HRW urges social media users to report censorship amid Gaza war

HRW urges social media users to report censorship amid Gaza war
HRW said it had recorded incidences of censorship since Oct. 7, when the war on gaza started. (Instagram/Sourced)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
HRW urges social media users to report censorship amid Gaza war

HRW urges social media users to report censorship amid Gaza war
  • HRW vowed to 'anonymize any information' that users send
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Human Rights Watch is urging people to document and report online censorship related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the organization said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The NGO said it had recorded incidences of censorship — including on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook — since Oct. 7, when Israel began its assault on Gaza.

Public reports submitted to HRW should include screenshots, the platform where content was shared, the country it was posted from, the form of censorship experienced (including removal or shadow ban), any notification from the platform, prior engagement figures, a URL to the affected account, appeal information and any other relevant details.

HRW vowed to “anonymize any information” that users send, adding that no content will be shared or published without the “explicit and informed consent” of the affected person.

Social media users have told Arab News that posts and accounts on platforms including TikTok, Meta’s Instagram and Musk’s X have been suspended or banned after sharing pro-Palestine content in the wake of Israel’s intense bombardment of Gaza.

In October, 48 organizations, including 7amleh, the Arab Center for Social Media Advancement, which advocates for the digital rights of Palestinians, issued a statement voicing concerns about “significant and disproportionate censorship of Palestinian voices through content takedowns and hiding hashtags, among other violations.”

The statement called on tech giants to respect the rights of Palestinians to freedom of expression, access to information, freedom of assembly and political participation.

Arab News also reported that an Israeli state advertising campaign had appeared on the feeds of many X users, in an apparent contravention of the platform’s policy guidelines.

Topics: Human Rights Watch social media censorship Palestine

Israel bombed 'safe' zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis

Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis

Israel bombed ‘safe’ zones in southern Gaza: BBC analysis
  • IDF warnings provided maps with 'vague' destinations, claiming evacuation orders were for 'safety' of citizens
  • BBC could not find evidence of subsequent different instructions
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Israel bombed areas in Gaza to which the Israel Defense Forces had previously ordered Palestinian civilians to evacuate, an analysis carried out by BBC Verify found.

Upon receiving warnings from the Israeli forces of plans to bomb northern Gaza after the military campaign began on Oct. 7, hundreds of thousands of Gazans fled to the south, which came under relentless Israeli bombardment.

On Oct. 13, the UN voiced concerns that nowhere in Gaza was safe for civilians.

In a report published on Tuesday, BBC Verify, in collaboration with BBC Arabic, identified and analyzed four instances of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. These included the bombing of Khan Younis on Oct. 10 and 19, Rafah on Oct. 11, and camps in central Gaza on Oct. 17, 18, and 25.

The warnings issued to Gazan neighborhoods provided maps pointing to “vague” destinations for residents to move to, according to the report. Three of the analyzed strikes “hit within, or close to, those areas” a few days after the evacuation orders.

The BBC verified the location of the Khan Younis strike of Oct. 10 using visual clues, such as the minaret of the Grand Mosque, in addition to photos of destroyed buildings and people picking through rubble.

The network’s assessment unit also employed “reverse image search” to make sure the photos were not taken during a previous attack.

On the morning of Oct. 8, the IDF warned through X (formerly Twitter) that the residents of Abasan Al-Kabira and Abasan Al-Saghira neighborhoods in Khan Younis should move to the “city center” for their safety. After around two days, the IDF struck central Khan Younis.

The same warning also instructed the residents of Rafah to take shelter in Rafah city center for their “safety.” On Oct. 11, Israeli fighter jets bombed Nejmeh Square in central Rafah. The BBC verified this by studying a video of the aftermath as well as photos taken before the strike.

Another attack on Khan Younis targeted Gamal Abdel Nasser Street on Oct. 19, less than three days after the IDF warned people in Gaza City to move to Khan Younis, claiming it was for their “safety” and that of their loved ones.

Airstrikes on three refugee camps in the Strip also came after the IDF’s warning on Oct. 8 instructed people in the eastern and southern Maghazi area to move to camps in central Gaza.

