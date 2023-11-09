Bangladesh’s opposition vows more protests amid crackdown on dissent ahead of election

You are here

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters rally in Dhaka on Oct. 28, 2023, demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down to allow a free and fair election under a neutral government. (AFP)
  • Thousands of political activists reported to have been arrested since Oct. 28
  • Arrests signal ‘attempt at a complete clampdown of dissent,’ Amnesty International says
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: Bangladesh’s main opposition party vowed on Thursday to continue protesting and demanding a free and fair vote under a caretaker government, following deadly clashes and a crackdown on opposition politicians ahead of elections in January.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party said more than 12,000 of its activists had been arrested since the Oct. 28 protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while at least a dozen others had been killed as protests turned violent. A police officer was among the dead and scores of others were injured.

The BNP, whose top leadership is either in prison or in exile, said free and fair elections were not possible under the current government.

“Our protest is to revive democracy and democratic legitimacy in Bangladesh and give people back their right to franchise and rebuild the collapsed democratic institutions like the judiciary and the police,” Nawshad Zamir, the BNP’s international affairs secretary, told Arab News.

“We need an election-time neutral government to ensure free and fair elections to return to people their right of suffrage … we (will) continue to protest until we achieve a free election to revive democracy and rebuild our institutions.”

In a new form of anti-government protests, the BNP has been enforcing periods of nationwide blockades, bringing intercity bus and lorry transport almost to a halt. The next action is set to take place on Sunday and Monday.

That follows opposition-led rallies held late last month that drew tens of thousands of people. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets when clashes erupted between protesters and authorities.

Rights group Amnesty International described the situation as an “intensified crackdown” that signaled “an attempt at a complete clampdown of dissent in Bangladesh” ahead of the election.

The country’s most popular newspaper Prothom Alo reported on Sunday that Bangladesh police had arrested nearly 8,000 opposition figures in a nationwide crackdown since late October, based on reports from its correspondents.

Biplab Barua, office secretary of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League Party and special assistant to the prime minister, disputed the reports of a crackdown against opposition politicians as the UN on Tuesday raised concerns “about the large number of people who’ve been arrested.”

“There is no incident of mass arrest. The number is not true. Ten thousand people were not arrested. The arrests are being conducted with specific incidents and charges in connection to those incidents,” Barua told Arab News.

“(The BNP is) creating anarchy and violence in the name of politics. They are committing crimes in the name of politics … If they believed in democracy, they would participate in the election. They want to grab power through anarchy and bypassing the constitution and election.”

Hasina, who is seeking her fourth straight five-year term in office, has repeatedly ruled out handing power to a caretaker government.

“Elections will happen like it happens in countries such as Canada and India … like it happened in 2018 in Bangladesh,” she told a press conference last week. “Routine government work will not stop.”

Topics: Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Nawshad Zamir

  • Philippines to start celebrating 650th anniversary of Muslim history from next year until 2030
  • Project in line with Filipino president’s campaign for national unity, official says
Ellie Aben

Manila: Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has formed a national committee to organize commemoration of the 650th anniversary of Philippine Muslim history and heritage, his office announced on Thursday, which seeks to recognize the minority community’s role in shaping the country.

Islam first arrived in the Philippines in 1380, according to the National Historical Institute, making it “the oldest monotheistic religion” in the southeast Asian nation, where Muslims make up around 6 percent of its 110 million population.

The Philippines will start commemorating the 650th anniversary of Muslim history and heritage starting from next year until 2030, Marcos said in an administrative order he signed earlier this week.

“The order also stressed that the commemoration anniversary will recognize the role of Muslim Filipinos in shaping Philippine history and heritage,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The commemoration will promote local and national tourism and “reignite nationalism in every Filipino” while also strengthening “social cohesiveness of the community and intensify social awareness.”

The national steering committee, which will be in charge of organizing and coordinating programs related to the anniversary, will be chaired by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and vice-chaired by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

Amenah Pangandaman, a Muslim Filipina and secretary of the Department of Budget and Management, pointed out that the project was in line with Marcos’ campaign for national unity.

“This project intends to highlight the Philippines as a multicultural country that acknowledges pluralism, and where religious tolerance and inclusivity thrive,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

“‘650PH in 2030’ shows that there is true beauty of unity in diversity. It’s a reflection of how faith can bring people together, add value to human life, and peace building, which is a basic principle of Islam,” she added.

Topics: Philippine Ferdinand Marcos Jr

  • Widodo will also attend OIC summit on Gaza this coming weekend
  • Indonesia has been staunch supporter of Palestinian cause for decades
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that he will push for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza when he meets US President Joe Biden next week, as Tel Aviv continues its deadly onslaught of the enclave that has killed more than 10,000 Palestinian civilians. 

The world’s fourth-most populous nation, Indonesia has been a staunch supporter of Palestine for decades and does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. 

Indonesian people and authorities see Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism, and has consistently called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders. 

