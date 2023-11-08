You are here

  Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza
Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant humanitarian pause in Gaza

Displaced Palestinians gather at Al Shifa hospital where they take shelter, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, on Nov. 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
  • Canada had previously called for a series of halts in the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave
  • Trudeau cited a “terrifying” rise in antisemitism globally and in Canada
Reuters
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called for a significant humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs.
Canada had previously called for a series of halts in the fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave but had steered clear of advocating a longer pause in the fighting that has killed thousands since the Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel last month.
“I don’t need to describe the horrors. This is why we are calling for a significant humanitarian pause that will allow us to release all the Jewish hostages and ... continue to evacuate foreign citizens from Gaza,” Trudeau told reporters.
“This pause must allow the delivery of real and substantial aid, enough aid to relieve this abominable humanitarian crisis for people and civilians in Gaza.”
Trudeau cited a “terrifying” rise in antisemitism globally and in Canada, where he said Molotov cocktails had been thrown at synagogues. He also noted increasing Islamophobia.
“This is not who we are as Canadians. This is something that is not acceptable in Canada, period ... Canadians are scared in our own streets right now,” he said.
“We must be there to understand the fear and pain that millions of Canadians are feeling.”
Trudeau also said “heavy lifting” would be needed to work on a two-state solution that would lead to a viable Palestinian state and a safe, secure, viable Israel.
The creation of an independent country for Palestinians in territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war has long been the aim of international peace efforts, but the process has been moribund for years.

London’s creative community sell-out event raises awareness on Palestine

London’s creative community sell-out event raises awareness on Palestine
Updated 19 sec ago
Tamara Turki
Follow

London’s creative community sell-out event raises awareness on Palestine

London’s creative community sell-out event raises awareness on Palestine
  • Human rights lawyers volunteered to help attendees write personalized, legally backed emails to their MPs
  • Donations went toward Medical Aid for Palestinians and Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK
Updated 19 sec ago
Tamara Turki

LONDON: An ensemble of London-based creative collectives hosted an event on Sunday to raise awareness and mobilize action on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Palestine. 

“Arts Action Palestine,” which quickly sold out its 600-seat venue, invited a large number of London grassroots organizations in the creative space to host workshops and activities. Its aim was to bring in a wide demographic and reach new audiences. 

The program featured a lecture by Hazem Jamjoum from the Palestinian Policy Network, a panel discussion with Jews for Justice, soundscapes, and an eclectic mix of cultural expressions, including soundscapes, live music and spoken word by Palestinian artists.

A selection of borrowed books and archival resources was on display for visitors to browse at the library corner, while six-hour showcases of short films by Palestinian filmmakers were screened throughout the day-long event.

“A hard realization for me over the last few weeks was seeing how many of my friends weren’t speaking up for Palestine,” Dania Arafeh, a key organizer of the event and founder of fashion online market 3eib, told Arab News. 

“Because of the misinformation being spread by the media and the Zionist rhetoric that governments are using, it becomes difficult for people to call it out for what it is: ethnic cleansing.” the 29-year-old said.

“For them, it’s this complex thing that they don’t know enough about. So our aim for today is to target those people,” 

The event placed a particular focus on including action-focused workshops, such as making posters and signing petitions. Human rights lawyers also volunteered to help attendees write personalized, legally backed emails to their MPs.

Azl Collective, one of the event’s organizers, hosted a workshop for writing the names of Gazans who were killed by Israel’s attacks on the besieged enclave.

“We came up with the idea of writing the martyrs’ names as a powerful way of remembering them as individuals and human beings, not just a number on a screen,” Shiza Naveed, co-founder of Azl, told Arab News.

“This is just about making sure people aren’t desensitized and aren’t doubting these official numbers. Overall, it’s been really heartwarming to see the turnout,” the 24-year-old said.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s attacks on Gaza in the past 32 days, including more than 4,100 children, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

The Israeli siege of the territory has denied its 2.2 million residents access to basic items such as food, water, fuel and electricity.

London has been home to one of Europe’s largest pro-Palestine demonstrations in recent weeks, with an estimated total of 1 million people protesting on the capital’s streets.

“I think all of us being here at this moment is opening our eyes to other causes,” Azl Co-Founder Heide Sarah Affi told Arab News.

“Those of us who believe in a free Palestine, we’ve already been seeing the interconnectedness behind colonialism, oppressive world powers, and Western imperial interests affecting all of us,” the 28-year-old said.

Lama, a university student from Saudi Arabia, said that she found the program educational, particularly Jamjoum’s detailed history lesson.

