You are here

  • Home
  • Tourism minister inaugurates Saudi Pavilion at World Travel Market to showcase Kingdom’s destinations

Tourism minister inaugurates Saudi Pavilion at World Travel Market to showcase Kingdom’s destinations

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion at the World Travel Market exhibition in London. (X/@AhmedAlKhateeb)
1 / 3
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion at the World Travel Market exhibition in London. (X/@AhmedAlKhateeb)
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion at the World Travel Market exhibition in London. (X/@AhmedAlKhateeb)
2 / 3
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion at the World Travel Market exhibition in London. (X/@AhmedAlKhateeb)
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion at the World Travel Market exhibition in London. (X/@AhmedAlKhateeb)
3 / 3
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion at the World Travel Market exhibition in London. (X/@AhmedAlKhateeb)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7ngcr

Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Tourism minister inaugurates Saudi Pavilion at World Travel Market to showcase Kingdom’s destinations

Tourism minister inaugurates Saudi Pavilion at World Travel Market to showcase Kingdom’s destinations
  • Ahmed Al-Khateeb said participation underscores Kingdom’s transformation into a leading global tourist destination
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb on Monday inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion at the World Travel Market exhibition in London, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s participation in the exhibition reflects its role as one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world, achieving 13th position in the number of incoming tourists in 2022.

Al-Khateeb said that participating in the annual exhibition — one of the world’s most important tourism expos, underscores Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a leading global tourist destination, reflecting its rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes and tourist attractions.

The Kingdom had positioned itself as a global focal point as it is made its mark on the international tourism map, the minister said.

Due to continuing developments in the sector, he said that targets had been increased to aim for 150 million visits and 70 million international tourists annually by 2030.

The minister said that the WTM exhibition provided an opportunity for the tourism sector to establish strategic partnerships with major global markets.

Al-Khateeb said that the Kingdom aimed to use its participation at the exhibition to open new horizons and attract a more diverse range of tourists from around the world.

The Kingdom’s participation reaffirms its leading role in driving the global tourism sector’s growth and prosperity.

Saudi Arabia received 17 million tourists in the first seven months of 2023, with a target to reach 30 million tourists by the end of the year.

The first quarter of 2023 witnessed remarkable growth, with a 64 percent increase in the number of tourists, ranking Saudi Arabia second in terms of growth of incoming tourists worldwide.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb tourism Travel World Travel Market (WTM) London United Kingdom Britain Visit Saudi

Related

Saudi Arabia to showcase tourism strengths at World Travel Market 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to showcase tourism strengths at World Travel Market 
Saudi Arabia showcases culinary tourism at London fair
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia showcases culinary tourism at London fair

Dooma in AlUla — crafting a connection to the Earth

Dooma in AlUla — crafting a connection to the Earth
Updated 07 November 2023
Nada Hameed
Follow

Dooma in AlUla — crafting a connection to the Earth

Dooma in AlUla — crafting a connection to the Earth
  • Heritage-driven sustainability activities tap into ancient wisdom
Updated 07 November 2023
Nada Hameed

ALULA: In the heart of AlUla’s Oasis, Daimumah — a name derived from the Arabic word for sustainability — is the site of an attraction for visitors looking for an experience that combines local heritage, art and nature.

Dooma, a subsidiary of Noma Hub that crafts “inclusive sustainability experiences,” offers the chance to participate in restoration work in the belief that “the best kind of travel is travel with a purpose.”

Dooma’s immersive experiences provide visitors with a hands-on approach to learning about the mud houses and building techniques of AlUla. (AN photos by Nada Hameed)

The word “dooma” is derived from the Nabatean language and refers to anyone who works with mud. Yahya Allawati, the cofounder of Dooma, said during a recent visit to AlUla that the mission was deeply tied to preserving the region’s deep-rooted and rich heritage.

Dooma’s immersive experiences provide visitors with a hands-on approach to learning about the mud houses and building techniques of AlUla, focusing on the raw materials, their origins, and fermentation processing techniques.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Dooma offers tourists, visitors the chance to participate in restoration and sustainability activities.

• The experiences, available until the end of November, combine AlUla’s local heritage, art and nature.

Visitors not only learn about these processes but also actively participate in making mud bricks and renovating heritage sites. On arrival, visitors are given aprons and straw hats to prepapre for a mud-full experience.

