Australian court rules in favor of govt over Syria repatriations

Australian court rules in favor of govt over Syria repatriations
Most of the women have been detained in Al-Roj, in Syria’s northeast, for four years, and have not been charged with a crime (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
Australian court rules in favor of govt over Syria repatriations

Australian court rules in favor of govt over Syria repatriations
  • 'No obligation' to bring home Australian citizens from Al-Roj camp
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Australia does not have a legal obligation to repatriate 31 of its citizens from Syria’s Al-Roj detention camp, a court has ruled, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The Australian branch of Save the Children had launched the case, representing 11 Australian women and their 20 children in the camp, and arguing that the federal government was required to repatriate them.

Most of the women have been detained in Al-Roj, in Syria’s northeast, for four years, and have not been charged with a crime. Some of their children were born in the camp and have never left.

The women are the former wives or children of Daesh fighters who were killed or jailed during the group’s downfall.

Save the Children Australia argued in its case that the federal government had de facto control of the women and children’s detention, citing previous repatriation missions from Syria and the willingness of local authorities to accept them.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria is responsible for overseeing the detentions, together with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Justice Mark Moshinsky, in a judgment on the case delivered in Melbourne’s federal court, said that the Australian government lacked control of the region and dismissed the case.

The judgment said: “The court has concluded that the respondents do not have control over the detention of the relative women and children. Accordingly this part of the application has been rejected.”

Save the Children Australia’s case also cited a request by the AANES that coalition countries repatriate their citizens from the camps.

But the government, in court filings, said it was not responsible for Australian citizens traveling to Syria and being detained, given that Al-Roj is under the “absolute discretion” of the AANES.

Matt Tinkler, Save the Children Australia CEO, said: “These children are innocent. They have done nothing wrong. When I saw these children, some of them were just hanging on and that was over a year ago.

“These children just want to get on and live a normal life at home here in Australia to go to school to do all the things that we take for granted here.”

The organization will appeal the decision in order to get the Australian government to “do the right thing.”

In 2019, Australia repatriated eight orphaned children including a pregnant teenager. And in 2022, four women and 13 children were returned to New South Wales.

Tinkler said: “The Australian government does not need a legal ruling in order to do the right thing as they have demonstrated in the past, on a number of occasions, that they can repatriate Australian citizens to safety.

“While innocent and highly vulnerable children remain in one of the most difficult places in the world to be a child, the Australian government should really just get on and do the right thing.”

First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage

First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage
Updated 32 sec ago
First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage

First Indonesians leave Gaza after difficulties to ensure safe passage
  • 10 Indonesians were trapped in Gaza when Israeli attacks began last month
  • Indonesia's FM says evacuation is difficult in the face of constant bombardment
Updated 32 sec ago
Natalia Laskowska

Jakarta: Indonesia has evacuated four nationals from the Gaza Strip, its foreign minister said on Friday, after complex efforts to ensure safe passage for them.

Ten Indonesians have been living in the densely populated Palestinian enclave, which has been under constant fire since Oct. 7, when Israeli warplanes began their daily bombardment of residential buildings, schools and medical facilities in retaliation for an attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.

More than three weeks into the deadly bombardment, which has killed more than 9,000 people, most of them women and children, and wounded tens of thousands, Israel has allowed some foreign passport holders to evacuate to Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

With no humanitarian ceasefire, however, the evacuees and those helping them reach the border, remain under constant threat from Israeli strikes.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters in Jakarta that so far one family, consisting of an Indonesian national, his Palestinian wife, and their three children, has managed to enter Egypt.

Evacuation, she said, was “not something easy” and it took three attempts since Wednesday for the family to reach Rafah, because “there were attacks along the way.”

The family eventually reached the border on Thursday evening and on Friday morning was taken care of by Indonesia’s consular staff in Egypt.

