War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview

Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview
Youssef is seen gifting the television host with a jug of olive oil from the West Bank. (Screenshot)
Updated 45 sec ago
Tamara Turki
Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview

Bassem Yousef delivers history masterclass in second Piers Morgan interview
  • Satirist and actor highlights the ongoing denial of Palestinian rights, excoriates ‘apartheid’ Israel
  • Morgan surprisingly slams Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for being ‘complicit in keeping Hamas in power’
Updated 45 sec ago
Tamara Turki
LONDON: Bassem Youssef delivered a history masterclass, in his inimitable satirical and subversive manner, in his second interview with Piers Morgan on Nov. 2 — highlighting that Palestinian rights were continually being denied by the powerful, “apartheid” state of Israel and its allies.

The two-hour Piers Morgan Uncensored interview has amassed over 6.6 million views since it was posted. It was a stark contrast to the stiffness of their viral interview on Oct. 17 which was heated, marred by signal delays, and saw Morgan struggling to respond to the Egyptian-American comedian’s satirical humor on the conditions Palestinians face under Israeli occupation.

This time the interaction between the two was noticeably warmer, with Morgan flying halfway across the world to meet with Youssef in a Los Angeles comedy club.  

Youssef is seen gifting the television host with a jug of olive oil from the West Bank, where centuries-old olive trees are passed down through generations and recognized as symbols of Palestinian national pride. 

Reflecting on their previous conversation, Morgan admitted that he was initially uneasy when Youssef used dark comedy to respond to his talking points on the war Israel has launched in occupied Gaza. 

“Then I realized what you were doing was very powerful. It was savagely satirical and extremely effective,” he added.

According to Youssef, satire does not push against talking points but rather exaggerates the reality of the situation. Laughter, he explained, was an effective way of emphasizing the extreme nature of Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. 

Opening up further, Youssef confessed his initial refusal to appear on Morgan’s show was that he feared being critical of Israel would be “career suicide.”

“I left Egypt and came to America: the land of the free, the home of the brave. But I didn’t know that there was a fine print that you cannot speak about Israel,” Youssef said.

The comedian argued that the word antisemitism has been abused to smear anyone opposing Zionism. This, Youssef highlighted, even extends to Jewish peace advocates championing a free Palestine, who have been derogatorily branded as “self-hating Jews” or “Kapos,” a term denoting Jewish prisoners in Nazi camps who were forced to serve as guards.  

Youssef clarified that while he does not endorse celebrations post the Oct. 7 attacks, he explained why many viewed them as a victory over a “criminal state who has been killing their people while receiving backing by the international community.”

“These people from a very young age have seen that they are not being heard by the media and that the plight of their brothers and sisters in Palestine and the Arab world are not being heard,” he said.

“Is it right? No, but it is understandable,” he stated. 

Morgan seized the moment to clarify his stance on Israel’s war on Gaza, which has been a subject of fervent online debates. He said his talk show has served as a platform for some of the strongest pro-Palestinian voices in recent weeks.

Morgan’s interviews have generated millions of streams, which translate into significant financial rewards. The Yousef interview now appears to be his most lucrative one with 20 million viewers, far outnumbering those with Andrew Tate, Kanye West and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He revealed: “Seeing thousands of children being killed in Gaza, it fills me with utter horror.

“I find it very easy to condemn Israel turning off the water … off the power. I think it’s ridiculous that Israel should have that much power over millions of people that are not a part of their country. I think it’s terrible what’s happening in the West Bank. I think that the stuff there is completely easy to condemn.

“But can I hand on heart condemn Israel for trying to destroy Hamas for what they did on Oct. 7? That is where I’m struggling to condemn it because I believe they are right in trying to destroy Hamas.”

Morgan sought an answer to his own moral quandary about what constitutes a proportionate response for Israel to eliminate Hamas, to which Yousef responded: “I would give the Palestinians what they deserve.”

Youssef, a medical doctor, proposed a solution likening extremism to viruses.

“If a patient comes to you with the flu and you are the doctor. How can you treat that patient?” he asks Morgan before offering his own answer. “You give them nutrition, fluids and rest so that the immunity of the body gets rid of the virus on its own.”

