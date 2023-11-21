You are here

  • Home
  • Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO

Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO

Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP)
Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ewwr

Updated 8 sec ago
AP
Follow

Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO

Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
  • Hundreds of OpenAI employees, including other top executives, threatened to join them at Microsoft in an open letter addressed to OpenAI’s four-member board that called for the board’s resignation and Altman’s return
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
Follow

CALIFORNIA: The company that created ChatGPT was thrown into turmoil Monday after Microsoft hired its ousted CEO and many more employees threatened to follow him in a conflict that centered in part on the safest way to build artificial intelligence.
The developments followed a weekend of drama that shocked the AI field and fueled speculation about the future of OpenAI, which named a new chief executive on Friday and then replaced her on Sunday. The newest CEO vowed to investigate the firing of co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, who’s been instrumental in OpenAI’s transformation from a nonprofit research laboratory into a world-renowned commercial startup that inaugurated the era of generative artificial intelligence.
Microsoft, which has been a close partner of the company and invested billions of dollars in it, announced that Altman and OpenAI’s former president, Greg Brockman, would lead its new advanced AI research team. Brockman, also an OpenAI co-founder, quit in protest after Altman was fired.
Hundreds of OpenAI employees, including other top executives, threatened to join them at Microsoft in an open letter addressed to OpenAI’s four-member board that called for the board’s resignation and Altman’s return.
“If the architects and vision and brains behind these products have now left, the company will be a shell of what it once was,” said Sarah Kreps, director of Cornell University’s Tech Policy Institute. “All of that brain trust going to Microsoft will then mean that these impressive tools will be coming out of Microsoft. It will be hard to see OpenAI continue to thrive as a company.”
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was “extremely excited” to bring on the pair and looked “forward to getting to know” the new management team at OpenAI.
Altman later said on X that his top priority with Nadella is to ensure that OpenAI “continues to thrive” and that it is committed to “fully providing continuity of operations to our partners and customers.”
OpenAI said Friday that Altman was pushed out after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board of directors, which had lost confidence in his ability to lead the company.
In an X post Monday, OpenAI’s new interim chief executive, Emmett Shear, said he would hire an independent investigator to look into Altman’s ouster and write a report within 30 days.
“It’s clear that the process and communications around Sam’s removal” were handled “very badly,” wrote Shear, who co-founded Twitch, an Amazon-owned livestreaming service popular with video gamers.
He said he also plans in the next month to “reform the management and leadership team in light of recent departures into an effective force” and speak with employees, investors and customers.
After that, Shear said he would “drive changes in the organization,” including “significant governance changes if necessary.”
Originally started as a nonprofit, and still governed as one, OpenAI’s stated mission is to safely build AI that is “generally smarter than humans.” Debates have swirled around that goal and whether it conflicts with the company’s increasing commercial success.
The reason behind the board removing Altman was not a “specific disagreement on safety,” Shear said.
OpenAI last week declined to answer questions about Altman’s alleged lack of candor. The company’s statement said his behavior was hindering the board’s ability to exercise its responsibilities.
A key driver of the shakeup, OpenAI’s co-founder, chief scientist and board member Ilya Sutskever, expressed regrets for his participation in the ouster.
“I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company,” he said Monday on X.
The open letter began circulating Monday. According to a copy obtained by The Associated Press, the number of signatures amounted to a majority of the company’s 770 employees. The AP was not able to independently confirm that all of the signatures were from OpenAI employees.
“Everyone at @OpenAI is united,” one of the signatories, research scientist Noam Brown, said on X. “This is not a civil war. Unless Sam and Greg are brought back, there will be no OpenAI left to govern.”
The letter alleged that after Altman’s firing, the company’s remaining executive team had recommended the board resign and be replaced with a “qualified board” that could stabilize the company. But the board resisted and said allowing OpenAI to be destroyed would be consistent with its safety-focused mission, according to the letter.
A company spokesperson confirmed that the board received the letter.
Microsoft declined to comment on the letter.
After Altman was pushed out, he stirred speculation about coming back into the fold in a series of tweets. He posted a selfie with an OpenAI guest pass Sunday, saying this is “first and last time i ever wear one of these.”
Hours earlier, he tweeted, “i love the openai team so much,” which drew heart replies from Brockman and Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer who was initially named as interim CEO.
It’s not clear what transpired between the announcement of Murati’s interim role Friday and Shear’s hiring, though she was among several employees Monday who tweeted, “OpenAI is nothing without its people.” Altman replied to many with heart emojis.
The board consists of Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology. None could be reached for comment. The board, because of its nonprofit structure, differs from most startup boards that are typically led by investors.
Altman helped catapult ChatGPT to global fame based on its ability to respond to questions and produce human-like passages of text in a seemingly natural way.
In the past year, he has become Silicon Valley’s most in-demand voice on the promise and potential dangers of artificial intelligence.
Earlier this year, he went on a world tour to meet with government officials, drawing big crowds at public events as he discussed the risks of AI and attempts to regulate the emerging technology.
But as money poured into OpenAI this year, helping to advance its development of more capable AI, it also brought more conflict around whether that fast pace of commercialization fit with the startup’s founding vision, said Kreps, the Cornell University professor. But rather than slow that pace, Altman’s ouster may simply shift it out of OpenAI.
Altman “really has a walk-on-water aura, and I think a lot of it is well deserved,” Kreps said. “He’s the one who has attracted the investment, and he’ll do that wherever it is.”
Microsoft’s shares rose nearly 2 percent before the opening bell and were nearing an all-time high Monday.
The AP and OpenAI have a licensing and technology agreement allowing OpenAI access to part of the AP’s text archives.
 