The BBC verified that there were no camps in the location specified on the tweet’s map but identified three nearby ones: Al-Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, and Deir Al-Balah. All three camps were bombed on Oct. 17 and 18.

On Oct. 25, Al-Nuseirat camp suffered another strike that killed the son of Al Jazeera’s chief Gaza correspondent Wael al-Dahdouh, who moved with his family from the north following Israel’s warning.

The BBC said in the report it could not rule out the possibility that there were subsequent different instructions, “but the BBC has not found any evidence of this.”

The BBC asked the IDF if it had targeted the provided locations on these specific dates and if any advance warnings were issued before the attacks, but the IDF said it “cannot provide any further information regarding these specific locations.”

It added that it had “called on civilians in Gaza to move south for their safety,” and that it “will continue striking terrorist targets in all parts of Gaza.”

Topics: BBC Verify Gaza War on Gaza

At least 31 journalists, media workers killed in latest war between occupied Palestine and Israel: CPJ

At least 31 journalists, media workers killed in latest war between occupied Palestine and Israel: CPJ
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News
At least 31 journalists, media workers killed in latest war between occupied Palestine and Israel: CPJ

At least 31 journalists, media workers killed in latest war between occupied Palestine and Israel: CPJ
  • Over 8,000 Palestinians, 1,000 Israelis killed since the war began on Oct. 7
  • ournalists killed include 26 Palestinians, 4 Israelis and 1 Lebanese, with reports of 8 injured, 9 missing or detained
Updated 01 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Committee to Protect Journalists is investigating “all reports of journalists killed, injured, detained, or missing in the war, including those hurt as hostilities spread to neighboring Lebanon.”

The war has taken a severe toll on journalists and other media staff with the CPJ’s preliminary investigation revealing that, as of Oct. 31, at least 31 journalists and media workers were killed since the war began on Oct. 7.

Journalists that have been confirmed killed include 26 Palestinians, four Israelis, and one Lebanese, with reports of eight injured, and nine missing or detained, according to the CPJ.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

The organization is also investigating unconfirmed reports of other reporters being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes.

Mansour added: “Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats.”

The Israel Defense Forces told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse that it cannot guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli bombardment and siege since Oct. 7.

“The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza,” the IDF letter said, adding that Hamas deliberately put military operations “in the vicinity of journalists and civilians.”

“Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee your employees’ safety, and strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety,” the IDF letter concluded.

Topics: #israel #gaza

Reporters Without Borders accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes, reports deaths of 34 journalists

Reporters Without Borders accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes, reports deaths of 34 journalists
Updated 01 November 2023
AP
Reporters Without Borders accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes, reports deaths of 34 journalists

Reporters Without Borders accuses Israel and Hamas of war crimes, reports deaths of 34 journalists
  • Media freedom group calls on International Criminal Court prosecutors to investigate the deaths
Updated 01 November 2023
AP

THE HAGUE: Thirty-four journalists have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, an international media freedom group said Wednesday, accusing both sides of committing possible war crimes.
Reporters Without Borders called on International Criminal Court prosecutors to investigate the deaths. The organization said it already filed a complaint regarding eight Palestinian journalists it said were killed in Israel’s bombardment of civilian areas in the Gaza Strip, and an Israeli journalist killed during Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel.
“The scale, seriousness and recurring nature of international crimes targeting journalists, particularly in Gaza, calls for a priority investigation by the ICC prosecutor,” Christophe Deloire, director-general of the group also known by the French abbreviation RSF, said. The organization is headquartered in France.
It’s the third such complaint to be filed by the group since 2018 alleging war crimes against Palestinian journalists in Gaza. Israel says it makes every effort to avoid killing civilians and accuses Hamas of putting them at risk by operating in residential areas.
The latest complaint also cites “the deliberate, total or partial, destruction of the premises of more than 50 media outlets in Gaza” since Israel declared war against Hamas over the militant group’s bloody Oct. 7 incursion, the organization said.
Another media freedom organization, the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Wednesday that it was investigating reports of journalists “killed, injured, detained or missing” in the war, including in Lebanon. It said its preliminary death toll was at least 31 journalists and media workers.
“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, the New York-based nonprofit’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.
The ICC’s prosecution office is already investigating the actions of Israeli and Palestinian authorities dating back to the Israel-Hamas war in 2014. The probe can also consider allegations of crimes committed during the current war.
During a visit to the Rafah border crossing on Sunday, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan called on Israel to respect international law but stopped short of accusing the country of war crimes. He called Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack a serious violation of international humanitarian law.
Israel argues the ICC has no jurisdiction in the conflict because Palestine is not an independent sovereign state. Israel isn’t a party to the treaty that underpins the international court and is not one of its 123 member states.
Reporters Without Borders said Sunday that strikes that hit a group of journalists in southern Lebanon earlier this month, killing one, were targeted rather than accidental and that the journalists were clearly identified as members of the press.
The organization published preliminary conclusions from an ongoing investigation, based on video evidence and witness testimonies, into two strikes that killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and wounded six journalists from Reuters, AFP and Al Jazeera as they were covering clashes on the southern Lebanese border on Oct. 13.