“But if I (start beating) that patient with the flu with a sledgehammer … you are weakening the body and making them worse.” 

Youssef said that Israel has not only weakened the Palestinian body by making it unable to combat radicalism, but has “openly boasted” that it provided it funding.

In a surprising agreement, Morgan opined that Netanyahu was “complicit in keeping Hamas in power.”

Youssef maintained that Israel was not willing to make peace, but was intent on the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“It is not about (Israel PM Benjamin) Netanyahu. It is the policy of Israel not to give Palestinians their state. It’s always been there.”

He added: “Israel is a racist, apartheid country. It is projecting this shining example of secularism … so people can accept whatever they do. Because they look at Palestinians as lesser people. This is the whole point.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza Bassem Youssef Piers Morgan

Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns

Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns

Arrests of three prominent Turkish reporters stoke free-speech concerns
  • Tolga Sardan of T24, Dincer Gokce of Halk TV, and kisadalga.net columnist Cengiz Erdinc were detained for “spreading false information”
  • Reporters Without Borders said jailing Sardan sends a message to all journalists in Turkiye not to report on public authorities
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Free-speech advocates expressed their concerns on Thursday over a widening state crackdown on press freedom in Turkiye after the arrests of three high-profile journalists on accusations of “spreading false information.”

Tolga Sardan and Dincer Gokce were separately detained and charged on Wednesday, Turkish media reported. They were detained under the so-called “disinformation law” that was adopted last year, under which journalists and social media users face up to three years in prison if convicted.
A court jailed Sardan, 55, after the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into his reporting on the judicial system and the Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT), according to the news portal T24 where he works.
The government’s Center for Combating Disinformation, run by the presidency’s Directorate of Communications, said an article by Sardan contained disinformation and was based on a nonexistent MIT report.
An Istanbul court banned access to Sardan’s article on the T24 news portal on Thursday.
“We are journalists. We do journalism. That’s all,” Sardan told reporters on Wednesday before being sent to the Sincan prison in Ankara.
Gokce, a reporter at opposition channel Halk TV, was released under judicial control measures on Wednesday afternoon, Halk TV said.
The measures include reading two books on “limitations of press freedom,” Gokce said during a live broadcast on Halk TV on Thursday.
Cengiz Erdinc, a columnist for the kisadalga.net news portal, was detained on Thursday on the instructions of the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office for “spreading false information” in the western province of Balikesir, state-run Anadolu Agency said.
“Pressure on media continues,” kisadalga.net said in a report on Erdinc’s detention.
The disinformation law partly targets those who spread what authorities decree to be false information online about Turkiye’s security to “create fear and disturb public order,” which Ankara says is needed to protect the public.
Free-speech advocates and opposition politicians say it censors dissent and a free press.
Left-wing daily BirGun said on Thursday that the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office had also launched a probe into it under the disinformation law, based upon a complaint by an owner of a construction company.
Three journalists from BirGun were summoned to testify for “spreading false information” and “slander and insult” over two separate stories published earlier this year, the daily said.
The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office has not issued any statement on the alleged probe.
Turkiye’s main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on social media platform X that the detention of the three journalists was “hostility toward free media.”
“This hostility is useless. You cannot hide the rot in the economy, the judiciary and therefore the state institutions,” he said.

Media chill
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) representative Erol Onderoglu told Reuters that jailing Sardan sends a message to all journalists in Turkiye not to report on public authorities.
More than 20 journalists, mostly local reporters, are being targeted by the “spreading false information” article added to the Turkish penal code last year, Onderoglu said.
RSF ranked Turkiye 165th out of 180 countries in its 2023 World Press Freedom Index.
On Thursday, journalist associations demonstrated in Ankara to protest Sardan’s detention and demanded his release.
“The press is being tried to be silenced with censorship practices... (W)e will continue to speak out against corruption despite pressures and threats,” said a joint statement by eight journalism associations.
Sinan Aygul, a reporter in the eastern province of Bitlis, was the first journalist to be detained under the disinformation law, last December, after he had written on Twitter about the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl.
Ozgur Ogret, Turkiye representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the disinformation law is “an alternative method for authorities to repress journalism when the usual methods by using the anti-terrorism law is not applicable.”
 

