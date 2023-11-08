You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Some of the noted companies that opened their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia in recent months are PwC Middle East and GE Healthcare. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/gcaex

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has outperformed its target for attracting regional headquarters, with over 180 companies now established in the Kingdom. 

This number surpasses the initial goal of securing 160 HQs by the end 2023, as disclosed by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Al-Falih emphasized that the regional headquarters program is part of a “long-term journey,” adding that the Kingdom is working with international entities to create the “right ecosystem” to open their offices in Saudi Arabia.  

Some of the noted companies that opened their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia in recent months are PwC Middle East and GE Healthcare. 

“We had a target by year-end to have 160 regional headquarters for global companies. So far, the year is not up yet, and we have issued 180 licenses. In fact, the rate is picking up to the tune of 10 companies per week that are being licensed in Saudi Arabia, and they are being provided with a good set of incentives,” the minister revealed.  

This trend of corporate relocations aligns with Saudi Arabia’s policy, first introduced in early 2021, which mandates international companies to set up their regional headquarters in Riyadh if they intend to secure government contracts. 

He added that the Kingdom has been a “friendly” and “stable jurisdiction” for international investors with a very stable economic and political system, at a time of geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds.   

“Beyond the current situation in Europe and the Middle East, people will look around and find Saudi Arabia is the best destination to invest in. It is happening now, and we believe, we will transition through the set of crises going on now, and Saudi Arabia will continue to be a very attractive destination for investment,” said Al-Falih.  

During the conversation, the minister revealed that Saudi Arabia ranked 10th globally in terms of foreign direct investment inflows based on data from 2021 and 2022, attracting FDI worth $33 billion.

“It is the impact of Vision 2030. Within 2016 and 2022, our FDI has grown significantly by double digits on an annual basis,” he added.  

Discussing the automotive industry, the minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to sustainability and mentioned the Kingdom’s plans to produce 500,000 electric vehicles in the coming years. 

Topics: Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih regional headquarters

Related

JLL bolsters Saudi presence with regional HQ at KAFD
Corporate News
JLL bolsters Saudi presence with regional HQ at KAFD

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology

Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised for enhanced precision in its foreign direct investment insights after a revamped methodology unveiled by the Ministry of Investment.

The new approach differentiates itself by dissecting individual financial statements for pinpoint accuracy as opposed to prior estimations based on flow accumulations, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

Unveiled on Nov. 7, the updated FDI figures result from a streamlined process initiated in October, garnering an endorsement from the International Monetary Fund and applause from the UN Conference on Trade and Development.  

Crafted through an 18-month collaboration among the Ministry of Investment, the General Authority for Statistics, and the Saudi Central Bank, the new methodology aligns with the IMF’s Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual’s global standards.  

Examining over 70,000 financial records from over 10,000 foreign enterprises has culminated in a refined FDI data set from 2015 to 2022.

The recalibrated figures reveal a substantial increment in FDI, positioning the Kingdom 16th among G20 nations in 2022 with an FDI stock of SR775 billion ($207 billion), a contrast to the former estimate of SR1 trillion.

Moreover, the new methodology has propelled Saudi Arabia to the 10th place in the G20 for FDI inflows for 2022, doubling the 2015 figures and fine-tuning the prior estimated inflows from about SR30 billion to SR122 billion last year.

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi minister of investment, affirmed the Kingdom’s dedication to fostering an optimal investment climate, emphasizing the significance of a robust FDI statistical framework.  

“Investors are entering the fast-growing Saudi market with confidence due to its size and strategic position, which provides an excellent platform to access growth opportunities across the Middle East and beyond,” the minister said.

“The updated data, produced under the new methodology, along with our investor outreach programs, will allow us to respond to and calibrate the investment environment to attract and retain even more investors,” he added.

The introduction of the new methodology is a strategic step towards elevating the Kingdom’s financial profile and consistently drawing foreign direct investment via a verifiable record of capital performance.

Topics: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Ministry of Investment General Authority for Statistics Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Saudi Arabia working with IMF to improve FDI statistics reporting
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia working with IMF to improve FDI statistics reporting

Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 

Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 

Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprise investments are set to receive a boost following a visit by a senior Saudi delegation to South Korea. 

