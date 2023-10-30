You are here

  • Home
  • Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults

Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults

Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults
A baby is taken to the vessel of the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms, after being rescued in the Central Mediterranean Sea, 72 km from Al-Khums, Libya. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yjfrn

Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults

Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults
  • Refugee Council warns that children are frequently incorrectly identified as adults by British border officials
  • Threats heightened by a new cost-cutting policy forcing two migrants to share a hotel room designed for one
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Children seeking asylum in the UK are being forced to share hotel rooms with adults as a result of the Home Office’s new “maximization” program, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

The policy aims to double the capacity in hotels used to house refugees by putting two people in rooms designed for a single occupant, in an attempt to reduce the costs of accommodating migrants while their asylum requests are processed.

The Refugee Council has warned that child refugees are frequently incorrectly identified as adults at UK borders, which exposes them to serious safety risks and the dangers have been heightened by the new room-sharing policy.

The Guardian spoke to seven young asylum seekers living in Yorkshire who said they told border guards they were 16 or 17 when they arrived in the UK, but were all wrongly classified as adults by officials who recorded their ages as ranging from 22 to 26. Refugee Council workers who interviewed the young people, and verified their identity documents where available, believe mistakes were made.

Faisal, a 16-year-old who arrived in the UK in August on a small boat from Eritrea, said he was given a document that correctly noted the day and month of his birth but incorrectly stated the year as being 10 years earlier than it really was, thereby recording his age as 26.

A French-Arabic interpreter had been assigned to his case rather than a Tigrinya-speaking interpreter, and as a result Faisal said he struggled to understand what was being said to him.

“Maybe the interpreter gave them the wrong information. They made me 10 years older; I couldn’t understand it,” he told The Guardian.

Faisal said he does not feel comfortable in the shared room in an adult hotel he was sent to and has felt suicidal.

“I’m sharing with a man who’s about 30,” he added. “I feel lost. Sometimes I put my head under the bedding and cry. I miss my mom.”

Three Afghan teenagers said they had digital photos of their national identity cards that proved they were children but were unable to show them to officials at the border because their phones had been confiscated during the screening process on arrival.

The age of one of them, Mohammed, whose identification papers show he is 16, was recorded as 22 at the border.

“They put my birthday down correctly, but they put 2001 instead of 2007,” he said. “I said: ‘That’s not the right year,’ and they said, ‘Don’t worry, a case worker will sort it out for you later.’”

But Mohammed said he was unable to have the mistake corrected and was put in a hotel room with a 40-year-old man who smokes at the window, attracting the attention of hotel security guards.

It was not clear to the seven boys in Yorkshire exactly how officials at the border assessed their ages. Only one of them was aware of being given what he thought was a physical examination.

Waqas, a 16-year-old who had a photograph of his Afghan identity papers on his phone, was classified as being 22 by Home Office staff after he arrived on a small boat in September. He said they asked to open his mouth and then examined his forehead and palms.

“They gave me a piece of paper putting my age as 22. I didn’t understand it at the time because I don’t speak English,” he told The Guardian.

He was also placed in a hotel room with an adult.

“The adults in the hotel are drinking and making a lot of noise. We don’t feel safe,” he said.

The children arrived in the UK at a time of renewed political debate over the assessment of the ages of adolescents. UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said she is determined to crack down on incidents of adults pretending to be children when they enter the UK to get more favorable treatment.

The 2023 Illegal Migration Act proposes to introduce “scientific assessments,” including X-rays, to help determine age, and establish a new National Age Assessment Board. Officials will treat a claimant as an adult “if their physical appearance and demeanor very strongly suggests that they are significantly over 18 years of age.”

However, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has warned that the use of X-rays in this way is unethical and can be “widely inaccurate.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian it could not comment on the boys’ individual cases but added: “It’s vital that we remove incentives for adults to pretend to be children in order to remain in the UK.

“Between January 2016 and the year ending June 2021, 58 percent of asylum applicants whose age was disputed were found to be adults.”

According to the Refugee Council, however, its own age-assessment project in 2021 found that out of 233 young people who were initially identified by the Home Office as “certainly” being adults, it was later confirmed that only 6 percent actually were.
 

