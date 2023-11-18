You are here

Jamaican runner Christopher Taylor banned for avoiding a doping test and will miss Paris Olympics

Track and field investigators have banned world championships silver medalist Jamaican runner Christopher Taylor for 2-½ years for avoiding a doping test sample. He will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics. (AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP
  • His ban expires in May 2025, when he will be 25
  • At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Taylor placed sixth in both the individual 400 meters and the men’s 4x400 relay
MONACO: Jamaican runner Christopher Taylor was banned for 2½ years Friday for avoiding a doping test and will miss next year’s Paris Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Taylor was banned for “evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection” in Kingston, Jamaica, in November 2022. His ban expires in May 2025, when he will be 25.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Taylor placed sixth in both the individual 400 meters and the men’s 4x400 relay.

He helped Jamaica take silver in the 4x400 at the 2022 worlds in Eugene, Oregon.

Four months later, the AIU said, he was not available where he had said he could be found in Jamaica to give a doping control sample.

Taylor later acknowledged the breach of anti-doping rules and got a reduced ban. He accepted a provisional suspension while the case proceeded, forcing him to miss the 2023 worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

Updated 18 November 2023
AFP
  • World No. 2 Alcaraz needed to win to ensure a spot in the last four, and he did just that in impressive fashion, cruising to a victory against Medvedev
  • Djokovic has already secured the year-end top spot in the world rankings and is gunning for a record-breaking seventh Finals triumph
Updated 18 November 2023
AFP

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz is dreaming of victory at the ATP Finals after setting up a semifinal showdown with Novak Djokovic with Friday’s 6-4, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz came into his debut Finals appearance struggling with form and injury but has warmed up as the tournament has progressed and is now a serious threat in the semis, which features the world’s four top-ranked players.

“Well, it’s just two matches, but at the same time it’s too far away. I have Novak in the semifinal. If I win that match, I have a really tough final,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“I’m dreaming about winning this tournament. Why not? But I have to play my best first in the semifinal.”

World No. 2 Alcaraz needed to win to ensure a spot in the last four, and he did just that in impressive fashion, cruising to a victory against Medvedev who had looked hugely impressive in his previous two victories in Turin.

Winning in straight-sets ensured him first place in the Red Group ahead of Medvedev, regardless of the result of the late match which was won 6-4, 6-4 by Alexander Zverev against Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz also gained a small measure of revenge for defeat in the US Open semifinals against Medvedev, who finishes second in the group after having already qualified for the semis on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has a burgeoning rivalry with Djokovic as the Spaniard is already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 20 and won an epic five-set Wimbledon final against the world No. 1.

His semifinal with Djokovic, who beat Alcaraz on his way to triumph at Roland Garros and in the final at Cincinnati, on Saturday promises to be a blockbuster.

“Novak is Novak, he is the best player in the world right now, he’s just lost six matches this year so that means he is unbelievable. I’m going to bring my best tennis,” said Alcaraz.

Djokovic has already secured the year-end top spot in the world rankings and is gunning for a record-breaking seventh Finals triumph after qualifying second in the Green Group.

Medvedev, the 2020 Finals champion, will now face home hope Jannik Sinner, who became the first Italian ever to reach the tournament’s semis on Thursday.

“First of all, at this moment he’s in top form... He can do everything,” said Medvedev.

“Here he played unbelievable, but he still lost two sets. That’s what I’m going to try to aim for: try to play like guys who won the set from him.

“I need to definitely be at my absolute best and better than today, tomorrow.”

The Russian has faced Sinner in four finals this season, sharing them with two wins each but prevailing in the most important, at the Miami Masters back in April.

Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza

Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza

Australia to donate part of Palestine World Cup qualifier proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
  • Preparations for game on Nov. 21 ‘quite stressful,’ says Socceroos’ coach Graham Arnold
  • Five-figure donation will be matched by Football Australia
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: Part of the proceeds from Australia’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Palestine is to be donated to humanitarian efforts in Gaza, the BBC reported on Friday.
Australia’s coach Graham Arnold admitted that preparations for the game on Nov. 21 in Kuwait have been “quite stressful,” in the wake of the violence in the Gaza Strip.
The Socceroos’ five-figure donation will be matched by Football Australia.
The forthcoming fixture has been moved to Kuwait after it was scheduled to be played in the West Bank.
Lebanon and Palestine played out a goalless draw at Sharjah’s Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.
The last time Palestine played at home was in 2019 when they faced Saudi Arabia.
Arnold called the current conflict “horrific,” and added: “With everything that’s going on in the Middle East at the moment, it’s been quite stressful for me and just making sure that everything (regarding preparation) is great.
“What we do have control over is our performance and playing against Palestine, and going out and getting the job done for Australia.
“Obviously we are very sympathetic … with what’s going on, but again, it’s a game of football and that brings a lot of joy to everybody.”
Australia have topped their qualifying group after thrashing Bangladesh 7-0, and Leicester defender Harry Souttar, who opened the scoring for his side in that clash, says the team must be professional in Kuwait and put aside their emotions.
He said: “Obviously we know kind of what’s going on for both sides; it’s horrendous.
“I’m not going to stand here and give a political view, but all I can say is we will be going into that focusing on purely the game and nothing else.
“We know that Palestine are going to be right up for it. We know that they’re going to be playing for a lot more than just football.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Australia Humanitarian 2026 World Cup

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Updated 17 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty
Follow

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Hojgaard leads the way after 2nd round at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
  • Dane recovers from slow start and breaks free of six-way tie with stunning eagle on 18th hole
Updated 17 November 2023
Joy Chakravarty

DUBAI: Tommy Fleetwood, the Dubai-based world No. 15, was hoping to win his first title of the season in a tournament that he said was close to his heart, but the Englishman will have to battle the red-hot rising star of the sport, Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, who has similar ambitions.

