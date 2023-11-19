You are here

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. (AFP)
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. (AFP)
AFP
Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller

Max Verstappen battles through to win Las Vegas Grand Prix thriller
  Dutchman won by 2.070 over Leclerc but had to work for his victory in what was the latest starting race in F1 history.
AFP
LAS VEGAS: World champion Max Verstappen claimed the 18th win of his record-breaking season, overcoming a five-second penalty to power to victory in a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtook Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the last lap to grab second place ahead of the Mexican with French driver Esteban Ocon of Alpine finishing fourth at the end of a race which saw multiple lead changes and plenty of overtaking.
Verstappen had been highly critical of the return of Formula One to Vegas after a 41-year absence, saying the event was “99 percent show,” but as he drove past the finish line he celebrated with a chorus of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ on the team radio.
“He loves a race like that. Even though he was on the end of a penalty. When he came back...the way he fought. I think he changed his mind about Vegas,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
The show was certainly evident with pre-race grid packed with a host of celebrities from the world of music, sport and entertainment as memories of the embarrassment of the opening practice session on Thursday being stopped early due to a loose water valve on the track, faded.
When the race was under way, the low grip on the track made sure there was no shortage of incident, overtaking and lead changes, as the night race delivered the entertainment the American promotors had craved from the new event.
The Dutchman won by 2.070 over Leclerc but had to work for his victory in what was the latest starting race in F1 history.
“It was a tough one. I tried to go for it at the start. We both braked quite late and I just ran out of grip, so we ended up a bit wide,” said the triple world champion.
“The stewards gave me a penalty for that and it put us on the backfoot. I had to pass quite a few cars and there was the Safety Car, so at that point there was a lot going on,” added Verstappen, summing up the race as “a lot of fun.”
The Dutchman, starting second on the grid, grabbed the lead in the first turn of the opening lap but was penalized five seconds for pushing Leclerc wide.
The tricky surface was evident when McLaren’s Lando Norris crashed out, spinning into the barrier on turn 14 of the fourth lap. The British driver was taken to hospital for precautionary tests.
Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Leclerc kept in close touch though and was able to get the lead back, overtaking Verstappen on lap 16.
The Dutchman had to serve his penalty in the pit, leaving him plenty of work to do to regain his lead and when Leclerc went into the pits on lap 22, Perez took over at the front.
Mercedes’ George Russell made contact with Verstappen, clipping his front wing, an incident which resulted in a five second penalty for the British driver who crossed the line fourth but ended in eighth place.
Leclerc and Perez jousted for the lead but Verstappen was ominously gaining ground and after he passed Perez he then made his decisive move on lap 37.
From then on, Verstappen never looked back, Leclerc slipping into third spot after he out-braked himself and allowed Perez to fly by.
But there was one more twist in the tale as Leclerc brilliantly moved past Perez to grab second place.
“What a race. I enjoyed it so much. I’m of course disappointed to only finish second, but that’s the best we could do,” said Leclerc.
“And we needed it. The weekend didn’t start the way we wanted it to start but I am so happy it ended that way. It’s such an incredible sport. The energy around the city is incredible and I at least really enjoyed today,” he said.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who had started in 12th place after being sanctioned with a harsh ten-place grid penalty, rose to finish sixth behind Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.
The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Russell finished seventh and eighth with Aston Martin’s veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso ninth and McLaren’s Australian Oscar Piastri tenth.

Australia beat India to win record sixth World Cup title

Australia beat India to win record sixth World Cup title
Australia beat India to win record sixth World Cup title

Australia beat India to win record sixth World Cup title
  • Travis Head scores century to help Australia beat India by six wickets
  • Australia successfully chase India's 241-run target within 44 overs 
Australia won a record-extending sixth 50-overs World Cup title on Sunday by defeating hosts and title favorites India by six wickets in the final at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.
Chasing a modest 241 for victory thanks to their brilliant bowling display after they had asked Rohit Sharma's team to bat first, Australia reached their target in 43 overs to snap India's 10-match winning streak at the tournament.

