Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend
President Xi Jinping said it is wrong to view China as a threat and play a zero-sum game against it. (Reuters)
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend

Xi Jinping tells US firms China ready to be partner and friend
  Beijing looks to reassure global business and counter struggles to entice foreign investment
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO: China is ready to be a partner and friend of the United States, and there is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation, President Xi Jinping told American executives in San Francisco on Wednesday, as Beijing looks to reassure global business and counter his country’s struggles to entice foreign investment.
The US executives dined with Xi on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum following a day of talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden, aimed at steadying relations between the world’s two largest economies.
Xi received a standing ovation and applause as he entered the room, and was applauded again as he took the stage to speak.
The world needs China and the US to work together, and it is wrong to view China as a threat and play a zero-sum game against it, Xi said in a speech to the audience, including some hand-picked by Beijing.
“Whatever stage of development it may reach, China will never pursue hegemony or expansion, and will never impose its will on others. China does not seek spheres of influence, and will not fight a cold war or a hot war with anyone.”
He also expressed sympathy for the American people over the fentanyl crisis. China and the US reached an agreement to curb fentanyl production in earlier talks between Xi and Biden.
The high-security dinner was a chance for companies to hear directly from China’s leader as they search for ways to navigate China’s economic slowdown, a US push to “de-risk” some American supply chains away from China, and uncertainty caused by China’s expanding security rules.
The event attracted nearly 400 in attendance including business and government officials and academics.
Executives from US corporate giants such as Apple’s Tim Cook, BlackRock’s Laurence Fink, Broadcom’s Hock Tan, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla were at the dinner tables.
Courses served included a seasonal vegetable salad, an option for coffee crusted black angus flat iron steak or a vegetable curry with squash and rice, a fruit tart and wine.
US Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo also attended the event with other US officials.

Senior officer hid evidence of SAS war crimes in Afghanistan: BBC

Senior officer hid evidence of SAS war crimes in Afghanistan: BBC
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Senior officer hid evidence of SAS war crimes in Afghanistan: BBC

Senior officer hid evidence of SAS war crimes in Afghanistan: BBC
  Investigation suggests allegations of extrajudicial killings hidden in classified documents by Gen. Gwyn Jenkins in 2011
  UK law states any evidence of war crimes must be handed immediately to Royal Military Police
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A senior British general has been accused by the BBC of hiding evidence of possible war crimes committed by UK Special Forces in Afghanistan.

Gen. Gwyn Jenkins, currently the British Armed Forces’ second most senior officer, allegedly placed evidence that Special Air Service personnel had carried out extrajudicial killings of handcuffed Afghan detainees and unarmed civilians in a “classified” dossier in 2011 rather than notifying the Royal Military Police.

The revelations come with a judge-led public inquiry currently investigating allegations of war crimes by British Special Forces in Afghanistan during the country’s occupation by coalition forces.

According to the BBC’s “Panorama” program, Jenkins, a Special Forces colonel at the time heading the Special Boat Service, locked a file with key testimony alleging crimes away in a safe after first notifying his senior officer, Gen. Jonathan Page, then-head of the Special Forces, in April that year. Within a month, Jenkins was promoted to head all UK Special Forces in Afghanistan.

In March 2011, “Panorama” claims, Jenkins was told by a junior SBS officer that he had held a conversation with an SAS colleague in which it was stated that SAS units in Afghanistan were killing unarmed people and executing detainees during night raids, specifically targeting “fighting-age males” deemed to be aged 15 years or older, regardless of whether they posed a threat.

Jenkins is alleged to have told the SBS officer to write a formal statement on the matter, in which the officer said it had been suggested to him that the SAS had planted weapons on bodies after killing people, and “in one case it was mentioned a pillow was put over the head of an individual being killed with a pistol.”

Upon receiving the dossier, “Panorama” said Jenkins informed Page of the matter under the subject line “ALLEGATIONS OF EJK (extrajudicial killings) BY UKSF (UK Special Forces).”

In the correspondence, Jenkins told Page that he had been aware of allegations against SAS personnel “for some time,” had heard rumors of “summary executions of supposed Taliban affiliates,” and added: “I have now been given more information of a nature which makes me seriously concerned for the reputation of (UK Special Forces).”

Jenkins said he felt “most strongly that thorough investigation is warranted” as an “unofficial policy” of killing males aged 15 and older appeared to have been employed repeatedly, and “in some instances this has involved the deliberate killing of individuals after they have been restrained by (the SAS) and the subsequent fabrication of evidence to suggest a lawful killing in self-defence.”

He concluded: “My instinct is that this merits deeper investigation, hopefully to put minds at rest … or at worst to put a stop to criminal behaviour.”

A day later, Jenkins set up a classified file known as a “controlled-access security compartment,” which limited access to the testimony to a handful of Special Forces senior officers, labeled: “Anecdotal evidence suggesting (extrajudicial killings) have been carried out by members of (the SAS) in Afghanistan.”

