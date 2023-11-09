You are here

  • Home
  • Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers
Gareth Southgate said the door was still “100 percent” open for Raheem Sterling after leaving the Chelsea forward out of England’s squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifiers.(Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pvnfx

Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers

Sterling left out of England squad for final Euro qualifiers
  • Sterling, who has 82 caps and 20 goals for England, has not played for the national team since last year’s World Cup in Qatar
  • “The door is 100 percent open not only for Raheem but for other players,” said Southgate
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

LONDON: Gareth Southgate said the door was still “100 percent” open for Raheem Sterling after leaving the Chelsea forward out of England’s squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifiers.
Southgate, whose side are already assured of their place in the tournament in Germany next year, named a 25-man group on Thursday for a home match against Malta on November 17 and a trip to North Macedonia three days later.
Sterling, who has 82 caps and 20 goals for England, has not played for the national team since last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where England reached the quarter-finals.
“The door is 100 percent open not only for Raheem but for other players,” said Southgate. “There’s no doubt about that.
“We don’t need to know about his quality, his personality. He is a crucial part of why we’ve had the journey we’ve had over the last few years.”
The England boss said it was tough to leave in-form players out to accommodate Sterling, 28, who has scored four goals for Chelsea this season.
“He wasn’t available in March or June and the team started on a good run,” he said. “We won in Italy for the first time in 60 years, the two performances in June were excellent, so we stuck with that group,” he added.
“There is no question Raheem is looking dangerous for his club, he looks invigorated since the start of the season. (But) that is an area of the pitch where we’ve probably got as much competition for places as anywhere.”
Manchester City defender John Stones and Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah are both out injured.
Chelsea captain James is fit again after a hamstring injury, but asked to be left out of the squad after it had been expected he would replace Stones.
Southgate said: “I was hoping to call up Reece James, but he doesn’t feel he is quite ready and I understand that.
“He’s had a long path back from a number of injuries and he’s cautious in that respect. I can understand why.”
Southgate paid tribute to Bobby Charlton, who died last month and will be honored in England’s match against Malta at Wembley.
“I think he is respected around the world and clearly our greatest-ever player when you think of not only the World Cup, but also winning the European Cup and everything he did at club level,” he said.
“Very sad. We were fortunate to have met him a few times and incredibly humble, so, yes, our condolences are with all his family but hopefully we get the chance to honor him at Wembley and it will be a celebration of life.”

England squad
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan/ITA), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq/KSA), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), James Maddison (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

Topics: Raheem Sterling Gareth Southgate England Euro 2024

Related

Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory
Football
Sterling stars as Chelsea down Luton 3-0 in Premier League to give Pochettino first victory
Southgate running out of time to arrest England slide
Sport
Southgate running out of time to arrest England slide

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start

Stuttgart striker Guirassy credits Kane for record-breaking start
  • “It’s something big to be competing with Harry Kane, who is a world-class striker,” Guirassy told The Guardian
  • Despite his blistering start, Guirassy is not currently atop the Bundesliga goalscoring charts
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Record-breaking Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy said England captain Harry Kane’s arrival in Germany has “pushed a lot of strikers in the Bundesliga to raise their level to try and compete with him.”
Guirassy, who scored a record 14 goals in the opening eight league matches this season before injuring his hamstring, told English newspaper The Guardian in an interview published Thursday he relished the competition.
“It’s something big to be competing with Harry Kane, who is a world-class striker.”
Despite his blistering start, Guirassy is not currently atop the Bundesliga goalscoring charts, after the Guinean’s injury allowed Kane to overtake him.
Kane has 15 league goals since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer, having played two more matches than Guirassy.
Last season, Niclas Fuellkrug and Christopher Nkunku shared the Torjaegerkanone, the award given to the top goalscorer, with each scoring 16 goals, indicating how dramatic the turnaround has been.
Guirassy, who scored 11 league goals in total last season, credited a more mature game understanding as the reason for his boosted output, while trying to “learn from the best.”
“When I was younger, I liked to run everywhere on the pitch but I’ve learned about myself. I watch a lot of football on TV and I like to watch players like (Robert) Lewandowski, Kane or (Erling) Haaland and analyze what they are doing.”
“I’m always trying to be in the right place at the right time.”
After missing two games, Guirassy returned to team training on Wednesday and is in line to return for Saturday’s clash with Borussia Dortmund.
Stuttgart, who needed to win a two-legged playoff to avoid relegation last season, sit third on the table, one spot ahead of Dortmund.

