Child asylum-seekers missing in UK trafficked and coerced into Manchester's gangs: The Observer

Child asylum-seekers missing in UK trafficked and coerced into Manchester’s gangs: The Observer
Protesters gather outside the Home Office in London to demonstrate against the UK government's intention to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
  • Children were coerced into selling drugs, Manchester police detective says
  • Kidnapping child asylum-seekers used as tool to force families to pay the costs of Channel crossings by boat
LONDON: Currently, 200 children who arrived in Britain as asylum-seekers are missing from hotels run by the Home Office. 

Some of the refugees abducted from outside hotels on the south coast have been trafficked and coerced into organized crime groups 260 miles away in north Manchester, an Observer investigation revealed.

According to one child protection source in Sussex, safety briefings on missing children discovered that some had “cropped up” in an area of Cheetham Hill known locally as “counterfeit alley” owing to its number of outlets selling counterfeit gear. 

So far, Sussex police have located at least two children who went missing from Home Office hotels in the Greater Manchester Police area, The Observer reported. It is unknown how many people are still missing. 

Neil Blackwood, a detective superintendent with the GMP, confirmed that the hotel network used to accommodate asylum-seekers was targeted by organized crime. 

“They are brought to Cheetham Hill, scooped up by criminal enterprises and put to work,” Blackwood told The Observer.

The detective, who is leading an operation to eradicate organized crime from “counterfeit alley,” said the children were coerced into the most dangerous work, selling drugs.

“Some young Afghans appear to have been trafficked directly into the drugs market, sent to work in county lines,” he said.

The senior detective believes Afghanistan’s economic crisis following the West’s withdrawal in 2021 may also explain why teenagers ended up in Manchester’s drug trade. 

Some of the child asylum-seekers taken from the south coast to Manchester may have even been abducted in a bid to force families to pay the cost of crossing the Channel by small boat, which Blackwood estimates can cost between £10,000 ($12,000) and £20,000. 

“The past 12 months (have) seen a significant increase in the use of kidnap as a tool to demand payment for illegal immigration,” Blackwood said. 

The human trafficking route from the south coast to Cheetham Hill is just one of many. Children who went missing from hotels in Kent have been found in Cleveland, Nottingham, West Yorkshire, and Merseyside, The Observer reported. Some have even been found outside the UK.

Manchester police are also currently investigating 13 and 14-year-old Middle Eastern asylum-seekers who were coerced into drug gangs shortly after arriving in the UK. 

Experts agree that young asylum-seekers are frequently coerced into criminal activity, The Observer reported.

The Home Office says the welfare of minors in its care is an “absolute priority,” and when a child goes missing, a multi-agency team is assembled to determine their whereabouts.

 

  • In an autobiography, Sally Lane says her “over-liberal” parenting style may have led her son, Jack Letts, to leave the UK at the age of 18 bound for Syria
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The mother of a Daesh extremist known as ‘Jihadi Jack’ has said that she has “guilty thoughts” about whether his “chaotic” childhood led him to join the terrorists as a teenager.

In an autobiography, Sally Lane says her “over-liberal” parenting style may have led her son, Jack Letts, to leave the UK at the age of 18 bound for Syria.  

Lane said that she lived with a group of “lodgers, including an aggressive heroin addict whose friends regularly robbed the place” during Letts’s childhood. 

Letts, now 27, left the UK in 2014 after his parents paid for him to visit a Muslim friend in Jordan.

He had informed them that he would travel onwards to Kuwait to improve his Arabic but instead ended up in Raqqa, the seat of power for the extremist group.

He was later captured by pro-western forces and had his British citizenship revoked on national security grounds.

In her book, “Reasonable Cause to Suspect,” Lane describes a meeting about her son’s uncontrollable behavior with tutors at a further education college in Oxford.

“I wondered if they thought Jack’s problems stemmed from his over-liberal parents who hadn’t taken a firm enough hand with him,” she wrote.

“Later on, a portion of the general public certainly believed this to be the case.

“I’ve wondered this myself during my constant internal discussions. Over and over again, I’ve raked over all the incidents of his childhood where I could have been better, or acted differently.”

She said she was tormented with “self-recrimination” and criticizes herself for not taking her son’s obsessive compulsive disorder “seriously enough.”

The former charity worker questions whether Letts’s conversion to Islam at 16 was to find “another, larger family in a Muslim network” as his own relatives lived far away in North America. 

“Was he given too much agency at an early age so that he grew up with the belief that he could, as an individual, change the world?” she asks.

“Or perhaps he had been traumatized when, at the age of three, his father and I separated for a couple of years and he had spent formative years in a chaotic household that he, his younger brother and I shared with a group of lodgers, including an aggressive heroin addict whose friends regularly robbed the place?