Updated 19 November 2023
AP
Australia restrict India to 240 in cricket World Cup final

  • Virat Kohli, KL Rahul strike half-centuries for India in Ahmedabad 
AHMEDEBAD: Australia appeared in command of the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday after restricting India to 240 all out, with a disciplined bowling performance by the five-time champions quietening the heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium.
Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) struck half-centuries for India after the tournament host was put into bat in a bold decision by Australia captain Pat Cummins.
A slow wicket, some reverse swing and the falling of early wickets — India was reduced to 81-3 in the 11th over — made for tough batting conditions, so Australia still had work to do to earn a record-extending sixth 50-over world title.
The score was similar to the 2019 final, which went to a super over after New Zealand then England made 241.
India, which has won all 10 of its games at this World Cup, is seeking a third world title in this format.

Steven Gerrard aiming to be Al-Ettifaq's modern-day 'Nawkhada'

Steven Gerrard aiming to be Al-Ettifaq’s modern-day ‘Nawkhada'
Steven Gerrard aiming to be Al-Ettifaq's modern-day 'Nawkhada'

Steven Gerrard aiming to be Al-Ettifaq’s modern-day ‘Nawkhada'
  The former Liverpool captain is building team he hopes can emulate the club's 1980s success
RIYADH: The summer of 2023 marked 40 years since the most memorable moment in the history of Al-Ettifaq, the green and red club based in Dammam on the eastern shores of Saudi Arabia.

It was in the 1982-83 season that Al-Ettifaq made Saudi football history, becoming the first team in the nation’s history to win the league without a single defeat. It was the first league triumph for a club that was until that point not considered one of Saudi Arabia’s powerhouses, and it would be followed by only one more league title, four years later.

The success of the 1980s shaped the identity of the club nicknamed “Al-Nawkhada,” a nod to the ancient profession of Nawkhada, captains of the traditional dhow boats that roamed the waters of the Arabian Gulf for centuries, transporting goods between the Arabian Peninsula and places like India, Iran and East Africa as well as carrying experienced pearl divers on whose shoulders the fortunes of the region were built long before the discovery of oil.

Coach Khalil Al-Zayani was the original Nawkhada, leading Al-Ettifaq to their two league titles as well as guiding Saudi Arabia to their maiden AFC Asian Cup trophy in 1984.

Four decades later, Steven Gerrard, a man who established his legendary status in two iconic port cities thousands of miles away, in Liverpool as a player and then in Glasgow as a coach, is hoping to become the new Nawkhada in Saudi Arabia’s main port city of Dammam.

The former Liverpool captain says his journey to the Middle East began six months before putting pen to paper at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, when an icon of his former club’s fiercest rivals, Manchester United, arrived in the Kingdom.

“The arrival of ‘The GOAT’ as we call him, Cristiano (Ronaldo), in January (was) a huge signing. He still had a lot of football to offer,” said Gerrard as he sat in front of the Roshn Saudi League cameras.

“So, from afar, for six months, I was looking in at Ronaldo’s results, at the league, watching results and highlights. I think from that moment, the league around the world had become a popular talking point for everyone. After Ronaldo’s arrival, even more big-name signings, talents and skillsets were joining the league.

“At the time, it coincided with me being out of the game and looking for my next opportunity, so I was fascinated from afar looking in, and when my agents brought a couple of opportunities from the Gulf area at the time, I was fascinated to explore them.”

After a short trip to the Eastern Province where he explored the club facilities, discussed with the board and learned about the history and ambitions of the club hoping to restore their glory days and compete with the established elite of the RSL, Gerrard’s mind was made up.

“The Ettifaq proposal and opportunity was the most exciting for me because I’ve signed up to a club where the board are very passionate. They understand where the club are, they understand it’s something that’s going to need building, and it’s going to take time. That’s the reason why I was very interested to analyze this one because in my job you need time, especially when a club has finished seventh in the league and so many points behind the top four, that’s not an easy fix; it’s not something you fix in a week, a month, or six months. It’s a project to build on the pitch, which is obviously the priority, but also a lot of things needed to change around it to give the first team the support it needs.”

In a summer when the RSL title challengers brought in the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane, Gerrard had the task of rebuilding his squad, albeit not with the same resources or promise of immediate success that the likes of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr or Al-Ittihad could offer.

The first port of call for the Scouser was the man who succeeded him in wearing the Liverpool captain’s armband, Jordan Henderson, and for Gerrard, the decision to bring his former teammate was a no-brainer. 

