion.

“Since early Friday evening, combined combat forces of armor, combat engineers and infantry have been operating on the ground in the northern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli army said late Saturday.

“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear: destroying the military and leadership capabilities of Hamas, and bringing the hostages back home,” Netanyahu told journalists.

He vowed to “eradicate” Hamas “for the sake of our existence.”

“The war in the (Gaza) Strip will be long and difficult and we are prepared for it.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier that Israel was attacking “above the ground and below the ground” in the new phase of the war, alluding to the sprawling network of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza.

Israeli fighter jets meanwhile dropped leaflets over Gaza City warning residents that the area was now a “battlefield,” that shelters in northern Gaza were not safe, and they should “evacuate immediately” to the south.

The army delivered similar warnings earlier in its campaign, but many who fled south have returned home after failing to find refuge from Israeli bombing.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has warned of “the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza,” saying “thousands more civilians” could die.

And as Israel sends troops and tanks further into Gaza, analysts cautioned of possible fallout threatening the entire Middle East, even as Western fears grow that Iran-backed Hezbollah could open a new front on the Lebanese border.

A UN peacekeeper was injured Saturday by shelling in south Lebanon, the mission’s spokesman said, hours after reporting a hit at its headquarters as Israel-Lebanon border skirmishes intensify.

Hamas’s armed wing said it was ready to release the hostages it abducted if Israel freed all the Palestinian prisoners it was holding.

“The price to pay for the large number of enemy hostages in our hands is to empty the (Israeli) prisons of all Palestinian prisoners,” Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said.

Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, said the group stood ready to make an “immediate” exchange.

This week, the Brigades said “almost 50” of the hostages had been killed in Israeli strikes.

Facing increasing anger over the fate of the captives as Israel steps up its war on Hamas, Netanyahu met representatives of hostage relatives on Saturday.

Ifat Kalderon, whose cousin Ofer Kalderon is believed to be held in Gaza along with members of his family, said she supported the idea of a prisoner release in exchange for the hostages.

“Take them, we don’t need them here. I want my family and all the hostages to come back home,” she said.

Netanyahu made no commitment to any exchange deal but assured hostage families Israel would “exhaust every option to bring them home.”

All communications and phone networks were cut across Gaza late Friday, sparking alarm as the Palestinian Red Crescent warned emergency calls were not getting through.

Human Rights Watch also cautioned the blackout could provide “cover for mass atrocities.”

But on Sunday morning, global network monitor Netblocks said connectivity in Gaza was being restored, and Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal said communication services were gradually resuming.

An AFP staff member in Gaza City confirmed early Sunday that he could use the Internet and telephone network, and said he had managed to contact people by phone in southern Gaza.

During the outage, billionaire Elon Musk said his Starlink satellite service would support Internet access for “internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza“

Starlink is a network of satellites in low Earth orbit that can provide Internet to remote locations, or areas where normal communications infrastructure has been disabled.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has demanded a “pause of hostilities” to allow aid into Gaza, while the UN General Assembly has called for an “immediate humanitarian truce.”

Addressing several hundred thousand pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Istanbul on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “the main culprit behind the massacre unfolding in Gaza is the West.”

His comments prompted Israel to recall all of its diplomats from Turkiye.

Israel’s military campaign has displaced more than 1.4 million people inside Gaza, according to the UN, while supplies of food, water and power to the crowded territory have all but halted and fuel deliveries have been completely cut off.

A first convoy of aid was allowed in on October 21, but only 84 trucks have crossed in since then, according to the UN, which says 500 trucks on average entered Gaza each day before the conflict.

Violence has also risen sharply in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 attacks, with 109 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or settlers, including 33 children, according to the UN.