Fleetwood and Hojgaard were both members of the winning European Ryder Cup team, and have had superb seasons.

Hojgaard has had eight top-10s this year and managed to secure his PGA Tour card in a limited number of starts, while Fleetwood, who moved to Dubai in late 2021 and established his Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates, has had nine top-10s. 

In Friday’s second round of the $10.5 million DP World Tour Championship, Hojgaard (66) made a stunning eagle on the par-5 18th hole to break free of a six-way tie at nine-under par.

The eagle, set up by a superb second shot from 217 yards to six feet, elevated him to 11-under, and two clear of five players on nine-under par total, including Fleetwood (66).

Others in tied second place included world No. 4 Norwegian Viktor Hovland (66), South African Thriston Lawrence (64), Frenchman Antoine Rozner (67) and Sweden’s Jens Dantorp (67). 

Fleetwood, warmly applauded on the golf course by members, staff and fans, said: “It’s always great to be here. No matter what you do in your career, I feel like a chance to win this tournament, it’s close to my heart now, is very special. 

“I always feel like the golf course brings out great champions, so the ultimate goal is to be one of those and put my name on the trophy. Halfway there, so enjoy that tonight and get ready to go again tomorrow. 

“I look at consistency as the most pleasing thing without sort of getting my fair share of wins. But I keep believing that there’s just a load waiting for me at any given time. And I think just continuing to put myself in those positions and continuing to do the correct things. Hopefully, at some point, get into the habit of winning.

 “It’s cool to be a part of this tournament. We live here now. The support from the members and everything, everybody that works at the golf club — it’s just great.” 

Hojgaard lit up the back nine of the golf course after playing even-par for the front nine. He birdied the 10th, 13th, 15th and 17th before the eagle on his final hole for a blistering 30. 

“It’s a little bit like last week as well. Had a slow start in every round. And then I just know that in every round, there’s going to be a run of birdies at some point with where my game is at. So, it’s about staying patient,” said Nicolai, who brother Rasmus shot 66 with eagle on the par-4 15th and the 18th. 

“It would be pretty cool to win my first title of the year here. I feel like that’s the only thing I missed this season. But there’s two rounds to go. There are a lot of really good players in this field I know they are going to be in the hunt the next few days. I’m going to keep grinding as much as I can.”

Conditions were easy, as the golf course played soft after a heavy downpour in the morning, and players made the most of it. Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain also shot a 66 to move to tied 13th place, but world No. 2 Rory McIlroy continued to struggle and was tied 34th at one-under par total.

Topics: golf UAE Dubai DP World Tour DP World Tour Championship

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco set to complete major FIFA sponsorship deal: Reports
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco is set to complete a sponsorship deal with FIFA, according to a report in The Times newspaper.

Sources close to the negotiations told the paper that the deal, expected to run until 2034, is worth an estimated $100 million a year.

Talks are at an “advanced stage,” the sources added, and come after the Kingdom was confirmed as the sole bidder for the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

If agreed, the sponsorship deal will make Aramco FIFA’s biggest-paying sponsor.

Aramco declined to comment on the report, and FIFA responded by saying it was not part of its policy to “confirm or deny any commercial discussions,” The Times reported.

The oil giant already has major sponsorship deals with Formula 1 and the women’s golf circuit, as well as with the International Cricket Council for the Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Aramco FIFA FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2034 2034 FIFA World Cup Saudi World Cup 2034 bid Saudi 2034 World Cup

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
  • Contract signed with top outfit this week
  • Future Falcons Program aims to offer opportunities in Europe
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

BELGRADE: Saudi national coach Yasser Al-Harbi has joined the Serbian club FK Vozdovac as an assistant coach for the first team in a move that meets the objectives of the Future Falcons Program.
Al-Harbi, who initially joined the program as an assistant coach, signed the contract with the top-tier Serbian club this week.
The FFP, which is affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, aims to develop national coaches and administrators by offering them opportunities in Europe.
Saudi coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri signed a contract earlier this month to coach the first team of Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar Club as part of the same program.
Al-Harbi, who previously served as assistant coach for AEK Athens’ reserve team, becomes the second Saudi national to coach in Europe this month following Al-Tuwaijri’s appointment.
Al-Harbi joins the Serbian SuperLiga club as an assistant coach for a season.
The champions of the Serbian SuperLiga are drawn into the primary qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League, with the second and third-placed teams participating in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al-Harbi FK Vozdovac Future Falcons Program