“What makes the evacuation process even more difficult is that communication is on and off. Sometimes the connection is there but most of the time it is not,” Marsudi said, adding that other countries have been experiencing the same difficulties.

“My explanation regarding the efforts ... is proof of the very difficult undertaking needed to create a corridor for safe evacuation.”

The cutting of phone and internet connections by Israel last week plunged Gaza into a communications blackout amid intensified aerial bombardment.

While some communication has been restored, it is regularly shut down and difficult to maintain as power supplies have run out in the besieged area.

Indonesia is now trying to evacuate a second family.

“They are three Indonesian citizens (husband and two children) and a Palestinian wife. Yesterday, on Nov. 2, they arrived at the Rafah gate, but there are still several administrative issues that are being resolved,” Marsudi said.

She added that there were another three Indonesians in Gaza — volunteers of the Indonesian NGO Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, which funds the Indonesia Hospital in Bait Lahia.

They remain at the hospital and have opted to stay.

“From the beginning, we have also been communicating with the three of them,” the minister said.

“They have decided to stay in Gaza. We will continue to be in touch.”

Serbian police round up hundreds of migrants in north and southeast 

Serbian police round up hundreds of migrants in north and southeast 
Updated 03 November 2023
REUTERS 
Serbian police round up hundreds of migrants in north and southeast 

Serbian police round up hundreds of migrants in north and southeast 
  • Most of those using the Balkan route into EU come from the Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Africa 
  • Many migrants cross borders through the route that runs via Turkiye, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia 
Updated 03 November 2023
REUTERS 

BELGRADE: Serbian police have rounded up a total of 738 migrants in several raids in northern and eastern areas of the Balkan country, part of a nationwide operation launched last week after a shootout in which three migrants died. 

In a statement late on Thursday, the police said they had rounded up migrants in the municipalities of Subotica, Sombor and Kikinda near the Hungarian border in the north and near the town of Pirot in the southeast, near the border with Bulgaria. 

Last week three migrants died in a shootout near Serbia’s border with Hungary, a route increasingly used by people smugglers for entering the European Union. 

The police said they had searched more than 5,000 cars and 32 homes and had uncovered passports and other personal documents. So far they have rounded up hundreds of migrants and arrested dozens. 

“In the coming days, police will step up measures and engage forces ... to suppress illegal migration,” the statement said. 

It did not say where the migrants had come from but most of those using the Balkan route into the EU come from the Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan and north Africa. The route runs via Turkiye, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia. 

Many migrants are crossing borders with the help of elaborate networks of smugglers who are sometimes armed, and shootouts between criminal groups are frequent. 

Serbia conducts joint border patrols with EU members Hungary and Austria. Belgrade has pledged to align its visa policies with those of the EU to help stem the flow of illegal migrants westward. 

