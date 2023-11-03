You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Jordan says Gulf ministers, Egyptian FM, Palestinians to meet Blinken Saturday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards an aircraft as he departs Israel from Tel Aviv en route to Jordan. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards an aircraft as he departs Israel from Tel Aviv en route to Jordan. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Jordan says Gulf ministers, Egyptian FM, Palestinians to meet Blinken Saturday

Jordan says Gulf ministers, Egyptian FM, Palestinians to meet Blinken Saturday
  • Blinken, who arrived on Friday after earlier meeting Israeli leaders, said the US was determined that there not be a second or third front in the conflict
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
AMMAN: Jordan said on Friday the kingdom will host a meeting on Saturday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Saudi, Qatari, Emirati and Egyptian counterparts, along with participation of the Palestinians.
The ministers will stress during the talks the “Arab stance calling for an immediate cease-fire, delivering humanitarian aid and ways of ending the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region,” a foreign ministry statement said.
Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault, stirring global alarm over humanitarian conditions in the enclave, with food scarce, medical services collapsing and a civilian death toll that has surpassed 9,000.
Blinken, who arrived on Friday after earlier meeting Israeli leaders, said the US was determined that there not be a second or third front in the conflict. He also appealed to Israel to take steps to protect civilians in Gaza.
The Arab ministers will hold a meeting ahead of their discussions with Blinken as part of their diplomatic drive to lobby with major powers to put pressure on Israel to end its military campaign, officials said.
“This coordination meeting is part of their efforts to bring an end to the Israeli war on Gaza that is causing a humanitarian catastrophe,” the statement said.

UN aid chief Griffiths: ‘Some progress’ in talks on letting fuel into Gaza

UN aid chief Griffiths: ‘Some progress’ in talks on letting fuel into Gaza
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

UN aid chief Griffiths: 'Some progress' in talks on letting fuel into Gaza

UN aid chief Griffiths: ‘Some progress’ in talks on letting fuel into Gaza
  • Called for “humanitarian pauses” in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza to help aid deliveries
  • On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed to Israel on Friday to take steps to protect civilians in Gaza
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN aid chief said on Friday that there had been “some progress” in ongoing negotiations to allow fuel into the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip for the first time since hostilities began on Oct. 7.
“I heard just this morning as I came in, there has been some progress on allowing some more fuel in through these negotiations,” Martin Griffiths told a briefing for member states at the United Nations in New York, referring to ongoing negotiations between the global body, Israel, Egypt and the United States. “I hope to see that confirmed during today.”
In the same speech he also repeated his call for “humanitarian pauses” in Israel’s bombardment of the enclave to help aid deliveries, which are far below pre-conflict levels.
“If we do not have pauses, we will not keep up with the needs of the people of Gaza and the Israelis also caught up in those areas of conflict,” he said.
On a visit to the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed to Israel on Friday to take steps to protect civilians in Gaza where the death toll has surpassed 9,000. Israel says 1,400 of its civilians were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas which prompted its bombardment of Gaza.
The director of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, Tom White, said his agency was being “starved” of the supplies it needs to help people in the densley populated enclave.
“Never have I been in a situation where we are effectively starved of the vital humanitarian supplies that we need to provide to people,” he said, adding that most Gazans were surviving on one or two pieces of bread per day.
White said 72 UNRWA staff members had been killed in the conflict so far. He added that UNRWA had lost contact with many of its shelters in the north, which is the focus of Israel’s military operation. 

UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war

UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war
Updated 03 November 2023
Sherouk Zakaria
Follow

UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war

UAE warns against regional spillover from Gaza war
  • Noura Al-Kaabi called for ‘strong diplomacy and cooperation’ amid the rising geopolitical tensions
  • UAE working to reach immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Updated 03 November 2023
Sherouk Zakaria

