Bangladesh’s ‘biggest’ business delegation visits Saudi Arabia to explore trade opportunities  

DHAKA: Bangladeshi business leaders are seeking to boost trade and explore new opportunities with Saudi Arabia, as the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry leads the country’s biggest commerce delegation to the Kingdom on Sunday.
Dhaka and Riyadh have seen a rise in opportunities for cooperation since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited the Bangladeshi capital at the invitation of the government and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry — the country’s apex commerce body.
Saudi Arabia had entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport and agriculture industries through the signing of several investment agreements at the time, as the two nations’ chambers of commerce established a joint council to navigate bilateral business ties.
A delegation comprising dozens of business leaders from top Bangladeshi companies departed for Riyadh on Sunday for a visit aimed at enhancing commercial ties.
“This is going to be the biggest business delegation from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia in recent years. Fifty-three businessmen from different leading companies will be part of the delegation,” Sameer Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries, who will be leading the delegation, told Arab News ahead of the trip.
“We want to further increase our exposure to the Middle Eastern market,” Sattar said. “There are huge potentials to boost our bilateral trade as we are working to widen the scope in export diversification.”
The Bangladeshi business delegation includes some of the country’s largest conglomerates, such as the United Group and IFAD Group, which are known for construction and healthcare and automobile and consumer packaged goods, respectively.
“We want to meet the right potential partners and companies in Saudi Arabia, with whom we can build joint ventures,” United Group director Malik Talha Ismail Bari told Arab News.
“We are moving with multi-faceted goals. If we build their confidence, more and more Saudi companies will invest here,” Bari added. “There are options for technological exchanges also, as some of the largest development projects are ongoing in Saudi Arabia.”
The United Group has its eyes on “cutting-edge technologies” used in the Kingdom and hopes that Bangladesh can also adopt some of Saudi Arabia’s smart city technologies, Bari said.
The delegation also includes top players in garment, logistics and pharmaceuticals and will hold meetings in various Saudi cities, including Makkah and Madinah.
Bangladeshi businesses are also seeking to attract more Saudi investment in the energy sector, said IFAD Group Vice Chairman Taskeen Ahmed.
“Saudi Arabia is a rich economy. They are investing a lot in the power and energy sector. One of our main goals is to shape up these investments. How can we fit in those investments in our country?” Ahmed told Arab News. “We will also try to work out the investment potential in the automobile and electric vehicles sector.”
Genex Infosys, an IT service management company based in Dhaka, said it is aiming to attract investments in telecommunications.
“We want to explore new markets through networking with the Saudi businessmen. We will try to bring some joint venture investments in Bangladesh, especially in telecom infrastructure,” Genex Infosys director Enayetul Islam told Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia can be a new market for us,” Islam said. “It has a huge potential to be explored.”
One dead in India ‘blast’ at Jehovah’s Witnesses: reports
Cause of the blast in Kalamassery near port city of Kochi remains unknown
One woman killed while five others suffer significant burns, say police
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
NEW DELHI: At least one person has been killed and two others critically wounded at an “incident” in southern India, Kerala’s state minister said Sunday, with local media reporting a “blast” at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall.
The cause of the blast in Kalamassery near the port city of Kochi in Kerala remains unknown.
“One person has been killed, and two other people are critical, others are in the hospital,” Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of the southern state of Kerala told reporters. “Further details are being ascertained.”
The Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported at least three “blasts” at a convention center in Kalamassery during a prayer meeting on Sunday morning. It gave no further details on the cause.
Local assistant police commissioner P.V. Baby, speaking to AFP, said one woman had been killed, while five others had suffered significant burns from flames during three-day prayer meetings attended by some 2,500 people.
Around two percent of India’s 1.4 billion people are Christian, according to the last census.
Jehovah’s Witnesses are members of a US-based Christian evangelical movement, who are best known for knocking on doors around the world, bible in hand, trying to convert people to their beliefs.
The movement, which preaches non-violence and is politically neutral, has a long history of being persecuted.