Topics: Asylum-seekers

Related

Child asylum-seekers missing in UK trafficked and coerced into Manchester’s gangs: The Observer
World
Child asylum-seekers missing in UK trafficked and coerced into Manchester’s gangs: The Observer
UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing
World
UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing

Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot over Jan. 6 riot, advocates say at trial

Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot over Jan. 6 riot, advocates say at trial
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot over Jan. 6 riot, advocates say at trial

Trump should be disqualified from 2024 ballot over Jan. 6 riot, advocates say at trial
  • Trump faces several legal cases as he campaigns for the presidency, including a New York state civil fraud lawsuit against his family company
Updated 31 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump should be disqualified from Colorado’s ballot in next year’s election because he “incited a violent mob” in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, an advocacy group lawyer argued at the opening of a trial on Monday.
A lawsuit brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington is a test case for whether a rarely-used, Civil War-era provision of the US Constitution that bars people who have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” from holding federal office, can prevent Republican Trump from being president again.
“Trump incited a violent mob to attack our Capitol, to stop the peaceful transition of power,” Eric Olson, an attorney representing voters and the advocacy group said in an opening statement of the one-week trial before a Colorado District Court judge.
Then-president Trump spent weeks before the Jan. 6 riot spreading false claims of widespread voter fraud in his November 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and encouraging his supporters to rally in Washington. He then encouraged them to march on the US Capitol where Congress was certifying Biden’s win. Only after hours of violence did he appeal to the rioters to go home.
A lawyer for Trump, Scott Gesler, denied that Trump incited supporters to violence and said it would set a dangerous precedent to disqualify him based on “legal theories that have never been embraced by a state or federal court.”
“People should be able to run for office and shouldn’t be punished for their speech,” Gesler told the court during his opening statement.
Colorado is regarded as safely Democratic by nonpartisan election forecasters, so regardless of whether Trump is on the ballot, President Biden is expected to win the state.
Trump’s opponents are testing whether they have a viable path to keep him off ballots in individual states. Trump faces similar lawsuits brought by advocacy groups in Michigan and Minnesota. The Colorado case is the first to go to trial.
US Representative Eric Swalwel, Democrat of Colorado, testified on Monday that Trump’s attempts to decrease tensions hours after the violence began did little to assuage the fears of lawmakers as they emerged from lockdown to certify the election results.
“I feared that if Republicans were going to continue to challenge the outcome, the mob would return and the scene on the floor could become combustible,” Swalwel said.
Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, according to opinion polls, in what is expected to be a rematch next year with Biden. Trump’s campaign has said the “absurd” lawsuit and others like it are “stretching the law beyond recognition.”

LONG-SHOT LEGAL STRATEGY
Trump’s opponents hope to deny him a path to victory by disqualifying him in enough hotly-contested states, but many legal experts call the strategy a long shot.
The cases raise largely untested legal questions, and even if the plaintiffs prevail, the final say would likely rest with a US Supreme Court dominated by a 6-3 conservative majority that includes three Trump appointees.
The Colorado lawsuit seeks to bar the state’s top election official from putting Trump on the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which was established in the aftermath of the Civil War to prevent former Confederate rebels from taking federal office.
Colorado District Court Judge Sarah Wallace has denied five separate bids by Trump and his allies to dismiss the case, most recently on Oct. 25, when she rejected Trump’s arguments that courts do not have the power to determine eligibility for office.
Trump faces several legal cases as he campaigns for the presidency, including a New York state civil fraud lawsuit against his family company. That trial began on Oct. 2. He has pleaded not guilty to four criminal indictments, including federal cases tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and the removal and mishandling of classified government documents when he left office in January 2021.
 

 

Topics: Donald Trump US elections 2024

Related

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’ at Jewish gathering if he gets elected as US president again
World
Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’ at Jewish gathering if he gets elected as US president again
Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed
World
Trump is ‘not above the law,’ prosecutors say in urging judge to let federal election case proceed

Germany asks Israel to ‘protect’ Palestinians from settler attacks

Germany asks Israel to ‘protect’ Palestinians from settler attacks
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Germany asks Israel to ‘protect’ Palestinians from settler attacks

Germany asks Israel to ‘protect’ Palestinians from settler attacks
  • More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Germany on Monday called on Israel to “protect” Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, amid a surge in violence in the territory since the start of the war in Gaza. 