“All these guilty thoughts and doubts I have lived with daily.”

Lane, 60, and her organic farmer husband, 62, were found guilty in 2019 of sending money to their son in Syria despite being warned by the police that it could be used to fund terrorism.

The couple, who said they were trying to help their son escape Daesh, received suspended sentences for funding terrorism. Lane said she was placed on a “no-fly” list after being convicted.

Letts has been held in an overcrowded prison managed by the Syrian Democratic Forces since 2017, but a court in Ottawa ruled that he must be repatriated to Canada because he has Canadian nationality through his father, John Letts. The Canadian government says it will appeal against the decision.

Lane left the UK in early 2020 and now lives in Ottawa.

Scotland’s health minister Humza Yousaf to run for country’s leadership

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf attends the SNP Annual National Conference
Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf attends the SNP Annual National Conference
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

Scotland’s health minister Humza Yousaf to run for country’s leadership

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf attends the SNP Annual National Conference
  • John Swinney, the 58-year-old deputy first minister, ruled himself out Thursday
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Scottish Health Minister Humza Yousaf said on Saturday he would run in the leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and first minister.
Yousaf becomes the first to publicly announce his intention to stand in the race after Sturgeon’s surprise resignation earlier in the week saying she had become too divisive and too tired to carry on.
“I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate to become Scotland’s next First Minister, and Leader of the SNP,” the 37-year old, who has been a member of the Scottish parliament since 2011 and has also held several ministerial roles, said on Twitter.
John Swinney, the 58-year-old deputy first minister, ruled himself out Thursday, saying his decision not to be a candidate was to create the space for a “fresh perspective” on the governing SNP’s aims, including on independence.
The SNP has said it will choose a new leader within six weeks through a ballot of its members, which will close on March 27. Sturgeon, 52, said she was not leaving politics and that she would stay on until a successor has been picked.
Her unexpected exit has left a question mark over the SNP’s fight for independence as the Westminster government has blocked its attempts to hold a second vote after a 2014 referendum in which Scotland voted 55 percent to 45 percent to remain part of the United Kingdom.
The loss of Sturgeon, regarded by many as the best political communicator in Britain, also has the potential to influence the outcome of the next national election if it helps the opposition Labour Party to regain some of the seats it once held in Scotland.

US, South Korea stage joint air exercise after North Korea’s ICBM launch

US, South Korea stage joint air exercise after North Korea’s ICBM launch
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

US, South Korea stage joint air exercise after North Korea’s ICBM launch

US, South Korea stage joint air exercise after North Korea’s ICBM launch
  • South Korea’s F-35A, F-15K and US F-16 fighters escorted American B-1B bombers during joint exercise
  • Exercise comes a day after North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters
SEOUL: The United States and South Korea held a joint air exercise involving US strategic bombers on Sunday, a day after North Korea fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in a “sudden launching drill.”
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the exercise, where South Korea’s F-35A, F-15K and US F-16 fighters escorted American B-1B bombers, demonstrated the allies’ “overwhelming” defense capabilities and readiness posture.
“(The exercise) strengthened the combined operation capability and affirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of the Korean Peninsula and the implementation of extended deterrence,” the South’s military said in a statement.
Japan’s Fuji News Network said Japan and the United States were also likely to conduct a joint air drill as early as Sunday afternoon.
The US-South Korea exercise comes a day after North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast, following a warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.
North Korea’s state media KCNA said the country conducted a “sudden launching drill” on Saturday in an “actual proof” of its efforts to turn the “capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one.”
Leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued yet another warning and bristled at the United States for trying to turn the UN Security Council into what she called a “tool for its heinous hostile policy” toward Pyongyang.
“I warn that we will watch every movement of the enemy and take corresponding and very powerful and overwhelming counteraction against its every move hostile to us,” she said in a statement.
Saturday’s missile launch, the North’s first since Jan. 1, came after Pyongyang threatened on Friday an “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats.
The North Korean state news agency said the missile had flown for 1 hour, 6 minutes and 55 seconds, as high as 5,768km, before accurately hitting a pre-set area 989km away in open waters. Hwasong-15 was first tested in 2017.
Japanese said on Saturday the missile had plunged into waters inside its exclusive economic zone.
Nuclear-armed North Korea fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including ICBMs capable of striking anywhere in the United States, while resuming preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Saturday’s launch “clearly” signals the North’s intent to conduct additional provocations.
“If North Korea conducts the seventh nuclear test, which could happen at any time, it will be a game changer in a sense that North Korea could develop and deploy tactical nuclear missiles,” Park told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
The launch, guided by the Missile General Bureau, was conducted on an “emergency firepower combat standby order” given at dawn, followed by a written order from Kim Jong Un at 8 a.m. (2300 GMT on Friday), KCNA said. South Korea’s military said it detected the missile at 5:22 p.m. (0822 GMT)
“The important bit here is that the exercise was ordered day-of, without warning to the crew involved,” said Ankit Panda, a missile expert at the Washington–based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “The amount of time between the order and the launch is likely going to be decreased with additional testing.”
The military unit got an “excellent mark” over the drill and the North’s ruling party “highly appreciated the actual war capacity of the ICBM units which are ready for mobile and mighty counterattack,” KCNA said.
Analysts say North Korea is likely to conduct more weapons tests, including a possible new solid-fuel missile which could help the North deploy its missiles faster in the event of a war.
North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned under UN Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang says its weapons development is necessary to counter “hostile policies” by Washington and its allies.

