War on Gaza
Three Palestinian militants killed in Israeli strike in West Bank city

Smoke raises during a raid in the occupied West Bank Jenin refugee camp. In just over five weeks since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, at least 190 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Authority's health ministry. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
  • Israeli army confirmed it had carried out an airstrike, saying it had killed at least five militants during fighting in Jenin
  • At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack
Reuters
RAMALLAH: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike early on Friday in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the head of the Palestinian ambulance service said.
The Israeli army confirmed it had carried out an airstrike, saying it had killed at least five militants during fighting in Jenin, a focus of repeated recent clashes as tensions soar against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by gunmen of the Islamist movement Hamas operating out of Gaza.
“An armed terrorist cell that fired at Israeli security forces was struck by an IDF (Israel Defense Forces) aircraft. Additional terrorists who fired and hurled explosive devices at the security forces were neutralized,” the military said.
Hamas and the smaller militant group Islamic Jihad said they had engaged Israeli forces for several hours in the streets of Jenin, unleashing heavy fire and laying ambushes with explosives.
The military said that gunmen then fled in vehicles and ambulances toward Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital, and that troops stopped one of the vehicles at the entrance to the hospital.
It released video footage of them searching a car at the hospital and finding M-16 rifles and ammunition.
Palestinian health officials said some hospital workers were ordered to exit the hospital, with a verified video showing them walking out of the building, holding up their hands.
Separately, the military said Israeli soldiers had shot dead two gunmen who had opened fire at them from a car near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
  • Militants hit in airstrikes in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, as well as areas where Turkiye conducts its ‘Claw-Lock Operation’
Updated 17 November 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye’s military carried out air strikes in northern Iraq and killed 13 Kurdish militants, the defense ministry said on Friday.
In a statement on social messaging platform X, the ministry said 13 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were hit in air strikes in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, as well as areas where Turkiye conducts its “Claw-Lock Operation.”
“Our operations will continue with determination until there is not a single terrorist left in the region,” it said.
The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by the European Union, United States, and Turkiye, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
Ankara frequently carries out cross-border air strikes and operations against the PKK, which has bases in the mountains of northern Iraq.
Turkiye has intensified attacks on Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq in recent weeks after militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Oct. 1.

Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel

Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel

Jordan refuses to sign water, energy deal with Israel
  • Jordanian foreign affairs minister: Israel is ‘driving the entire region into hell’
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan will no longer be signing a water and energy deal with Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi.

The minister told Al Jazeera TV on Thursday: “The agreement should have been signed last month, but we will not sign it.”

Safadi said Israel was “driving the entire region into hell,” and highlighted tensions on Lebanon’s borders and in the West Bank.

He noted that Israeli actions in the Israel-Hamas war had created a hostile environment that prevented normal and peaceful relations, adding that while the violence continued the Jordan-Israel peace treaty would be irrelevant, “gathering dust on the shelf.”

Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen

Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen
Updated 17 November 2023
AP
Follow

Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen

Turkiye’s Erdogan to visit Germany as differences over the Israel-Hamas war widen
  • Turkiye is viewed as an awkward but essential partner in Germany, which is home to more than 3 million people with Turkish roots
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a ‘terrorist state’ intent on destroying Gaza along with all of its residents
Updated 17 November 2023
AP

BERLIN: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected in Berlin on Friday on a short visit to Germany as the two countries’ stances on the war between Israel and Hamas are poles apart.
Erdogan is due to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s largely ceremonial president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Scholz invited Erdogan to visit in May following his re-election.
Turkiye is viewed as an awkward but essential partner in Germany, which is home to more than 3 million people with Turkish roots. It’s a NATO ally that also is important in efforts to control the flow of refugees and migrants to Europe, but there have been tensions in recent years over a variety of issues.
This visit is overshadowed by a growing chasm between the two countries’ stance on events following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Germany is a staunch ally of Israel and has opposed calls for a cease-fire, while pushing for aid to civilians in Gaza, advocating “humanitarian pauses” and seeking to keep open channels of communication with other countries in the region to prevent the conflict from spreading.
Erdogan has taken an increasingly strident stance against Israel. On Wednesday, he called it a “terrorist state” intent on destroying Gaza along with all of its residents. He described Hamas militants as “resistance fighters” trying to protect their lands and people. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and European Union.
Those and similar comments have appalled politicians across the spectrum in Germany. Asked earlier this week about Erdogan’s comments, Scholz didn’t mention the Turkish leader by name but said “the accusations that are being made there against Israel are absurd.”
On Wednesday, Scholz told parliament that his talks with Erdogan will include a discussion of “differing views — in this question, it is very important that there is clarity and that we make our own position very clear.”
Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkiye last month after Erdogan accused Israel of committing war crimes. Turkiye later also recalled its ambassador from Israel.

Sudan armed conflict expanding to other regions, warns UN

Sudan armed conflict expanding to other regions, warns UN
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Sudan armed conflict expanding to other regions, warns UN

Sudan armed conflict expanding to other regions, warns UN
  • The deadly unrest includes outbreaks of interethnic violence and attacks against women,
Updated 17 November 2023
AFP