“I think when you’re the coach, the manager, you want players going into games that can be an extended version of the staff. People, who can really help on-pitch coaching, where the team needs to be in terms of distances, to make on-field decisions.

“Myself and Jordan (Henderson), we have that trust. We played together and he’s a fantastic player still, a fantastic human being. For us, to execute that signing was key and very important and I think a lot of the other signings we made came on the back of Jordan agreeing to come here. I think he wanted to still play, I think that was the key.

“He was at Liverpool at the time. He’s had a fantastic career, he’s achieved everything at that club, he’s been a fantastic servant to Liverpool Football Club, but I think in the previous months, maybe him not being a regular starter in the team, when you get to that age.

“I’ve been there myself under Brendan Rodgers. When you’re the captain, you play all the games, then all of a sudden you’re on the bench or you’re not getting as many minutes as you’d like, and that’s when you analyze and think about the different challenges, and when we knew it was a possibility, I wanted to be aggressive and wanted that to be my first signing, because for me it was a no-brainer.

“Still a fantastic player, he’s a leader, an on-pitch coach,” Gerrard added. “His standards on how he lives his daily life on and off the pitch is good for our young players to see, watch and learn. Jordan understands the size of the project, that it’s not a quick fix. He wants to be part of the journey and building it with us, but he was a very important signing at a key time.”

With one former Liverpool player signed, attention turned to another member of the 2019 UEFA Champions League winning side’s midfield. Dutchman Giorgino Wijnaldum had just returned to Paris Saint-Germain following a disappointing loan spell at AS Roma where his single season under Jose Mourinho was plagued by an injury that kept him out of the side for over half of the 2022-23 campaign.

“Gini (Wijnaldum) recently hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked,” said Gerrard. “He had an injury where he broke his leg, and his last couple of experiences haven’t brought him football happiness, so he was looking to play regular football, he wanted to smile again, to feel an important part of the team and we could give him that platform.

“He’s got many similarities to Jordan in terms of leadership, professionalism. He’s a winner, a different type to Jordan in terms of style, but they complement each other very well and I’ve seen that firsthand being a Liverpool fan for many years. We’re looking for that combination, we’re looking for that leadership and we’re looking for them to play those key roles in terms of presence and contribution on the pitch.

Looking for further additions to enable his squad to compete at the top, Gerrard was in pursuit of an established goalscorer and he looked no further than a man with connections to his former Old Firm rivals Celtic.

“I watched Moussa Dembele for many years up in Scotland when he played for Celtic and competed against him, so I’ve seen him live and up close a lot of times. He’s a goalscorer, he scores important goals. He’s a box player, he gives you profile, he gives you strength, structure and I think it’s important to have a focal point in your team as your forward and Moussa gives us that.

“Bringing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele and Jack Hendry, it was important they were the right characters. The right people to also support us and give us a good core strength in the dressing room.” 

Pro-Palestinian pitch invader disrupts cricket World Cup final

Pro-Palestinian pitch invader disrupts cricket World Cup final
Pro-Palestinian pitch invader disrupts cricket World Cup final

Pro-Palestinian pitch invader disrupts cricket World Cup final
  • Protester wore a T-shirt with ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ written on it
  • Pitch invader stopped play briefly as he hugged batter Virat Kohli
AHMEDABAD: A pro-Palestinian protester in India broke through security cordons to invade the pitch at the cricket World Cup final on Sunday, stopping play briefly while he hugged superstar batsman Virat Kohli.

Wearing a face mask in the colors of the Palestinian flag, and a T-shirt with the slogan “Stop Bombing Palestine,” the unnamed young protester ran onto the pitch in the 132,000-seat mega-stadium in India’s western city of Ahmedabad.

He was escorted off the pitch by security officers, and play swiftly resumed.

Unbeaten hosts India have won 10 games in a row at the tournament as they seek a third World Cup title and were facing Australia in the final.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to attend the match along with Australian deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to their Oct. 7 attacks, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.

The army’s relentless air and ground campaign has since killed 12,300 people, more than 5,000 of them children, according to Hamas.

India, which has a long-standing call for an independent Palestinian state, has condemned Hamas and airlifted aid to Egypt for Palestinian civilians from the besieged Gaza Strip.
 

