Emerging global trends to create $20tn development opportunities in next decade

RIYADH: Space manufacturing, advanced agriculture and the next generation of artificial intelligence are among a variety of prospective opportunities identified by the UAE government as outlined in a report.

Through a collaboration between the Government Development & The Future Office and the New York-based Future Today Institute, the statement highlighted the key movements that will help leaders and decision-makers to keep pace and prepare for rapid global transformations worth around $20 trillion over the next decade.

The assessment provided a detailed forecast and an analysis of the upcoming 10 trends, including responsive AI, end of disease, seamless finance, expediting movement and manufacturing in the final frontier. It also highlighted sustainable opportunities, educational evolution and ending water scarcity as well as digital deception protection and advanced agriculture.

Minister of State for Government Development and Future Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi said: “Today, our world is witnessing major accelerating tectonic shifts that affect countries, governments, societies worldwide, leading to a future with a different global development map and new economic realities.”

She highlighted that governments would “need to act proactively and enhance readiness to seize future opportunities by designing innovative development models to achieve economic diversification, readiness and sustainability.”

The minister added: “Proactive investment in these trends will achieve developmental leaps for the UAE towards a strong, dynamic economy and a more sustainable future.”