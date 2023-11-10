Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen’s Houthis claim missile launch

EILAT: A drone on Thursday hit a school in the southern Israeli resort of Eilat and Israeli air defenses later intercepted a missile over the Red Sea, the military said.
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militias said they had launched “a barrage of ballistic missiles” at southern Israel, but did not mention drones in their statement.
No one was physically hurt in the explosion at the Eilat elementary school caused by the unidentified drone, but paramedics were treating seven people for shock, said an army spokeswoman at the scene.
Emergency services confirmed the details separately.
Local residents clustered around the school complex, which was cordoned off by dozens of soldiers and police officers, an AFP reporter saw.
Later Thursday, the Israeli army said it intercepted a missile over the Red Sea without confirming its origin.
The Houthis have claimed repeated missile and drone attacks at Israel as they step up a campaign of disruptive strikes also targeting US forces in the region during Israel’s war with Hamas since October 7.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement: “Our armed forces... launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at various sensitive targets of the Israeli entity... including military targets in the area of Umm Al-Rashrash,” the Arabic name of the town that stood where Eilat now is.
He said the operation was “successful” and claimed “direct hits.”
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters the army was monitoring threats in the region, including against Eilat on the Red Sea coast.
“It can come from several places,” Hagari told reporters.
The ongoing war erupted when Hamas militants crossed from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
More than 10,800 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes unleashed in the Gaza Strip, the majority civilians, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.
In a separate incident linked to the Israel-Hamas war, the Houthis said Wednesday that they shot down an American drone.
“Our air defenses were able to down an American MQ-9 while it was carrying out hostile surveillance and espionage activities in Yemeni territorial waters as part of American military support” for Israel, the militia said in a statement.
Senior officials from the United States — which rushed military support to Israel and bolstered American forces in the region after the October 7 attack — have confirmed that one of the country’s drones was downed.
WASHINGTON: Israel’s military is performing “exceptionally well” in its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, stressing Israel does not plan to reoccupy the Palestinian territory.
“I think the Israeli army is performing exceptionally well,” he told Fox News, adding: “We don’t seek to govern Gaza. We don’t seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and us a better future.”
Updated 10 November 2023
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: David Satterfield, the recently appointed US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, on Thursday blamed Hamas for all civilian casualties during the current conflict in Gaza.
He also acknowledged that humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in the territory is currently far below “the bare minimum” needed for survival.
During a briefing attended by Arab News, Satterfield said about 100 aid trucks are now entering Gaza each day but this falls well short of the 150 a day that would constitute the minimum required to address the growing humanitarian crisis there.
He declined to answer questions about reports of escalating violence by Israeli forces in the West Bank, but reiterated that Washington supports Israel’s military campaign to root out Hamas in Gaza.
“Our focus has been on moving humanitarian assistance to meet, as much as we can under the present circumstances, the needs of Palestinian civilians in south and central Gaza on as sustained and sustainable a basis as possible,” Satterfield said.
“I want to note here that we started just two-and-one-half, three weeks ago at zero. We have moved the level of assistance up now to around 100 trucks a day. We are looking at a higher level of assistance to move the proper, according to UN agencies, needed basic humanitarian assistance into south Gaza.
“Three weeks ago we had no fuel accessible to the UN implementers in the south. Fuel is now available from within Gaza for their use for desalination plants, for provision to hospitals in the south and center, and for the movements of the UN implementers themselves.
“And we are working to make certain that there will be further fuel available for the UN, UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross), World Food Program, as this moves ahead.
Describing the current humanitarian assistance provided to Palestinians as “just a start,” Satterfield added: “We understand even 150 trucks a day just meets the bare minimum to provide basic survival humanitarian assistance. Much more is needed beyond that.”
Asked about the growing number of Palestinians killed during more than four weeks of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Satterfield said that civilian deaths are the result of 15 years of Hamas militancy in the territory and declined to address the specific issue of Israeli military operations.
More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past month by the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, including as many as 4,000 children, according to health authorities in Gaza, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this week that the territory “is becoming a graveyard for children.”
Satterfield said US President Joe Biden is working closely with Israeli authorities “to impress the need to conduct the campaign in a manner which minimizes civilian casualties to the maximum extent possible, which allows clearly recognized deconflicted humanitarian sites to be spared from attack. “But, I have to say, for 15, for 16 years, Hamas has deliberately embedded itself in, around and under many of those humanitarian sites. It increases the complexity of any campaign of this kind enormously.”
