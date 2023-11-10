You are here

Hard work and trust: How Al-Taawoun crashed the big boys' party in the Saudi Pro League

Hard work and trust: How Al-Taawoun crashed the big boys’ party in the Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun visit leaders Al-Hilal while sitting in a lofty fourth place in the SPL table (Twitter/AltaawounFC)
Updated 10 November 2023
MARK LOMAS
Hard work and trust: How Al-Taawoun crashed the big boys’ party in the Saudi Pro League

Hard work and trust: How Al-Taawoun crashed the big boys’ party in the Saudi Pro League
  • The club from Al-Qassim go into Friday night’s clash with Al-Hilal sitting fourth in the table and aiming for AFC Champions League qualification
Updated 10 November 2023
MARK LOMAS
Al-Taawoun have been punching above their weight this season. With a significantly lower budget and fewer stars than their rivals, the club from Buraidah sit in third place in the Saudi Pro League, having suffered just one defeat so far.

On Friday night, Pericles Chamusca’s side face their sternest test of the 2023-24 campaign as they visit unbeaten league leaders Al-Hilal. The match is an opportunity for Al-Taawoun to show that they can mix it with the Kingdom’s heavyweights and be considered among the genuine contenders for the Saudi Pro League title.

It is the sort of challenge that Al-Taawoun assistant manager Claudio Prates relishes and though he is disappointed that fellow Brazilian Neymar will not be in Al-Hilal’s starting XI, he says the team is ready to show their title credentials.

“Facing Al-Hilal always gives a feeling of great motivation but at the same time, we know that we have to give something more to face this type of team,” Prates told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

“We are sad that we won’t have Neymar in front of us and we hope for his quick recovery from surgery, but even so, big names will be on the field and we will try to do our best and pursue our goals of staying at the top of the table.”

While their rivals at the Saudi Pro League summit can call on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al-Taawoun have a less star-studded line-up. Still, there is quality running through the team, with Gambia forward Musa Barrow a proven Serie A goalscorer with Bologna, and Alvaro Medran a Real Madrid academy graduate.

The team also boasts a strong Brazilian core, with goalkeeper Mailson, defender Andrei Girotto, midfielders Mateus Castro and Flavio Medeiros, and forward Joao Pedro. Among the Saudi players, midfielder Saad Al-Nasser made his debut for the Green Falcons this year, and 21-year-old left-back Muath Faqeehi, on loan from Al-Hilal, has been a revelation this season.

“The big names who arrived in Saudi Arabia have undoubtedly upgraded the league in every way,” Prates said. “It means the motivation of local players has increased, and the level of the games improved greatly due to the quality of these players.

“I personally always had doubts as to whether this would help benefit the development of the Saudi players as many would have less time on the field as the number of foreigners increased, but what I have seen is a definite improvement in the technical evolution and understanding of the game in training.” 

Prates says the support of the board in assembling the squad has been vital, while he points to the voracious work ethic among the players as the key factor that has propelled Al-Taawoun toward the upper echelons of the Saudi Pro League.

“The key to success in football is always a blend of serious work and having players and management who fully buy into the idea of what you are doing,” Prates said.

“I have several years of experience in this region, and I have never seen a group that trains as intensely as this one.

“The trust that the board gave us is also an important detail as this is not always possible in the Arab world. It meant we could bring players we already knew. I had already worked in clubs in Brazil together with Girotto, Mateus and Flavio, and I knew their characteristics both as athletes and as people.

“Luckily, they have settled quickly into a different culture and are performing very well in a highly competitive league, helping us implement a playing style that has been ideal for Al-Taawoun.”

Prates knows the region well. During his playing career, Claudinho — as he was better known — turned out for Al-Arabi and Al-Shamal in Qatar, Al-Arabi in Kuwait and Al-Shoulla in Saudi Arabia, before eventually hanging up his boots aged 39 after a spell with Al-Khaleej.

His coaching career began in his homeland, but in 2021 he left Brazilian giants Palmeiras to return to the Kingdom as Chamusca’s assistant at Al-Shabab, before moving with his compatriot to Al-Taawoun.

“I didn’t think twice when I was invited to come to work with Chamusca,” said Prates. “I knew I could help with my experience in this world because I already spoke a little Arabic in training and understood the football culture here.