Topics: Bundesliga Harry Kane Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart Bayern Munich

Related

Record-setting Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Bochum
Football
Record-setting Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Bochum
Stuttgart beat Hamburg 3-0 in 1st leg of Bundesliga playoff
Football
Stuttgart beat Hamburg 3-0 in 1st leg of Bundesliga playoff

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
Updated 09 November 2023
AP
Follow

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition

World Cup semifinalist Morocco recruit France U21 player Diop to start qualifying for 2026 edition
  • The 23-year-old Diop was born in France and has family ties to Morocco and Senegal
  • “He’s a player who could have chosen other countries also,” Regragui said
Updated 09 November 2023
AP

SALE, Morocco: World Cup semifinalist Morocco will start their qualifying campaign for the 2026 tournament with a newly-recruited France Under-21 player named in the squad for the first time Thursday.
Sofiane Diop, a midfielder with French league leader Nice, was picked by coach Walid Regragui for the scheduled games at home to Eritrea next Thursday and in Tanzania on Nov. 21.
The 23-year-old Diop was born in France and has family ties to Morocco and Senegal. FIFA rules let players change their national eligibility before they have played a senior competitive game.
“He’s a player who could have chosen other countries also,” Regragui said at a news conference. “He’s deserved to be with us.”
Eritrea are reportedly withdrawing their team from the qualifying campaign, but Regragui said FIFA has not yet confirmed cancelation of the game with Morocco in Agadir.
At the 2022 World Cup, Regragui called on several players from the Moroccan diaspora in Europe to build a squad that stunningly became the first African country to reach the semifinals.
Morocco topped a group ahead of Croatia, the 2018 World Cup beaten finalist that also reached the semifinals last year, and eliminated No. 2-ranked Belgium.
Regragui then helped Morocco eliminate Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds before his injury-hit team lost 2-0 to France. Morocco have now united with Spain and Portugal and will co-host the 2030 World Cup.
Morocco start as strong favorite in Group E in African qualifying for the 2026 tournament being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Africa has nine guaranteed places in the expanded 48-team lineup.
Morocco also will play Niger, Republic of Congo and Zambia and only the group winner in October 2025 will qualify.

Topics: Walid Regragui Morocco France Nice Sofiane Diop World Cup FIFA

Related

2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks sporting and cultural power shift to Asia
Sport
2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks sporting and cultural power shift to Asia
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard
Sport
2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be ‘incredible: Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia

Women’s First Division League set to kick off across Saudi Arabia
  • 5 regional groups will host 26 teams in Riyadh, Jeddah, Qatif, Taif, Madinah
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Women’s First Division League will on Thursday kick off for its second edition in five regions of the Kingdom.

Riyadh, Jeddah, Qatif, Taif, and Madinah will act as host cities for the first round of the competition, with 26 teams taking part in the five regional groups.

Group one comprises of Al-Bairaq, Al-Himma, Golden Eagles, Al-Shoula, Al-Orouba, and Al-Watani.

Ittihad Eagles, Esperance, Ras Tanura, Al-Fateh, and Al-Nahda make up the second group, and the third grouping brings together Al-Wehda, Ohod, AlUla, Al-Taqadum, and Mine of Talent.

Al-Ain, Al-Hijaz, Phoenix, Al-Amal, and Abha are in group four, with the fifth consisting of Sahm, Falcons, Jeddah Star, Al-Nawras, and Jeddah Club.

The regional group stages will be played on a home and away basis, with 12 teams progressing to the second stage. The qualifying clubs will include the top three from the six-team group one, the top two from groups two to five, and the best third-placed team from groups two to five.

The second stage will see two groups of six teams compete, with the top two from each progressing to the semi-finals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women football players

Related

Al-Nassr defeat Eastern Flames to top Saudi Women’s Premier League table
Sport
Al-Nassr defeat Eastern Flames to top Saudi Women’s Premier League table
Al-Shabab lead Saudi Women’s Premier League after win over champions Al-Nassr
Sport
Al-Shabab lead Saudi Women’s Premier League after win over champions Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking

Al-Ittihad boss Santo in ‘dressing room spat’ with Benzema before club sacking
  • Portuguese manager let go by reigning Saudi champions after 2-0 loss to Iraq’s Air Force Club in AFC Champions League
  • Poor start to season has left Jeddah club 6th in SPL table, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal
Updated 09 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Reports have emerged of a dressing room bust up between sacked Al-Ittihad boss Nuno Santo and star striker Karim Benzema during the club’s 2-0 AFC Champions League defeat to Air Force Club of Iraq on Monday.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed by the reigning Saudi champions earlier this week following a poor run of results.

Having broken a 14-year drought to win the Saudi Pro League title last season, the Jeddah club has struggled this campaign leading to rumors of discontent in the dressing room and growing frustration among supporters.

Inconsistent results have left Al-Ittihad sitting sixth in the SPL table, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Things came to a head on Monday night when an argument broke out between Santo and Benzema during the half-time break of the game against Air Force Club, Arabic language sports diary Arriyadiyah reported.

According to a source, the coach directed his anger during the break at the French star, telling him, “you are a great player, but it seems that you are being lazy in putting pressure on the opponent.”

Benzema reportedly said: “Don’t just talk to me, talk to the whole group.”

The response inflamed the situation, and Santo added: “You are the team leader, the players’ role model, and the most important player in it. You must take the lead and be an example for all the players.”