“What really stood out to me was the diversity of the crowd. It was filled with people of all ages and ethnicities who were there to willingly educate themselves on the issue, and that itself made me really happy,” she said.

“I grew up learning about the Palestinian issue at school and at home. Moreover, I was raised around many Palestinian friends who had to leave their country, so I’ve always been aware and passionate when it came to this subject,” she said.

Another attendee, Sidiq, said: “It felt great to be a part of something that is actually doing something to help because sitting on our phones fighting for peace from our fingertips doesn’t always feel like you’re doing much, but being here as part of a community that is there for one cause is very empowering.”

While the tickets to Arts Action Palestine were free, optional donations went toward Medical Aid for Palestinians and Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK.

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza

Senate Democrats push Biden on Israel, seek clarification on aid for Gaza
  • 24 Democrat and two aligned independent senators sign letter to president in which they back US support for Israel but call on him to ensure civilians in Gaza are protected
  • They say US must help provide aid to Gaza and ‘insist that Israel takes all necessary measures to help us facilitate such relief to the 2 million civilians living there, half of them children’
Updated 08 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Members of the US Senate Democratic Caucus wrote to President Joe Biden on Wednesday in support of his pledge of military assistance for Israel, but asked him to ensure Israeli authorities have a viable plan for defeating Hamas while also taking all possible steps to protect civilians in Gaza.

The letter was signed by 24 Democrat and two aligned independent senators, led by Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, Brian Schatz and Jack Reed, who said they represented a majority of the 51-member caucus.

The ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, launched in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on targets in Israel, has created an increasingly dire humanitarian situation inside the besieged territory.

“We have joined you in condemning the brutal terror attacks that Hamas conducted against Israel and agree with you that Israel has the right to defend itself and hold Hamas accountable,” the senators told Biden.

“We applaud your actions to secure the release of two American citizens held hostage and support your continued efforts to free the remaining hostages. In the days and weeks since these attacks, you have rightly demonstrated America’s commitment to support Israel in this dark hour.”

Referring to the American response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington by Al-Qaeda terrorists, the senators said it was important that Israel “learned from the mistakes the US made” in the fight against terrorism, by focusing on realistic and achievable military goals while abiding by the laws of war, including the protection of civilians.

This, they said, offers Israel the “very best chance of success against Hamas” in the days and weeks ahead and would create the conditions for a “lasting peace, including two states for two peoples.”

They continued: “We believe the US should immediately provide Israel with the funding it needs to replenish its defensive systems, including Iron Dome and other air-defense capabilities.

“But to better understand the efficacy of US funding that supports Israel’s operations inside Gaza, we respectfully ask your team to provide us with information relative to these two clear US priorities: supporting an Israeli strategy that will effectively degrade and defeat the threat from Hamas, and taking all possible measures to protect civilians in Gaza.”

The senators asked for answers to a number of other wide-ranging questions, including an assessment of the viability of Israel’s military strategy in Gaza, whether it prioritizes hostage release, and whether there is an achievable plan for governing Gaza when the military operation ends.

They also asked for more clarity on what measures the president’s administration is taking to ensure that Israeli military operations inside Gaza are carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law, and that any US-provided equipment is used in a manner consistent with American laws.

They urged Biden to seek immediate, public assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his government would take action to end extremist settler violence targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as assurances from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that his government would take steps to quell any violence against Israelis.

“We must not only do our part to provide urgently needed humanitarian relief to Gaza but also insist that Israel take all necessary measures to help us facilitate such relief to the 2 million civilians living there, half of them children,” the senators wrote.

“That includes fully restoring water, electricity and communication services, expediting fuel deliveries through already well-established systems for avoiding diversion to Hamas, and opening the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel to increase urgently needed humanitarian relief to Gaza. Aid workers and civilian sites like schools, hospitals and UN facilities must be protected.”