Allawati stressed the dual benefit of this heritage restoration: “The restoration not only allows preserving the stories and values of the diverse societies that once thrived in AlUla, but it also allows us to tap into their timeless wisdom and intellect that led to their prosperity.”

Yahya Allawati, Dooma cofounder

One of the core attractions at Dooma is the opportunity to explore the ancient mud house building process, including making mud bricks, which differs significantly from the modern approach of using cement and blocks.

The mud used in this experience is made from pure AlUla oasis mud, mixed with water and straw by participants, offering an authentic connection to heritage. The process involves mud-mixing, texture assessment, brick-making using a wooden mold, then drying the fresh bricks in sunlight for two weeks.

Heritage is more than tangible materials that we can see or touch — it represents the ideas and sentiments that a people embodied.

Yahya Allawati, Dooma cofounder

“The mud used for heritage sites requires a minimum of 14 days of fermentation,” Allawati said. “In the visitor’s experience, the mud is not fermented to allow for hands-on mixing and a tangible connection to the Earth’s materials, making it unsuitable for heritage sites.”

The experiences at Dooma extend beyond the physical processes of heritage restoration; they delve into the core cultural values of communities that lived in simplicity and security, highlighting the worth of social amity and the willingness to help and be helped.

As Allawati aptly put it: “Heritage is more than tangible materials that we can see or touch — it represents the ideas and sentiments that a people embodied.”

‘Reviving Nature’ tackles palm frond waste by contributing repurposed frond petals to the dome sculpture called ‘Tanafaas.’ (Supplied)

As the immersive mud experience comes to a close, visitors are invited to take part in the ultimate indulgence — a soothing mud bath pool where they can play and relax.

‘Reviving Nature’

Another experience offered by Dooma is “Reviving Nature,” an innovative project that invites visitors to tackle palm frond waste by contributing repurposed frond petals to the dome sculpture called “Tanafaas,” meaning “breathing” in Arabic. It is a living artwork that allows air and light to pass through its petals, creating a stunning visual and sensory experience.

Visitors are invited to participate in weaving sessions with local experts, learning how to work with palm fronds to create boards that will form the sustainable dome placed within Daimumah. The dome’s exterior has 700 petals, expertly shaped to resemble the elegant trunks of palm trees.

‘Reviving Nature’ tackles palm frond waste by contributing repurposed frond petals to the dome sculpture called ‘Tanafaas.’ (AN Photo by Nada Hameed)

Made using recycled palm fronds, each panel is adorned with personal stories written by participants. The exterior of the half-dome structure is crafted using locally sourced palm fronds from AlUla’s palm trees. Inside, the seating is made of wood, while the natural dirt floor adds a grounding element, allowing visitors to connect with the earth beneath their feet and feel a sense of belonging.

Najla Bokhari, one of the participants, said: “The experience helped me to explore more about the significance of how sustainability promotes environmental awareness and fosters a connection to nature.”

Allawati added: “Tanafaas is a testament to sustainability and the power of green buildings. It conveys a profound message about the importance of environmental consciousness and the creative use of recycled materials sourced locally.”

Both Dooma experiences are available to visitors until the end of November.

 

Topics: AlUla Oasis Noma Hub Dooma Daimumah Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Business & Economy
Saudia expands connectivity to AlUla, promotes its ascent as a tourist hot spot 
Local AlUla family turns farm into resort to attract visitors 
Saudi Arabia
Local AlUla family turns farm into resort to attract visitors 

NEOM Beach Games offers fan zone entertainment, activities hub

Fan Zone at NEOM Beach Games will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. until on Nov. 24. (AN photos)
Fan Zone at NEOM Beach Games will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. until on Nov. 24. (AN photos)
Updated 07 November 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

NEOM Beach Games offers fan zone entertainment, activities hub

Fan Zone at NEOM Beach Games will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. until on Nov. 24. (AN photos)
  • “Hosting the NEOM Beach Games delivers NEOM’s vision to collaborate with international federations and teams. It is part of Saudi Vision 2030 to make NEOM a tourism spot” 
Updated 07 November 2023
SALEH FAREED

NEOM: The NEOM Beach Games fan zone on the golden sands of Gayal Beach offers a hub of entertainment and family activities.