Topics: Turkiye Tolga Sardan Dincer Gokce T24 news portal Reporters Without Borders

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP
Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network

Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza bombing: network
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: A journalist working for the Palestinian Authority’s television channel was killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on Gaza, his network reported, as war rages between Israel and Hamas.
“Our colleague Mohammed Abu Hatab fell as a martyr along with members of his family in an Israeli bombardment against his home in Khan Yunis” in the south of the territory, broadcaster Palestine TV station said.
Medical sources at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis said at least 11 people were killed in the strike.
Since Israel began bombarding the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, hundreds of Palestinian journalists have had to flee south from Gaza City and work in fear for their lives in appalling conditions as Israeli air raids pound the territory.
The Palestinian journalists’ union says that 27 of its members have been killed in the territory since October 7.
Media representatives in Gaza, including AFP, used to work from offices in Gaza City.
But intense Israeli bombardments, which destroyed many buildings, forced news organizations to send their teams to the south, even as Israeli strikes hit targets across the entire territory.
The conflict raged for a 27th day Thursday after the October 7 attacks when Hamas militants stormed the border, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping more than 240, Israeli officials say.
Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Palestinian territory and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza saying 9,061 people have been killed, including 3,760 children.

Topics: War on Gaza

Khamenei's X account permitted by 'UN exclusion rule,' says Elon Musk

Khamenei’s X account permitted by ‘UN exclusion rule,’ says Elon Musk
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
Khamenei’s X account permitted by ‘UN exclusion rule,’ says Elon Musk

Khamenei’s X account permitted by ‘UN exclusion rule,’ says Elon Musk
  • Musk used analogy to justify Iran’s supreme leader’s presence on platform
  • Entrepreneur urged Khamenei to change his stance on Israel in October
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Elon Musk has defended his decision to allow figures like Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, to use his social networking platform X by referring to a concept he called the “UN exclusion rule.”

During an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the entrepreneur drew a comparison between the presence of officials from sanctioned countries at UN buildings and their presence on his social media platform.

Musk said: “We do have a kind of UN exclusion rule. You can have, say, the ayatollah who would prefer that Israel not exist, but he’s allowed to go to the UN building in New York.

“Generally, officials from Iran do go to the UN building, even though they’re a heavily sanctioned country. Similarly, you do want to have the leaders of countries represented on social media. You want to hear what they have to say, even if what they say is terrible.”

According to the UN, officials from sanctioned countries, including Iran, are allowed to visit its buildings in New York for diplomatic purposes, based on fundamental principles of international diplomacy and the host country’s obligations to the UN.

Musk used his X platform in October to urge Khamenei to reconsider his anti-Israel stance following Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The attack, orchestrated by thousands of Hamas fighters, resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people, primarily civilians, and the abduction of 240 others to Gaza.

The Iranian regime has expressed support for Hamas’ actions, both on social media and official channels.

Khamenei and other Iranian officials have called for the destruction of Israel over the years, and for decades have financed and armed militant and terrorist groups in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, and other countries.

X flagged Khamenei’s post from Oct. 8, in which he shared video footage of festivalgoers fleeing the Hamas militia’s attack, as a violation of X’s rules.

However, the social network determined it to be in the public interest to keep the post accessible.

Topics: Elon Musk Joe Rogan Ali Khamenei

CNN journalist challenges Israeli military spokesperson over bombing of Gaza refugee camp

CNN journalist challenges Israeli military spokesperson over bombing of Gaza refugee camp
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News
CNN journalist challenges Israeli military spokesperson over bombing of Gaza refugee camp

CNN journalist challenges Israeli military spokesperson over bombing of Gaza refugee camp
  • At least 50 people reportedly were killed and 150 injured in the airstrike on Tuesday, which authorities in Israel say targeted a Hamas commander
  • ‘Israel still went ahead … knowing that a lot of innocent civilians — men, women and children — presumably would be killed? Is that what I’m hearing?’ Blitzer asked
Updated 02 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Veteran CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer confronted an Israeli Defense Forces official during an interview about the airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza this week that left at least 50 people dead.