Topics: War on Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Hamas Israel

Related

Update Gaza under blackout as Israel moves to ‘next stage’ of war on Hamas video
Middle-East
Gaza under blackout as Israel moves to ‘next stage’ of war on Hamas
Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes
Middle-East
Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes

Iran’s Raisi says Israeli actions ‘may force everyone’ to act

Iran’s Raisi says Israeli actions ‘may force everyone’ to act
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Iran’s Raisi says Israeli actions ‘may force everyone’ to act

Iran’s Raisi says Israeli actions ‘may force everyone’ to act
  • Israel has been pounding the tiny Palestinian territory since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7
  • Since then, more than 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza, half of them children
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday said Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza “may force everyone” to act in the latest warning issued by the Islamic republic since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Israel has been pounding the tiny Palestinian territory since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7 and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.
Since then, more than 8,000 people have been killed, half of them children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, an impoverished strip of land which is home to 2.4 million people.
“The crimes of the Zionist regime have crossed the red lines, and this may force everyone to take action,” Raisi said on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.
“Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel,” he said.
“The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield,” he said, using a term often used by Iranian officials to refer to the Islamic republic and its allies like Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis and other Shiite forces in Iraq and Syria.
Although it was not immediately clear what he was referring to, there have been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as increasing exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon border since the Gaza conflict began.
Iran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, hailed the October 7 attacks as a “success.”
But it has insisted it was not involved in the onslaught, during which 230 people were also taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.
“Iran considers it its duty to support the resistance groups, but ... the resistance groups are independent in their opinion, decision, and action,” the Iranian president said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday, according to excerpts released by state news agency IRNA.
“The United States knows very well our current capabilities and knows that they are impossible to overcome,” he said.

Topics: Iran Israel Gaza war

Gazans break into aid centers taking flour, supplies, UN says

Gazans break into aid centers taking flour, supplies, UN says
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Gazans break into aid centers taking flour, supplies, UN says

Gazans break into aid centers taking flour, supplies, UN says
  • Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely-populated Palestinian enclave
  • UNRWA’s ability to help people in Gaza has been completely stretched by air strikes
Updated 33 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Gaza residents broke into warehouses and distribution centers of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) grabbing flour and “basic survival items,” the organization said on Sunday.
“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement.
One of the warehouses, located in Deir Al-Balah, is where UNRWA stores supplies from the humanitarian convoys crossing into Gaza from Egypt.
Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the densely-populated Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.
“Supplies on the market are running out while the humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip on trucks from Egypt is insufficient,” UNRWA said, adding that the current system to get humanitarian convoys into Gaza was “geared to fail.”
“The needs of the communities are immense, if only for basic survival, while the aid we receive is meagre and inconsistent.”
UNRWA has said that its ability to help people in Gaza has been completely stretched by air strikes that have killed more than 50 of its staff and restricted the movement of supplies.
Even before the conflict, the organization had said its mandate was being jeopardized due to a lack of funding.
Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schools, primary health care and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza UNRWA Gaza Israel Palestine

Related

Update Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering
Middle-East
Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering
Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of any Israeli ground operation that threatens Palestinian civilian lives
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia leads condemnation of any Israeli ground operation that threatens Palestinian civilian lives

Gaza connectivity ‘being restored’: Internet monitor Netblocks

Gaza connectivity ‘being restored’: Internet monitor Netblocks
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Gaza connectivity ‘being restored’: Internet monitor Netblocks

Gaza connectivity ‘being restored’: Internet monitor Netblocks
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Internet connectivity in the Gaza Strip is being restored, the global network monitor Netblocks said Sunday, almost two days after it was cut off during heavy Israeli bombardment.
“Real-time network data show that Internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip,” the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
An AFP employee in Gaza City said shortly after 4am (0200 GMT) that he could use the Internet and had managed to contact people in southern Gaza by phone.
Internet and phone access had been cut off across Gaza since Friday, as Israel bombarded the territory.
Israel unleashed a massive bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 230 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
Since then, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Saturday.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said the communications blackout had blocked emergency calls and disrupted critical ambulance services.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel

Related

Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes
Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes
Update Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering
Middle-East
Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering

A spiderweb of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks for an Israeli ground offensive

A spiderweb of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks for an Israeli ground offensive
Updated 29 October 2023
AP
Follow

A spiderweb of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks for an Israeli ground offensive

A spiderweb of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Strip raises risks for an Israeli ground offensive
  • An extensive labyrinth of tunnels built by the Hamas militant group stretches across the densely populated strip
  • Clearing and collapsing those tunnels will be crucial if Israel seeks to dismantle Hamas
Updated 29 October 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: As an Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip looms in its most devastating war yet with Hamas, one of the greatest threats to both its troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.