We're like 'Uber for personal training', says Enhance Fitness founder

We’re like ‘Uber for personal training’, says Enhance Fitness founder
We're like 'Uber for personal training', says Enhance Fitness founder

We’re like ‘Uber for personal training’, says Enhance Fitness founder
  • Tarek Mounir’s service software provides a platform that connects personal trainers to individual clients as well as large gym chains, hotels and other commercial outfits
  • Demand is on the rise in the Kingdom, with over 50 percent of Enhance’s trainers Saudi nationals
“Think of it like Uber for personal training,” said Tarek Mounir, founder and CEO of Enhance Fitness, as he explained his business model to Arab News.

“So, the original idea came back in 2018, when we created the platform that connects trainers to clients,” he said. “As the company grew and evolved, we started hiring more and more trainers, and we got into the B2B segments. So, we became providers of personal trainers to large gym chains, hotels and commercial outfits where it was easier for them to subcontract us to deliver the service of personal training.”

Enhance directly services a large base of clients in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar who can choose their preferred packages and book sessions through the company’s app.

“A big portion of our trainers still just go and deliver the service in people’s homes or in the community gym or the building gym, depending on the location,” Mounir said. “But primarily, the reason why we’ve been very successful is that we improved that booking platform, which we created in 2018, into a full management software, which basically helps us manage the personal training business a lot better than the usual outfits that hire trainers.”

Mounir says that Enhance has a rigorous process for recruiting certified fitness trainers and another one to train newcomers to ensure they are of the required standards.

“But really, I can attribute the big part of our success to the software that we develop, because it helps us see clearly how the trainer’s performance is, the relationship with the client, and the results of the clients,” he said.

The software consists of three main pillars.

There is a trainer application, where the history, details and goals of the client are logged. From that, a suitable program for the individual is curated.

The client application reflects the trainer’s goals and allows the client to track their progress through their smart devices.

Finally, there is an interface that allows the business owners who operate the personal training space to follow the relationship between clients and trainers.

Enhance today has over 300 trainers and a client list in the thousands, with the last three years seeing a significant rise in the number of those looking for personal sessions.

“The real growth of the business happened after the COVID-19 lockdown finished,” Mounir said. “That was when there was an invasion of people coming back to the clubs.

“The nature of the fitness industry is very social, very community driven. People want to see each other, they want to be at the gym, so we strongly believe that that business model is going to continue to grow the way it is.”

Enhance Fitness currently operates in six cities, two of which are in Saudi Arabia, where demand for personal trainers is on the rise. 

“We are in Riyadh, we are in Jeddah. We are in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sharjah,” said Mounir. “And we forecast that the highest growth of our business is, at least for the year 2024, going to be in Saudi. There are serious expansions to some of our partners in Saudi. Locations are going to be open and running very soon, and as we are contractually committed to fulfilling our part of the business, I can tell you that we have a recruitment plan that includes hundreds of people to be hired in Saudi in 2024.”

More than 50 percent of Enhance’s personal trainer roster in the Kingdom are Saudi nationals.

“They are by far some of our most successful trainers because the locals have the cultural understanding,” said Mounir. “There’s certainly a big level of expats that cater to the expat community that lives in Saudi, but also it caters to some of the Saudi nationals.”

The service in Saudi remains gender-to-gender.

“We only have male trainers servicing male clients, and female trainers servicing female clients,” said Mounir. “We see a lot of female trainers that are Saudi nationals. That is a huge portion of our current workforce. We see great discipline, we see a great work ethic, we see ambition, we see drive.”

Mounir says that Enhance also caters to gyms that want to hire their own personal trainers.

“What we do with those gyms is that we just license them the software that we build,” he said. “So, we have two segments for the business, working in parallel now. Our own lifestyle business where we hire the trainers, manage them, train them, deploy them, and optimize the business (is one). But we’re also working with other gyms who do not want to let go of that business, they want to manage it themselves, and then we make it easier for them and license them the software and they can run that business in a very efficient way.”

Mounir hopes that the awareness of the fitness industry — brought about in large part by Saudi Vision 2030 — will continue to rise in the coming months and years.

“We believe that what we do is the best prevention of illnesses and disease, and we believe that a workout is a very helpful service to humanity in general. We’re very proud of the mission,” he said. “And we have a great hope that this trend is only starting to go to its next phase. We have very large aspirations when it comes to the fitness industry.”