KHARTOUM: The conflict in Sudan, which has left thousands dead and seven million people displaced over seven months, is spreading to new regions of the nation, the UN said Thursday, warning of a mounting “humanitarian calamity.”
The deadly unrest includes outbreaks of interethnic violence and attacks against women, according to the global body.
The United Nations assistant secretary-general for Africa, Ghanaian diplomat Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, expressed alarm over the deteriorating crisis in a Security Council meeting, where she told members: “Sudan is facing a convergence of a worsening humanitarian calamity and a catastrophic human rights crisis.”
War erupted in Sudan on April 15, pitting army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against his former deputy, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, in fighting that has left more than 9,000 people dead, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. The number is widely considered an underestimate.
“Hostilities have spilled over to new areas, such as Gezira, White Nile and West Kordofan states, placing even more civilians at risk as well as humanitarian operations,” Pobee said.
She said the RSF made significant military gains in Darfur from October 26 to November 4, taking control of Sudanese army bases in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state; Zalingei in Central Darfur; and the West Darfur state capital of El Geneina.
“The warring parties have reportedly carried out indiscriminate attacks, while also conducting targeted attacks against civilians, in apparent violation of international humanitarian law,” she added.
Despite the difficulties, some 4.1 million people have received humanitarian aid in the last seven months — but that amounts to just 22 percent of the people whom humanitarian organizations aim to assist this year.
Sudan’s warring parties resumed negotiations late last month in Jeddah, brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States. While both parties expressed willingness to negotiate a cease-fire, the fighting on the ground has intensified, Pobee said.

2.2 million need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP

2.2 million need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP
Updated 17 November 2023
Follow

2.2 million need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP

2.2 million need food assistance as Gaza Strip risks ‘sliding into hunger hell,’ says WFP
  • World Food Program says ‘collapse of food supply chains is a catastrophic turning point in an already very dire situation’
  • Lack of fuel forced the final bakery that was still operating in partnership with the UN agency to close its doors this week
Updated 17 November 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Almost the entire population of Gaza risks “sliding into hunger hell” unless fuel deliveries are allowed to resume and there is a rapid increase in food supplies, an official from the UN’s World Food Program warned on Thursday.

It came as the UN said 2.2 million Palestinians in the territory now need food aid to survive. The WFP said that with “winter fast approaching and unsafe and overcrowded shelters that lack clean water, people are facing the immediate possibility of starvation.”

Abeer Etefa, the WFP’s senior regional communications officer for the Middle East and North Africa region, said: “The collapse of food supply chains is a catastrophic turning point in an already very dire situation. Gaza was not an easy place to live in before Oct. 7, and if the situation was better before this conflict, it’s now disastrous.”

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are growing increasingly desperate in their attempts to obtain bread and other essential food supplies, and cases of dehydration and malnutrition are rapidly increasing “by the day,” she added.

People are lucky if they have one meal a day and their options are mostly limited to canned food, said Etefa, “if it is actually available.”

Although aid trucks are “trickling into Gaza,” it is proving difficult to get the small amounts of food and water that cross the border to those in need because roads have been damaged by the war and fuel is in very short supply as a result of the Israeli blockade.

“The existing food systems in Gaza are collapsing,” Etefa said. “Food production has come to an almost complete halt. Markets have collapsed, fishermen cannot access the sea, farmers cannot reach their farms and the last bakery that the WFP has been working with has closed its doors because of the shortage of fuel.

“Shops have run out of food supplies. The bakeries are unable to operate because of the fuel and clean water shortages, or because they have sustained damage. The last remaining mill has also been hit and stopped operating.”

There were 130 bakeries in Gaza before the war. Eleven of them are known to have been been hit by airstrikes. Others closed after running out of fuel. As a result, supplies of bread, a staple food for Gazans, have dried up.

The WFP was also forced to shut down a local program that since the start of the war had been providing fresh bread for 200,000 Palestinians living in shelters.

With gas and electricity in desperately short supply, Etefa said people have been burning wood to cook or bake. Perishable food is “not really an option at all” because there is no power for refrigerators.

Local markets have shut down completely, only about 25 percent of shops in Gaza remain open and those that do have very limited stock, she added. Small quantities of food can sometimes be found but it is sold “at alarmingly inflated prices” and is of little use without fuel and gas to provide the power to cook it.

“That’s forcing people to survive on maybe one meal a day, if they are lucky to find this meal,” said Etefa. “And for the lucky ones, this meal will include maybe canned food. Some people have actually resorted to consuming raw onions, uncooked eggplant, whatever they can get their hands on.”

The trickle of humanitarian aid that is arriving in Gaza does not come close to making up for the lack of commercial food imports, she added. Of the 1,129 trucks that have entered Gaza since the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt reopened on Oct. 21, only 447 were carrying food supplies.

Before the war, more than 400 trucks a day arrived in Gaza carrying supplies essential to the survival of the population. That number has fallen to fewer than 100 a day, and the food that they carry meets only about 7 percent of the population’s daily minimum caloric needs.

Etefa called for an increase in the number of trucks carrying food to Gaza, the opening of additional border crossings, safe routes for humanitarian workers to distribute aid, and deliveries of fuel to bakeries so that they can resume production of bread.

Juliette Touma of the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said the absence of fuel to power generators is also causing a communications blackout in Gaza, as a result of which there would be no cross-border aid operation at the Rafah crossing on Friday.

“It has been almost six weeks (of) total disregard for international humanitarian law,” she said. “Today, Gaza looks like it’s been hit by an earthquake, except it’s man-made and it could have been totally avoided.

“We have just witnessed in the past week the largest displacement of Palestinians since 1948. This was an exodus, under our watch, of people being forced to flee their homes. Some were forced to relive the unlivable traumas from the past, mostly unhealed.”

Touma added that “the dignity of people has been stripped overnight. Children in the shelters are pleading for a sip of water and a piece of bread. People are telling us they must queue for two-to-three hours just to go to the toilet. They share one toilet with hundreds of others. All of this brings us back to the medieval age.”

A ceasefire is required “now, if we want to save whatever is left of our humanity. In fact it’s long overdue,” she said.

She also pleaded for fuel to be delivered “without any conditions or delays” so that humanitarian operations across the Gaza Strip can continue.

“Anything less than our minimum needs would be cruel,” said Touma. “Without it, 2 million people will be deprived of services and humanitarian assistance. The siege on Gaza must be lifted.”

