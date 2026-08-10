Rockfall at Egypt’s largest gold mine kills worker, injures five

CAIRO: A rockfall at Egypt’s largest gold mine killed one worker and injured five others, officials said on Sunday, with operations in the affected area suspended pending an investigation.

The accident occurred “inside a tunnel at an underground working section” of the Sukari gold mine in Egypt’s eastern desert region, according to a statement released by the petroleum ministry.

The injured workers were taken to a hospital in the Red Sea resort town of Marsa Alam. The ministry said initial medical assessments indicated their conditions were stable.

Petroleum Minister Karim Badawy ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the incident, determine its causes, review health and safety procedures at the mine and recommend measures to prevent similar accidents, the statement said.

Located about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Marsa Alam, the Sukari mine is operated by Sukari Gold Mines Company, a joint venture between the Egyptian government and AngloGold Ashanti, which acquired the mine’s previous operator, Centamin, in 2024.

The mine produces around 500,000 ounces of gold per year and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the Egyptian economy.

It is also considered a flagship project in the government’s efforts to expand the mining sector and attract foreign investment.

Mining accidents are relatively rare in Egypt, where large-scale modern mining activity is largely concentrated at the Sukari gold mine.

