UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup

UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup
UAE President wished the Kingdom luck. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup

UAE President posts message of support for Saudi World Cup
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The president of the UAE took to social media on Wednesday, offering his support to Saudi Arabia after FIFA announced the Kingdom was the only country bidding to host the 2034 World Cup.

“I wish good luck and success to the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in organizing the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” Mohamed bin Zayed posted on X.com (formerly Twttier).

And he added: “Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom continues to develop and prosper.”

On Tuesday the Kingdom became the only remaining bidder for the 2034 tournament after sole rivals Australia pulled out.

The decision is not official yet, that will be ratified at a special FIFA congress at the end of next year.

Saudi Arabia had initially expressed interested in bidding for the 2030 World Cup alongside Egypt and Greece, but that idea was abandoned in June leaving the path open for a tri-continental bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with three matches in South America.

Topics: 2034 FIFA World Cup

Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller

Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller

Wembanyama, Spurs stun Phoenix in last-gasp thriller
  • A thrilling duel in Phoenix was turned on its head by San Antonio in the fourth quarter, who outscored the Suns 33-19 in the final frame to secure victory
  • Television footage showed Harden meeting his new teammates in the locker room ahead of the clash, which the Clippers went on to win 118-102
Updated 8 sec ago
LOS ANGELES: Victor Wembanyama scored 18 points as the San Antonio Spurs staged a dramatic comeback to snatch a last-gasp 115-114 victory over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

San Antonio, coming off a brutal 40-point mauling by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, looked to be heading for another heavy defeat after Phoenix cruised into a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.

But a thrilling duel in Phoenix was turned on its head by San Antonio in the fourth quarter, who outscored the Suns 33-19 in the final frame to secure victory.

French prodigy Wembanyama, the No.1 NBA Draft pick, played a crucial role in the comeback, with a jump shot from 15 feet making it a three-point game with 49 seconds left on the clock.

The 7ft 4in (2.24m) tall teenager then tipped in a dunk to make it a one-point game with seven seconds remaining.

The decisive play, however, came from forward Keldon Johnson, who wrestled the ball away from a stunned Durant before driving to the basket for a layup that handed San Antonio their first lead of the game with just two seconds remaining.

There was still time for Durant to launch an attempted buzzer-beater, but his shot missed to leave San Antonio celebrating their first road win of the season.

“It wasn’t our prettiest game but we’re learning every day and we’re on the right path,” the 19-year-old Wembanyama told broadcaster TNT after the win.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich saluted his team’s ability to keep grinding away in search of a victory.

“We made a gazillion mistakes — but it’s a game of mistakes. And so does every team,” Popovich said.

“But we just kept playing and that’s the best thing about the group. I was really proud of them.”

Wembanyama was one of five San Antonio players who finished in double figures.

Johnson led the Spurs scoring with 27 points while Wembanyama also had eight rebounds and four blocks.

The youngster from Paris revealed he had been determined not to be overawed by lining up against one of his NBA idols in Durant, who finished with 26 points to lead the Phoenix scoring.

“I mean KD, he’s just like in the highlights,” Wembanyama said of Durant.

“Sometimes I want to think like ‘This is a guy I’ve watched for 10 years, like my idol’. But I’ve got to lock in because I know he’s going to try and step on me the whole game. So I don’t care he’s my idol.”

Durant lamented conceding the late turnover from Johnson that ultimately cost Phoenix the win.

“It just happened so fast,” Durant said. “I should have held on to it.”

Wembanyama, who arrived in the NBA declaring he hoped to help San Antonio become championship contenders once again, added that the team’s transformation would require patience.

“How patient I am? As patient as we need to be. I’m new here,” he said. “I don’t know yet what it takes to win a championship but I’m eager to find out and make the sacrifices.

“The good thing is I have total trust in my organization and my coach so you know, it’s going to take time.”

San Antonio’s win in Phoenix was one of three games in the NBA on Tuesday.

In Los Angeles, the Clippers hosted the Orlando Magic with new recruit James Harden in the building following his blockbuster trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Television footage showed Harden meeting his new teammates in the locker room ahead of the clash, which the Clippers went on to win 118-102.