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects

Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects
  • The two suspects were recruited and financed by the Lebanese militia Hezbollah
  • The police statement did not give details about the suspects
Updated 08 November 2023
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Authorities in Brazil foiled a terror plot Wednesday when they arrested two people in Sao Paulo state, the Federal Police said in a statement.
The two suspects were recruited and financed by the Lebanese militia Hezbollah and planned to target buildings tied to the Jewish community, according to an official with information about the plot who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The police statement did not give details about the suspects. It said police also executed 11 search warrants in Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and the Federal District that were aimed at obtaining proof of possible recruitment of Brazilians for carrying out extremist acts in the country, adding that it was targeting both recruits and recruiters.
Local paper O Globo reported that police arrested one of the two suspects when they returned to the international airport in Sao Paulo, with information in hand to carry out the attack. There are two additional targets for arrest in Lebanon, the paper reported, without saying how it obtained that information.
The Federal Police press office declined to provide more information when contacted by the AP.
The Brazilian Israelite Confederation celebrated the police operation on X, formerly Twitter.
“We congratulate the Federal Police, the public prosecutor’s office and the justice ministry for their preventive action,” said the group, known by its acronym Conib.
“The tragic conflicts in the Middle East cannot be imported into our country, where different communities live peacefully, harmoniously and without fear of terrorism,” the group said.
Brazil has one of the world’s largest Lebanese populations; most estimates put their total well above that of Lebanon itself.

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Updated 08 November 2023
AP
Follow

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Updated 08 November 2023
AP

SINGAPORE: Celebrities joined Britain’s Prince William to walk the “green carpet” in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.

The Prince of Wales said at the first ceremony held in Asia that the solutions presented by all 15 finalists proved that “hope does remain” as the devastating effects of climate change are felt across the world.

Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, actors Donnie Yen, Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha, as well as Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin presented the award to winners in five categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change.

The winners, who each won $1.2 million to scale up their innovations, are:

— Acción Andina, for a community-based initiative in South American bringing tens of thousands of local and indigenous people together to restore high forests in the Andes mountain.

— India’s S4S Technologies, for solar-powered dryers and processing equipment that helped millions of farmers to preserve their crops and combat food waste.

— Boomitra, for removing emissions and helping boost farmer profits in Asia, South America and Africa by incentivizing land restoration through a verified carbon-credit marketplace.

— Hong Kong company GRST, for developing a way to make batteries for electric vehicles pollute less and are easier to recycle.

— Global nonprofit organization WildAid Marine Program, for working with governments to bolster enforcement to deter illegal fishing and strengthen ocean conservation.

“Our winners and all our finalists remind us that, no matter where you are on our planet, the spirit of ingenuity, and the ability to inspire change, surrounds us all,” William said. He urged people to become “architect of change” to ensure a safer planet for future generations. Global heating has led to severe weather conditions such as floods in Libya and Greece, and wildfires in many parts of the planet.

The winners were chosen by a 13-member council that includes Jordan’s Queen Rania, Chinese business magnate Jack Ma, British fashion designer Stella McCartney, broadcaster David Attenborough, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweale and former NBA star Yao Ming.

Apart from the prize money, all 15 finalists — chosen from more than 1,100 nominations — will receive a year of technical support and resources to help them accelerate and expand their work.

Gaza deaths show something ‘wrong’ with Israel operation, UN chief says

Gaza deaths show something ‘wrong’ with Israel operation, UN chief says
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Gaza deaths show something ‘wrong’ with Israel operation, UN chief says

Gaza deaths show something ‘wrong’ with Israel operation, UN chief says
  • Palestinian officials said 10,569 people have now been killed, 40 percent of them children
Updated 08 November 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that the number of civilians killed in the Gaza Strip shows that there is something “clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operations against Hamas Palestinian militants.

“There are violations by Hamas when they have human shields. But when one looks at the number of civilians that were killed with the military operations, there is something that is clearly wrong,” Guterres said.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militants killed 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages in an Oct. 7 attack. 

Palestinian officials said 10,569 people have now been killed, 40 percent of them children.

“It is also important to make Israel understand that it is against the interests of Israel to see every day the terrible image of the dramatic humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said. “That doesn’t help Israel in relation to the global public opinion.”

Guterres compared the number of children being killed in Gaza with the toll in conflicts around the world that he reports on annually.

“Every year, the highest number of killings of children by any of the actors in all the conflicts that we witness is the maximum in the hundreds,” Guterres said.

“We have in a few days in Gaza thousands and thousands of children killed, which means there is also something clearly wrong in the way military operations are being done,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior Israeli official said in Washington that Israel does not intend to “reoccupy” Gaza or control it for a long time.

“We assess that our current operations are effective and successful, and we’ll continue to push,” the Israeli official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s not unlimited or forever,” the official added, without giving a specific timeframe.

“It’s not Israel’s intention to reoccupy Gaza or control it for a long time,” the senior Israeli official said, adding that “our operation is not open-ended.”

“The idea behind Israel going in militarily is to destroy Hamas’ ability to threaten us,” the official said. “We understand that will take time and that, even if we complete this phase of our military operation, we’ll still have to take some action against their remaining military infrastructure.”