It is a millennial faith, meaning its members believe that the end of the world is near and that God’s kingdom will soon rule over the earth.
‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, who struggled with substance abuse, dead at 54
Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub on Saturday, as per American media reports
Perry played the iconic, wise-cracking Chandler Bing on hit US TV show ‘Friends’
Updated 29 October 2023
Reuters
LOS ANGELES: Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the top-rated US television comedy “Friends” and chronicled his decades-long battle with substance abuse in a memoir last year, died on Saturday at age 54.
His death was confirmed in a statement posted by NBC, the broadcast network that aired “Friends” for 10 years, on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
“We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry,” NBC Entertainment said. “He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”
The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that the American-Canadian performer was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.
NBC News, citing an unnamed representative of Perry and a law enforcement source, reported the actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Ironically, Perry’s last post on Instagram, on Oct. 23, was a photo of him sitting by a pool or jacuzzi at night, with him writing, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”
Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the hugely successful “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.
The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates, playing a close-knit group of young adults who shared space in one another’s apartments and met for coffee at the “Central Perk,” a fictional Manhattan cafe.
One of the major storylines involved a clandestine romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, the character played by Cox, which the four other friends — Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross — each discovered one by one. The two characters eventually marry.
The entire group came back together 17 years after the series finale for a much-ballyhooed reunion special that aired on HBO Max in 2021.
But none ever managed to rekindle quite the level of individual stardom and commercial success they garnered as the ensemble cast of what was for a time the most watched US television program in prime time. Each reportedly earned $1 million per episode at the height of the show’s popularity.
Hidden from the public’s view during much of the original run was Perry’s prolonged struggle with addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol, which he detailed in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.”
“Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead,” Perry wrote in the opening of the book.
In a New York Times interview published in October 2022, Perry said he had been clean for 18 months, telling the newspaper: “I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober.”
Perry recounted in his book that he had to be driven back to rehab right after shooting the episode of Chandler and Monica’s wedding.
Following “Friends,” Perry went on to star in three more network television ventures that proved short-lived — “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Mr. Sunshine” and “Go On.”
Through his career, he also logged guest appearances or recurring roles in other hit TV shows, including “The West Wing,” “Ally McBeal,” “Scrubs” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.” His motion picture credits included “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Almost Heroes” and “Three to Tango.”
The Massachusetts-born actor grew up in Ottawa after his mother, a Canadian journalist who once served as press secretary to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, divorced Perry’s father and married a Canadian broadcast personality.
Trudeau’s son and incumbent Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to his boyhood friend, calling Perry’s death “shocking and saddening.”
“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” Trudeau wrote on X.
As a youngster, Perry became a top-ranked junior tennis player before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting and improvizational comedy.
Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’ at Jewish gathering if he gets elected as US president again
Not to be outdone, Ron DeSantis proposes yanking funding for universities and canceling visas for pro-Palestinian foreign students
Trump, DeSantis and other Republican hopefuls lined up at the gathering of influential Jewish donors to pledge support for Israel
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
LAS VEGAS: Donald Trump used a speech to a Republican Jewish convention Saturday to promise reimposition of a controversial travel ban that targeted a slew of mostly Muslim countries if he gets re-elected.
“We will keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country,” Trump told the audience attending the annual summit of the Republican Jewish Coalition.
“You remember the travel ban? On day one I will restore our travel ban.”
At the start of his presidency in 2017, Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on the entry of travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and, initially, Iraq and Sudan. The order was quickly challenged in court as discriminatory against a religious group, but the bans, along with Trump’s hard-line anti-immigration agenda, were popular with his base.
President Joe Biden reversed the ban in his first week in office in 2021.
Biden “was proud to overturn the vile, un-American Muslim ban enacted by his predecessor,” a White House spokesman said.
The former US leader was among several Republican hopefuls lining up at the gathering of influential Jewish donors to pledge unwavering support for Israel in its war against Hamas.
Trump told the event, held in Las Vegas, in the southwestern state of Nevada, that he would “defend our friend and ally in the State of Israel like nobody has ever.”