An extensive labyrinth of tunnels built by the Hamas militant group stretches across the densely populated strip, hiding fighters, their rocket arsenal and over 200 hostages they now hold after an unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Clearing and collapsing those tunnels will be crucial if Israel seeks to dismantle Hamas. But fighting in densely populated urban areas and moving underground could strip the Israeli military of some of its technological advantages while giving an edge to Hamas both above and below ground.
“I usually say it’s like walking down the street waiting to get punched in the face,” said John Spencer, a retired US Army major and the chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point.

BACKGROUND

When Israel and Egypt imposed a punishing blockade on Gaza after Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, the militant group expanded construction of its tunnel network to smuggle in weapons and other contraband from Egypt. Yehia Sinwar, Hamas’ political leader, claimed in 2021 that the militant group had 500 kilometers (310 miles) of tunnels. The Gaza Strip itself is only some 360 square kilometers (140 square miles), roughly twice the size of Washington, D.C.

Yehia Sinwar, Hamas’ political leader, claimed in 2021 that the militant group had 500 kilometers (310 miles) of tunnels. The Gaza Strip itself is only some 360 square kilometers (140 square miles), roughly twice the size of Washington, D.C.

Urban defenders, he added, “had time to think about where they are going to be and there’s millions of hidden locations they can be in. They get to choose the time of the engagement — you can’t see them but they can see you.”
Overnight on Saturday, the Israeli military said its warplanes struck 150 underground Hamas targets in northern Gaza, describing them as tunnels, combat spaces and other underground infrastructure. The strikes — what appeared to be Israel’s most significant bombardment of tunnels yet — came as it ramped up its ground operations in Gaza.

What the past has shown
Tunnel warfare has been a feature of history, from the Roman siege of the ancient Greek city of Ambracia to Ukrainian fighters holding off Russian forces in 24 kilometers (15 miles) of Soviet-era tunnels beneath Mariupol’s Azovstal Iron and Steel Works for some 80 days in 2022.
The reason is simple: tunnel battles are considered some of the most difficult for armies to fight. A determined enemy in a tunnel or cave system can pick where the fight will start — and often determine how it will end — given the abundant opportunities for ambush.
That’s especially true in the Gaza Strip, home to Hamas’ tunnel system that Israel has named the “Metro.”
When Israel and Egypt imposed a punishing blockade on Gaza after Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, the militant group expanded construction of its tunnel network to smuggle in weapons and other contraband from Egypt. While Egypt later shut down most of those cross-border tunnels, Hamas is now believed to have a massive underground network stretching throughout Gaza, allowing it to transport weapons, supplies and fighters out of the sight of Israeli drones.
Yehia Sinwar, Hamas’ political leader, claimed in 2021 that the militant group had 500 kilometers (310 miles) of tunnels. The Gaza Strip itself is only some 360 square kilometers (140 square miles), roughly twice the size of Washington, D.C.
“They started saying that they destroyed 100 kilometers (62 miles) of Hamas tunnels. I am telling you that the tunnels we have in the Gaza Strip exceed 500 kilometers,” Sinwar said following a bloody 11-day war with Israel. “Even if their narrative is true, they only destroyed 20 percent of the tunnels.”
The Israeli military has known of the threat since at least 2001, when Hamas used a tunnel to detonate explosives under an Israeli border post. Since 2004, the Israeli military’s Samur, or “Weasels,” detachment has focused on locating and destroying tunnels, sometimes with remote-controlled robots. Those going inside carry oxygen, masks and other gear.
Israel has bombed from the air and used explosives on the ground to destroy tunnels in the past. But fully dislodging Hamas will require clearing those tunnels, where militants can pop up behind advancing Israeli troops.
During a 2014 war, Hamas militants killed at least 11 Israeli soldiers after infiltrating into Israel through tunnels. In another incident, an Israeli officer, Lt. Hadar Goldin, was dragged into a tunnel inside Gaza and killed. Hamas has been holding Goldin’s remains since then.
Ariel Bernstein, a former Israeli soldier who fought in that war, described urban combat in northern Gaza as a mix of “ambushes, traps, hideouts, snipers.”
He recalled the tunnels as having a disorienting, surreal effect, creating blind spots as Hamas fighters popped up out of nowhere to attack.
“It was like I was fighting ghosts,” he said. “You don’t see them.”
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday said he expected a difficult ground offensive, warning it “will take a long time” to dismantle Hamas’ vast network of tunnels. As part of the strategy, Israel has blocked all fuel shipments into Gaza since the war erupted. Gallant said that Hamas would confiscate fuel for generators that pump air into the tunnel network. “For air, they need oil. For oil, they need us,” he said.
The Israeli military also said Friday it had carried out “very meaningful” airstrikes on underground targets.
Typically, modern militaries have relied on punishing airstrikes to collapse tunnels. Israeli strikes in Gaza so far in this war have killed over 7,300 people, according Gaza’s Health Ministry. But those strikes can inflict only limited damage on the subterranean network.
US forces fighting the Vietnam War struggled to clear the 120-kilometer (75-mile) network known as the Củ Chi tunnels, in which American soldiers faced tight corners, booby traps and sometimes pitch-dark conditions in the outskirts of what was then Saigon, South Vietnam. Even relentless B-52 bombing never destroyed the tunnels. Nor did Russian strikes on the Ukrainian steel mill in 2022.
Underlining how tough tunnels can be to destroy, America used a massive explosive against an Daesh group tunnel system in Afghanistan in 2017 called “the mother of all bombs,” the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the US military.

