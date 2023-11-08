Poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invite over Biden administration’s stance on war in Gaza

LONDON: Canadian poet Rupi Kaur has declined an invitation to attend a Diwali celebration at the White House, in protest against the Biden administration’s response to Israel’s war on occupied Gaza.

In a message posted on Instagram, Kaur said she would not accept “any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment” of civilians.

The Indian-born poet added: “This administration is not just funding the bombardment of Gaza — they continue to justify this genocide against Palestinians (and) they want us to celebrate Diwali with them? When their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent the exact opposite of what this holiday means to so many of us.”

Kaur, the bestselling author of “Milk and Honey,” said she was “surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali,” the Hindu festival of lights, as it is “a celebration of righteousness over falsehood and knowledge over ignorance.” She urged other South Asians to hold the Biden administration accountable for its actions.

The White House Diwali event on Nov. 8 will be hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, who has yet to comment on Kaur’s statement.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza in the past 31 days, including more than 4,100 children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. The Israeli siege of the territory has denied its 2.2 million residents access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

In her message, Kaur condemned President Joe Biden for his refusal to support a UN-backed humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration’s actions,” she said.

Biden reiterated his support for Israel on Monday during a call with the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the BBC reported. According to a White House transcript, during the conversation the president also emphasized “the imperative to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce civilian harm in the course of military operations.”

The Biden administration is lobbying Congress to provide more than $14 billion in assistance for Israel, and has announced $100 million of funding for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.