The conflict between Israel and Hamas is “a fight between civilization and savagery, between decency and depravity, and between good and evil,” said Trump, who received the warmest response from attendees, as he took aim at the Biden administration and avoided criticizing his rivals.
The former reality show host, the overwhelming favorite to win the party nomination to run against Biden next year despite facing multiple criminal prosecutions, spoke after sparking fury in recent weeks by describing Lebanon-based Islamist group Hezbollah as “very smart” and criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Also on hand in Las Vegas was Trump’s nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the October 7 Hamas surprise attack on Israel “the most deadly attack against Jews since the Holocaust itself.”
Hamas militants killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless retaliatory bombardments, mainly civilians and many of them children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
DeSantis and others pointed to what they said was rising anti-Semitism on US college campuses, and proposed yanking funding for universities and canceling visas for pro-Palestinian foreign students.
“We need cultural chemotherapy to fight this cancer,” Senator Tim Scott said.
“Any student with a visa who calls for genocide should be deported.”
The only woman in the race, Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, has evoked fears of anti-Semitic attacks on US soil.
“As president I will change the official federal definition of anti-Semitism to include denying Israel’s right to exist,” said Haley, adding she would strip tax breaks from schools that do not combat anti-Semitism.
“College campuses are allowed to have free speech, but they are not free to spread hate that supports terrorism,” she said. “Federal law requires schools to combat anti-Semitism. We will give this law teeth and we will enforce it.”
The organizers said the newly installed Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalize would address the gathering on Saturday night.
Former vice president Mike Pence surprised the gathering Saturday when he announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, becoming the first major candidate to suspend his campaign.
“It’s become clear to me: this is not my time,” he said. “After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president.”
Support for Israel is a huge issue for both political parties in the United States, and a rare instance of foreign policy that matters at the ballot box, thanks in part to the large number of Jewish voters.
It is also a significant issue for evangelical Christians for whom the existence of a Jewish state is a key precondition for the hoped-for “second coming” of Jesus Christ.
South Americans of Palestinian descent tell of life in embattled Gaza, fears for safety in the West Bank
Palestinian from Brazil says he and his young family are unable to leave the enclave amid heavy Israeli assault
Mexicans, Chileans and Colombians in Jerusalem and the West Bank talk about tensions and attacks by settlers
Updated 29 October 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO: With large Palestinian communities and historical ties with the Levant, many Latin American countries have been following the Israel-Hamas war with close attention.
In nations like Brazil, with as many as 70,000 Palestinians and their descendants, and Chile, with more than 500,000 Palestinians, people have been receiving information about the conflict not only through the press, but also from Palestinian Latin Americans who live in Gaza and the West Bank.
One of them is Hasan Rabee, a 30-year-old shop owner who lives in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city. About a month ago, he traveled to Khan Younis in Gaza, along with his wife and two daughters, to visit his family.
Then the war broke out and they have not been able to leave the region since. Rabee has been posting videos and information on the Israeli strikes on social media every now and then. Some of them have been aired by Brazilian TV stations.
“As I talk to you, bombs are exploding, can you hear? It is especially strong during the night. My daughter runs to the window and shuts it down when she hears anything. She thinks we will be protected this way,” Rabee told Arab News.
FASTFACTS
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay host a large Palestinian diaspora.
Brazilian nationals in Gaza are receiving aid from their embassy, but cannot leave.
Palestinian Latin Americans in the West Bank say they are determined to remain.
Rabee says the children are petrified and his wife has begun taking pills to help control her nerves. His mother meanwhile is suffering from spikes in her blood pressure. Many relatives have joined them in their small apartment. Nobody can sleep at night due to the bombs.
“The power was cut 20 days ago. At times, we go to a guy who owns solar panels and pay him to charge our batteries,” said Rabee. The water arrives at the building once a week without enough pressure, so they have to go down, fill some bottles, and take them upstairs.
Given that he is a Brazilian citizen, Rabee is receiving food from the Brazilian embassy in Palestine. The Brazilian government has established a plan to take a group of citizens from Khan Younis and Rafah through the border with Egypt.
