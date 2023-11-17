You are here

Interview: Spotify MENA's managing director on company celebrating 5 years in Mideast

Zaira Lakhpatwala
  Streaming giant has transformed from a global service to a more local one now, says Akshat Harbola
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Global streaming platform Spotify is celebrating its five-year anniversary in the Middle East and North Africa region this month.

Akshat Harbola, Spotify’s managing director for MENA and South Asia, recently took the reins, replacing Claudius Boller, who left earlier this year.

Having previously worked at consultancy and tech firms such as McKinsey and Google, Harbola was Spotify’s first employee when the company launched in India in 2019, and has since worked in multiple roles within Spotify, with the most recent being head of strategy for Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

During the last five years, there are three key developments that have defined the company’s foothold in the regional market, he told Arab News.

Firstly, Spotify has transformed from a global service to “essentially a local music streaming service now,” which means that content consumption patterns in each market reflect the local demographics, he added.

In Egypt, for example, 70 to 80 percent of Spotify’s top charts are made up of Egyptian music, with Egyptian pop being the most popular genre in the country.

Secondly, the MENA region has “excellent funnel health,” which is based on how users engage with the platform and considers factors such as sharing activity, time spent and playlist creation.

For example, user-generated playlists increased by more than 240 percent, and time spent on the platform increased by 652 percent in Egypt, 205 percent in the UAE, and 187 percent in Saudi Arabia, between 2019 and 2023.

Lastly, overall growth metrics are strong, with streaming of regional music growing by 170 percent between 2019-22 and podcast streaming growing by 224 percent between 2021 and 2023, Harbola said.

“We fundamentally believe that this market overall has very strong structural markers,” such as youth forming a high share of the overall population and high digital penetration in key markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he added.

Moreover, the MENA region’s burgeoning music industry fueled by efforts from local governments “gives us continued confidence that the next five years will be as exciting as the last five years,” he said.

The region had the fastest-growing music industry in 2021, and third-fastest growing in 2022, representing the highest share for streaming of any region globally at 95.5 percent, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

As the company becomes more local, it has invested to not only support the growth of users, but also artists. Programs like RADAR Arabia, EQUAL Arabia and the Fresh Finds playlist are dedicated to supporting the growth of fresh artists and music, from across genders and age groups.

While RADAR Arabia supports emerging artists, EQUAL Arabia spotlights women artists through global partnerships, activations and more.

The latest initiative is the Fresh Finds playlist, which was launched in August, to find and encourage people at the start of their careers, such as Lebanese-Ukrainian artist Maro, as well as Leil, FL EX and Tageel.

Through these programs, Spotify aims to provide “an equal platform and launch pad depending on who you are” by providing editorial support — which helps artists to be discovered on the platform — as well as marketing, Harbola said.

Most recently, Spotify announced Saudi artist Zena Emad as its EQUAL Arabia Ambassador for September and promoted her work on a billboard in Times Square, New York City, ahead of Saudi National Day.

These programs are part of Spotify’s investment in the region, which also includes marketing campaigns in Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the last six months as well as partnerships with key events and organizations like the Gamers8 festival in Riyadh.

The company is also continuing to invest in localization efforts, Harbola said, which includes factors like choosing the right dialect and pricing model, as well as constantly improving algorithms.

Spotify is also rapidly expanding its partnerships, having gone from 200 partner integrations to 2,500 in the last four years, including with the likes of PlayStation, Google Home and Alexa, he added.

And that is paying off, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where 30 percent of gamers stream music while playing — significantly more than in any other market.

Spotify thinks of its platform as having three key differentiators: The freemium model, personalization and ubiquity.

While subscriptions are the “biggest revenue generator, advertising is a very significant contributor” globally, Harbola said.

“Most users want to use Spotify because we are personalized, and so we need to make sure that our back end is well trained on the content that is coming out of the region and we continue to make investments in that direction,” he added.

The last one, ubiquity, is perhaps more crucial now than ever as Spotify looks to the future, because what it means, Harbola said, is that “we want to be available at any touchpoint that a user might consume music at.”

Editor says being right rather than first is always her choice

Editor says being right rather than first is always her choice
Updated 16 November 2023
Nadia Al Faour
Follow

Editor says being right rather than first is always her choice

Editor says being right rather than first is always her choice
Updated 16 November 2023
Nadia Al Faour

The need for ethical and accurate journalism remains the focal issue in today’s media, agreed a panel gathered at the Global Media Congress held in Abu Dhabi.

The panel, which consisted of editors-in-chief from Panama and China along with the founder of a tech company, voiced their views on the state of today’s traditional media organizations and technology.

“If the choice is whether to be first or best, I choose the latter,” said Rita Vasquez, of La Prensa newspaper in Panama. “I tell my group to follow suit. There is a massive mistrust between the public and media organizations and that is because of shady journalism, the spread of fake news and the fact that a lot of outlets are aligned with political parties and governments and therefore report with bias.”

She added: “Also, people are no longer interested in reading long analysis and stories, which is also affecting the role traditional media plays in society nowadays.”

However, Abdullah Abu Sheikh, founder and CEO of Astra Tech, finds that, “in today’s age, the first casualty is traditional media and not the truth.”

As the boss of a tech-based company, Abdullah explained how a truthful story can be produced in record time. “The gap of trust between people and media companies continues to grow and that is because people are looking for unbiased truths,” he said.

While artificial intelligence is highly effective, it nonetheless comes with its dangers and using its tools to spread fake news can result in disastrous outcomes.

“There must be a joint effort between tech companies, governments and journalism agencies to cooperate and coordinate to combat fake news and that is for the greater good of society,” said Abbas, who cited the example of the malicious fake news story stemming from the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza that claimed 40 Israeli babies had been beheaded. The story rapidly spread around the world despite there being absolutely no truth to it, with the Israeli government even having to deny it.

Revenue generation has also become a problem for traditional media outlets.

Liu Yonggang, editor-in-chief of The Paper in China, says the development of social media and AI tools have forced media outlets to find new ways to produce stories and maintain revenues. “We are establishing programs and workshops to find ways to combine digital and traditional media. Journalism students face confusion upon graduation in the job market and we need to find a solution to that,” he said.

“While AI can be cost and time efficient to produce various forms of content, we cannot dismiss traditional media and journalists. We are cooperating with universities and tech companies and are confident in trying new ways to produce stories,” Liu added. “We can also utilize AI to combat fake news by using its tools to verify the translations, locations and timing of a certain story.”

The battle between technology, social media and traditional outlets continues to grow as newspapers struggle to remain relevant.

Topics: Global Media Congress

Related

AI technology-dominated media: looming threat or opportunity?
Media
AI technology-dominated media: looming threat or opportunity?
Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media
Media
Speaking one language: CNN Arabic vice president highlights unifying power of the media