DUBAI: The UAE warned on Friday against the risk of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza, highlighting its efforts to secure an “immediate and full” humanitarian ceasefire to facilitate aid.
Speaking at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi, Noura Al-Kaabi, the UAE minister of state at the ministry of foreign affairs, said it was important to look at the war within the broader context of the rising geopolitical challenges and the underlying issue of terrorism.
“As we continue working to stop this war, we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point.”
She warned, “The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as is the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence.”
Al-Kaabi urged the international community to use “all available tools and wisdom acquired through the often-painful lessons” as a drive to overcome extremism.  
She called for “strong diplomacy and cooperation” amid the rising geopolitical tensions, stressing that the war in Palestine was a result of “decades-long failure to make progress toward a political horizon that ends the occupation and brings peace for the Palestinians and Israeli alike.”
The UAE normalized ties with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords.  
On the country’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, Al-Kaabi said the country was “working relentlessly to reach an immediate and full humanitarian ceasefire so lifesaving aid could be delivered to the Gaza Strip.”
On Thursday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered the treatment of 1,000 injured Palestinians children in the country’s hospitals.
Al-Kaabi called for the protection of civilians, adding that “every effort must be made to protect civilians and immediately put an end to this conflict.”
She pointed to the increased polarization that the United Nations Security Council has been lately witnessing.
“To overcome this issue, reform and renewal are needed for the UN. Still, there is no viable alternative to the UN for achieving cooperation though our shared values that define our shared humanity,” said Al Kaabi.
Israel has relentlessly bombed Gaza following an attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, killing at least 9,601 people, including 3,760 children, in the besieged enclave that houses 2.3 million people.
The bloody war has sparked outrage among Arab states, prompting Bahrain and Jordan to recall their ambassadors from Israel.

US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ

US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ

US intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defense system to Hezbollah — WSJ
  • Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the border since its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza and Israel went to war on Oct. 7
  • The Journal said that Washington had not confirmed that the system had been sent
Updated 03 November 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: The United States has intelligence that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group plans to provide Hezbollah, the Iranian backed Lebanese militia, an air defense system, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified US officials.
The Journal said Wagner plans to supply the Pantsir-S1 system, known by NATO as the SA-22, which uses anti-aircraft missiles and air-defense guns to intercept aircraft.
Wagner Group, which was funded by the Russian state and has been brought firmly under Kremlin control since an aborted mutiny by its former leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in June, did not reply to a request for comment from Reuters.
One unidentified US official quoted by the Journal said that Washington had not confirmed that the system had been sent. But US officials are monitoring discussions involving Wagner and Hezbollah, the Journal said.
The Journal said that the Pantsir system would be provided to Hezbollah via Syria, where Russia propped up President Bashar Assad by entering the civil war there in 2015.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards founded Hezbollah in 1982, in the middle of Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war. It was part of Iran’s effort to export its 1979 Islamic Revolution around the region and fight Israeli forces after their 1982 invasion of Lebanon.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the border since its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza and Israel went to war on Oct. 7.

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict 'realistic possibility'

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’
Updated 56 min 20 sec ago
AP
Follow

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict 'realistic possibility'