“All we want is to leave for Brazil. But Israel does not open the border,” he said. Rabee wishes to take his mother with him to South America. He hopes the Brazilian government will allow him to do so.
In a number of interviews with Brazilian journalists, Rabee denounced the killing of civilians in Israeli strikes. “For me, that is a war against the children. Thousands of them have been killed. I cannot understand how something like that is happening,” he said.
While the West Bank is not being targeted by Israeli strikes, the number of attacks against Palestinians in the region has grown since the war broke out, according to Latin Americans who are in the region.
“With the strikes on Gaza and the international support that Israel is getting, the Israeli settlers in the West Bank have been feeling more empowered to act with violence against Palestinians,” Estefania Vega, a Mexican actress who is monitoring the human rights situation in the region of Hebron, told Arab News.
Vega obtained a scholarship from the Mexican government for a three-month internship with the Freedom Theatre, a community-based theater in Jenin. She arrived on October 2, but had to leave Jenin on October 8 for safety reasons.
Since then, she has been working with a human rights organization that accompanies Palestinian villagers who are at risk. The idea is to visit families who were harassed or attacked by settlers or the military, film every act of violence, and denounce it to the international community.
“Last week a settler got into a village and shot a young man in the stomach. He wanted to shoot everybody,” said Vega.
She has been monitoring the events in Wab Sik, a village in the region of Ramallah, and Tawani, near Hebron. In both of them, officers have been randomly attacking houses, breaking local infrastructure like solar panels, and threatening people.
Last week, Vega was inside a house that had been attacked, surrounded by toddlers and women, when nine officers stormed in. They heard that she and her Irish colleague had a camera and asked them to give it to them. But other activists had taken it to another village earlier that day.
“They grabbed and destroyed our phones and asked us why we were there. We told them that they were the ones who had no right to be in Palestinian territory. So, an officer answered to me that I should go back to my country now, otherwise I would go back in pieces,” she said.
Vega intends to remain in the West Bank until January and then try to leave through Jordan. “Every foreigner is leaving. If they remain alone, nobody will tell their stories,” she said.
Many Latin Americans live in the West Bank, especially Palestinian Brazilians (estimated at 6,000 people) and citizens from Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and other nations.
Some of them have been trying to leave Palestine since the war broke out, including a Palestinian Chilean who tried to get a rescue flight to Santiago in Tel Aviv but was forbidden to do so by the Israeli government.
Most of the Palestinian Latin Americans, however, are attached to Palestine and do not want to leave.
That is the case with Ruayda, a Palestinian Brazilian who did not want to provide her surname owing to security concerns. She lives in the region of Ramallah, taking care of her great-grandfather’s land.
“I am not a foreigner. The Israelis are. I am not leaving by land,” she told Arab News.
It is time for the olive harvest, Ruayda said, and whole families are involved in gathering the crop. The Israeli settlers know that and have been shooting people and cattle.
“In our city, a boy was shot right on the first day of harvest. He lost part of his liver and is in ICU,” she said. In Jenin, she says Palestinian Brazilians have also been shot. That is why she worries about her 14-year-old son.
“He is not going to school because it is closed. I would send him to Brazil if it was possible. We spend 24 hours a day with fear of being shot by one of those maniacs,” Ruayda said.
Palestinian Colombian Samia, who also preferred not to provide a surname, has lived near East Jerusalem since 1977. She said there is an atmosphere of anguish across the whole region.
“I wake up in the night with great anxiety and come to the living room to watch the news,” she told Arab News.
Clashes between the youth — carrying rocks — and armed Israeli soldiers have been constant, Samia said. Some of her friends have lost relatives. She fears for her adult daughters, who live nearby.
“There is a cumulation of traumas among us. Unfortunately, there are not enough mental health centers here,” she said.
Samia considers Colombia to be her motherland, but she thinks she cannot leave Palestine. That is also the case with Brazilian Palestinian Ruayda.
“We fear they will launch another ethnic cleansing operation,” she said. “That is a new Nakba. We cannot leave Palestine.”