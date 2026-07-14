You are here

  • Home
  • Italy’s Meloni suffers parliamentary defeat on election law reform

Italy’s Meloni suffers parliamentary defeat on election law reform

Italy’s Meloni suffers parliamentary defeat on election law reform
Italy’s parliament on Wednesday rejected a key aspect of voting rules reforms proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party, dealing her a significant setback ahead of general elections due next year. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gvws

Updated 14 July 2026 20:48
Reuters
Follow

Italy’s Meloni suffers parliamentary defeat on election law reform

Italy’s Meloni suffers parliamentary defeat on election law reform
  • Lawmakers rejected a proposal by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party
  • Opposition groups hailed the result and said it showed Meloni no longer had full control
Updated 14 July 2026 20:48
Reuters
Follow

ROME: ‌Italy’s parliament on Wednesday rejected a key aspect of voting rules reforms proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party, dealing her a significant setback ahead of general elections due next year.
The lower house is debating an electoral ‌reform that would introduce ‌a fully proportional ‌voting ⁠system with a ⁠seat bonus for the winning coalition.
In a secret ballot, lawmakers rejected a proposal by Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party to reintroduce preference voting ⁠for candidates on party ‌lists.
‌Meloni’s main coalition partners, the League ‌and Forza Italia, had said ‌they would support the measure, but it was defeated by 188 votes to 187, indicating that ‌part of the ruling majority defected.
The center-left opposition ⁠has ⁠accused Meloni of rewriting the electoral rules ahead of next year’s election in a bid to retain power.
Opposition groups hailed the result and said it showed Meloni no longer had full control of her parliamentary majority, with some calling on her to resign.

Topics: Italy Georgia Meloni

Related

Update Italy’s Meloni tells Trump to focus on his own popularity as row rumbles on
World

Italy’s Meloni tells Trump to focus on his own popularity as row rumbles on

Italy’s top diplomat cancels US trip as Meloni slams Trump’s claim she ‘begged’ for a photo with him video
World

Italy’s top diplomat cancels US trip as Meloni slams Trump’s claim she ‘begged’ for a photo with him

Latest updates

Lebanon detains man close to Hezbollah for allegedly spying for Israel: judicial official

Lebanon detains man close to Hezbollah for allegedly spying for Israel: judicial official

Trump told Netanyahu to move Israeli forces out of Syria and Lebanon: Axios

Trump told Netanyahu to move Israeli forces out of Syria and Lebanon: Axios

Saudi Arabia condemns latest Iranian attacks on regional countries

This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on July 12, 2026, shows heavy smoke billowing in Abdali.

Hundreds protest in Maine over the fatal shooting of a Colombian man by ICE

Hundreds protest in Maine over the fatal shooting of a Colombian man by ICE

Spain apologizes for ex-PM’s column questioning ‘Frenchness’ of France team

Spain apologizes for ex-PM’s column questioning ‘Frenchness’ of France team

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.