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
  • Top diplomats meet at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich
  • United States very concerned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

MUNICH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should China provide material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met that Washington was concerned Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.
The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich, just hours after Wang scolded Washington as “hysterical” in a running dispute over the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Relations between the two countries have been fraught since Washington said China flew a spy balloon over the continental US before American fighter jets shot it down on President Joe Biden’s orders. The dispute also came at a time when the West is closely watching Beijing’s response to the Ukraine war.
In an interview to be aired on Sunday morning on NBC News’ “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd,” Blinken said the United States was very concerned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia and that he made clear to Wang that “would have serious consequences in our relationship.”
“There are various kinds of lethal assistance that they are at least contemplating providing, to include weapons,” Blinken said, adding that Washington would soon release more details.
Wang told Blinken the United States must “face up to and resolve the damage” to bilateral relations “caused by the indiscriminate use of force,” according to a brief statement on Sunday by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Wang was referring to the recent shootdown of what the United States called a spy balloon but Beijing said was a weather-monitoring craft.
Speaking to reporters in a briefing call, a senior State Department official said China was trying to “have it both ways” by claiming it wants to contribute to peace and stability but at the same time taking “concerning” steps to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Blinken “was quite blunt in warning about the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia or assisting Russia with systematic sanctions evasion,” the senior official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Russia and China signed a “no limits” partnership last February shortly before Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and their economic links have boomed as Moscow’s connections with the West have shrivelled.
The West has been wary of China’s response to the Ukraine war, with some warning that a Russian victory would color China’s actions toward Taiwan. China has refrained from condemning the war or calling it an “invasion.”
Earlier, speaking at a panel at the conference, Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries “think calmly” about how to end the war.
He also said there were “some forces that seemingly don’t want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon,” without specifying to whom he was referring.
NO APOLOGY
Blinken and Wang’s meeting came hours after the top Chinese diplomat took a swipe at the United States, accusing it of violating international norms with “hysterical” behavior by shooting down the balloon.
The balloon’s flight this month over US territory triggered an uproar in Washington and prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. That Feb. 5-6 trip would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years and was seen by both sides as an opportunity to stabilize increasingly fraught ties.
“To have dispatched an advanced fighter jet to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behavior is unbelievable, almost hysterical,” Wang said.
“There are so many balloons all over the world, and various countries have them. So, is the United States going to shoot all of them down?” he said.
China reacted angrily when the US military downed the 200-foot (60-meter) balloon on Feb. 4, saying it was for monitoring weather conditions and had blown off course. Washington said it was clearly a surveillance balloon with a massive undercarriage holding electronics.
Questions had swirled as to whether Blinken and Wang would use the conference in Munich as a chance to reengage in-person, and the State Department only confirmed the hour-long meeting after it had ended.
In the interview with NBC, Blinken said Wang did not apologize for the balloon’s flight.
“I told him quite simply that that was unacceptable and can never happen again,” Blinken said, referring to the balloon’s violation of US air space.
“There was no apology,” he said, adding that he had not discussed with Wang rescheduling his trip to China.
Washington had been hoping to put a “floor” under relations that hit a dangerous low in August with China’s reaction to a Taiwan visit by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
But Craig Singleton, a China expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, said while Wang’s comments at the conference were likely aimed at deflecting embarrassment over the balloon incident, the lack of a strong response from Washington “increases China’s appetite for risk in future disputes.”
“Blinken and Wang’s meeting will not change the downward trajectory in the US-China relationship. It’s clear there is almost no trust between the two sides,” Singleton said.