The Indonesian government has been condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza since the escalation began on Oct. 7, and delivered humanitarian assistance earlier this month for Palestinians in the besieged strip consisting of medical equipment and water purifiers. 

Widodo will attend a leaders’ summit on Gaza organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh this coming weekend before continuing his trip to the US. He is scheduled to meet Biden at the White House on Monday. 

“This high-level OIC summit will specifically address Gaza,” Widodo told reporters on Thursday.

“Following the outcome of the OIC (summit), I will be assigned to convey that to President Joe Biden so that the Hamas-Israel war can immediately be put to a stop.”

Israel has continued its deadly daily bombardment of the Gaza Strip for more than a month in retaliation for an attack by Gaza-based militant group Hamas that killed about 1,400 Israelis. 

Israeli airstrikes have killed more 10,000 Palestinian civilians, more than 40 percent of whom are children, and injured thousands more people. As Tel Aviv continues to target schools, mosques, hospitals and refugee camps, recent reports indicate that Gaza children are experiencing severe dehydration and malnutrition. 

Israel has laid a total siege on the already besieged enclave that is home to about 2.3 million people, cutting off food, water, medical and power supplies from entering the strip. Aid deliveries that have been allowed to get through to Gaza remain “completely inadequate,” according to the UN.

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia Joko Widodo President Joe Biden

  • London has been the venue for some of the biggest demonstrations in Europe since Hamas attacked Israel
  • Police have said they expect a significant demonstration on Saturday, Nov. 11
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government escalated its row with London’s police chief on Thursday over the handling of a pro-Palestinian march this weekend, accusing his officers of taking a softer stance toward left-wing causes.
Plans for a demonstration in London on Saturday’s Armistice Day has sparked a row between government and police, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying he would hold the force accountable for any trouble after it said there was not enough reason to ban it.
London has been the venue for some of the biggest demonstrations in Europe since militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, with tens of thousands of marchers gathering each weekend to demand an end to Israel’s retaliatory bombing of Gaza.
Police have said they expect a significant demonstration on Saturday, Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War One but that there are no plans for protest on Nov. 12, when formal Remembrance Sunday events are held in central London.
Sunak has called the march disrespectful but police commissioner, Mark Rowley, has said any ban would require intelligence of a threat of serious disorder, and that such bans had not been implemented for a decade.
Interior Minister Suella Braverman has called the demonstrations “hate marches.” Writing in The Times on Thursday she said they were an “assertion of primacy by certain groups — particularly Islamists” and a show of strength.
“Unfortunately, there is a perception that senior police officers play favorites when it comes to protesters,” she wrote. “During COVID, why was it that lockdown objectors were given no quarter by public order police yet Black Lives Matters demonstrators were enabled, allowed to break rules and even greeted with officers taking the knee?“
Braverman, seen as a possible future leader of the governing Conservative Party, said while freedom of speech and assembly were long-held traditions in Britain, there was “a debate to be had” over whether some public displays were so offensive they should be banned.
Neil Basu, a former senior officer in London’s Met Police, said the political criticism could increase the likelihood of counter protesters turning up, increasing the risk of violence.
“It’s somewhat ironic that all of this rhetoric about this march might actually be increasing the intelligence case, to have it banned,” he told LBC Radio.
Nearly 200 people have been arrested since the Oct. 7 attack for hate crimes in Britain, including antisemitic and Islamophobic offenses, and public order offenses, many of which were racially aggravated and linked to protests.

Topics: War on Gaza

  • Delhi regularly ranks among most polluted cities on the planet, with factory and vehicle emissions exacerbated by seasonal agricultural fires
  • On Thursday, PM2.5 particles topped 390 micrograms per cubic meter, over 25 times the daily maximum recommended by WHO
AFP

NEW DELHI: Crying in a hospital bed with a nebulizer mask on his tiny face, one-month-old Ayansh Tiwari has a thick, hacking cough. His doctors blame the acrid air that blights New Delhi every year.
The spartan emergency room of the government-run Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya hospital in the Indian capital is crowded with children struggling to breathe — many with asthma and pneumonia, which spike as air pollution peaks each winter in the megacity of 30 million people.
Delhi regularly ranks among the most polluted major cities on the planet, with a melange of factory and vehicle emissions exacerbated by seasonal agricultural fires.
“Wherever you see there is poisonous smog,” said Ayansh’s mother Julie Tiwari, 26, as she rocked the baby on her lap, attempting to calm him.
“I try to keep the doors and windows closed as much as possible. But it’s like breathing poison all the time. I feel so helpless,” she told AFP, fighting back tears.
On Thursday, the level of PM2.5 particles — the smallest and most harmful, which can enter the bloodstream — topped 390 micrograms per cubic meter, according to monitoring firm IQAir, more than 25 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization.
Government efforts have so far failed to solve the country’s air quality problem, and a study in the Lancet medical journal attributed 1.67 million premature deaths to air pollution in the world’s most populous country in 2019.