 

Topics: ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) Microsoft

Related

Google’s Bard AI adds fact-checking, other features in bid to gain ground on rival ChatGPT
Media
Google’s Bard AI adds fact-checking, other features in bid to gain ground on rival ChatGPT
OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS
Media
OpenAI to introduce ChatGPT app for iOS

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
  • Borrell has insisted Israel should not occupy Gaza after the current conflict ends and that control of the territory should be handed over to the Palestinian Authority
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be the best way of ensuring Israel’s security.
Borrell held a video meeting with foreign ministers from the EU’s 27 countries after touring the Middle East for talks on Israel’s war with Hamas.
The EU’s top diplomat said that he had drawn “a fundamental political conclusion” from his discussions across the region.
“I think that the best guarantee for Israel’s security is the creation of a Palestinian state,” Borrell said in a written summary of the EU meeting.
Borrell has insisted Israel should not occupy Gaza after the current conflict ends and that control of the territory should be handed over to the Palestinian Authority.
“Despite the huge challenges, we have to advance our reflections on the stabilization of Gaza and the future Palestinian state,” he said.
In the short-term, Borrell said, after visiting a string of Arab states, that there was a “sense of urgency” over the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“The UN Security Council resolution calling for immediate humanitarian pauses is a big step forward, but we must ensure its rapid implementation,” the EU official said.
Another major fear was the possibility of the conflict further enflaming volatile situation in the West Bank and dragging in other actors in the Middle East.
“In light of increased extremists and settlers’ violence against Palestinians there is a real risk that the situation could escalate,” Borrell said.
“Reports of a ship hijacked by the Houthis are another worrying signal of a risk of the regional spill over.”

Topics: War on Gaza Josep Borrell Palestinian state Israel

Related

Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues
Middle-East
Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues
Israel minister urges ‘voluntary resettlement’ of Gazans
Middle-East
Israel minister urges ‘voluntary resettlement’ of Gazans

Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 

Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 
Updated 20 November 2023
ELLIE ABEN 
Follow

Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 

Philippines in talks with neighbors to craft code on South China Sea 
  • Philippines, China have been locked in territorial dispute over resource-rich waterway 
  • Tensions between the two have grown in the past year, following a series of confrontations   
Updated 20 November 2023
ELLIE ABEN 

 

MANILA: The Philippines has started negotiating for a separate code of conduct regarding the South China Sea with neighboring countries like Vietnam and Malaysia, its president said on Monday, citing slow progress toward striking a broader regional pact with China.

The Philippines and China have been locked in an ongoing territorial dispute in the resource-rich South China Sea, where other nations also have claims.  

Tensions have been growing in the past year, with Manila and Beijing accusing each other over multiple incidents in the strategic waterway, including a collision between Chinese vessels and a Philippine Coast Guard ship last month.  

Speaking at a livestreamed event in Hawaii, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the situation has become “more dire.” 

The president said: “The increasing tensions in the South China Sea require that we partner with our allies and our friends around the world, so as to be able to come to some kind of a solution and to maintain the peace. 

“We are now in the midst of negotiating our own code of conduct … because we are still waiting for the code of conduct between China and ASEAN, and the progress has been rather slow unfortunately,” he added, referring to efforts by the regional grouping of Southeast Asian nations.  

“We have taken the initiative to approach those other countries around us and with whom we have existing territorial conflict — Vietnam being one, Malaysia being another — to make our own code of code of conduct, and hopefully this will grow further and extend into the other ASEAN countries.” 

ASEAN and China agreed on guidelines to accelerate negotiations for a code of conduct in the South China Sea only in July this year, as discussions have languished for years.  

Marcos’ statement followed his meeting on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco, where the two leaders discussed ways to reduce tensions in the South China Sea.  

Don McLain Gill, an international studies lecturer at De La Salle University in Manila, said Southeast Asian countries have historically been more flexible “to compromise and negotiations between themselves.”  

He told Arab News: “As key Southeast Asian states, they are also concerned about losing the legitimacy of ASEAN if infighting between the bloc continues to exacerbate.” 

Negotiations between Southeast Asian states are therefore likely to be “prioritized and respected,” he added.  

“This is in contrast to negotiations with China, which has been illustrating its expansionist interests in the South China Sea since 2008. China has now militarized the disputed maritime territory to its favor. Therefore, with China being at a clear advantage, it would be difficult to expect equitable and sustainable negotiations from Beijing.” 

