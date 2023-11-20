You are here

  • Home
  • Former US first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter dead at 96

Former US first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter dead at 96

Former US first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter speaks during a news conference at The Carter Center, Nov. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/87z4q

Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Former US first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter dead at 96

Former US first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
  • “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said in the statement
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

WASHINGTON: Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died Sunday at 96 at the couple’s home in the southern state of Georgia, their nonprofit organization announced.
Carter was best known for her work post-White House, as she and her husband championed human rights, democracy and health issues around the world — all while maintaining a notably humble public image.
She had joined her husband in at-home hospice care on Friday after being diagnosed with dementia in May.
“Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving and women’s rights, passed away Sunday... at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96,” the Carter Center said in a statement.
“She died peacefully, with family by her side.”
“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said in the statement.
“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” the former Democratic president said.
Throughout Jimmy Carter’s long political career, his wife was at the heart of his campaigns. Once in the White House — from 1977 to 1981 — Rosalynn Carter stood out as a first lady intent on being involved in policy.
“She attended Cabinet meetings and major briefings, frequently represented the Chief Executive at ceremonial occasions and served as the president’s personal emissary to Latin American countries,” according to the White House website.
Other White House occupants shared tributes to the former first lady Sunday.
“Through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss — we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter,” President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement, pointing to the Carters’ “deep love” as the “definition of partnership.”
And fellow Democrats former president Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton said they were “deeply grateful” for Carter’s service, calling her “a compassionate and committed champion of human dignity.”
Rosalynn Carter was born in the small town of Plains on August 18, 1927, as the first of four children. At 13 her father died and she worked alongside her mother, who became a dressmaker to make ends meet.
She met Jimmy Carter in 1945 while she was in college and he was on leave from the US Naval Academy in Annapolis.
They married in 1946, and hold several longevity records in US politics: the longest-wed presidential couple and, for 99-year-old Jimmy Carter, the oldest living US president.
Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Melania Trump paid tribute to Carter’s legacy.
“When our family was in the White House, every so often, Rosalynn would join me for lunch, offering a few words of advice and always — always — a helping hand,” Obama said.
“We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country,” Trump said.
According to the Carter Center, the former first lady is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, after losing a grandson in 2015.
“Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary first lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right,” the Carters’ son Chip Carter said in the Center’s statement.
“She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”
The family announced in February this year that Jimmy Carter had entered hospice care in Plains — at the same modest house he and Rosalynn have lived in since the 1960s.
The one-term Democratic president has since surprised many by welcoming visitors, receiving news about the Carter Center’s humanitarian work and frequently enjoying ice cream, according to his family.

Topics: Rosalynn Carter Jimmy Carter US First Lady

Related

Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
Offbeat
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
Shabtai Shavit. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Offbeat
Shabtai Shavit, Israeli spymaster who led Mossad in 1990s, dies at 84

UK military band in Pakistan, covers popular song ‘Pasoori’ to widespread applause

UK military band in Pakistan, covers popular song ‘Pasoori’ to widespread applause
Updated 17 November 2023
Follow

UK military band in Pakistan, covers popular song ‘Pasoori’ to widespread applause

UK military band in Pakistan, covers popular song ‘Pasoori’ to widespread applause
  • Honourable Artillery Company band, oldest surviving regiment in British Army, is in Pakistan to perform at King Charles’ birthday parties
  • Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, with 410 million views on YouTube, is the most-watched Coke Studio music video of all time
Updated 17 November 2023
ABDUL WASEY NAIK

LAHORE: The Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) band, the oldest surviving regiment in the British Army, is currently visiting Pakistan and making waves for its rendition of the hit Coke Studio song Pasoori.

The British High Commission recently shared a video on social media of the HAC band playing the song, which was widely shared and applauded.

 

In an X post earlier this week, the band said it was “proud to be working in Pakistan, providing musical support to His Majesty The King’s Birthday Parties at The British High Commission.”

“The band will perform at engagements throughout the week & are taking the opportunity to rehearse for the next few days.”

 

 

 

Pasoori is a Punjabi and Urdu-language single by Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and debutant Shae Gill that was released on February 6, 2022 as the sixth song of season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan. It was the first Coke Studio song and the first Pakistani song to feature on Spotify's ‘Viral 50 - Global’ chart. It also featured in episode 4 of the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel as well as on the soundtrack of the off-Broadway production, Monsoon Wedding The Musical (2023) directed by Mira Nair.

