Police release footage of Syrian dentist’s doorstep murder in UK

LONDON: Video footage of the deadly stabbing of a Syrian national in the UK by his son’s father-in-law has been released by police, The Sun reported.
Mohammed Ibrahim, 55, a “highly regarded” dentist from the Kurdish community, was stabbed to death by Ahmad Alsino, 43, in March this year amid a dispute over wedding gifts.
The two had reportedly argued over gold jewelry given to their children as gifts.
Their friendship dated back to when they both lived in Syria, where Alsino was a patient of Ibrahim, MailOnline reported.
Footage released by West Midlands Police shows Alsino driving to Ibrahim’s house before angrily kicking on the front door.
A door camera then captures the moment he lunges with a kitchen knife at the person answering the door.
During the attack, Alsino also struck his daughter’s husband, Aram Ibrahim, who survived despite suffering serious injuries.
The 43-year-old then entered his car after stabbing Ibrahim, with later footage showing armed police detaining and arresting him less than an hour later near his home.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the attack but could not save Ibrahim, a father-of-five.
Police found a plastic bag containing two knives in Alsino’s car, with a forensics team later confirming that Ibrahim’s blood was found on the murder weapon.
Following a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Alsino was found guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife.
The attack reportedly followed a row that began when Alsino drove his pregnant daughter, Lylan, and his son, to Ibrahim’s house, where Aram also lived.
Ibrahim was said to have invited the Alsino family to his home to extend an olive branch and resolve the dispute over the jewelry.
Last week, Alsino was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 26 years.
Nahla, Ibrahim’s wife, recounted the event in court, with her daughter labeling the attack as “barbaric and brutal.”
His wife said that Lylan entered the home without greeting anyone and began to pack her belongings in a suitcase.
The pair began to argue, with Nahla accusing Lylan of being “the woman who wants to destroy our house.”
At the same time, a fight broke out between the Ibrahim and Alsino downstairs.
Nahla said: “I was pulling Aram and his father inside telling them ‘don’t fight with them.’ At that moment I heard Aram saying ‘they are stabbing us with knives.’
“At that moment I saw the knife in his (Alsino’s) hand. The knife was like this on Aram’s neck.”
Ibrahim was a “pillar of the community” and “was not only known for his profession but also for his generosity, kindness and wisdom to anybody who crossed his path,” his daughter said.
Judge Simon Drew, who presided over the case, said during sentencing: “You took your pregnant daughter … to collect some of her belongings from the house where she was living with her husband Aram and the Ibrahim family.
“When Lylan was in the house you waited by the car, angry and upset, but not seeking a confrontation.
“When Mohammed Ibrahim came out of the house he invited you in. That served to inflame matters, your anger increased and you refused his invitation.
“When Lylan subsequently phoned, claiming that she was being assaulted, you believed her and as a result you lost your temper and armed yourself with a knife.
“You went to the door to force your way in in order to get her out but you failed to open it.
“When the door was opened you saw Lylan, Mr. Ibrahim and Aram in the front hallway.
“You then launched an unprovoked attack upon Mr. Ibrahim and Aram, at first with fists and then using the knife on both of them in a violent frenzy, stabbing each a number of times.
“I am satisfied that you must have intended to kill Mohammed when you were stabbing him.
“You knew that you had seriously injured two men but you offered them no assistance and left the scene, failing to contact emergency services.
“The whole Ibrahim family, who came to this country to find sanctuary, have been severely affected by your actions on that day.”