  • Florence mayor Dario Nardella said the "situation is critical" in the city
  • In Spain, more than 80 flights were canceled at 11 airports
Brussels: At least 10 people were killed as Storm Ciaran battered Western Europe with record winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour, causing travel mayhem with closed ports and flight and rail disruptions.
Three people died in Tuscany, Italian authorities announced on Friday, reporting record rainfall and the declaration of a state of emergency.
Tuscany governor Eugenio Giani said the three dead included an 85-year-old man who was found drowned in his house.
“What happened tonight in Tuscany has a name: climate change,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Florence mayor Dario Nardella said the “situation is critical” in the city.
Trees felled by gale-force winds caused most of the deaths in Europe. In the Belgian city of Ghent, a five-year-old Ukrainian boy and a 64-year-old woman were killed by falling branches.
Falling trees had earlier killed a lorry driver in his vehicle in northern France’s Aisne region, and French authorities also reported the death of a man who fell from his balcony in the port city of Le Havre.
A man in the Dutch town of Venray, a woman in central Madrid and a person in Germany also died.
Some 1.2 million French homes lost electricity as the storm lashed the northwest coast. Almost 700,000 remained without power on Thursday evening, according to network manager Enedis.
French President Emmanuel Macron was due to visit the storm-battered region of Brittany on Friday, the Elysee presidential palace said.
The storm interrupted rail, air and maritime traffic in Belgium where the port of Antwerp was closed and flights from Brussels were disrupted.
The wind gusts in the western Brittany region were “exceptional” and “many absolute records have been broken,” national weather service Meteo-France said on X.
The prefect for the local department said gusts as high as 207 km/h (129 mph) were recorded at Pointe du Raz on the tip of the northwest coast, while the port city of Brest saw winds hit 156 km/h.
In southern England, hundreds of schools were closed as large waves powered by winds of 135 km/h crashed along the coastline.
On the Channel Island of Jersey, residents had to be evacuated to hotels overnight as gusts of up to 164 km/h damaged homes, according to local media.
More than 200 flights were canceled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, a major European hub.
Air, rail and ferry services saw cancelations and long delays across several countries.
The effects of the storm were felt as far south as Spain and Portugal, with Spanish authorities warning of waves as high as nine meters (29 feet) along the Atlantic coast.
In Spain, more than 80 flights were canceled at 11 airports.
There was disappointment for the hardy athletes of the annual Dutch “headwind cycle championships” race.
They only hold their race along the Oosterscheldekering storm surge barrier in the western Netherlands if the wind is above a gale seven on the Beaufort Scale (up to 61 km/h).
But they finally met their match with Storm Ciaran and had to postpone it.
There were “many disappointed faces,” organizer Robrecht Stoekenbroek told local agency ANP, vowing to go ahead when the storm passed.
The French weather service said storms would continue into Friday, notably in the southwest of the country and on the island of Corsica.
Rail services in western parts of the country would remain disrupted on Friday, said Transport Minister Clement Beaune.

‘Come Dine for Palestine’ fundraising gala to take place in London

‘Come Dine for Palestine’ fundraising gala to take place in London
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News
‘Come Dine for Palestine’ fundraising gala to take place in London

‘Come Dine for Palestine’ fundraising gala to take place in London
  • The ticketed event was organized by British Pakistani human rights activist Arifa Nasim
  • The keynote speech at the fundraiser will be delivered by Swee Chai Ang, MAP's co-founder
Updated 03 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The charity Medical Aid for Palestinians will benefit from a fundraising gala titled “Come Dine for Palestine 2023” on Nov. 12, an event it describes as a night of “hope and solidarity” for the Palestinian people.

The ticketed event, at Eternity Hall in the Walthamstow area of London, was organized by British Pakistani human rights activist Arifa Nasim and “promises to be a remarkable gathering filled with entertainment, inspiring guest speakers and an auction, all in support of MAP’s vital work.”

MAP is a UK-based charity with offices in London, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza City. It describes itself as working for the health and dignity of Palestinians, and says that “in the face of unprecedented challenges and uncertainties” it has “continued to be a beacon of hope for Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.” It adds that it responds swiftly to crises and works hand-in-hand with communities on long-term health and well-being initiatives.

“Our unwavering commitment to the health and dignity of the Palestinian people remains at the core of our mission,” the charity said. “The year 2023 has proven to be one of the most demanding and trying periods for Palestinians. The need for access to essential healthcare has never been more critical.

“It is in these challenging times that the support of compassionate individuals and organizations like Arifa Nasim and ‘Come Dine for Palestine 2023’ becomes a lifeline for countless Palestinian families.”

MAP added that the funds raised during the gala next week will play a pivotal role in its efforts to provide essential medical supplies, mattresses, blankets and hygiene kits to people in need in Gaza and across the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In the face of the current conflict, as the relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged territory continues, hospitals in Gaza are overwhelmed, short of medical supplies and often lack electricity. So far it has reportedly killed at least 9,060 Palestinians, including 3,760 children, with many more injured and 1.4 million displaced.