“Chamusca is a great manager tactically but above all is a great people manager. He is a person who does things the right way and shows with his actions that he cares; he always tries to help the players and staff so that they can always give their best.

“It means that for everyone who works with him, it is a pleasure to dedicate ourselves and to try to achieve the best results.”

This season is not the first time Al-Taawoun have competed toward the top end of the Saudi Pro League. Under the guidance of Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel in 2019, Al-Taawoun secured a best-ever Saudi Pro League finish of third and won the King’s Cup for the first time, defeating Al-Hilal 5-0 in the semifinal and Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the final.

However, their success was short-lived, and the next season was a major struggle because of the dual demands of the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League, with Al-Taawoun narrowly avoiding relegation. The club rebounded the following year and reached another King’s Cup final; this time they were denied by an Al-Faisaly side led by Chamusca. 

Now the Brazilian coach is at the Al-Taawoun helm and his focus on a collective approach appears to be working wonders again. But can the team from the Al-Qassim province really topple Al-Hilal and win the Saudi Pro League title for the first time?

“In football, everything is possible, but of course, we know that those who have the biggest investments and the best players are always the favorites,” Prates said.

“What we have always done is try to reduce these differences by working together, always thinking about the collective before the individual, that no one is bigger than the club and that we can only be here because of the work we did together every day in training.

“Our plan is to always be at the top of the table and continue fighting with the big clubs, without forgetting that several teams at our level are also rising as the level of the Saudi league does.”

Topics: Sudai football football Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Leverkusen’s Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad
  • The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side
  • Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro
Updated 10 November 2023
LAS ROZAS DE MADRID, Spain: Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo has been rewarded for his outstanding start to the season with a call-up to the Spain squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia this month.
The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side that has surged to the top of the German Bundesliga under former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso.
Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, who replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga with the Real Madrid shotstopper injured.
Midfielder Aleix Garcia, who has starred in Girona’s flying start this season in La Liga, and Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme also appear in the squad for the first time.
However, former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, misses out with a foot injury that required stitches.
Spain have already qualified for Euro 2024 from Group A along with Scotland, having won five of their six matches.
They complete their qualifying campaign by taking on Cyprus away in Limassol next Thursday, November 16, and entertaining Georgia in Valladolid three days later.

Spain squad
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Aston Villa/ENG), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David Garcia (Osasuna), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)
Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao), Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona)
Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Topics: Bayer Leverkusen Alejandro Garnacho Spain Euro 2024

Afghanistan 244 all out against South Africa to exit World Cup

Afghanistan 244 all out against South Africa to exit World Cup
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Afghanistan 244 all out against South Africa to exit World Cup

Afghanistan 244 all out against South Africa to exit World Cup
  • Afghanistan slipped to 116-6 before Azmatullah Omarzai hit an unbeaten 97 for a competitive total
  • The team needed to win the match by 438 runs to keep the hopes of staying in the tournament alive
Updated 10 November 2023
AHMEDABAD: Afghanistan’s outside hopes of making the World Cup semi-finals ended Friday after being bowled out for 244 against South Africa.

Choosing to bat in Ahmedabad, Afghanistan slipped to 116-6 before Azmatullah Omarzai hit an unbeaten 97 for a competitive total but not enough for the huge victory margin that the team required.

To have had any chance of making the last four, Afghanistan would have needed to win by 438 runs.

South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took four wickets while spinner Keshav Maharaj returned impressive figures of 2-25 as the Proteas tune-up for their semi-final clash with five-time winners Australia next week.

Quinton de Kock played a key part with his six wicketkeeping dismissals to equal a World Cup record of Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (v Namibia - Potchefstroom, 2003) and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed (v South Africa - Auckland, 2015).

Pakistan, who play England on Saturday, are the only team who can now prevent New Zealand sealing the fourth and last semi-final spot.

However, Pakistan will need to defeat the defending champions by 287 runs to overhaul New Zealand and set-up a semi-final clash with unbeaten hosts India.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran started aggressively before Maharaj struck with his first ball to have Gurbaz caught out for 25.

Coetzee sent back Ibrahim in the next over to check the batting surge and Afghanistan slipped from 41-0 to 45-3 when Maharaj had skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi caught behind for two.

Rahmat Shah attempted to rebuild in a 49-run stand with Azmatullah but fell to fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for 26.