An additional layer of complexity
Yet in all those cases, advancing militaries did not face the challenge that Israel does now with Hamas’ tunnel system. The militant group holds some 200 hostages that it captured in the Oct. 7 assault, which also killed more than 1,400 people.
Hamas’ release on Monday of 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz confirmed suspicions that the militants had put hostages in the tunnels. Lifshitz described Hamas militants spiriting her into a tunnel system that she said “looked like a spider web.”
Clearing the tunnels with hostages trapped inside likely will be a “slow, methodical process,” with the Israelis relying on robots and other intelligence to map tunnels and their potential traps, according to the Soufan Center, a New York security think tank.
“Given the methodical planning involved in the attack, it seems likely that Hamas will have devoted significant time planning for the next phase, conducting extensive preparation of the battlefield in Gaza,” the Soufan Center wrote in a briefing. “The use of hostages as human shields will add an additional layer of complexity to the fight.”
The potential fighting facing Israeli soldiers also will be claustrophobic and terrifying. Many of the Israeli military’s technological advantages will collapse, giving militants the edge, warned Daphné Richemond-Barak, a professor at Israel’s Reichman University who wrote a book on underground warfare.
“When you enter a tunnel, it’s very narrow, and it’s dark and it’s moist, and you very quickly lose a sense of space and time,” Richemond-Barak told The Associated Press. “You have this fear of the unknown, who’s coming around the corner? … Is this going to be an ambush? Nobody can come and rescue you. You can barely communicate with the outside world, with your unit.”
The battlefield could force the Israeli military into firefights in which hostages may be accidentally killed. Explosive traps also could detonate, burying alive both soldiers and the hostages, Richemond-Barak said.
Even with those risks, she said the tunnels must be destroyed for Israel to achieve its military objectives.
“There’s a job that needs to get done and it will be done now,″ she said.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Gaza tunnels

Related

Update Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering
Middle-East
Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of ‘intolerable’ suffering
Special South Americans of Palestinian descent tell of life in embattled Gaza, fears for safety in the West Bank photos
World
South Americans of Palestinian descent tell of life in embattled Gaza, fears for safety in the West Bank

Israel recalls diplomatic staff from Turkiye as Erdogan steps up criticisms against Gaza siege

Israel recalls diplomatic staff from Turkiye as Erdogan steps up criticisms against Gaza siege
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel recalls diplomatic staff from Turkiye as Erdogan steps up criticisms against Gaza siege

Israel recalls diplomatic staff from Turkiye as Erdogan steps up criticisms against Gaza siege
  • “Israel, you are an occupier,”the Turkish president told a massive protest rally in Istanbul on Saturday
  • Erdogan accused the Israeli government of behaving like a “war criminal” and trying to “eradicate” Palestinians
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Israel said Saturday it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkiye after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a fierce attack on its military operation against Hamas militants in Gaza.