In the day’s other game, the New York Knicks outgunned the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson scoring 19 points apiece in a 109-91 victory.

Topics: basketball NBA san antonio spurs Phoenix Suns Victor Wembanyama

Etihad Arena transforms into dirt track ahead of World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Etihad Arena transforms into dirt track ahead of World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
Etihad Arena transforms into dirt track ahead of World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Etihad Arena transforms into dirt track ahead of World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • 40 of the world’s best WSX riders in the UAE for racing on 7,000 tons of dirt
Updated 7 min 56 sec ago
ABU DHABI: As the world’s best riders descend on Yas Island for the FIM World Supercross Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Saturday, Nov. 4, Etihad Arena is getting a dirt-track makeover for the first time.

Almost 7,000 tons of dirt, which has been sourced in the UAE, will be trucked into the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue via 400 truckloads for a night of adrenaline and thrills.

The WSX’s tracks are designed to deliver high-quality racing, which includes heavy bikes, high speeds, big jumps, and tight turns.

Salem Al-Sulaimani, event operations director at organizers Ethara, said: “The transformation of Etihad Arena into a supercross track for the first time ever will not only showcase the versatility of the world-class venue, but also provide an unforgettable experience for fans and riders alike.

“The success of an event like this, where we are completely transforming a venue, relies on flawless event operations, with every detail from track construction to logistics being carefully orchestrated in collaboration between our local team at Ethara and the track design team at World Supercross from start to finish. Etihad Arena is about to witness the convergence of speed, skill, and some extremely exhilarating stunts, and we can’t wait to see it all come to life on race day.”

The FIM World Supercross Championship is led by SX Global in Australia. It was primarily based in the US until the world governing body for motorcycle sport, Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme, or FIM, awarded SX Global the exclusive commercial rights to stage and promote the series from 2022 onwards.

Last year, the WSX pilot season was launched at Principality Stadium, Cardiff, to over 35,000 fans before it headed Down Under, where 50,000 fans witnessed the finale across two nights at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The 2022 championship saw Ken Roczen from Germany win the WSX class, and Shane McElrath from the US win the SX2 class.

The WSX offers the biggest prize money in World Supercross Championship history, with $250,000 to be won at each round across the two racing classes — WSX (450cc) and SX2 (250cc). Under its independent team franchise model, the championship also features financial support for teams and riders.

The 2023 World Supercross Championship calendar:

British GP, Villa Park, Birmingham, July 1.

Abu Dhabi GP, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, Nov. 4.

Australian GP, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Nov. 24-25.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE Motorsport

Thailand makes strong start as regatta launches in Abu Dhabi

Thailand makes strong start as regatta launches in Abu Dhabi
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
Thailand makes strong start as regatta launches in Abu Dhabi

Thailand makes strong start as regatta launches in Abu Dhabi
  • Young Thai sailors record win and two podium finishes at 2023 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
ABU DHABI: Thailand’s top young sailing talent combined to produce an opening race victory, and two other podium finishes, as the 2023 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship got under way in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

After the start was delayed by calm conditions in the UAE capital, Pailin Jaroenpon served notice of the strength of the Thai challenge by securing victory in the opening race of the five-day international regatta.

Spain’s Joan Domingo claimed second place ahead of Italy’s Bianca Marchesini, the bronze medal winner at last year’s European Championship.

The UAE’s Khalifa Al-Romaithi, who struck gold at this year’s Arab Games in Algeria, finished 20th out of 53 starters, and is gaining more valuable international experience in an event which has attracted more than 160 competitors from 29 countries.

With sailing conditions improving throughout the afternoon, Singapore’s Ethan Chia, silver medalist at last year’s Southeast Asian Games, won race two from Brazil’s Laura Neves, with Thailand’s Chanatip Tongglum claiming third position. Kornelia Pajak led the way for the UAE in 25th spot from a 52-boat starting lineup.

The opening day’s third race saw Italy’s Mattia Di Martino take victory ahead of Thailand’s Patcharaphan Ongkaloy, with Britain’s Hugo Fletcher claiming the other podium place. The UAE’s Saif Alzaabi crossed the finish line in 22nd position.