In August 2022, Pasoori became the third song in Coke Studio's 14-year history to reach 300 million views on YouTube and on October 14, 2022, with 410 million views on YouTube, it became the most-watched Coke Studio music video of all time.

“Pasoori has quickly become the identity of Pakistan's music. This was among the songs played at various stadiums in India during the World Cup to cheer for the Pakistan team, and a lot of Indian fans told me how they loved this song,” Pakistani sports journalist Faizan Lakhani wrote on X, resharing the HAC band version of the song.

 

 

 

“Can't stop listening to this on repeat!” the British High Commission’s communications director Pav Dhande said.

 

 

 

Topics: Pakistan Pasoori Coke Studio Honourable Artillery Company

Qatar’s students plant olive trees in solidarity with Palestine 

Qatar’s students plant olive trees in solidarity with Palestine 
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Qatar’s students plant olive trees in solidarity with Palestine 

Qatar’s students plant olive trees in solidarity with Palestine 
  • Initiative emphasized importance of student opinions and the development of self-awareness, self-expression
Updated 14 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Students across 10 schools in Qatar gathered to plant 50 olive trees in solidarity with Palestine, Qatar Living reported. 

The olive tree holds significant symbolic value for many Palestinians, representing both their national identity and a deep-rooted connection to their land. The destruction of olive trees is a recurring feature of Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

The initiative took place in the Gaza Garden within Education City and was led by Rola El-Annan, a teacher at Qatar Academy in Doha

“Our goal is to inspire students through diverse learning activities to reconsider and re-evaluate the perspectives, beliefs, values, definitions, and emotions that have shaped our past experiences and brought us to where we are today,” El-Annan told Qatar Living. 

She emphasized the importance of student opinions and the development of self-awareness and self-expression.

The teacher continued: “Our students have displayed various emotions in response to the situation in Palestine, openly sharing their feelings and inquiring about what is happening. We are committed to providing them with support during this time, and this initiative is one of the ways we do so.”

The initiative served to educate students on sustainability, with the olive tree being chosen for its eco-friendly and sustainable qualities. “It provides fruit, oil, and timber. Its wood has a low carbon footprint, and its products are environmentally friendly,” El-Annan added.

Ibrahim Ali Bojssoum, a 10-year-old student at Tariq Bin Ziad School, said: “We have expressed our support for Palestinian people by planting olive trees here in Qatar. It made us feel like active participants, sparking our curiosity to explore and learn more, because this cause is relevant to all of us.

“I’m happy that our school is teaching us about the situation in Palestine. I am happy to be part of this project — I know that planting these trees will become an important memory for me.

“And we didn’t just learn about Palestine,” he added. “We went on an educational adventure. We learned how to take care of the land, about farming, and different aspects of sustainability. It showed us that everything is connected, and we can make the world a better place.”

Kenan Nizar Muhammad, an 11-year-old student at Qatar Academy Al-Kho said: “When I was younger, my grandparents used to plant olive trees in Palestine and would tell me about them. So, having these trees here in Qatar makes me feel closer to my home.

“I really like the idea of planting an olive tree with my schoolmates and learning about what’s happening in Palestine. It makes me happy to see them care, understand why supporting Palestine is important, and their empathy towards me as a Palestinian — they understand how I am feeling.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza Qatar

Related

Kuwaiti schoolchildren demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians
Middle-East
Kuwaiti schoolchildren demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians
Supporters of Palestine show solidarity by marching in the metaverse
Media
Supporters of Palestine show solidarity by marching in the metaverse

New Zealand vote for Bird of the Century marred by ‘American interference’

New Zealand vote for Bird of the Century marred by ‘American interference’
Updated 14 November 2023
AP
Follow

New Zealand vote for Bird of the Century marred by ‘American interference’

New Zealand vote for Bird of the Century marred by ‘American interference’
  • US comedian John Oliver goes all-out in a humorous campaign for his favored bird, the puteketeke
  • ‘After all, this is what democracy is all about, America interfering in foreign elections’
Updated 14 November 2023
AP