Topics: War on Gaza media Hamas Israel

Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal

Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal

Darah releases digital edition of first English-language academic journal
  • Darah Journal of Arabian Peninsula Studies seeks to introduce English-speaking audiences to the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives has released the digital edition of its first English-language academic journal, in cooperation with the Dutch publishing house Brill.

The first issue of the publication, called the “Darah Journal of Arabian Peninsula Studies,” is free of charge and features articles on agriculture, commerce, architecture, heritage, and cultural studies.

The journal seeks to introduce English-speaking audiences to the Arabian Peninsula, providing research reports in the fields of history, archaeology, languages, dialects, literature, geography, anthropology, sociology, heritage, and cultural studies.

Darah said in a press statement that its new journal was supervised by a diverse editorial board, members of which were both Saudi and non-Saudi experts, including Richard T. Mortel, of King Abdulaziz Foundation, who serves as editor-in-chief; Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Furaih, of King Saud University; Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Semmari, of King Abdulaziz Foundation; Eugene Rogan, of the University of Oxford; Maria Leontsini, of the National Hellenic Research Foundation in Athens; Amr Ryad, of KU Leuven; and Meraj bin Nawab Mirza, of Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah.

Topics: Darah King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News
Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff

Social media platform X to launch news wire service, Musk tells staff
  • The stated aim is for the planned new service, provisionally called XWire, to rival platforms such as Cision’s PR Newswire
  • During a meeting marking the 1st anniversary of Musk’s takeover, executives said they view platforms such as YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors
Updated 31 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: X owner Elon Musk and the social media platform’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, told staff during a recent company-wide meeting that they plan to launch a news-distribution service provisionally called XWire.

The aim for the new service is to rival platforms such as Cision’s PR Newswire, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

During the meeting on Oct. 26, which was organized to mark the first anniversary of Musk’s takeover of Twitter, which he subsequently renamed X, company executives also said they view platforms like YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors, suggesting that X plans also to expand into the fields of video streaming and recruitment.

The company is already working on the latter, with a beta version of a service launched through the account @XHiring in July. Verified organizations can use it to “feature critical roles on their profile and organically reach millions of relevant candidates,” according to the description of the account.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, has a murky history on the topic since taking control of the platform. Several journalists have alleged that their X accounts were suspended due to the nature of their reporting. And in September, Musk threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League for defamation, alleging that the nonprofit organization’s statements about rising levels of hate speech on the platform were hurting advertising revenue.

Musk also recently changed the way in which links to news stories appear on X, by preventing the headlines being displayed in previews of third-party links. Now, only the domain the link points to and the main image from the destination page are displayed in tweets, thereby rendering them devoid of any context.

In August, he suggested this would “greatly improve the esthetics (sic),” and this month he confirmed that the platform’s “algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don’t get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away.”

 

 

 

Musk seems keen to turn X into an “open-source news” platform where, he said, “anything relevant in legacy media is reposted.”

 

 

He has also called for more citizen journalists to post on X, and in August invited journalists to publish directly on the platform to earn higher incomes.

 

 

Topics: Hate speech on Twitter Twitter Ellon Musk