He added: “We wish to see Israel able to achieve a goal which is not just its right but is its responsibility: to end the threat which this terrorist group (Hamas) poses to Israelis, to end the threat that they have posed to the civilians of Gaza, for whose welfare they care not a whit.
“But how it is done makes all the difference in the world. And humanitarian assistance is a vital, vital requirement throughout.”
Satterfield said the US aid effort is focused on providing support to civilians in central and southern Gaza who have fled the Israeli military operations in the north. Washington does not support Palestinians being forced to leave Gaza, he added.
“The future of Gazans is in Gaza and not in any other place,” he said. “We do not, as a matter of fundamental principle, support or wish to see displacement of Gaza’s population.
“Those now in the south must have every opportunity to return to the north when it is safe to do.”
Satterfield said the US envisions that the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank will ultimately assume authority over Gaza, and that the Biden administration continues to support a two-state solution, the details and process for which “will have to be worked out.”
He reiterated Biden’s support for Israel and said the country “has a responsibility to its own people to end the threat posed by Hamas.”
He added: “We are standing strongly with Israel as it works to achieve that goal. But we have been equally clear … that how the campaign is conducted matters. And it must be conducted in a way that minimizes, to the maximum extent possible, civilian casualties.
“We believe as well, and have made clear, the maximum degree of humanitarian assistance needs to be made available, in as safe and as secure a fashion as can be done, to as many people in Gaza as is possible.
“These are difficult things to achieve, given the nature of what Hamas has done in Gaza over the past 15 years. But they have to be dealt with together, the campaign done in a manner that minimizes civilian casualties and maximum provision of humanitarian assistance."
Reports suggest that more than 1.5 million Palestinians have fled their homes in the face of the Israeli military barrage. Satterfield acknowledged a four-to-five-hour daily humanitarian pause in hostilities that was announced by the US and Israel earlier on Thursday and said he hoped it would allow more humanitarian aid to enter the territory and reach Palestinians in south and central Gaza who have fled the violence in the north.
He declined to comment on the threat of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalating along the border between the countries, other than to say that Hezbollah and Tehran “understand the president’s very blunt message, which was, for those in the region contemplating a potential spread of this conflict: don’t, don’t, don’t.”
Bodies litter streets as fighting intensifies in Sudan
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
WAD MADANI, Sudan: Corpses littered the streets of a district of Sudan’s capital on Thursday, witnesses said, as the United Nations expressed alarm over escalating fighting in Darfur between the army and paramilitaries.
“The bodies of people in military uniforms are lying in the streets of the city center after the fighting yesterday,” a witness in Omdurman, located across the Nile River from Khartoum, told AFP by telephone.
Her account was confirmed by other witnesses. One of them said a woman working at Al-Nau hospital in the north of Omdurman was killed when a shell slammed into the last operational medical facility in the area.
Since April, forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan — Sudan’s de facto head of state — have been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
Intense fighting continued in Khartoum and its surrounding areas, as well as the vast western region of Darfur, where some of the bloodiest clashes have taken place.
The RSF has claimed control of all but one major city in Darfur.
Their advance amid a communications blackout has triggered renewed fears of ethnically motivated mass killings.
“Hundreds of thousands of civilians and displaced people are now in great danger in Al-Fasher, North Darfur, with a fast deteriorating security situation, lack of food and water and very poor services,” the UN’s deputy humanitarian coordinator for Darfur, Toby Harward, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“If the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army fight for control of the city, it will have devastating impact on civilians,” he added.
The US embassy in Khartoum said it was “deeply disturbed by eyewitness reports of serious human rights abuses by the RSF and affiliated militias.”
This included “killings in Ardamata, West Darfur, ethnic targeting of the Masalit community leaders and members,” it said, referring to one of the largest non-Arab ethnic minorities in West Darfur.
Sudan’s ruling sovereign council reported the death of Masalit tribal leader Mohammad Arbab, saying he was “assassinated by the RSF’s rebel militias after attacking civilian homes in Ardamata.”
“His son and eight of his grandchildren were also killed in a heinous crime,” added the body, chaired by Burhan.