WELLINGTON: Vote checkers in New Zealand have been so overwhelmed by foreign interference that they’ve been forced to delay announcing a winner.
The contest is to choose the nation’s favorite bird and the interference is from comedian John Oliver.
Usually billed Bird of the Year, the annual event by conservation group Forest and Bird is held to raise awareness about the plight of the nation’s native birds, some of which have been driven to extinction. This year, the contest was named Bird of the Century to mark the group’s centennial.
Oliver discovered a loophole in the rules, which allowed anybody with a valid email address to cast a vote. So he went all-out in a humorous campaign for his favored bird, the puteketeke, a water bird, on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”
Oliver had a billboard erected for “The Lord of the Wings” in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. He also put up billboards in Paris, Tokyo, London, and Mumbai, India. He had a plane with a banner fly over Ipanema Beach in Brazil. And he wore an oversized bird costume on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”
“After all, this is what democracy is all about,” Oliver said on his show. “America interfering in foreign elections.”
Forest and Bird said vote checkers had been forced to take an extra two days to verify the hundreds of thousands of votes that had poured in by Sunday’s deadline. They now plan to announce a winner on Wednesday.
“It’s been pretty crazy, in the best possible way,” Chief Executive Nicola Toki told The Associated Press.
New Zealand is unusual in that birds developed as the dominant animals before humans arrived.
“If you think about the wildlife in New Zealand, we don’t have lions and tigers and bears,” Toki said. Despite nearly nine of every ten New Zealanders now living in towns or cities, she added, many retain a deep love of nature.
“We have this intangible and extraordinarily powerful connection to our wildlife and our birds,” Toki said.
The contest has survived previous controversies. Election scrutineers in 2020 discovered about 1,500 fraudulent votes for the little spotted kiwi. And two years ago, the contest was won by a bat, which was allowed because it was considered part of the bird family by Indigenous Māori.
Toki said that when the contest began in 2005, they had a total of 865 votes, which they considered a great success. That grew to a record 56,000 votes two years ago, she said, a number that was surpassed this year within a couple of hours of Oliver launching his campaign.
Toki said Oliver contacted the group earlier this year asking if he could champion a bird. They had told him to go for it, not realizing what was to come.
“I was cry laughing,” Toki said when she watched Oliver’s segment.
Oliver described puteketeke, which number less than 1,000 in New Zealand and are also known as the Australasian crested grebe, as “weird, puking birds with colorful mullets.”
“They have a mating dance where they both grab a clump of wet grass and chest bump each other before standing around unsure of what to do next,” Oliver said on his show, adding that he’d never identified more with anything in his life.
Some in New Zealand have pushed back against Oliver’s campaign. One group put up billboards reading: “Dear John, don’t disrupt the pecking order,” while others urged people to vote for the national bird, the kiwi. Oliver responded by saying the kiwi looked like “a rat carrying a toothpick.”
“For the record, all of your birds are great, and it would be an honor to lose to any of them when the results are announced on Wednesday,” Oliver said on his show. “The reason it is so easy for me to say that is that we aren’t going to lose, are we? We are going to win, and we are going to win by a lot.”

Topics: New Zealand John Oliver

Related

HBO website and comedian John Oliver censored in China
Media
HBO website and comedian John Oliver censored in China
Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  
Lifestyle
Hollywood celebrities, musicians speak out on Gaza  

