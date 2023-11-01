You are here

Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blaze

Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blaze
Firefighters have been battling the blaze that has scorched the Queensland state town of Tara for more than a week. (Queensland Fire And Emergency Services via AP)
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blaze

Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blaze
  • Firefighters including those flown in from across Australia and New Zealand have been battling blazes in Queensland
Updated 01 November 2023
Reuters
SYDNEY: Residents in three areas in Australia’s northern Queensland state were ordered to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, as bushfires burned out of control.
Firefighters including those flown in from across Australia and New Zealand have been battling blazes in the state that have already killed two and destroyed dozens of homes.
People in two adjacent areas, near the town of Dalveen, were on Wednesday ordered to evacuate immediately.
“Every Australian’s heart goes out to the people... who are being impacted once again by these bushfires,” Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, whose electorate is in the state, told a news conference on Wednesday. “I really wanted to express our gratitude as well for all of the people who are reinforcing the efforts in those affected communities.”
The blazes in the area also affected the neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) to the south.
“It was a pretty horrifying experience,” NSW resident Michelle Balint told state broadcaster ABC on Wednesday, recounting a wall of flames racing across the family’s land. “(We’ve) never seen anything like it.”
Authorities on Wednesday imposed a third evacuation warning in the far north of the state, near Watsonville.

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey

Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey
  • 60 delegates from G20 countries participate in Jagriti Startup20 train journey across India
  • Co-organizer of the journey from the Saudi side is startup incubator HealthGena
Updated 26 min 39 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi entrepreneurs have started their 8,000-km train journey across India to brainstorm with other innovators from G20 countries and forge new collaborations with Indian startups.

The journey, Jagriti Startup G20 Yatra 2023, comprises 60 delegates from G20 countries and Indian participants who took part in the Startup20 engagement group under this year’s Indian presidency of the world’s biggest economies.

The round trip that started in Mumbai on Saturday will take them to 11 Indian cities before it ends on Nov. 10.

The co-organizer of the journey is Saudi startup incubator HealthGena, whose project manager, Alaa Hanifah, said it was a “unique opportunity” to strengthen his relations with Indian entrepreneurs and look for potential business ventures, partnerships, and investment opportunities in India’s technology, sustainable development, and e-commerce industries.

“The experience has been incredibly enriching so far. The nicest thing that happened was when a group of entrepreneurs spontaneously organized a pitch session onboard, showcasing their startups and receiving valuable feedback from peers,” he told Arab News on board the train.

“My expectations from this journey are to gain insights into different business models, learn from the experiences of other entrepreneurs, and potentially discover new opportunities for partnerships or investments.”

Five of the participants arrived from Saudi Arabia for the program that falls under the umbrella of the Startup20 engagement group.

For Abdulmajeed Al-Yaseen, strategy and business operation director at Salasa, a shipping and logistics company based in Riyadh, it was an important experience of interacting with people of different cultural backgrounds and learning about their lives during the journey they set out on together.

“It’s been great and challenging at the same time,” he told Arab News, adding that it was also a “great chance” to connect with Indian entrepreneurs for potential collaborations.

“Technology and AI are the major sectors that I’m interested in, but I came here with an open mind to any potential opportunity,” he said.

Jagriti Yatra, a non-profit organizing the journey from the Indian side, signed a cooperation agreement with HealthGena during the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi in July.

“This will help in promoting Indian-Saudi entrepreneurship culture and amalgamation of entrepreneurs from both places,” said Rahul Kumar, the organization’s media head.

“The Indian participants who are interacting with the Saudi participants are definitely keen on being part of some entrepreneurship. Indians are also very excited to be part of the entrepreneurship (ecosystem) in Saudi Arabia.”

During the 14-day journey, young entrepreneurs are not only establishing connections and expanding their networks but also taking part in workshops and lectures.

The journey has been organized by Jagriti Yatra for the past 15 years, but it is the first time that it has seen so many foreigners.

“People are selected based on their journey of entrepreneurship, their willingness to learn about entrepreneurship,” Kumar said.

“This year, it is happening in association with Startup20. We have (made sure) to have participation from all the G20 nations.”

Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month

Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month
Updated 01 November 2023
Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month

Indonesians observe November as Palestine Solidarity Month
  • Activists will hold month-long events in support of Palestinian statehood
  • Government will begin sending humanitarian aid to Gaza this week
Updated 01 November 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Jakarta: Indonesians began on Wednesday to observe Palestine Solidarity Month to show they “will always stand with Palestinians” and will intensify their efforts in the wake of Israel’s deadly attacks on civilians in Gaza.

Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades, with its people and authorities seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.

The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

Palestine Solidarity Month has been organized by the Aqsa Working Group, an Indonesian advocacy group, since 2022.

“Palestine Solidarity Month is a moment to prove that the Indonesian people are always with the Palestinian people, in every circumstance, especially in the current situation of the war on Gaza,” Rifa Berliana Arifin, AWG’s chair for Palestine Solidarity Month, said during the launch of this year’s observance.

“The purpose of solidarity, displayed by Indonesians and others around the world, shows that Israel is an invader and the (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s government is a barbaric administration.”

The beginning of the month-long events this year takes place as Israeli forces have been scaling up their assault on Palestinian civilians in retaliation for a surprise attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

In the past three weeks, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 8,500 people in Gaza and injured tens of thousands more.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 66 percent of the dead are children and women.

“AWG is calling for a ceasefire. But even more than that, AWG is demanding a stop to the Zionist occupation of Palestine because that is the root of the problem,” Muhammad Anshorullah, a member of AWG’s executive committee, told Arab News.

“As long as Zionist Israel is colonizing it, there will be no true peace in Palestine.”

AWG is organizing this year’s Palestine solidarity month under the auspices of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee of the Indonesian House of Representatives, alongside the Indonesian Ulema Council — the country’s highest Muslim clerical body — and pro-Palestine NGOs across the country.

“We hope that with this year’s Palestine Solidarity Month, Indonesia’s position will become even stronger in opposing Israel’s occupation of Palestine,” Anshorullah said.

“Solidarity expressed by as many people as possible carries an incredibly important value for supporting the struggle of Palestinians.”

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo took to social media on Monday to condemn Israeli attacks and said that Indonesia would begin to send humanitarian assistance to Gaza this week.

“Indonesia’s position is clear and firm, (we) condemn the indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Gaza,” he said. “This violence must stop immediately.”

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News Japan
Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September

Japan’s Saudi Arabia crude oil imports up slightly in September
  • 5 Arab nations supply Japan 96% — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman
  • Tokyo continues to ban imports from Russia and Iran, sourcing instead from Asia and US
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s import of Saudi Arabia crude oil increased slightly in September, reaching about 29 million barrels, or 37.1 percent of the total.

In August 2023, imports were at 27.93 million barrels, or 36 percent of the total, according to data released by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

Japan imported about 78.34 million barrels in total in September, of which the Arab share was 96 percent, or 75.24 million barrels, supplied by five countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

The UAE provided 30.51 million barrels, or 38.9 percent, Kuwait 8.51 million (10.9 percent), Qatar 5.17 million (6.6 percent), and Oman 2.1 million (2.6 percent).

Tokyo continued its ban on oil imports from Iran and Russia in September, with some supply coming from central and south America (1.8 percent), Oceania (0.9 percent), Southeast Asia (0.7 percent), the US (0.5 percent) and Indonesia (0.2 percent).The figures cited represent the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks, and warehouses in ports in Japan during September. Japan uses oil to generate about a third of its energy needs.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Reuters
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys
  • Government of leftist Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the divisive conflict erupted with the Hamas attacks
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP Reuters