The official reason for doing so was that “dissemination of the information protected by this Compartment could cause severe damage to the reputation of (Special Forces), could prejudice further investigation, and could disrupt current operations.”

The existence of the dossier only became known to the RMP after a whistleblower informed officers four years later.

UK law states, under the 2006 Armed Forces Act, that any evidence of war crimes must be immediately handed to the RMP.

In response to Jenkins’ concerns, Page issued a review into SAS tactics and appointed a Special Forces investigator who, the BBC said, failed to interview any witnesses outside of the Armed Forces, and did not visit the sites of the incidents in question.

In his review, which was conducted over the course of just one week, the investigator — a Special Forces major who had recently led a squad in Afghanistan — found no major issues and his findings were subsequently signed off by the commanding officer of the SAS unit accused of carrying out the suspicious killings, according to court documents.

In 2020, during a case at the High Court brought by several families of Afghans killed in SAS night raids, Col. Robert Morris said the classification of the testimony by Jenkins had for years stopped the RMP accessing key evidence during its investigations.

“Panorama” previously reported that between December 2010 and May 2011, one SAS squadron was responsible for the deaths of 54 people in Afghanistan in what the BBC called “suspicious circumstances.”

In 2012, Jenkins returned to the UK to serve as military assistant to then-Prime Minister David Cameron until 2014.

That year, the RMP opened an investigation into the SAS squadron in question. No charges were brought.

RMP personnel told the BBC that during the investigation, officers were prevented from interviewing important witnesses or collecting forensic evidence. They were also told, they claim, to drop investigations into key suspects.

The Ministry of Defence told the BBC that it was fully committed to supporting the public inquiry launched in 2022, and that it would not be appropriate to comment on any allegations while the inquiry was ongoing.

Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza 'a big mistake'

Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza ‘a big mistake’
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza ‘a big mistake’

Joe Biden: Only two-state solution would resolve Israel-Palestinian conflict, occupation of Gaza ‘a big mistake’
  Biden says doing everything to free hostages in Gaza, but that did not mean he was sending in US military
  Biden says told Netanyahu that he did not believe the war would end until a two-state solution was reached
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
WOODSIDE, California: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be “a big mistake.”
Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the US military.
The US president had told reporters this week that his message to the hostages was “Hang in there, we’re coming,” raising questions about what he meant.
Asked to clarify the comment, Biden told a news conference: “What I meant was, I’m doing everything in my power to get you out. Coming to help you, get you out. I don’t mean sending in military in there ... I was not talking about the military.”
Biden said he was working on the issue constantly, and would not stop until the hostages — including a three-year-old American child — were freed.
Qatar, where Hamas operates a political office, has been leading mediation between the Islamist militant group and Israeli officials for the release of more than 240 hostages. They were taken by militants when they stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed during the rampage.
Israel then launched an unrelenting bombardment of Hamas-ruled Gaza and late last month began an invasion of the enclave, where more than 11,000 people have been killed, around 40 percent of them children with more buried under the rubble, according to Palestinian officials.
Biden said Hamas was committing war crimes by having its military headquarters under a hospital, repeating a statement made a White House spokesperson on Tuesday, and he was confident about the US intelligence supporting that “fact.”
He said Israel had gone into Gaza’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, with a limited number of troops with guns, and was not carpet-bombing the site.
“They were told ... we discussed the need for them to be incredibly careful,” Biden said, adding that Israel had an obligation to use as much caution as possible in going after targets.
But he said it was “not realistic” to expect Israel to stop its military actions, given threats by senior Hamas officials that they intended to attack Israel again and their past “horrific” actions.
“Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again, like they did before, where they cut babies’ heads off,” Biden said, reviving an assertion he made last month, when he said he had seen images of beheaded babies.
The White House last month clarified that US officials had not seen evidence of this, and said Biden was referring to news reports of such actions. It was not immediately clear if new intelligence had emerged confirming that babies were beheaded.
On Wednesday, Biden said Israel was now bringing in incubators and other equipment to help people, and its soldiers giving doctors, nurses and other staff the opportunity to “get out of harm’s way.”
Israel on Wednesday said its troops found Hamas weapons and combat gear in Al Shifa hospital during a search on Wednesday. Hamas dismissed the announcement as “lies.”
Biden said he had told Netanyahu that he did not believe the war would end until a two-state solution was reached.
“I made it clear to Israel that I think it’s a big mistake to for them to occupy Gaza,” he said.