“It’s a maddening rush in our emergency room during this time,” said Dhulika Dhingra, a paediatric pulmonologist at the hospital, which serves poor neighborhoods in one of Delhi’s most polluted areas.
The foul air severely impacts children, with devastating effects on their health and development.
Scientific evidence shows children who breathe polluted air are at higher risk of developing acute respiratory infections, a UNICEF report said last year.
A study published in the Lung India journal in 2021 found nearly one out of every three schoolchildren in Delhi had asthma and airflow obstruction.
Children are more vulnerable to air pollution than adults because they breathe more quickly and their brains, lungs and other organs are not fully developed.
“They can’t sit in one place, they keep running and with that, the respiratory rate increases even more. That is why they are more prone to the effects of pollution,” said Dhingra.
“This season is very difficult for them because they can hardly breathe.”
Vegetable vendor Imtiaz Qureshi’s 11-month-old son Mohammad Arsalan was admitted to the hospital overnight with breathing issues.
“We have to live day in and day out in this air,” said the distraught 40-year-old, who pulls his cart through the streets every day.
“If I go out, the air will kill me. If I don’t, poverty will kill me.”

The hospital provides treatment and medicine free of cost — none of its patients can afford private health care, and many cannot buy even a single air purifier for their one-room homes in the city’s sprawling slums.
Paediatrician Seema Kapoor, the hospital’s director, said patient inflows had risen steadily since the weather cooled, trapping pollutants closer to the ground.
“About 30-40 percent of the total attendance is primarily because of respiratory illnesses,” she said.
Pulmonologist Dhingra said the only advice they can offer parents is to restrict their children’s outdoor activities as much as possible.
“Imagine telling a parent not to let the child go out and play in this toxic environment.”
The Delhi government has announced emergency school closures, stopped construction and banned diesel vehicles from entering the city in a bid to bring down pollution levels.
But stubble burning by farmers in the neighboring agrarian states, which contributes significantly to Delhi’s pollution, continues unabated, drawing a rebuke from the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Delhi’s choked air is resulting in the “complete murder of our young people,” said the court.
Housewife Arshi Wasim, 28, brought her 18-month-old younger daughter Nida Wasim to the hospital with pneumonia.
“She coughs non-stop,” she said. “She doesn’t take milk or even water because her lungs are choked. Sometimes we have to give her oxygen and rush her to the doctor two or three times a day.
“Every year it’s the same story.”

Topics: smog Air pollution

  • Blinken was in Seoul for talks with South Korea’s leadership following a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan
  • North Korea condemned the visit as well as one by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who travels to Seoul next week
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: Heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, suspected North Korean cooperation with Russia in its war on Ukraine and concerns about China’s growing aggressiveness are topping U .S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s agenda as he visits South Korea.
Blinken was in Seoul on Thursday for talks with South Korea’s leadership following a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan on Wednesday in which the group previewed much of what he will discuss.
The G7 “strongly condemned” North Korea’s ballistic missile tests as well as its alleged arms transfers to Russia, which are both in violation of UN Security Council resolutions against the North.
Even before Blinken’s arrival, North Korea’s official news agency, the Korean Central News Agency, condemned the visit as well as one by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who travels to Seoul next week, describing them as “warmongers” bringing a “new war cloud” to Asia.
Tensions between the Koreas are at their highest point years as the pace of both Pyongyang’s weapons tests and South Korea’s combined military exercises with the United States have intensified in a tit-for-tat cycle.
Blinken began his talks in Seoul with a meeting with South Korean National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong, where they discussed the growing threat posed by North Korea and its alleged provision of military equipment and munitions to Russia to help fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. They also discussed the importance of US-South Korea cooperation to addressing global challenges, including “instability in the Middle East,” Miller said in a statement.
Blinken was also scheduled to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Foreign Minister Park Jin.
In Japan, the G7 took specific aim at North Korea and its intensifying military relationship with Russia.
“We reiterate our call for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and demand that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons, existing nuclear programs, and any other WMD and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner in accordance with all relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the ministers said.
North Korea has been supplying artillery shells and other munitions to Russia in recent months to fuel its war efforts in Ukraine, US and South Korean officials have said, and they suspect that Kim could be seeking Russian technologies and other assistance in return to upgrade his own military. Both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied the accusations that North Korea has been providing Russia with munitions.
Unsurprisingly, the G7 rejected the denials.
“We strongly condemn arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, which directly violate relevant UNSCRs,” the ministers said. “We urge Russia and North Korea to immediately cease all such activities.”
On China, the G7 adopted a very similar line to that held by the US — that members are willing to work productively with Beijing as long as it respects international rules and regulations.
“We underscore that China has a responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in their entirety,” the ministers said. ” We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas, strongly opposing any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion,” the G7 said.
US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week on the sideline of the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum summit in San Francisco.

Topics: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken North Korea South Korea US - North Korea