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: Wider Middle East conflict ‘realistic possibility’
  • Nasrallah has not given speech since Oct. 7 Hamas attack
  • Hezbollah has clashed with Israelis at border
  • Speech anticipated in Lebanon and more widely
Updated 56 min 20 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said Friday that his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedent cross-border fighting with Israel along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as the four-week-long Israel-Hamas war rages on.
In televised remarks — Nasrallah’s first since the beginning of the war sparked by the Palestinian militants’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel — he stopped short of announcing his Lebanese militia would fully enter the conflict.
Nasrallah also said that Hezbollah, an ally of Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, is not deterred by US warnings to stay out of the latest war. Referring to US military deployment in the region, he said American warships in the Mediterranean Sea “will not scare us.”
Hezbollah is prepared for all options, Nasrallah warned, “and we can resort to them at any time.” The fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border would “not be limited” to the scale seen until now, he added.
His speech had been widely anticipated throughout the region as a sign of whether the Israel-Hamas conflict would spiral into a regional war, following weeks of limited exchanges between the Lebanese militant group and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border.
“Some say I’m going to announce that we have entered the battle,” Nasrallah said Friday. “We already entered the battle on Oct. 8.” He argued that Hezbollah’s cross-border strikes have pulled away Israeli forces that would otherwise be focused on Hamas in Gaza.
Celebratory gunshots rang out over Beirut as thousands packed into a square in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to watch the speech broadcast via video-link on a massive screen.
Nasrallah’s address to supporters came a day after the most significant escalation in clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Israel-Lebanon border since the war started — and on the same day as a visit to Israel by the top US diplomat.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge protections for civilians in the fighting with Hamas, as Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City.
Nasrallah praised the Hamas’ unprecedented incursion into Israel in which the militants attacked farming villages, towns and military posts, killing more than 1,400 people in Israel.
“This great, large-scale operation was purely the result of Palestinian planning and implementation,” Nasrallah said, suggesting Hezbollah had no part in the attack. “The great secrecy made this operation greatly successful.”
He also said that Oct. 7 had come as “proof that Israel is weaker than a spider’s web” and that one month into the war, it allegedly “has not been able to make any achievement.”
Nasrallah also criticized the strong US backing of Israel in its bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 9,000 people, mostly civilians. While US officials in recent days have pushed more publicly for protecting civilians in Gaza, they have yet to call for a cease-fire.
The Hezbollah leader said President Joe Biden had made a “fake argument that Hamas cut off children’s heads (without) evidence, but stayed silent for the thousands of children in Gaza who were decapitated and their limbs were torn apart” by Israeli bombing.
Hamas leaders have been pushing — sometimes publicly — for Hezbollah to widen its involvement in the Mideast war. Nasrallah met last week in Beirut with senior Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri and with Ziad Nakhaleh of the allied group Islamic Jihad.
However, Hezbollah officials have avoided publicly setting a specific red line, saying vaguely that they would join the war if they see that Hamas is on the verge of defeat. So far, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to keep Israel’s military busy on its border with Lebanon, but not to the extent of igniting an all-out war.
The Israeli military said seven of their soldiers and one civilian had been killed on the northern border as of Friday. More than 50 Hezbollah fighters and 10 militants with allied groups, as well as 10 civilians, including a Reuters journalist, have been killed on the Lebanese side of the border.
Israel considers the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as drones and surface-to-air and surface-to-sea missiles.
But a full-on conflict would also be costly for Hezbollah, which fought a 34-day war with Israel in 2006 that ended with a draw — but not before Israeli bombing reduced swaths of southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s southern suburbs to rubble.
A new all-out war would also displace hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah’s supporters and cause wide damage at a time when Lebanon is in the throes of a historic four-year economic meltdown.

'Horrible suffering' in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

‘Horrible suffering’ in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP
Follow

'Horrible suffering' in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official

‘Horrible suffering’ in Sudan only growing as more displaced: UN official
  • The war between troops loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhane and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo has left more than 9,000 dead since April
Updated 03 November 2023
AFP

United Nations: As fierce fighting in Darfur once again pushes thousands of Sudanese to flee their homes, more must be done to alleviate the suffering of the millions already displaced, a UN official tells AFP.
“Six months and six million people forced to move, that’s an average of one million per month, it’s horrible suffering,” said Mamadou Dian Balde, the top regional official for the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR).
The war between troops loyal to Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhane and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo has left more than 9,000 dead since April, according to a UN report.
Of the nearly six million who have fled, 1.2 million have left the country, “very proud people who find themselves begging” and whose lives have been “totally disrupted,” the UN official said.
He warned that while the world’s attention has been shifted to the war in Gaza, the number of people fleeing their homes in Sudan had started to rise again, as RSF forces advance toward Nyala, the country’s second city in the heart of Darfur.
Another UN official in the region, Dominique Hyde, said on social media Thursday she had witnessed “dramatic scenes at the border with Sudan.
“10,000 people seeking safety have arrived in the last three days,” she said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meanwhile said he was “deeply troubled” at information about an “imminent large-scale attack” by Sudan’s paramilitary forces in El-Facher, the capital of North Darfur.
More and more people from Darfur are being pushed south, first to Chad in recent weeks and now to South Sudan.
Mamadou Dian Balde said the priority was for a cessation of hostilities, noting that ongoing negotiations in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah need to “succeed in stopping the fighting.”
Talks between the warring parties resumed at the end of October. Previous attempts at mediation only resulted in brief truces, which were systematically violated.
In the meantime, “we must alleviate the suffering (of refugees) by providing resources to these people whose numbers are only increasing,” he said.
The UN’s humanitarian response plan in August called for around $1 billion in funding, anticipating a number of 1.8 million refugees by the end of 2023.
That plan has only received 38 percent of the funding required, while “the needs are growing,” said the UN official, noting that most refugees were going to the poorest parts of South Sudan and southern Chad, where local communities cannot absorb them.
That means the UN will need to build new camps.
“It’s the last thing we want to do,” said the UN official, but “we need to create new camps, because the populations are at the border” and in “extremely miserable conditions.”
He also called for helping the local communities.
“We want development. We have to invest in these places because if we only give support to refugees, it will create tensions and tensions can translate into violence.”