Afghanistan lost two more wickets to be in danger of getting bowled out in less than their quota of 50 overs but Azmatullah stood firm to play out the innings.

He put on key stand with Rashid Khan (14) and then Noor Ahmad (26) to thwart the opposition bowling.

Azmatullah, 23, hit his ODI best but missed out on a ton after he just managed a single run in the final over that ended with a run out.

Afghanistan were in the fray for a final-four spot until their heartbreaking loss to Australia on Tuesday when Glenn Maxwell’s one-man rescue mission left them on the fringes.

New Zealand’s victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday then pushed them further out of contention and with their run-rate in negative figures, their chances of making the semi-finals were bleak.

But Afghanistan needed to win their final league match by 438 runs, a scenario not possible after their batting total.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 244 all out in 50 overs (A. Omarzai 97 not out; G. Coetzee 4-44)

 

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023

Gaming star ‘Karrigan’ says Abu Dhabi is ideal for more esports tournaments

Gaming star ‘Karrigan’ says Abu Dhabi is ideal for more esports tournaments
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
Gaming star 'Karrigan' says Abu Dhabi is ideal for more esports tournaments

Gaming star ‘Karrigan’ says Abu Dhabi is ideal for more esports tournaments
  • Finn Andersen of Denmark is relishing the opportunity to play in the BLAST Premier World Final in December
Updated 10 November 2023
ABU DHABI: A leading esports professional player believes the UAE is on the right track to becoming a global esports powerhouse and is looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi to compete in the BLAST Premier World Final in December.

Finn Andersen, known as Karrigan in the esports world, will be part of the Faze Clan roster that will be in action in the BLAST Premier World Final at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on Dec. 16-17.

The team is one of eight sides that will be competing in the global showpiece season-ending Counter-Strike tournament that has a prize pool of $1 million. The tournament is being held in partnership with AD Gaming, the Abu Dhabi government’s program to support and accelerate the growth of the gaming industry in the Emirate.

It will be the second time Karrigan participates in Abu Dhabi after last year’s event, and the 33-year-old was impressed by what he saw of the UAE’s passion for esports, saying he would not be surprised if more global tournaments were held in the country in the future.

He said: “It’s important that, in any discipline of sports, we reach as many people as possible around the world and that means playing in new cities. Esports is getting bigger by the year, and we need to get it out there and show that Counter-Strike or esports is (more) fun to watch in an arena than at home.

“This is why I enjoyed playing in Abu Dhabi last year. I was surprised with how passionate the fans were as they really do love gaming and I hope there will be World Final tournaments held there in the future as it was a great experience. I cannot wait to play there again in December.”

Since first playing Counter-Strike in the early 2000s, Karrigan has risen to become one of the world’s best esports players and has helped Faze Clan to win several prestigious titles including the IEM Katowice 2022, Antwerp Major 2022, IEM Cologne 2022 and ESL Pro League Season 17.

He was also the oldest Major winner at 32 years old after triumphing in the 2022 PGL Major.

Karrigan gave credit to his parents for their support during his journey so far.

“My parents have been open-minded about me playing Counter-Strike ... as long as I did my studies,” he said. “I managed to do both by also completing my master’s degree and am grateful they were always supportive of me playing, especially at a time when esports was not as big as it is today.”

He added: “I would describe my esports journey to date either as a bumpy road or rollercoaster. I have played every single role in Counter-Strike, which I enjoyed, while there’s been many ups and downs. When I do decide to end my career, I will look back knowing I did everything that I could (to compete) at the highest level. I have won a lot of different tournaments but have yet to win a BLAST tournament, so that is one I want to win as well.”

In 2022, the UAE was ranked first for the highest percentage of adult gamers, with nine in 10 people playing video games. Having experienced esports as a hobby before, Karrigan says the one piece of advice he would share with gamers is to “have fun.”

He added: “I think sometimes when you’re so focused on the outcome, you forget how to structure your daily life. I had the problem myself where I just focused on the outcome. People need to understand that you’re not always going to win, so self-reflection is important to understand how (you) can improve as a player.”