Arriyadiyah noted that Santo continued to direct his criticism at Benzema, who two weeks earlier had reportedly told Al-Ittihad’s hierarchy that Santo was not the right person to lead a team with big ambitions.

Topics: Al-ittihad Karim Benzema Nuno Santo AFC Champions League

Related

Despite Karim Benzema strike, Al-Ittihad stumble again in the Saudi Pro League
Sport
Despite Karim Benzema strike, Al-Ittihad stumble again in the Saudi Pro League
Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash
Saudi Football
Karim Benzema scores both goals as Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun share spoils in SPL clash

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen
  • Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan and Real Sociedad also secured their tickets for the knockout phase, joining holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig in advancing to the last 16
  • Arsenal are on the brink of progressing from Group B after a 2-0 home win over Sevilla
Updated 09 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were among the clubs to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare on Wednesday, while Manchester United’s poor form continued as they slipped to a stunning 4-3 defeat against FC Copenhagen.

Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan and Real Sociedad also secured their tickets for the knockout phase, joining holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig in advancing to the last 16.

Madrid, the record 14-time European champions, made sure of their progress from Group C with a 3-0 home win over Braga after surviving an injury setback just before kickoff.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled out hurt in the warm-up, but his replacement Andriy Lunin excelled by saving Alvaro Djalo’s sixth-minute penalty.

With Jude Bellingham rested, Brahim Diaz gave Real a 27th-minute lead before Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo both scored in the second half.

Napoli are poised to go through from the group alongside Real despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Union Berlin.

Matteo Politano put Napoli ahead late in the first half but David Datro Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, equalized soon after the restart.

The result allowed Union to end a 12-game losing run but they cannot now qualify for the last 16.

Their Bundesliga rivals Bayern qualified with a 2-1 victory at home to Galatasaray, their 17th consecutive win in the Champions League group stage.

Thomas Tuchel’s side saw Galatasaray have a goal disallowed for offside before Harry Kane headed in the opener with just 10 minutes left.

Kane then added another, his 19th goal already for Bayern in just 15 appearances, before Cedric Bakambu pulled one back in stoppage time for Galatasaray.

“He’s a phenomenon and we’re proud that he’s playing in the team,” Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told broadcaster DAZN of Kane.

Galatasaray still stand every chance of going through from Group A after United lost in a remarkable game in Denmark.

Erik ten Hag’s team appeared to be cruising thanks to two goals in the first half an hour by their Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Yet they suffered a blow when Marcus Rashford was controversially sent off in the 42nd minute for a foul on Elias Jelert, and Copenhagen took full advantage to haul themselves level by the break.

Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back before Diogo Goncalves equalized from the spot in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Still United got back in front via a Bruno Fernandes penalty midway through the second half, but Lukas Lerager made it 3-3 seven minutes from time and Roony Bardghji, the 17-year-old Kuwait-born Swedish Under-21 international, got Copenhagen’s winner in the 87th minute.

Ten Hag’s team have now lost three of their four Champions League matches this season and have been beaten in nine of their 17 games in all competitions.

“I think first we played very good until the red card. The red card changed everything. Then it becomes a different game,” Ten Hag told broadcaster TNT Sports.

“I saw lots of positives, but in the end we lose some focus. It’s hard when you play so long with 10 men.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are on the brink of progressing from Group B after a 2-0 home win over Sevilla, in which Bukayo Saka set up Leandro Trossard for the opener in the first half, and then added the second after the break.

“I’m really happy with the performance from the team. They showed aggression and commitment,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports.

The Gunners are four points ahead of both Lens and PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch side boosting their own hopes by beating the French side 1-0 thanks to Luuk de Jong’s early header.

Lens had substitute Morgan Guilavogui sent off late on.

In Group D, Inter secured their progress with a 1-0 win away to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, a game settled by a late Lautaro Martinez penalty.

That result also allowed Real Sociedad to qualify after their earlier 3-1 defeat of Portuguese giants Benfica, who have lost all four matches in the group.

Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea all scored in the first 21 minutes for the hosts, before Brais Mendez hit the post with a penalty. Rafa Silva pulled one back for Benfica.

Topics: UEFA Champions League real madrid Bayern Munich

Related

Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
Football
Man City, Leipzig into Champions League last 16 as Shakhtar stun Barcelona
‘We failed’, says Xavi as Barca fall to Shakhtar defeat
Football
‘We failed’, says Xavi as Barca fall to Shakhtar defeat

Latest updates

Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch
Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch
How the Arab world is responding to war-torn Gaza’s ‘beyond dire’ medical emergency
How the Arab world is responding to war-torn Gaza’s ‘beyond dire’ medical emergency
Where We Are Going Today: Oriya restaurant in Alkhobar
Where We Are Going Today: Oriya restaurant in Alkhobar
UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza
UK accused of whitewashing death of Chevening scholar in Gaza
Sam Jamsheedi and Faisal Bouzo: The driving forces behind Saudi-Australian trade relations
H.E. Mr. Bandar Alkhorayef and Sam Jamsheedi during the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources visit to Sydney in 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.