The primary goal of the trip was to enhance the collaboration between both countries in the field of SMEs while also fostering international business relationships to support the global expansion of startups, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

Sami Ibrahim Al-Hussaini, the governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, led the delegation to Seoul with the aim of providing support and empowerment to entrepreneurship, both at the local and international levels. 

Al-Hussaini-led team was received by Korea’s minister of SMEs and Startups Young Lee, as both sides engaged in discussions aimed at reinforcing cooperation to advance startup and SME investments between their respective nations. 

The Saudi delegation also convened meetings with Korean SME-related organizations, government officials, and leaders of major companies operating in the sector.  

Topics: Saudi South Korea Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority

Related

South Korean president hails new step in high-tech collaborations with Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
South Korean president hails new step in high-tech collaborations with Saudi Arabia

UAE exports set to soar 33% to $100bn in 2031: minister 

UAE exports set to soar 33% to $100bn in 2031: minister 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE exports set to soar 33% to $100bn in 2031: minister 

UAE exports set to soar 33% to $100bn in 2031: minister 
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE is set to establish comprehensive economic partnership agreements with 27 countries and economic blocs representing up to 95 percent of global trade, said a senior government official. 

Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE minister of state for foreign trade, said these agreements will increase the country’s gross domestic product by approximately $41.71 billion by 2031. 

He added that will also lead to an expected 33 percent growth in export volume to $100.25 billion. 

Al-Zeyoudi stated that the UAE is currently negotiating with 13 countries and economic blocs to establish free trade agreements. 

These countries include Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, and Kenya, as well as Ukraine, Thailand, and the Eurasian Economic Union. 

It is also holding talks with Vietnam, Mercosur, Malaysia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. 

Al-Zeyoudi made these remarks on Nov. 7 during his presentation on foreign trade agreements at the UAE government’s annual meetings, reported the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM. 

The minister highlighted the UAE’s prominent position in foreign trade, establishing itself as a leading international hub for non-oil business. 

He emphasized the country was leveraging its free trade agreements to diversify the economy through its increasing network of trading partners. 

Al-Zeyoudi said these partnerships aligned with the UAE’s goal to increase its non-oil foreign trade to 4 trillion dirhams ($1.09 trillion) by 2031. 

According to WAM, the UAE aims to open new markets and establish itself as a global leader in service exports while increasing the value of re-exports. 

The UAE free trade agreement, which came into force on May 1, 2022, has achieved positive results, with non-oil trade exceeding $54.8 billion in one year. 

The agreement is projected to achieve $100 billion in annual bilateral trade within five years, contributing to an increase of over 2.5 percent in the country’s GDP by 2031. 

The partnership will grow the overall trade between the two nations to $128 billion. 

Al-Zeyoudi stated that the UAE is currently negotiating with 13 countries and economic blocs to establish free trade agreements. 

According to the minister, the country’s competitiveness in nine key service sectors is a critical advantage. These sectors include information technology, education, construction services, and Islamic financial services, as well, as financial services, medical tourism and creative economy. 

The country is the fifth-largest re-exporter globally, accounting for 6.6 percent of its GDP and providing approximately 1 million jobs.  

The total value of the re-export sector is 614.6 billion dirhams, contributing 28 percent to the country’s non-oil trade in 2022. 

Al-Zeyoudi emphasized the importance of hosting and chairing the 2024 World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference. 

During this event, the UAE will lead international efforts to shape global trade dialogues, improving the efficiency of global supply chains and creating a more resilient and sustainable global trade system, thus fostering comprehensive global development. 

Topics: UAE exports UAE trade

Related

UAE and Jordan sign $2bn investment MoU to boost bilateral cooperation 
Business & Economy
UAE and Jordan sign $2bn investment MoU to boost bilateral cooperation 

EU boosts support package for Jordan worth $963m

EU boosts support package for Jordan worth $963m
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

EU boosts support package for Jordan worth $963m

EU boosts support package for Jordan worth $963m
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU Commission has announced a €902 million ($963 million) support package for Jordan to boost the Arab nation’s reform process and modernization of its economy.

The assistance program comprises €402 million in grants and €500 million in European Investment Bank loans, according to a press statement.