Since fighting broke out on April 15 between forces loyal to Burhan and Daglo, more than 10,000 people have been killed in Sudan, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.
About six million people have been uprooted from their homes, according to UN figures.
Many have fled beyond the country’s borders, with the UN saying on Thursday it was “sounding the alarm” at the number of people escaping to South Sudan.
Arrivals had increased 50 percent between September and October, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
More than 366,000 people had fled south since the start of the war, he said, adding that the southward spread of the conflict could trigger further displacement and strain an “already overstretched” humanitarian response.
DUBAI: Hospitals, clinics and mortuaries in the Gaza Strip have been overwhelmed since the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas began one month ago, with only a trickle of vital medical supplies reaching the embattled territory.
Despite the challenges of humanitarian access, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan and Egypt have pledged millions of dollars in assistance, negotiating aid deliveries and establishing medical facilities to treat wounded civilians.
“There is no lack of goodwill on the part of Arab nations and peoples to help the Palestinians, at least through humanitarian support,” Ramzy Baroud, a Gaza-born Palestinian-American author, journalist and editor of the Palestine Chronicle, told Arab News.
“The next step is ensuring that that support reaches the victims of this ongoing Israeli genocide.”
Officials from Western and Arab nations, the UN, and nongovernmental organizations gathered in Paris on Thursday for a conference on how to provide aid to civilians in Gaza, including proposals for a humanitarian maritime corridor and floating field hospitals.
Representatives from Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf countries attended the conference in the French capital, but Israeli authorities did not participate.
Saudi Arabia will host Arab leaders on Saturday for an emergency session of the Arab League, then a meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday, which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to attend.
“Unless influential Arab countries put pressure on Israel through political advocacy at the UN and directly through Washington, neither aid will be allowed, nor the future construction of Gaza will be permitted,” said Baroud.
After the cross-border attack on southern Israel mounted by Hamas on Oct. 7, which resulted in the death of 1,400 people and the abduction of at least 240 others, Israel launched a deadly assault on Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on earth.
As a result, at least 10,500 people trapped inside this cramped, impoverished sliver of territory have been killed by Israeli aerial attacks, and thousands more forced to take shelter inside schools and hospitals after their homes were destroyed.
Only a small amount of humanitarian aid is allowed to enter via Egypt’s Rafah border crossing, and a scattering of people permitted to leave, prompting Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, to describe Gaza as “a graveyard for children.”
Indeed, about 4,000 children have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.
“The obvious challenge is that Israel is not allowing the arrival of humanitarian aid through the Rafah border and is refusing to open the Karm Abu Salem crossing (Kerem Shalom), per the request of the UN secretary-general,” said Baroud.
“Israel has repeatedly bombed the Rafah crossing, on the Palestinian side, to send a message that no movement or aid will be allowed. In fact, on Tuesday, they bombed a Red Cross humanitarian convoy carrying urgent aid to Gaza.”
Even before the latest bout of violence began, the UN said Israel’s 17-year blockade of Gaza had severely crippled the Palestinian territory’s economy, leaving about 80 percent of its inhabitants reliant on external humanitarian aid.
Saudi Arabia has been supporting Palestinian civilians in Gaza through the Sahem fundraising portal, which within five days of its launch received contributions from more than 569,000 donors, exceeding $108 million.
The Public Relief Campaign for Palestinian People in Gaza, affiliated with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, was specifically launched to support Palestinians suffering under Israeli attack.
Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s general supervisor, said the campaign was a reflection of “the Kingdom’s historic role of standing beside the brotherly Palestinian people throughout various crises,” according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.
Earlier this week, the KSrelief team held discussions with Osama Nugali, the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, to find ways to accelerate the transport of shelter materials, food, and medical supplies through the Rafah border crossing.
Additionally, on Oct. 15, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, presented a $2 million annual contribution from the Kingdom to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.
This financial support will enable UNRWA to continue offering vital relief services, such as food, medicine, and humanitarian assistance, to the Palestinian people under siege.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has described the attacks on civilians in Gaza as “heinous,” while warning of “dangerous repercussions” in the event of a regional escalation.
Multiple Saudi officials have called for an immediate ceasefire.
With no resolution in sight and the bombardment continuing, the health system in Gaza is swiftly deteriorating, with thousands of patients left without access to essential medical treatment.