German authorities raid suspected pro-Hezbollah properties

German authorities raid suspected pro-Hezbollah properties
Updated 49 min 54 sec ago
AP
German authorities raid suspected pro-Hezbollah properties

German authorities raid suspected pro-Hezbollah properties
  Islamic Center Hamburg, or IZH, has long been under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency
Updated 49 min 54 sec ago
BERLIN: German police raided 54 locations across the country on Thursday in an investigation of a Hamburg-based center suspected of promoting Iranian ideology and supporting the activities of Hezbollah, the government said.
The Interior Ministry said the Islamic Center Hamburg, or IZH, has long been under observation by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency. It said the activities of the group are aimed at spreading the “revolutionary concept” of Iran’s supreme leader.
Authorities are also looking into suspicions that it supports banned activities in Germany by Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which has repeatedly traded fire with Israel across the Israel-Lebanon border since Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza last month.
The IZH runs a mosque in Hamburg. The Interior Ministry said German intelligence believes it exerts significant influence or full control over some other mosques and groups, and that they often promote a “clearly antisemitic and anti-Israel attitude.” It said authorities are examining whether it can be banned, and material seized during the searches will be evaluated.
Wednesday’s raids were carried out in Hamburg and six other German states — Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria in the south, Berlin, and Hesse, North-Rhine Westphalia and Lower Saxony in the west and northwest. In addition to IZH, the investigation is also targeting five other groups suspected of being sub-organizations of it.
“We have the Islamist scene in our sights,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. “Now in particular, at a time when many Jews feel particularly threatened, we tolerate no Islamist propaganda and no antisemitic and anti-Israel agitation.”
On Nov. 2, Faeser implemented a formal ban on activity by or in support of Hamas and dissolved Samidoun, a group that was behind a celebration of Hamas’ attack on Israel, following up on a pledge made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz shortly after the attack.

Indian rescuers drill to rescue 40 tunnel workers trapped for five days

Indian rescuers drill to rescue 40 tunnel workers trapped for five days
Updated 16 November 2023
AFP
Indian rescuers drill to rescue 40 tunnel workers trapped for five days

Indian rescuers drill to rescue 40 tunnel workers trapped for five days
  Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning from the site of the collapse in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand
  India has sought advice from the Thai company that rescued children from a flooded cave in 2018 as it races to save the men
Updated 16 November 2023
DEHRADUN: Indian rescuers said Thursday that a powerful new drilling machine had been deployed as efforts to free 40 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel entered their fifth day.
Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning from the site of the collapse in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand to create an escape tunnel for the workers, some of whom have fallen sick.
But rescue efforts have been slowed by debris continuing to fall as workers labored to clear the tunnel, with progress stalled after an earth-boring drill developed problems.
The air force flew in a second drilling machine on a C-130 Hercules military plane on Wednesday, with the giant drill bit stretching much the length of the aircraft’s cargo hold.
“Drilling is starting soon,” rescue leader Deepak Patil said Thursday.
Engineers are trying to drive a steel pipe about 90 centimeters (nearly three feet) wide through the debris, wide enough for the trapped men to squeeze through.
India has sought advice from the Thai company that rescued children from a flooded cave in 2018 as it races to save the men, as well as from engineering experts in soil and rock mechanics at the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute.
Rescuers can communicate with the trapped men using radios.
Food, water and oxygen have also been sent to the trapped workers via a pipe — too narrow for people to escape through — as well as medicine.
No details have been given about the condition of the men or how many of them were sick.
Dozens of colleagues of the trapped workers protested outside the tunnel on Wednesday, blaming authorities for “slow rescue work,” one of the protesters told AFP.
The 4.5-kilometer (2.7-mile) tunnel was being constructed between the towns of Silkyara and Dandalgaon to connect Uttarkashi and Yamunotri, two of the holiest Hindu shrines.
The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road project aimed at improving travel conditions between some of the most popular Hindu shrines in the country as well as in areas bordering China.
Experts have warned about the impact of extensive construction in Uttarakhand, where large parts of the state are prone to landslides.
Accidents on big infrastructure projects are common in India.
In January, at least 200 people were killed in flash floods in ecologically fragile Uttarakhand in a disaster that experts partly blamed on excessive development.

UK's Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
Updated 16 November 2023
Reuters
UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister

UK’s Cameron meets Zelensky in Kyiv on first foreign trip as foreign minister
  Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron wants to underscore London's support for Ukraine
Updated 16 November 2023
KYIV: Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron traveled to wartime Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks on his first working trip abroad, the Ukrainian leader said on Thursday.
Former prime minister Cameron, who was named as Britain’s new foreign minister on Monday, said in a video posted by Zelensky’s office that he wanted to underscore London’s support for Ukraine.
Zelensky said he was grateful for the gesture, which comes amid a conflict in the Middle East that he said had drawn global attention away from Ukraine’s war with Russia, which is now in its 21st month and with no end in sight.
“The world is not so focused on the battlefield situation in Ukraine, and this dividing of the focus really does not help,” he said.
Britain has been a close ally of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war launched by Russia in February 2022.
“What I want to say by being here is that we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support... but above all the military support that you need not just this year and next year, but however long it takes,” Cameron said.
He added that Britain would work with its allies “to make sure the attention is here in Ukraine.”
The Ukrainian statement did not say when the talks took place. Strict security measures in place because of the war mean details of visits by foreign dignitaries are sometimes released only some time after they have happened.