The area will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. until the games’ closing ceremony on Nov. 24, and project manager, James Pritchard, said: “The fan zone is a central part of the games hub. There are so many activities available, like the donut slide, giant swing, zip line, pump track, and the mountain bike trail.

Fan Zone at NEOM Beach Games will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. until on Nov. 24. (AN photos)

“These give people the chance to experience the excitement of adventure sport mixed with beach sports. The fan zone gives NEOM’s community a chance to experience new activities, and it’s fantastic to see so many people get involved,” he added.

Along with entertainment and games for children, some of sports arenas will be offering giveaways and prizes.

FASTFACT

This year’s NEOM Beach Games has witnessed the launch of a volunteers’ program, with 50 members of the community helping to ensure events run smoothly for athletes and spectators.

This year’s competition has witnessed the launch of the NEOM Beach Games volunteers’ program, with 50 members of the community helping to ensure events run smoothly for athletes and spectators.

Buses have also be laid on to transport visitors from Tabuk.

Jan Paterson, NEOM managing director of sport

Naser Al-Belawi, from Tabuk, said he and his family watched the Saudi beach football team play a cup game, and they also visited the fan zone. “We had a wonderful day. We enjoyed all the activities on the beach,” he added.

Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said: “We are excited to be hosting world-class events in NEOM as we aim to develop a sporting hub which will contribute to our evolving sports ecosystem.

We are excited to be hosting world-class events in NEOM as we aim to develop a sporting hub which will contribute to our evolving sports ecosystem. 

Jan Paterson, NEOM managing director of sport

“Hosting the NEOM Beach Games delivers NEOM’s vision to collaborate with international federations and teams. It is part of Saudi Vision 2030 to make NEOM a tourism spot.”

Visitors to the fan zone can enjoy free sports activities such as pump track, a circuit of rollers, banked turns, and other features. Designed to be used by one person at a time, it is suitable for BMX, scooter, skateboards, and balance bike enthusiasts of any skill level.

Other activities include a mini ramp, a giant swing that takes up to three people at a time, a donut slide, and slack line which involves walking across suspended webbing.

 

Topics: NEOM Beach Games Gayal Beach Saudi Arabia

Related

NEOM invests in electric seaglider development
Saudi Arabia
NEOM invests in electric seaglider development
NEOM Beach Games event returns to Saudi Arabia with international field of athletes
Sport
NEOM Beach Games event returns to Saudi Arabia with international field of athletes

Newly appointed Burkina Faso ambassador presents credentials to Saudi foreign ministry

Abdulmajeed Al-Samary receives Boukary Savadogo in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Abdulmajeed Al-Samary receives Boukary Savadogo in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Newly appointed Burkina Faso ambassador presents credentials to Saudi foreign ministry

Abdulmajeed Al-Samary receives Boukary Savadogo in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • They discussed relations between their countries and topics of common concern
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: On behalf of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Samary, on Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of the newly-appointed ambassador of Burkina Faso to the Kingdom, Boukary Savadogo.

In another meeting, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji recently received the ambassador of Cameroon to the Kingdom, Aya Tijani.

They discussed relations between their countries and topics of common concern.

 

Topics: Burkina Faso Cameroon Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi foreign minister discusses Gaza crisis with Syrian counterpart
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister discusses Gaza crisis with Syrian counterpart
Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza

Arab-African Summit postponed amid Gaza unrest

Arab-African Summit postponed amid Gaza unrest
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arab-African Summit postponed amid Gaza unrest

Arab-African Summit postponed amid Gaza unrest
  • The OIC announced an extraordinary summit will be held on Nov. 12 in Riyadh
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The forthcoming fifth Arab-African Summit, which had been scheduled for Nov. 11, was postponed on Tuesday due to the current developments in Gaza, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry added that the decision had been made following consultation between the League of Arab States and the African Union Commission.

It said the postponement to a later date was announced “in order to ensure that political events in the region did not affect the Arab-African partnership.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has announced that an extraordinary summit will be held on Nov. 12 in Riyadh to discuss the crisis in Gaza.

The event is to be held at the request of the current chairman, Saudi Arabia, said a statement issued by the OIC.