“MAP is proud to be an independent, non-political, non-sectarian international humanitarian organization,” the charity said. “We operate with a steadfast commitment to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians and ensuring their access to essential healthcare services, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Medical Aid for Palestinians extends its deepest gratitude to Arifa Nasim for her unwavering dedication to our cause. Her tireless efforts in organizing this fundraising event will make a significant impact on the lives of Palestinians facing adversity.”

The keynote speech at the fundraiser will be delivered by Swee Chai Ang, MAP’s co-founder, and will be hosted by British-Pakistani TV presenter Tahreem Noor.

“We call upon all who believe in the importance of health, dignity and compassion to join us in supporting the ‘Come Dine for Palestine 2023’ dinner,” the charity added.

“Your participation and generosity will be instrumental in helping MAP continue its mission to provide essential healthcare and support to those in need.”

Stay in Israel, or flee? Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack and war are faced with a dilemma

Stay in Israel, or flee? Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack and war are faced with a dilemma
Updated 03 November 2023
AP
Stay in Israel, or flee? Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack and war are faced with a dilemma

Stay in Israel, or flee? Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack and war are faced with a dilemma
  • More than 7,000 Thais working in Israel have returned home on evacuation flights since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, but some 23,000 have decided to stay
  • At least 32 Thais have been reported killed, 23 are believed to have been abducted by Hamas, and many more may be missing
Updated 03 November 2023
AP