The announcement dealt a body blow to the sides’ nascent efforts to restore political and economic relations after a decade of all but frozen ties.
Israel and Turkiye — an overwhelmingly Muslim nation that forms the bulwark of NATO defenses on the edge of the Middle East — had only just agreed to reappoint ambassadors last year.
They were also resuming discussions on a US-backed natural gas pipeline project that could have formed the basis for much closer and more lasting cooperation in the coming years.
But their relations unraveled as Erdogan began to pick up the pace and venom of his attacks on Israel’s retaliatory military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on October 7 during which they killed 1,400 people — mostly civilians — and seized more than 220 hostages.

Protesters wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during a rally in Istanbul on October 28, 2023, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. (Turkish Presidency handout photo/via AFP)

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza has said Israeli strikes have killed 7,703 people — also mainly civilians — with more than 3,500 of them children.
Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party staged a massive rally in Istanbul on Saturday that the president said drew a crowd of 1.5 million people.
“Israel, you are an occupier,” he told the Turkish and Palestinian-flag waving sea of supporters.
He accused the Israel government of behaving like a “war criminal” and trying to “eradicate” Palestinians.
“Of course, every country has the right to defend itself. But where is the justice in this case? There is no justice — just a vicious massacre happening in Gaza.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recalled all diplomatic staff from Turkiye moments after Erdogan finished his remarks.
“Given the grave statements coming from Turkiye, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkiye,” he said in a statement.

Israel had already ordered diplomatic staff out of Turkiye and several other regional countries as a security precaution earlier this month.
A Turkish diplomatic source said all Israeli diplomats had left the country by October 19.
“It is difficult to understand whom Cohen had instructed to return,” the Turkish diplomatic source said.
But Cohen’s statement adds a new diplomatic dimension to the withdrawal.
It follows Erdogan’s own announcement earlier this week that he was canceling plans to visit Israel because of its “inhumane” war.
The sides’ diplomatic relations are now in danger of falling to the lows they experienced when an Israeli raid on a Turkish ship carrying aid into Gaza killed 10 civilians in 2010.
Erdogan has been a leading international supporter of Palestinian rights during his two-decade rule.
He told Saturday’s rally that Israel was “a pawn in the region” that was being used by Western powers to stamp their authority on the Middle East.
“The main culprit behind the massacre unfolding in Gaza is the West,” Erdogan declared.
And he accused Israel’s allies of creating a “crusade war atmosphere” pitting Christians against Muslims.
“Listen to our call for dialogue,” Erdogan said. “No one loses from a just peace.”
Erdogan’s address came in response to days of pro-Palestinian protests in Istanbul and other major cities organized by Turkiye’s more right-wing and Islamic conservative groups.
But one poll released this week showed the majority of respondents preferring to see Turkiye remain either neutral or try to play a mediating role in the war.
The Metropoll survey showed 11.3 percent of the respondents saying they “back Hamas.”
But 34.5 percent said Turkiye should stay “neutral” and 26.4 percent said it should mediate.
Just 3.0 percent said they “support Israel.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel-Turkiye ties

Related

Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes
Update Turkiye’s Erdogan says Hamas is not terrorist organization, cancels trip to Israel
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan says Hamas is not terrorist organization, cancels trip to Israel

Latest updates

UAE Pro League review: Al-Jazira stumble as Al-Wasl soar
UAE Pro League review: Al-Jazira stumble as Al-Wasl soar
Private insurance will grow fivefold in the coming years: Saudi health minister
Private insurance will grow fivefold in the coming years: Saudi health minister
Iran’s Raisi says Israeli actions ‘may force everyone’ to act
Iran’s Raisi says Israeli actions ‘may force everyone’ to act
Gazans break into aid centers taking flour, supplies, UN says
Gazans break into aid centers taking flour, supplies, UN says
‘Friends’ pays tribute to Matthew Perry after actor’s sudden death
‘Friends’ pays tribute to Matthew Perry after actor’s sudden death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.