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia Arab-African Summit

Related

Arab League chief welcomes admission of African Union to G20
Middle-East
Arab League chief welcomes admission of African Union to G20
OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday
Saudi Arabia
OIC to hold summit on Gaza in Riyadh next Sunday

OIC reaffirms support for Muslim women’s rights

OIC reaffirms support for Muslim women’s rights
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

OIC reaffirms support for Muslim women’s rights

OIC reaffirms support for Muslim women’s rights
  • Kingdom has taken rapid steps toward empowering women, says Saudi FM
  • On the sidelines of the conference, the OIC chief held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Wazed
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia hosted the “International Conference on Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment,” in Jeddah on Monday under the patronage of King Salman.

The three-day conference, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, aims to shed light on the successes of Muslim women, highlight their role and contribution to development, and counter the negative propaganda that portrays Islamic religion as an obstacle to women obtaining their rights.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude to the participating delegations for their response to the Kingdom’s call to hold this important conference.

He said that women faced various and multiplying challenges in areas of war and armed conflict, including violence, poverty, fear, marginalization and the absence of health and educational care for their children. He said that it was imperative to protect and support these most-affected and vulnerable groups.

“We meet today in light of the difficult circumstances that Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip are experiencing under the ongoing Israeli violations of international laws and humanitarian principles, in light of the silence and failure of the international community to carry out its duties and responsibilities to stop the escalation, stop the bloodshed, and ensure immediate access to urgent and necessary humanitarian aid,” he said.

The minister expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the violations, illegal practices and crimes against humanity that Palestinian women and the Palestinian people were subjected to, and “we appreciate and praise women’s pivotal role and great sacrifices for the sake of the justice of their cause.”

Muslim women face numerous challenges and suffer from harassment and discrimination in some other countries amid restrictive legislations that limited their rights, particularly on wearing the hijab, Prince Faisal said.

He added that such practices, driven by Islamophobia, contradicted the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1979.

Saudi Arabia had taken rapid steps toward empowering women in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the foreign minister said. He said that Saudi women had become indispensable partners in the journey of transformation, development and growth.

Prince Faisal said women’s participation in the workforce had increased from 19.3 percent in 2016 to 37 percent. He added that women owned 45 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises and assumed 39 percent of the leadership positions, up from 17 percent previously.

The foreign minister commended the efforts of the OIC in empowering women and prioritizing their interests. Prince Faisal highlighted the OIC’s establishment of a specialized organization for women’s development, which was led by a Saudi woman.

Prince Faisal announced the official document of the conference, titled “The Jeddah Document for Women in Islam,” which comprehensively covers the rights of women in Islam. The document is set to serve as a legal, legislative and intellectual reference, contributing to the realization of the tangible empowerment of women in Islamic societies.

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the OIC, said that since its inception, the OIC had devoted itself to the promotion of the rights and empowerment of Muslim women. He said that this commitment had culminated in the adoption of the OIC Program of Action for the Advancement of Women, widely regarded as a roadmap in Muslim societies.

Taha said that the conference came at a time when the Palestinians were facing brutal Israeli aggression, and women, particularly Gazan women, as well as children, older people, and other innocent civilians, were among the victims of this bombing.

The secretary-general also affirmed the OIC’s determination to continue constructive dialogue to empower Afghan women and guarantee their right to access education at all levels and participate in public life.

Taha said that the conference would remain a beacon in the OIC and participating bodies’ history for promoting and affirming women’s rights in Islam, noting that the conference would adopt the Jeddah Document on Women’s Rights in Islam.

He expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting the conference and thanked all the participating women figures.

The conference witnessed speeches by Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed, several foreign ministers, ministers of women and family affairs from the OIC member states, and female participants and invitees who delivered research papers.

Wazed said that Islam was a religion of mercy, humanity and harmony, pointing out that the first person to convert to Islam was Khadija bint Khuwaylid.

She said that the Kingdom’s pioneering initiatives were intended to increase women’s participation under the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince.

The Bangladeshi PM also reviewed some of Bangladesh’s efforts to uphold women’s rights and enshrine them in the constitution since the era of the founder, President Mujibur Rahman, and said that women were at the forefront of social development efforts in Bangladesh, where currently 73 women were members of parliament.

Wazed said that her political party was working to increase the participation and representation of women at all levels, and that she was trying to remove all obstacles that prevented women from engaging in the decision-making process.

