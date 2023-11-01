You are here

At least 4 killed in West Bank, Palestinians call general strike
Mourners carry the body Rawhe Sawafta, 70, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, at his funeral in Tubas in the occupied West Bank, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement (AFP)
  • Three people were killed during a raid in the northern city of Jenin, while another was shot dead in Tulkarem
Ramallah: At least four Palestinians were killed during Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said Wednesday, as violence there continued in tandem with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Three people were killed during a raid in the northern city of Jenin, while another was shot dead in Tulkarem, also in the north, the Ramallah-based health ministry said.
The Israeli military said the incident took place in Jenin refugee camp during a raid targeting an “operative” and militant “infrastructure” in the area.
The latest incident came as Palestinians declared a general strike across the territory, with shops shuttered in Ramallah.
“The most important thing we demand is to stop injustice and tyranny, to stop killing innocent people, and refrain from arbitrary revenge,” 26-year-old Ramallah resident Fakhri Muhammad Shreiteh told AFP.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities there.
Violence in the West Bank has been on the rise since early last year, marked by frequent army raids, attacks by Israeli settlers and Palestinian attacks on Israeli forces and settlers.
More than 120 West Bank Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza war began on October 7 after Hamas militants stormed over the border killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.
Since then, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 8,500 people have been killed in Israel’s bombardment, two-thirds of them women and children.

First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing
  • Some 400 foreigners and dual nationals along with some 90 sick and wounded expected to leave
AFP Reuters

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn territory on Wednesday as the Rafah crossing to Egypt opened for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks, AFP correspondents reported.

Convoys of desperately needed aid have passed between Egypt and Gaza but no people have been allowed to cross. Some 400 foreigners and dual nationals along with some 90 sick and wounded were expected to leave on Wednesday.

Qatar earlier mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of besieged Gaza, a source briefed on deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agreement would allow the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, though there is no timeline for how long the Rafah crossing will remain open for evacuation, the source added.

The agreement is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as the hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to ease a humanitarian crisis in the enclave which is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, said the source.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on Oct 7.

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had taken during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the group’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday. He gave no further details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

Gaza plunged back into a communication blackout

Gaza plunged back into a communication blackout
  • The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza
AFP

Jerusalem: Internet and phone networks were down across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said, in the second such blackout in the besieged territory in less than a week.
“To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and Internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza,” the Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) said on X.
Global network monitor Netblocks confirmed that Gaza “is in the midst of a new Internet blackout with high impact to the last remaining major operator, Paltel.
“The incident will be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents,” it said in a post on X.
An AFP journalist in Gaza confirmed the loss of communications, adding that his phone still had signal because he was using an international SIM card.
Another AFP journalist said only people with Israeli or Egyptian phone lines could still use their mobiles in the border town of Rafah.
Internet and phone networks were completely cut last week but were restored at the weekend.
The government of Palestinian militant group Hamas had at the time accused Israel of causing the shutdown in order to “perpetrate massacres” in the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal had blamed Israel’s “heavy bombardment” of the territory for the blackout.
Gaza has in recent days seen fierce battles between Israeli ground troops and militants as Israel has pressed its mission to “crush” Hamas after it went on a rampage in southern communities killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians.
Since then, Israel has hit back with a relentless air and artillery bombardment, which the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza says has now killed more than 8,500 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women or children.

Israeli air strikes kill 50 in north Gaza refugee camp -Palestinian medics

Israeli air strikes kill 50 in north Gaza refugee camp -Palestinian medics
  • Footage showed a swathe of destruction, with deep bomb craters and gutted, multi-story cement dwellings
  • Medics lay the dead swaddled in white cloth in a long line outside hospital in adjacent town of Beit Lahiya
Reuters

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in north Gaza on Tuesday, as Israeli ground forces battled Hamas gunmen based in a sprawling tunnel network.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed international calls for a halt to the fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians suffering from critical shortages of food, medicine, drinking water and fuel.
UN and other aid officials said Gaza’s civilians were engulfed by a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat snowballing casualties as electricity supplies peter out.
Officials at Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital said more than 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded when tons of aerial explosives struck residential dwellings in the heart of the Jabalia refugee camp in urbanized north Gaza.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. It has accused Hamas of using civilian buildings as cover for fighters, commanders and weaponry, accusations the group denies.
Footage obtained by Reuters showed a swathe of destruction, with deep bomb craters and gutted, multi-story cement dwellings as people dug through mounds of rubble with their hands in search of loved ones, dead or alive.
Medics lay the dead swaddled in white cloth in a long line outside the hospital, located in the adjacent town of Beit Lahiya, as the injured including wailing children were rushed inside for treatment amid scenes of pandemonium.
A Hamas statement said there were 400 dead and injured in Jabalia, which lies on Gaza City’s outskirts within the main northern ground zone of combat between dug-in Hamas militants and Israeli troops and tanks. Jabalia houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948.
Reuters could not independently verify the reported casualty figures.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed again on Tuesday for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict, stressing the need for proportional behavior and precaution by all parties.
“International humanitarian law establishes clear rules that cannot be ignored. It is not an a la carte menu and cannot be applied selectively,” Guterres said in a statement.
TUNNELS AT EPICENTRE OF WAR
The tunnels under the cramped enclave are a prime objective for Israel as it expands a four-day-old ground offensive — after three weeks of aerial bombardment — into Gaza from the north to hit Hamas in retaliation for the Islamist group’s deadly surprise attack into southern Israel on Oct. 7.
Some of the 240 hostages that Israel says were seized by Hamas that day are believed to be held in the tunnel complex, posing a further complication for the Israelis on top of the difficulties of fighting in an urban setting.
In an update, the Israeli military said its force had struck about 300 targets over the past day, including anti-tank missile and rocket launch posts below tunnel shafts, as well as underground Hamas military compounds.
Militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire, it said. A number of militants were killed, it said, without specifying a number.
Hamas said in a statement its fighters were engaged in fierce battles with Israeli ground forces, who were taking losses. “The occupation is pushing its soldiers into proud Gaza, which will always be the cemetery of invaders,” Hamas said.
Two Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in north Gaza, the military said on Tuesday, without saying when.
The Israeli military has repeatedly called for civilians to evacuate north Gaza southwards to avoid the main focus of its armored onslaught. Hundreds of thousands have left but many have hung on, residents say, for fear of permanent displacement and deadly Israeli bombardments that have hit the south as well.
“The north is at the moment, at least we hope, as clean as possible of non-combatants because that is the goal we have set for ourselves, to know how to deal primarily with terrorists and not harm non-combatants,” Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told a televised briefing in Jerusalem.
“But the south’s turn will come, the center’s turn will come... As we have mentioned, this is a long battle,” Hanegbi said.
Gaza health authorities say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7. UN officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza’s civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.
About 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in the cross-border Hamas assault on Oct. 7, Israel says.
Reuters has been unable to independently verify casualty counts.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, said militants clashed early on Tuesday with Israeli forces invading Gaza’s south, hitting four Israeli vehicles with rockets.
Later, it said fighters ambushed Israeli armored vehicles penetrating the central Jur Al-Dik area of Gaza and destroyed three of them with al Yassin 105mm shells, before withdrawing safely to avoid an Israeli mortar barrage.
Israel’s military had no immediate comment on Hamas’ accounts.