Sponsored by Abu Dhabi Ports and Al-Mariah Bank, the regatta is being hosted by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club in cooperation with the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, the Asian Sailing Federation, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The event is the continental championship for Asian and Oceanian nation members of the International Optimist Dinghy Association, which oversees the fundamental class in the world of sailing for the 7-to-15-year age group, and is marking its 50th anniversary.

Topics: Thailand

Pegula upsets Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals semifinals

Pegula upsets Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals semifinals
Updated 01 November 2023
AFP
Pegula upsets Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals semifinals

Pegula upsets Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals semifinals
  • World No. 5 Pegula, who had beaten Sabalenka only once before in five previous meetings, dominated her out-of-sorts Belarusian opponent from the outset to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory
  • Sabalenka, who can still reach the last four with a win over Rybakina on Thursday, again bemoaned the state of the playing surface after her defeat, describing it as “like leather“
Updated 01 November 2023
CANCUN, Mexico: Jessica Pegula upset Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets at the WTA Finals in Cancun on Tuesday, punishing an error-strewn performance by the world No. 1 to reach the semifinals of the season-ending tournament for the first time.

World No. 5 Pegula, who had beaten Sabalenka only once before in five previous meetings, dominated her out-of-sorts Belarusian opponent from the outset to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Pegula was assured of reaching the last four as the winner of Bacalar Group later Tuesday after fourth seed Elena Rybakina defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2) in the day’s other game.

“I feel more comfortable playing (top players) this year, I feel more confident,” Pegula said after her win.

“I don’t think it feels like such a big deal. Last year when I made top five, I think I psyched myself out a little bit. You have a couple thoughts in your head — do I really belong at that level?“

Sabalenka, who is one of several players who have complained about the condition of the court at this week’s tournament, looked uncomfortable throughout against Pegula, finishing with 33 unforced errors and five double faults.

Sabalenka, who can still reach the last four with a win over Rybakina on Thursday, again bemoaned the state of the playing surface after her defeat, describing it as “like leather.”

“You never know what’s going to happen, whether the bounce is going to help you or work against you,” Sabalenka said.

“I guess today was a day where it didn’t work well for me. But it’s okay I still have a chance to pass the group, so I’m trying to stay strong.

“I’ll do some recovery tonight and just try to analyze what happened today. I’ll do everything I can in the next match.”

The 25-year-old from Minsk was broken in the fifth game of the first set and Pegula cashed in by holding serve in the next game to open up a 4-2 lead.

Sabalenka blasted a wild forehand wide in the next game to hand Pegula another break and leave her serving for the set at 5-2 up.

Although Sabalenka rallied to break Pegula in the next game before holding to cut the American’s lead to 5-4, Pegula made no mistake to wrap up the first set in 39 minutes.

Sabalenka was soon deep in trouble in the second set, going a double break down to trail 4-0.

The game went with serve thereafter and Pegula was soon on the brink of victory at 40-15 and 5-2 up.

But back-to-back double faults by Pegula allowed Sabalenka off the hook, and the Belarusian went on to break to close to 5-3.

Yet any hope of an unlikely comeback ended in the next game, when another erratic service game left Pegula holding three match points at 0-40 up.

Sabalenka fought back to deuce, but was unable to hold, with Pegula closing out victory on her seventh match point.

Topics: tennis

Saudi player wins first medal in 2023 World Karate Championships

Saudi player wins first medal in 2023 World Karate Championships
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Saudi player wins first medal in 2023 World Karate Championships

Saudi player wins first medal in 2023 World Karate Championships
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News Japan

Saudi national team player Fahd Al-Khathami has claimed the first Saudi medal in the 2023 World Karate Championships, after defeating his German counterpart Ozdemir Muhammad with a score of 3-0 in an individual fight under the weight of 67, winning the bronze medal in the 26th World Karate Championships, currently held in the capital of Hungary, Budapest.

For his part, the President of the Saudi Karate Federation Musharraf Al-Shehri, pointed out that this achievement is a result of the support of the wise leadership – and the follow-up and support of Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz.

He also mentioned that the achievement is an extension of other various accomplishments and great renaissance experienced in the Kingdom.

The Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia congratulated Al-Khathami on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Topics: karate Martial Arts