The Palestine Red Crescent issued a warning on Nov. 6 that Al-Quds Hospital would run out of fuel within 48 hours. Officials at Al-Awda Hospital, meanwhile, said that the facility is on the brink of shutdown due to critical shortages.
At Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli strike recently destroyed the facility’s solar panels. The hospital, which was already on the verge of collapse, is now grappling with severe shortages, while receiving a continuous flow of wounded.
“According to the latest statements by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, half of Gaza’s major hospitals and 60 percent of the Strip’s health facilities are already out of service,” said Baroud.
“Those that are still functioning are operating on far less than the minimally required equipment, fuel, and medical supplies.
“Never in the history of Israeli wars on Gaza — in fact, anywhere else in Palestine — did a crisis of this magnitude take place. The situation is beyond dire.”
Since Oct. 7, at least 16 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals have been left nonoperational. Additionally, 51 out of the 72 primary healthcare clinics across the Gaza Strip have ceased operations, underscoring the critical challenges faced by the health system in the enclave.
Baroud said that he had been told by his sister, a doctor in southern Gaza, that doctors are having to make extremely difficult choices, on who to treat and who to ignore.
“Surgeries are taking place on the floors of hospitals. Kids have body parts amputated with no anesthesia,” she told him.
“Words cannot describe the collective suffering of the Palestinians. Those who die quickly are the lucky ones.”
In response to the dire situation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, has announced plans to set up a new field hospital as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, according to state news agency WAM.
On Monday, five cargo planes departed the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, carrying equipment and supplies for the 150-bed facility destined for Arish on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
The field hospital will include departments for general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and gynecology, along with anesthesia and intensive care units. It is designed to serve both adults and children, and will offer internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and family medicine clinics.
Additionally, the UAE has announced plans to admit about 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip into its own hospitals for treatment.
Collaborative efforts involving the Egyptian Red Crescent, National Alliance for Civil and Development Action, Haya Karima Foundation, and various international programs, including the World Health Organization and UNRWA, have managed to deliver about 7,950 tons of aid.
Flights carrying assistance from Turkiye, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Tunisia have landed in Arish. Meanwhile, Iraq has reportedly donated 10 million liters of oil to Gaza’s hosptials.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II said early on Monday that the Jordanian air force had dropped “urgent medical aid” to its field hospital in Gaza, to provide immediate assistance.
“This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren,” he said on X.
About 1,000 aid trucks are preparing to enter the Gaza Strip in two stages.
However, the UN humanitarian office said the volume of aid entering so far represents just 4 percent of the daily average needed before the hostilities began, and a fraction of what is required as food, water, medicines and fuel stocks run out.
“It goes without saying that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is critical,” said Baroud.
“A ceasefire means allowing more aid to arrive safely, allowing medical facilities to assess the situation, allowing the dead to be buried with some measures of dignity, and allowing civil defense workers to retrieve at least some of the bodies that are trapped under the rubble.
“If Arabs cannot help Palestine in other ways, and they really should be able to do so, the least they can do is to use their political and economic clout and influence to pressure Israel to allow for a humanitarian ceasefire.”
Islamic Jihad group in Gaza shows new hostage video
It said it was prepared to release the two for humanitarian and medical reasons once appropriate conditions were met
In the video, the elderly woman said she missed her children
Updated 10 November 2023
Reuters
JERUSALEM: The armed wing of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in Gaza released a video on Thursday showing an elderly woman and a young boy who were among around 240 hostages seized by militant gunmen who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
It said it was prepared to release the two for humanitarian and medical reasons once appropriate conditions were met. It did not give further details.
Israel made no immediate comment.
Gaza-based Palestinian militants seized the hostages during an assault on southern Israeli communities that killed some 1,400 Israelis and foreigners, the Israeli military has said.
The vast majority are believed to be in the hands of Hamas, but Islamic Jihad, a smaller militant group in Gaza that is allied to the territory’s ruling movement, has said previously it held at least 30 captives.
In the video, the elderly woman said she missed her children. “I hope I will manage to see you next week. We are happy and healthy and we want everyone to be happy,” she said, seated in a wheelchair.
The video is the third film of hostages to be released by Gaza militants, who have so far freed four captives — the last couple a pair of 85-year-old women who returned to Israel on Oct. 23.