BARE TRICKLE OF HUMANITARIAN AID
Far fewer humanitarian aid trucks than needed have reached the besieged enclave, UN officials said. Aid trucks have been trickling into Gaza from Egypt over the past week via Rafah, the main crossing that does not border Israel.
But distribution of the aid within Gaza is being hampered by a lack of fuel — which Israel says may be used by Hamas to wage war — by looting of stores, the choking of streets with rubble from Israeli shelling and by the displacement of civilians.
Air raid sirens sounded in the area of Israel’s far southern resort city of Eilat on the Red Sea on Tuesday and the Israeli military said it downed an approaching “aerial target.”
Over 1,000 miles south of Gaza, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they had
launched
a “large number” of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel in support of Palestinian militants, their third operation targeting Israel, with more to come.
Their statement confirmed the widening spectre of spillover from Gaza’s conflict that has unnerved states including the world’s biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia.

UAE talks to pave way for COP28

UAE talks to pave way for COP28
Arab News

DUBAI: A “loss and damage” fund for developing countries hit by climate change dominated preliminary talks in the UAE on Tuesday before COP28 in Dubai in a month’s time.

About 70 ministers met in Abu Dhabi to hammer out details before the UN climate summit, the most important since the landmark Paris agreement in 2015.
“The main focus for the moment is clearly the loss and damage fund,” French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said. Egypt’s delegate to the talks, Mohamed Nasr, said “almost 80 percent of the text” had been agreed, and an African negotiator said the “real battles” would be fought at COP28.

The agreement to set up a dedicated fund to help vulnerable states cope with climate loss and damage was a flagship achievement of last year’s COP27 in Egypt, but countries left the details to be worked out later.
Developing nations are demanding that negotiators at the Dubai summit nail down the fund’s operation, governance, location, contributors and beneficiaries, and a timeline for payouts. But many are skeptical of the willingness of wealthy countries to establish the fund.

The last round of negotiations in mid-October ended in failure, with a next round scheduled from Nov. 3-5 in Abu Dhabi. “We were one or two days away from an agreement,” one European negotiator said, but disagreements on issues including beneficiaries had delayed a breakthrough.
“The US does not want to put in a penny if China is a potential beneficiary,” the negotiator said.

UN alarmed as Middle East war intensifies

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. (REUTERS)
UN alarmed as Middle East war intensifies

  • Antonio Guterres: ‘Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset’
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations chief said Tuesday he was “deeply alarmed” by the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas, while the UN refugee agency appealed for the divided Security Council to act.
The 15-member Council has not adopted any resolution on the three-week-long war in the Middle East, rejecting four drafts.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the escalating fighting included “ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes, and the continued rocket fire toward Israel from Gaza.”
“Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset,” he said in his statement.
“I repeat my utter condemnation of the acts of terror perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October. There is never any justification for the killing, injuring and abduction of civilians. I appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of those civilians held hostage by Hamas.
“I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza and I am dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children.”
Guterres also underlined his fears “about the risk of a dangerous escalation beyond Gaza.”
As fierce fighting raged Tuesday, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees urged the UN Security Council to unite and back a cease-fire.
“A humanitarian cease-fire can at least stop this spiral of death and I hope that you will overcome your divisions and exercise your authority in demanding one,” Filippo Grandi told the Security Council in New York.
Grandi later told reporters that bringing help into Gaza was the most important humanitarian goal.
“Palestinians do not want to leave Gaza. They want aid to come into Gaza and that should be the priority,” he said.
Some Security Council draft texts have been blocked by the United States because they did not mention Israel’s right to defend itself, while one was stymied by Russia and China in particular because it did not clearly call for a cease-fire.
Israel launched its most intense military campaign ever on Gaza after suffering the bloodiest attack in its history when Hamas gunmen on October 7 killed some 1,400 people in a brutal cross-border raid, according to Israeli officials.
Israeli warplanes on Tuesday kept up a relentless barrage of strikes on Gaza, where the Hamas-run health ministry said that at least 8,525 people had been killed, including over 3,500 children.