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, mostly during raids by Israeli forces or attacks by settlers, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry. 

Germany condemned “attacks and violence from settlers against Palestinian communities in the area, which have led to the death of many civilians,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said. 

“We call on Israel to protect Palestinians from the activities of extremist settlers and to hold those responsible accountable,” Fischer said. 

“Israel, as the occupying power in the West Bank, is responsible for ensuring the safety and integrity of the Palestinian population in the West Bank.” 

The situation in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, was already tense before the war, with regular raids by Israeli forces and an upsurge in attacks by Israeli settlers against the Palestinian population. 

On Sunday, France condemned “unacceptable” Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. 

“France strongly condemns the settler attacks that have led to the deaths of several Palestinian civilians over the past few days in Qusra and Sawiya, as well as the forced departure of several communities,” said a Foreign Ministry statement. 

“The violence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian population is multiplying. It is unacceptable and must stop,” it added. 

Israel should “take immediate measures to protect the Palestinian population,” said the statement. 

Topics: Palestine Israel Germany War on Gaza

Related

Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteers
Middle-East
Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteers
Gaza’s civilians have entered survival mode, says UNRWA official
Middle-East
Gaza’s civilians have entered survival mode, says UNRWA official

WHO chief recalls own war child past in peace plea

WHO chief recalls own war child past in peace plea
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

WHO chief recalls own war child past in peace plea

WHO chief recalls own war child past in peace plea
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has recalled the pain of his wartime upbringing in Ethiopia as he pleaded with global leaders to unite for peace.

The WHO has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas for the safe delivery of food, medical supplies, and other aid into the Gaza Strip.

Tedros said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was making “a humble plea for ceasefire and peace.”

“As a child trapped in the shadows of war, I intimately knew its smell, sounds, and sights. I empathize deeply with those now caught in conflict, feeling their pain as if it were my own,” he said.

“War brings only devastation, horror, and destruction. Nothing else.

“In this critical moment, let us rise above the divisions and embrace the path of peace. The truest display of courage lies in choosing peace. I call on world leaders to unite and lead the world toward peace.”

Tedros has condemned the “unjustified and horrific” Hamas attack and has said “children are paying the price” in the bombardment of targets in Gaza.

When reelected for his second WHO term in May last year, Tedros, 58, recalled his humble upbringing as “a child of war ... from a poor family.”

With a trembling voice, he recalled experiencing conflict at a very young age as he described how the strong emotions came rushing back during a recent visit to Ukraine.

“When I saw the kids, it was the image from more than 50 years ago that came to my mind; so visible, so haunting; the smell of war, the sound of war, the image of war,” he said, in tears.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
Middle-East
WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteers
Middle-East
Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteers

Macron makes legacy bid with French language museum

Macron makes legacy bid with French language museum
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Macron makes legacy bid with French language museum

Macron makes legacy bid with French language museum
  • The chateau will host the 19th summit of the francophone world next year, to which some 88 leaders are invited
Updated 30 October 2023
AFP

VILLERS-COTTERÊTS: French President Emmanuel Macron looked to cement his legacy, and take on political opponents, with the inauguration on Monday of a monument to the French language deep in far-right heartland.

Modern French presidents love a cultural “grand projet” — an imposing monument to “scratch” their name on history, as ex-leader Francois Mitterrand put it in the 1980s. Mitterrand was an avid and controversial legacy-builder, transforming the Louvre museum with a glass pyramid, and erecting the vast Opera Bastille and National Library. Other examples include the modern art museum built by Georges Pompidou in central Paris, and Quai Branly global culture museum of Jacques Chirac on the banks of the River Seine.

The practice fell out of fashion this century, but has been revived by Macron, who was already eyeing up a crumbling chateau in the small town of Villers-Cotterets while still a presidential candidate in 2017.

He has overseen the renovation of the Renaissance castle, completed in 1539 under King Francois I, and its transformation into the Cite Internationale de la Langue Francaise, an international center for the French language.