BANGKOK: When Hamas militants stormed into Israeli villages and towns along the border of the blockaded Gaza Strip last month, many Thai migrant agricultural workers shared the fate of hundreds of Israelis who were killed, kidnapped or forced to run for their lives.
Since that day nearly a month ago, more than 7,000 of some 30,000 Thais working in Israel have returned home on government evacuation flights. But many others have decided to stay, choosing to take the risk for the opportunity to earn wages far higher than at home.
Thailand reports that at least 23 Thais are believed to have been abducted by Hamas, which rules Gaza. It’s the largest single group of foreigners held by the militant group. Many more may be missing and 32 have been reported killed.
In a visceral illustration of the fate met by some, Israel’s UN envoy drew a rebuke from Thailand’s Foreign Ministry after showing the General Assembly a video last week of what he said was a Hamas fighter decapitating a Thai agricultural worker with a garden hoe as he lay on the ground.
“Such horrific brutality has stirred a sense of outrage not only among Thais, but undoubtedly people throughout the world,” the ministry said, criticizing the decision to show it as disrespectful to the victim and his family.
‘Please help my son stay safe’
Like many other Thai agricultural laborers in Israel, Natthaporn Onkeaw had been his family’s main breadwinner, sending money home regularly after going to Israel to work on a kibbutz in 2021.
The 26-year-old was among those abducted by Hamas, said his mother, 47-year-old Thongkun Onkeaw, who lives in a poor rural area in northeastern Thailand near the border with Laos.
He was one of the few Thai captives pictured in a photo released by Hamas whose names were later confirmed by the Thai Labor Ministry. His mother said she had not heard from him since he was taken, and no officials have given her or her husband any updates.
“I can only pray: Please help my son stay safe,” she told The Associated Press.
Thai media has followed developments in the conflict closely, with regular reports on the plights of the workers who have fled or chosen to stay, as well as what little is known about the hostages.
A video of one man, who was purported to be a Thai migrant worker being dragged away in a chokehold by a militant, has been widely circulated on social media. Identified as 26-year-old Kong Saleo by his wife, Suntree Saelee, he was allegedly taken from an avocado orchard when Hamas militants raided the worker’s camp.
“When I saw the picture and the clip, I knew it was him,” Suntree was quoted as saying in the Bangkok Post. “I am concerned for his safety. Please help him.”
Thai workers looking for higher wages
Farm laborers from Thailand and elsewhere in Southeast Asia seek work in more developed countries where there is a shortage of semi-skilled labor — at wages considerably higher than what they earn at home.
Israel started bringing in migrant workers in earnest after the first Intifada, the 1987-93 Palestinian revolt, after employers began to lose trust in Palestinian workers.
Most came from Thailand, and they remain the largest group of foreign agricultural laborers in Israel today. The countries implemented a bilateral agreement a decade ago specifically easing the way for Thai agricultural workers. Many Palestinian workers had since returned, and before the Hamas attack about half of Israel’s workforce was made up of foreign and Palestinian laborers.
In recent years, Israel has come under criticism over the conditions in which the Thai farm laborers work. Human Rights Watch, in a 2015 report, said they often were housed in makeshift and inadequate accommodations and “were paid salaries significantly below the legal minimum wage, forced to work long hours in excess of the legal maximum, subjected to unsafe working conditions, and denied their right to change employers.” A watchdog group found more recently that most were still paid below the legal minimum wage.
To attract foreign workers back to evacuated areas, Israel’s Agriculture Ministry has said it will extend their work visas and give them bonuses of about $500 a month. The offer is tempting, compared to the approximately $1,800 lump sum Thailand’s government has made available to aid Thais fleeing Israel.
Beyond the official offers, Thailand’s government has warned that scammers have been messaging family members claiming to be looking to pay back wages or benefits, only to collect personal information and trick them into transferring money.
When the Israeli chicken farm where Sompong Jandai had been working since July was rocked with explosions in the early days of the Israel-Hamas war — sparked by Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel — the 31-year-old first thought about going home.
But two things changed his mind: the salary he makes — more than eight times what he’d earn in Thailand — and knowing he can send the bulk of it home to support his wife and four children and pay off loans he took to finance the move to Israel.
“At first I thought about leaving,” he said. After being initially evacuated to a safer area, he came back to work at the farm.
Thailand’s efforts to get help
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation Wednesday for help with Thais hostages.
Srettha has also been urging workers to come home, and wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that the conflict is likely to expand.
“I would like to emphasize that the safety of our people is the most important thing,” he wrote. “Please return to our home.”
A Thai parliamentary delegation last week traveled to Iran, a Hamas ally, to meet with a Hamas representative and approach the issue from the other side.
Areepen Uttarasin, a Thai official who led the delegation, told reporters that the Hamas representative said the group would “try every possible way for all Thais held captive to return safely.” He did not identify the Hamas representative but said that he was told any releases had had been complicated by ongoing fighting.
In Israel, Yahel Kurlander, a volunteer who has been helping Thai workers in the aftermath of the attack, said she knows of at least 54 missing or kidnapped Thais. She said many bodies haven’t been identified yet.
Hours after the Hamas attack, Kurlander, a sociologist with Israel’s Tel-Hai College who specializes in agricultural labor migration with a focus on Thai workers, said she and other scholars and members of nongovernmental organizations started talking about what they could do to help.
“We just came to this realization,” she said. “If we won’t gather together and reach a hand to the Thai workers, nobody will.”
The first priority was to evacuate “highly traumatized” workers and provide food and other aid, she said. Now they’re reaching out to families of the missing, trying to gather details about tattoos or other identifying marks, and also help those who fled the Hamas rampage to return home or find new work. It’s important, she said, to give the workers “the freedom of choice.”
For Siroj Pongbut, that choice was to return home — at least until the fighting ends — even though he doesn’t make enough farming in Thailand to feed his wife and three children. The 27-year-old had been working as a farmhand in Israel for less than a month after more than a year of bureaucracy and borrowing money for the trip.
From that Saturday morning when Hamas attacked, he said he could hear sirens and explosions from the tomato farm where he worked. He made up his mind it wasn’t worth the risk to stay; about 150 of his coworkers at the farm stayed in Israel.
“I don’t know how it is going to be in the future,” he said by telephone while awaiting an evacuation flight from Tel Aviv last week. “I’m worried that it will become more serious.”