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) eSports

Emiratis Al-Katheeri, Al-Shehhi reach Black Belt Finals at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Emiratis Al-Katheeri, Al-Shehhi reach Black Belt Finals at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 10 November 2023
Arab News
Emiratis Al-Katheeri, Al-Shehhi reach Black Belt Finals at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Emiratis Al-Katheeri, Al-Shehhi reach Black Belt Finals at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • Hometown favorites shine on penultimate day of tournament at Mubadala Arena
Updated 10 November 2023
ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Zayed Al-Katheeri and Khaled Al-Shehhi emerged victorious on Thursday to secure berths in their respective Professional Black Belt finals in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships at Mubadala Arena.

Friday’s gold-medal matchups will pit both Emiratis against Brazilians with Al-Katheeri taking on Yuri Hendrex in the 56 kg weight category and Al-Shehhi facing Meyran Alves in the 62 kg division.

UAE athletes, representing various local clubs and academies, won six medals on the penultimate day of action before the Friday finale and Saturday’s awards ceremony. In the team competition for the purple and brown belts, Commando Group claimed first place, followed by AFNT in second and Baniyas in third place.

Asma Al-Hosani of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club won gold in Women’s Gi/Purple/ Professional/55 kg, while Hessa Al-Shamsi of Al-Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy won bronze in the same division.

In the Men’s Gi/Brown/Professional/69 kg division, Mohammed Al-Swaidi of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club won silver, while in the Men’s Gi/Purple/Professional/85 kg, Saeed Al-Kubaisi of Al-Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy won bronze.

Mohammed Saeed Al-Ketbi, representing Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, won silver in the Men’s Gi/Purple/Professional/56 kg. Omar Ali Al-Suwaidi also impressed with a gold for the Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in the Men’s Gi/Brown/Professional/56 kg division.

Mohammed bin Dalmouk Al-Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the fighters, saying: “Athletes in purple, brown, and black belts have delivered impressive performances today. The competitions were really intense and exciting.

He added: “I congratulate our champions who have made it to the podium today. This is the result of their continuous work, diligence in training and optimal preparations.

“I am confident that this golden generation of Emirati champions will continue achieving with the unlimited support of the wise leadership as well as the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, which is keen to translate the leadership’s vision and directives into a tangible reality.”

Zayed Al-Katheeri, representing Commando Group, secured a place in the Men’s Gi/Black/Professional/56 kg final by outscoring Gevorg Arutyunyan of Zr Team Association in his first match and AFNT’s Samat Aitpanbet in the second.

“I am thrilled to secure a win today and advance to the finals,” he said. “It’s a significant day for me, as I am determined to defend my title from last year. I’ve prepared extensively and believe I can give my best performance to secure victory.”

Meanwhile Al-Shehhi, also representing Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, won three fights on his way to the finals. He defeated Giorgi Razmadze of Gojira Jiu-Jitsu before following up with a victory against Mario Navarrete of Wolfpack Jiu Jitsu Mexico in the second, and compatriot Sultan Alowais of Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club in the the third.

“It was a tough day today, to be honest, with three challenging fights, but I’m grateful that I made it,” he said. “I’m eagerly looking forward to the fight tomorrow, fully aware that it won’t be an easy path. I am fully prepared to face any challenge that comes my way and make everyone proud.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Martial Arts

Afghanistan bat in World Cup mission impossible clash

Afghanistan bat in World Cup mission impossible clash
Updated 10 November 2023
AFP
Afghanistan bat in World Cup mission impossible clash

Afghanistan bat in World Cup mission impossible clash
  • Their heartbreaking loss to Australia on Tuesday left Afghanistan on the fringes of the race for the last four
  • New Zealand's victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday pushed them further out of contention, with negative run rate
Updated 10 November 2023
AHMEDABAD: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in a World Cup clash they must win by 438 runs to reach the semi-finals. 

Their heartbreaking loss to Australia on Tuesday when Glenn Maxwell launched his one-man rescue mission left Afghanistan on the fringes of the race for the last four. 

New Zealand's victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday then pushed them further out of contention and with their run-rate in negative figures, their chances of making the semi-finals are all but over. 

South Africa have already made sure of their place in the semi-finals where they will face five-time champions Australia. 

Hosts India, the only undefeated side in the tournament, will likely face New Zealand in the last four should both Afghanistan or Pakistan, who meet England on Saturday, fail to pull off huge victories. 

Afghanistan named the same team which lost to Australia while South Africa have rested Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi with Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee taking their places. 

Teams 

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq 

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi 

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Afghanistan South Africa