The announcement was made after EU chief Ursula von der Leyen met Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

“The EU is a strong friend and partner of Jordan and our cooperation spans many areas, from culture to water management, from refugee support to education and training,” said von der Leyen.

She added: “This is why I am happy to announce today that we will continue our strong support to Jordan’s reform process and modernization of its economy.”

A significant portion of the €185 million support package will be used to enhance education and technical training opportunities for the youth as well as to promote Jordan’s cultural heritage and create sustainable jobs in the tourism sector.

The backing further contains initiatives to help refugees and vulnerable host communities access education, social protection, and water and sanitation services.

The aid also consists of €110 million to promote private sector development and help small and medium enterprises in Jordan to grow.

A new program for energy efficiency and promoting biogas production with an EU contribution of €10.4 million will also be included.

The press statement noted that the EU will accelerate its efforts to reduce water losses and improve the sustainability of water supply across Jordan and added that an EIB loan of €400 million is currently under discussion to materialize this goal.

Oliver Varhelyi, EU commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said: “As water is an increasing concern in Jordan, the support will cover as well the Economic and Investment Plan’s flagship Aqaba-Amman Water Desalinization and Conveyance project, that will provide annually over 300 million cubic meters of fresh water to Jordan by 2027.”

During the meeting, von der Leyen and King Abdullah also discussed recent developments regarding the conflict in Gaza and the need to avoid a negative spillover in the region.

King Abdullah II said on Nov. 6 that it is Jordan’s “duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza.”

Topics: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Jordan King Abdullah II

Related

Saudi foreign minister meets Blinken, Jordan’s king to discuss Gaza conflict in Amman
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Blinken, Jordan’s king to discuss Gaza conflict in Amman

Pakistan’s UAE envoy reports millions in startup investments from three-day Dubai roadshow

Pakistan’s UAE envoy reports millions in startup investments from three-day Dubai roadshow
Updated 08 November 2023
Follow

Pakistan’s UAE envoy reports millions in startup investments from three-day Dubai roadshow

Pakistan’s UAE envoy reports millions in startup investments from three-day Dubai roadshow
  • The event by Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council to attract global investors concluded on Tuesday
  • Ambassador Tirmizi says a bigger number of investors and venture capitalists attended the event than expected
Updated 08 November 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the successful wrap-up of a three-day investment roadshow, which has set the stage for multi-million-dollar investments in various sectors, including fintech, energy, education, health and retail startups, expected to materialize in the coming days.

The roadshow, which drew to a close on Tuesday, was a collaborative effort between Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It aimed to showcase Pakistan’s economic potential and draw foreign investors to key sectors.

The event that attracted numerous international business figures saw over 30 Pakistani startups pitching their ideas, with SIFC officials highlighting the country’s investment opportunities.

The SIFC called the roadshow an unprecedented effort to galvanize foreign investment on a global scale, a first in Pakistan’s history.

“It was a successful event which has initiated millions of dollars in investments in Pakistani fintech, energy, education, health and retail start-ups which will materialize in the next few days,” Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the UAE, told Arab News over the phone from Abu Dhabi.

He said the participating startups presented their projects and received positive responses, with investors in discussions to fund their respective projects.

“The exact amount of investment will be clear in a few days when the deal will be finalized after fulfilling certain requirements, including the provision of necessary data and documents by the startups to the investors,” he added.

The ambassador said the roadshow received a tremendous response, adding the attendance on each day was more than expected.

“In each session over the course of all three days, we were expecting around 100 people, but we had more than 175 top investors, venture capitalists, and companies in attendance for every session,” he continued.

Speaking to Arab News, the SIFC’s apex committee secretary, Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, said the council planned to conduct sector-specific seminars across the Gulf region.

Topics: Pakistan UAE

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Saudi Arabia exceeding regional headquarters target, says investment minister 
Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology
Saudi Arabia enhances precision of FDI statistics with new methodology
Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency
Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency
Indonesian VP hails ‘new era’ in relations with Saudi Arabia  
Indonesian VP hails ‘new era’ in relations with Saudi Arabia  
France to install school panic buttons following murder of teacher
France to install school panic buttons following murder of teacher

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.