La Paz: Bolivia on Tuesday said it was severing diplomatic ties with Israel over its “disproportionate” attacks in Gaza, as two other Latin American countries recalled their ambassadors over the mounting humanitarian crisis.
Bolivia “has decided to cut diplomatic relations with the State of Israel, in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive being carried out in the Gaza Strip,” deputy foreign minister Freddy Mamani told a press conference.
Minister of the Presidency Maria Nela Prada also announced the country was sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.
“We demand an end to the attacks” in the Gaza Strip “which have so far caused thousands of civilian deaths and the forced displacement of Palestinians,” she said at the same press conference.
The government of leftist Luis Arce is the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel since the divisive conflict erupted with the Hamas attacks on October 7, which Israeli authorities say killed more than 1,400 people.
Bolivia only announced it was restoring ties with Israel in 2019, a decade after they were cut over previous attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Hamas hailed Bolivia’s decision on Tuesday, saying it “holds it in high esteem”.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Wednesday sought to play down Tuesday’s decision by Bolivia, saying “relations between the countries had been devoid of content anyway” since a government handover there. Accusing Bolivia of “capitulation to terrorism and to the ayatollah regime in Iran”
The leaders of both Colombia and Chile also spoke out Tuesday against the Israeli offensive on Hamas, which the Hamas-controlled health ministry says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians — two-thirds of them women and children.
“I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel (Margarita Manjarrez) for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there,” Colombia’s leftist President Gustavo Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Chile, which has the largest Palestinian population outside the Arab world, also said Tuesday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel in protest against Israel’s “unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law.”
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, has urged a cease-fire.
He said the “terrorist attack” by Palestinian militants against Israel did not justify killing “millions of innocents” in Gaza.
“Just because Hamas committed a terrorist attack against Israel doesn’t mean Israel has to kill millions of innocents,” he said in a live address on social media.

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors
Updated 01 November 2023
AP
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors
  • Chile said Israel’s operations amounted to “collective punishment” of Gaza’s Palestinian civilian population, the ministry said
Updated 01 November 2023
AP

LA PAZ, Bolivia: Bolivia’s government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza, and Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the Israeli military offensive against Hamas militants.
Bolivian officials cited the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza that have resulted from the latest Israel-Hamas war, but made no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel at the start of the conflict.
“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Freddy Mamani, Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.
Chile decided to recall its ambassador “in the face of the unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” the South American country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, also announced he was recallinghis country’s ambassador to Israel.
“If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot remain there,” Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Bolivia, Chile and Colombia all have leftist governments.
María Nela Prada, Bolivia’s minister of the presidency who is acting foreign minister, accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people.”
She went on to call on Israel to “cease attacks in the Gaza Strip that have already resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”
Chile also called for “an immediate end to hostilities.” It condemned Israel’s operations, saying they “constitute collective punishment against the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.”
Like Bolivia, Chile made no mention of the Hamas attack on Israel.
Bolivia also said that it “rejects the Israeli hostile treatment of international actors providing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip,” Prada said, adding that Bolivia will send aid to the Gaza Strip, although she did not detail what that could entail.
Neither Prada nor Mamani mentioned the Hamas attack on Israel, continuing with a pattern for the Bolivian government that never condemned the Oct. 7 assault in which more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel.
On Oct. 7, Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry said only that it had “deep concern over the violent events that occurred in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Palestine.” On Oct. 18, the Foreign Ministry condemend Israeli attacks and emphasized “our solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian people.”
The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war.
The government of this Andean nation of 12 million, now led by leftist President Luis Arce, has long been critical of Israel, and it previously severed diplomatic ties in 2009 over fighting involving Gaza. Diplomatic relations were reestablished in 2020.
Arce expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people following a Monday meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Bolivia Mahmoud Elalwani.
“We cannot remain silent and continue to allow the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially of the children, who have the right to live in peace. We condemn the war crimes being committed in Gaza,” Arce wrote on social media following the meeting.
Bolivia’s influential former president, Evo Morales, who was once allied with Arce but has turned against him, celebrated the government’s decision to break off relations, although said it did not go far enough.
“Bolivia must declare the state of Israel as a terrorist state and file a complaint with the International Criminal Court,” Morales wrote on social media.
 

 

Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president
Saudi Arabia a global hub for digital advancements, says former European Commission president
Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade
Turkiye emerges as UAE’s 6th top growth partner with $13.5bn bilateral trade
Review: ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ is a blast from the past  
Review: ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ is a blast from the past  
Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey
Saudi entrepreneurs forge new partnerships on 8,000-km India train journey
Iran’s Khamenei calls upon Muslim countries to boycott Israel
Iran’s Khamenei calls upon Muslim countries to boycott Israel