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds
  • "There are plenty of stakeholders that are flagging the significant environmental risks,” Deep Sea Conservation Coalition warns 
  • Negotiations on the long-awaited treaty to protect the high seas resuming on Monday
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The prospect of large-scale mining to extract valuable minerals from the depths of the Pacific Ocean, once a distant vision, has grown more real, raising alarms among the oceans’ most fervent defenders.
“I think this is a real and imminent risk,” Emma Wilson of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, an umbrella organization of environmental groups and scientific bodies, told AFP.
“There are plenty of stakeholders that are flagging the significant environmental risks.”
And the long-awaited treaty to protect the high seas, even if it is adopted in negotiations resuming on Monday, is unlikely to alleviate risks anytime soon: it will not take effect immediately and will have to come to terms with the International Seabed Authority (ISA).
That agency, established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, has 167 member states.
It has authority over the ocean floors outside of member states’ Exclusive Economic Zones (which extend up to 200 nautical miles, or 370 kilometers, from coastlines).
But conservation groups say the ISA has two glaringly contradictory missions: protecting the sea floors under the high seas while organizing the activities of industries eager to mine untapped resources on the ocean floor.
For now, some 30 research centers and enterprises have been approved to explore — but not exploit — limited areas.
Mining activities are not supposed to begin before negotiators adopt a mining code, already under discussion for nearly a decade.

But the small Pacific island nation of Nauru, impatient with the plodding pace of progress, made waves in June 2021 by invoking a clause allowing it to demand relevant rules be adopted within two years.
Once that deadline is reached, the government could request a mining contract for Nori (Nauru Ocean Resources), a subsidiary of Canada’s The Metals Company.
Nauru has offered what it called a “good faith” promise to hold off until after an ISA assembly in July, in hopes it will adopt a mining code.
“The only thing we need is rules and regulations in place so that people are all responsible actors,” Nauru’s ambassador to the ISA Margo Deiye told AFP.
But it is “very unlikely” that a code will be agreed by July, said Pradeep Singh, a sea law expert at the Research Institute for Sustainability, in Potsdam, Germany.
“There’s just too many items on the list that still need to be resolved,” he told AFP. Those items, he said, include the highly contentious issue of how profits from undersea mining would be shared, and how environmental impacts should be measured.

NGOs thus fear that Nori could obtain a mining contract without the protections provided by a mining code.
Conservation groups complain that ISA procedures are “obscure” and its leadership is “pro-extraction.”
The agency’s secretary-general, Michael Lodge, insists that those accusations have “absolutely no substance whatsoever.”
He noted that contracts are awarded by the ISA’s Council, not its secretariat.
“This is the only industry...that has been fully regulated before it starts,” he said, adding that the reason there is no undersea mining “anywhere in the world right now is because of the existence of the ISA.”

Regardless, The Metals Company is making preparations.
“We’ll be ready, and aim to be in production by the end of 2024,” chief executive Gerard Barron told AFP.
He said the company plans to collect 1.3 million tons of material in its first year and up to 12 million tons by 2028, all “with the lightest set of impacts.”
Barron said tons of polymetallic nodules (rich in minerals such as manganese, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earths), which had settled to the ocean floor over the centuries, could easily be scraped up.
This would occur in the so-called Clipperton Fracture Zone, where Nori in late 2022 conducted “historic” tests at a depth of four kilometers (2.4 miles).
But Jessica Battle of the WWF conservation group said it is not that simple. Companies might, for example, suck up matter several yards (meters) down, not just from the seabed surface.
“It’s a real problem to open up a new extractive frontier in a place where you know so little, with no regulations,” she told AFP. “It will be a disaster.”

Scientists and advocacy groups say mining could destroy habitats and species, some of them still unknown but possibly crucial to food chains; could disturb the ocean’s capacity to absorb human-emitted carbon dioxide; and could generate noises that might disrupt whales’ ability to communicate.

“The deep ocean is the least known part of the ocean,” said deep-sea biologist Lisa Levin of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “So change might take place without anybody ever seeing it.”
She has signed a petition calling for a moratorium on mining. Some companies and about a dozen countries support such a call, including France and Chile.
With its slogan, “A battery in a rock,” The Metals Company emphasizes the world’s need for metals used in electric-vehicle batteries; Nauru makes the same case.
But while island nations are among the first to feel the impact of global warming, Nauru says it can’t wait forever for the funds rich countries have promised to help it adapt to those impacts.
“We’re tired of waiting,” said Deiye, the Nauru ambassador.
And Lodge says people should keep the anti-extraction arguments in perspective.
Of the 54 percent of seabeds under ISA jurisdiction, he said, “less than half a percent is under exploration... and of that half a percent, less than one percent is likely ever to be exploited.”
 