It hopes to attract 200,000 visitors a year to its large library (replete with AI-supported suggestion engine), interactive exhibits, games and cultural events.

“All those who, around the world, work, create, think, write, play and sing in French should feel at home at Villers-Cotterets,” said the Elysee Palace in a statement.

Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak told AFP it will be “the beating heart of the Francophone world.”

Perhaps fittingly, the website seems determinedly uninterested in the quality of its English translations, describing the castle as a “high place of the French history and architecture.”

As the home town of Alexandre Dumas, Villers-Cotterets is a fitting choice. The author of “The Three Musketeers” and “The Count of Monte Cristo” even took swordsmanship classes in the chateau.

But there is politics at play, too.

The small town of 10,000, around 80 kilometers from Paris, lies deep in France’s northeast, where factory closures and high unemployment have made the region a stronghold of the far right. The new institution aims “to show that the region’s recovery does not rely on withdrawing into itself, but by greater openness,” an adviser to Macron said, asking not to be named. It underlines that France is not the most populous francophone country — that prize goes to the Democratic Republic of Congo with its 100 million citizens. The chateau will host the 19th summit of the francophone world next year, to which some 88 leaders are invited.

The French language is “the greatest asset of the nation ... and the foundation of who we are intellectually and our relations with the world,” the Elysee said.

Topics: Emmanuel Macron French language museums

Related

Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed
World
Macron calls for ‘ruthless’ government response after teacher killed
Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France
World
Macron plans changes to allow immigration referendum in France

Suella Braverman slammed after comments about pro-Palestinian protests

Suella Braverman slammed after comments about pro-Palestinian protests
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Suella Braverman slammed after comments about pro-Palestinian protests

Suella Braverman slammed after comments about pro-Palestinian protests
  • Braverman said: ‘To my mind there is only one way to describe those marches; they are hate marches’
Updated 30 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been heavily criticized after branding recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Britain “hate marches.”

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of London and other British cities for a third successive weekend demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, after which police confirmed five people had been charged on Saturday.

Braverman said: “To my mind there is only one way to describe those marches; they are hate marches.

“What we’ve seen over the last few weekends, we’ve seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people, the single largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map.”

She added that police were concerned there were a “large number of bad actors who are deliberately operating beneath the criminal threshold in a way which you or I or the vast majority of the British people would consider to be utterly odious.”

A statement from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign accused Braverman of dehumanizing Palestinians with her comments.

A spokesperson said: “Braverman has previously sought to link the Palestinian flag, the symbol of Palestinian nationhood and struggle for liberation from military occupation and apartheid, with support for terrorism — urging police to treat those displaying it as ‘suspects.’

“She has falsely asserted the chant ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ is a call for the eradication of Jewish Israelis, when it is actually a call for the dismantling of the system of apartheid that affects all Palestinians, whether in Gaza, the West Bank or Israel.

“By so doing she is contributing to a climate of intolerance, a dehumanizing of Palestinians, including British Palestinians, and is further threatening the right to protest in this country. Her remarks will be condemned by anyone who respects democratic freedoms, the implementation of international law, and the humanity of Palestinians.”

The PSC said it would continue to organize large-scale protests and that it remained confident hundreds of thousands of British citizens would join the demonstrations.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK Suella Braverman

Related

People hold up placards and wave Palestinian flags in Parliament Square after taking part in a ‘March For Palestine’ in London.
World
Five charged after pro-Palestinian protests in London
Police officers mingle with the protesters in Parliament Square during the 'March For Palestine' in London on October 28, 2023.
World
London police chief calls for clarity on handling extremism at protests

Latest updates

Israel’s economy recovered from previous wars with Hamas, but this one might go longer, hit harder
Israel’s economy recovered from previous wars with Hamas, but this one might go longer, hit harder
Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals
Mitrovic double helps book Al-Hilal a place in King’s Cup quarter-finals
UAE, UK foreign ministers discuss violence in Gaza
UAE, UK foreign ministers discuss violence in Gaza
Jordanian king, queen meet UN officials to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
Jordanian king, queen meet UN officials to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or for eighth time
Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or for eighth time

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.