She said that Bangladesh hosted the Islamic University of Technology, which is one of the institutions affiliated with the OIC and which has many male and female students from the Islamic world, and that Bangladesh encourages female students from all Islamic countries to study there.

Wazed condemned the crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against women and children in Gaza, and called on all parties to ensure humanitarian protection and aid, and an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. She called for an immediate end to “this dreadful war, collective punishment and illegal occupation of Palestine.”

President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Hala Al-Tuwaijri praised the support for women in the Kingdom by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which had led to Saudi women contributing to local, regional and international achievements.

Al-Tuwaijri highlighted the Kingdom's endeavors to engage Saudi women in the comprehensive development witnessed by all sectors to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Various fields in the Kingdom, Al-Tuwaijri said, had undergone more than 50 legislative and executive reforms, contributing to developing the legal framework that promotes and protects women’s rights, and eliminating all forms of discrimination against women.

These reforms, Al-Tuwaijri added, resulted in a 34.7 percent increase, from 21.2 percent, in female participation in the labor market from 2017 to 2022, and a 37 percent increase, from 17 percent, in the rate of women’s economic participation during the same period.

According to Al-Tuwaijri, the percentage of Saudi women in the civil service reached 42 percent by the end of the third quarter of 2022, 20 percent of the Shoura Council seats were allocated to women representatives, the percentage of women in administrative positions increased from 28.6 percent in 2017 to 41.1 percent in 2022, the share of women-owned small and medium enterprises increased from 22.5 percent in 2017 to 45 percent in 2022, the rate of women’s participation in the communications and information technology sector increased from 7 percent in 2017 to 30.5 percent in 2022, and the percentage of Saudi women-owned commercial registors reached 40 percent of the commercial registors of existing institutions.

Al-Tuwaijri said that women could now hold positions in the judiciary, security and the military. They were equal to men as members of the Public Prosecution; where there were 200 women, 282 women worked as administrative staff, 238 were trainees, 8,377 were in security and military agencies, and 9,976 were in the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated sectors.

Al-Tuwaijri said that Muslim women today faced challenges, including being deprived of some of their rights in some societies, Islamophobia, and the spread of hate speech.

She pointed out the tragic and inhumane conditions that Palestinian women were experiencing, especially in the Gaza Strip, due to the war and aggression waged by the Israeli occupation against civilians, the majority of whom were innocent women, children and the elderly.

Al-Tuwaijri expressed hope that the conference would come up with a roadmap for legislative reforms and initiatives aimed at empowering women and providing them with the opportunity to participate in various economic, educational and social fields.

Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk said that the conference reflected Saudi Arabia’s vision under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to address the major issues of the Islamic nation and the keenness to protect legitimate rights and freedoms that were consistent with Islamic values, including the contribution to consolidate social security, strengthen harmony and integration among all its members, and achieve comprehensive well-being and sustainable development.

The Mauritanian minister stressed the need to highlight the specific teachings of Islam toward women’s honor and reverence.

He said that empowering women in Islamic societies should occupy the forefront of a strategic vision in achieving a desired renaissance.

Five working sessions will be held during the conference, with ministers, officials, scholars and thinkers delving into the status of women and their rights in Islam, examining ways to empower Muslim women in education and work, and discussing issues related to women in contemporary societies.

On the sidelines of the conference, the OIC chief held talks with the Bangladeshi PM. She stressed the importance of supporting women’s rights and status.

During the meeting, cooperation and ways to boost joint Islamic action were discussed, as well as the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and their repercussions on peace and security in the region and the world.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Prince Faisal bin Farhan Hissein Brahim Taha Sheikh Hasina Wazed Hala Al-Tuwaijri

Related

OIC to host Jeddah conference on women in Islam
Saudi Arabia
OIC to host Jeddah conference on women in Islam
UK announces sanctions against women’s rights violators
World
UK announces sanctions against women’s rights violators

Latest updates

Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss
Eddie Howe accepts Newcastle United need to do the near impossible for Champions League progress after Dortmund loss
‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police
‘No legal mechanism’ to ban pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day, say London police
US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
US defense secretary, Egyptian defense minister discuss Middle East security during call
Indian journalist targeted with NSO spyware, anti-corruption group says
A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.