IDF officials insist the attack the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday was justified as the objective was to eliminate Hamas Commander Ibrahim Biari. But Blitzer pressed military spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht for more information about the decision to proceed with the strike, despite knowing that numerous civilians would be at risk.

“But even if that Hamas commander was there amidst all those Palestinian refugees … Israel still went ahead and dropped a bomb there, attempting to kill the Hamas commander, knowing that a lot of innocent civilians — men, women and children — presumably would be killed? Is that what I’m hearing?” Blitzer asked during the interview on Tuesday.

Hecht repeated that the attack had targeted a Hamas commander and that efforts were made to minimize civilian losses.

“We, again, were focused on this commander, who you’ll get more data about who this man was — (he) killed, many, many Israelis,” he said.

“And we’re doing everything we can. It’s a very complicated battle space. There could be infrastructure there. There could be tunnels there.”

The loss of refugee lives is a “tragedy of war,” Hecht said, but he added that people in northern Gaza had been warned to relocate to the south of the territory.

According to the Gaza health ministry, the airstrike on the refugee camp killed at least 50 people and injured 150. Hecht said that “numerous Hamas terrorists were hit in the strike,” including Biari, the commander of Hamas’ Central Jabaliya Battalion. Israeli officials said he was one of the leaders responsible for sending members of the elite Nukbha special forces unit into Israel to carry out the murderous attacks on Oct. 7. CNN reported that Hamas denies Biari was at the site of the attack.

Many countries and organizations have denounced the strike on the camp, with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry describing it as an “inhumane targeting.”

Topics: CNN journalist War on Gaza

Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration

Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration
Updated 03 November 2023
Afshan Aziz
Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration

Manga Productions and CJ ENM forge global entertainment collaboration
  • Collaboration aims to strengthen cooperation in various aspects, including distribution, licensing, content development, and the exchange of expertise and training programs
  • Partnership also opens doors for Manga Productions to showcase Saudi content for the first time on Korean platforms through joint production and distribution
Updated 03 November 2023
Afshan Aziz

RIYADH: Manga Productions, a prominent Saudi creative content company, and CJ ENM, a leading South Korean entertainment powerhouse, have joined hands in an exciting partnership.

This collaboration aims to strengthen cooperation in various aspects, including distribution, licensing, content development, and the exchange of expertise and training programs.

The partnership also opens doors for Manga Productions to showcase Saudi content for the first time on Korean platforms through joint production and distribution.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the partnership, Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions said: “It would enable the two creative forces to merge and offer exceptional entertainment content to audiences worldwide.

“The partnership would be an essential opportunity to reach Korean audiences with rich Saudi content for the first time through CJ ENM and introduce Korean creative contents to Arab world.”

Echoing the same sentiments, Koo Chang-gun, CEO of CJ ENM, emphasized the significance of the partnership in their strategic goals.

He stated: “By combining the expertise of both parties, we will produce content that appeals to a global audience and advance our cultural partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

Chang-gun also emphasized his focus on making a strong entry into the Middle East market and leading the expansion of Korean culture in the region.

CJ ENM’s global recognition for producing and distributing acclaimed content, such as the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and several popular TV series, further strengthens their position as a key player in the industry.

With three major production studios, they have a track record of providing original content to media platforms worldwide.

Through this strategic alliance, Manga Productions and CJ ENM aspire to offer audiences a diverse array of engaging and culturally rich experiences, revolutionizing the entertainment landscape on a global scale.

Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, or Misk, has increased its efforts to foster the creative arts in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Last year, the company announced the launch of “AlUla Adventures,” a one-of-a-kind experience to visit the Kingdom without physically traveling, essentially transporting or “teleporting” a person to AlUla.

Topics: Manga Productions CJ ENM Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) Dr. Essam Bukhary Koo Chang-gun