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP
Follow

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s

1962 Ferrari auctioned for $51.7 million in New York: Sotheby’s
  • Bright red roadster had been the property of an American collector for the past 38 years
Updated 14 November 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: A 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sports car sold for $51.7 million in New York on Monday, making it the second most expensive car ever sold at auction, Sotheby’s said.
The bright red roadster had been the property of an American collector for the past 38 years, and its auction price was surpassed only by that of a Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that went for 135 million euros in 2022, the auction house said. That would be $144 million at today’s exchange rate.
The 250 GTO went on sale Monday evening after a few minutes of bidding in the auction room, but at a price lower than the more than $60 million expected by RM Sotheby’s, the luxury car subsidiary of the auction house.
Sotheby’s did not identify the winning bidder.
Dating from 1962, the legendary Scuderia sports car — chassis 3765, four-liter engine developing 390 horsepower — had finished second in a race of 1,000 kilometers on the German Nurburgring circuit, as well as in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the team had to withdraw due to engine failure, according to RM Sotheby’s.
After several years of competition on the Italian mainland and in Sicily, the car was sold and exported to the US in the late 1960s.
Restored and modified, the 250 GTO changed American owners several times before ending up in the hands of an Ohio “dedicated collector” in 1985, who sold it on Monday.
“This stunning GTO offers its next caretaker further touring and vintage racing enjoyment, or display at major concours d’elegance and marque gatherings worldwide,” Sotheby’s said.
The Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe that fetched 135 million euros in 2022 was one of only two examples of the sport car. It sold at a confidential auction at the German manufacturer’s museum in Stuttgart and was the most expensive car ever sold worldwide, whether at auction or privately, a RM Sotheby’s spokesman said.
This week, New York auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s conclude their autumn season of art sales, which have not been affected by hard times and have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars since November 7.
Christie’s, which on Thursday sold Claude Monet’s “Le bassin aux nymphéas” (“Water Lily Pond“) for $74 million and three paintings by Paul Cezanne for $53 million, reported a total of $864 million by late Monday.
Competitor Sotheby’s, which closes its New York sales on Thursday, sold Pablo Picasso’s “Femme à la montre” (“Woman with a Watch“) on Wednesday for $139 million, the second-highest amount ever achieved for the Spanish master, who died 50 years ago.
Sotheby’s followed that sale on Monday with a Cezanne — “Peupliers au bord de l’Epte, temps couvert” (“Poplars on the banks of the Epte, overcast“) — to an Asian collector for $30.7 million.
An 1892 Monet, “Le Moulin de Limetz” (“The Mill at Limetz), in the same American family for 130 years, sold for $25.6 million.
And finally, American painter Mark Rothko broke his record for works on paper: “Untitled” was bought by an anonymous bidder in the room for $23.8 million.
The market is driven by China and Asia and shows no signs of slowing down, according to Sotheby’s, despite a tense international context.
“Whatever happens in the financial markets, a car of this caliber is a collector’s item, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Michael Caimano of RM Sotheby’s said before the car sale, comparing the Ferrari to a work of art that “can be touched, felt and heard.”

Topics: Ferrari Sotheby’s

Related

Rare Ferrari and Porsche for sale at auction
Motoring
Rare Ferrari and Porsche for sale at auction
World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
Business & Economy
World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies

Three Indian cities among world’s 10 most polluted after Diwali

Three Indian cities among world’s 10 most polluted after Diwali
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Three Indian cities among world’s 10 most polluted after Diwali

Three Indian cities among world’s 10 most polluted after Diwali
Updated 13 November 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Two Indian cities joined New Delhi to be among the world’s worst 10 for pollution on Monday morning, with smoke heavy in the air a day after revelers let loose with firecrackers for Diwali — the annual Hindu festival of light.
The capital New Delhi took, as it often does, the top spot. It had an air quality index (AQI) figure of 420, putting it the ‘hazardous’ category, according to Swiss group IQAir.
But it was also joined in the top 10 by Kolkata in India’s east, which came in fourth with an AQI of 196, while the financial capital of Mumbai was eighth with an AQI of 163.
An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.
A thick layer of smog had begun to circulate in New Delhi from Sunday night, sending its AQI to an alarming 680 a little after midnight.
Every year authorities impose bans on firecrackers in the capital, but only rarely do those bans appear to be enforced.
Air quality in India deteriorates every year ahead of winter, when cold air traps pollutants from vehicles, industry, construction dust and agricultural waste burning.
New Delhi’s authorities postponed an earlier decision to restrict use of vehicles after a brief spell of rain on Friday brought some respite from a week-long exposure to toxic air.
The local government plans to review the decision after Diwali.

Topics: Diwali India Pollution

Related

Special Air in Indian capital turns toxic after Diwali fireworks video
World
Air in Indian capital turns toxic after Diwali fireworks
Delhi fights hazardous pollution after Diwali party
World
Delhi fights hazardous pollution after Diwali party

Latest updates

US appeals court to hear arguments on whether to reinstate gag order against Donald Trump
US appeals court to hear arguments on whether to reinstate gag order against Donald Trump
Novak Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals triumph
Novak Djokovic has ‘highest ambitions’ after record ATP Finals triumph
32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan
32 killed in an attack in disputed Abyei region in Sudan
Philippine quake death toll rises
Philippine quake death toll rises
Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel
Rescuers drill to send more food to trapped workers in Indian tunnel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.