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Update Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggressive behavior’ in South China Sea video
World
Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggressive behavior’ in South China Sea
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea – president
World
Philippines looking into ramming incident in South China Sea – president

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call

Xi, Macron discuss Gaza war in phone call
  • Chinese, French leaders ‘believe the top priority is to avoid further deterioration of the situation’
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Israel-Hamas war in a phone call on Monday, agreeing “to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis,” Beijing’s state media reported.

“The two heads of state exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and both believe that the top priority is to avoid further deterioration of the situation between Palestine and Israel, especially to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The phone call comes days ahead of a visit to China by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and as a delegation of top diplomats from the Palestinian Authority, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan meet in Beijing for talks aimed at a “de-escalation” of the conflict in Gaza.

According to CCTV, Xi and Macron agreed to “maintain communication on international and regional issues of common concern and contribute to maintaining world peace and stability.”

“The ‘two-state solution’ is the fundamental way to solve the recurrent conflict between Palestine and Israel,” the state broadcaster added.

Macron visited China in April for a three-day state visit, during which he was hosted by Xi in the capital Beijing and met students in the southern city of Guangzhou.

Earlier on Sunday, Macron’s office announced that France was preparing to send a helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza.

The office said that the president told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu there were “too many civilian losses” in Gaza.

Macron reminded Netanyahu of the “absolute necessity to distinguish terrorists from the population” and “the importance of achieving an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire.”

Macron also condemned violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank in a conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the French presidency said.

The French leader told Netanyahu about his “great concern over the escalation in violence against Palestinian civilians” in the West Bank and called for calm.

Macron also told Abbas of “the need for the Palestinian Authority and all countries in the region to unequivocally and with the greatest firmness condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7.”

Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 200 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Premature Gaza babies evacuated to Egypt as Israeli tanks encircle second hospital video
Middle-East
Premature Gaza babies evacuated to Egypt as Israeli tanks encircle second hospital
Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London
Business & Economy
Gaza war looms large at Arab-British Economic Summit in London

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms France’s ‘unwavering’ position on the Israel-Hamas war

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms France’s ‘unwavering’ position on the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 20 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms France’s ‘unwavering’ position on the Israel-Hamas war

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirms France’s ‘unwavering’ position on the Israel-Hamas war
  • “There will never be security for Israel unless there is a political outlet for Palestinian action,” Macron stated
Updated 20 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France’s support for a two-state solution supporting the “legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people” and “Israel’s right to live in peace” during a press conference in Bern.

During his state visit to Switzerland, Macron was questioned by a journalist on growing concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as France’s position on the situation at Al-Shifa hospital and antisemitism in France.

“There will never be security for Israel unless there is a political outlet for Palestinian action,” Macron stated.

“This is the position which France has always defended, the position that President (Francois) Mitterrand defended at the Knesset in 1982, and the position I have defended in recent years, including when others sometimes changed their position, changed the capital that they recognized for Israel or abandoned the two-state solution. We have never given in to such calls, never.

“I believe that our response is complete, in line with France’s tradition, and is a universalist and humanist position, seeking to defend the stability, security, and a certain way of life in the Middle East region, and which preserves the unity of our country,” he added.

In response to the journalist’s phrasing of the question, the French president called for a balanced position in the conflict.

“France’s position is clear. It is clear because it is rooted in our history, the French tradition of our historical commitment to Israel and to never compromise on Israel’s right to live in peace and security in the region.

“France has also always supported the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and will continue to work towards a two-state solution,” Macron added.

When questioned about France’s stance on the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital, Macron stated: “We condemn all bombardment of civilians in the strongest terms, and particularly civilian infrastructure that must be protected under international law and humanitarian law. Not only buildings but also the people caring for patients there.

“I should recall that dozens of humanitarian personnel have been killed since the beginning of the bombardment, including international civil servants. That is another reason this position is totally legitimate,” Macron said.

According to AFP, hundreds of people fled on foot Saturday after the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of Gaza’s main hospital where more than 2,000 patients, medics, and displaced people were trapped.

On Sunday the Palestinian Red Crescent evacuated 31 premature babies from Al-Shifa Hospital.

Macron said: “We utterly condemn Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel. We fully recognize Israel’s right to defend itself and combat terrorism.

“France does not have double standards. I have also repeated that many times and can say it again today,” he stressed.

“It was because of this that when I traveled to the region, we proposed a peace and security initiative for everyone. Since then, we have had a very clear and comprehensive initiative.”

Macron listed the pillars of the peace and security initiative which include combatting terrorism, supporting humanitarian efforts, and the resumption of political work towards a solution.

“Fighting the financing of Hamas, fighting the financing of neighboring terrorist groups, structuring regional and international work against terrorist groups which can threaten the security of Israel and consequently our own security in the region. And doing so on the basis of existing coalitions”

The second pillar is the humanitarian efforts affirmed by the humanitarian conference on Nov. 9 in Paris, “which brought together many countries and raised &euro;1 billion ($1.093 billion) for the UN agency UNRWA on the ground — some &euro;1.2 million in needs were identified, leading to a call for a humanitarian truce which was to lead to a ceasefire which we supported,” Macron said.

The French president laid out the third pillar of the peace and security initiative, stating: “We want this political work to resume immediately because this is the only way to provide an outlet for the Palestinian issue and which, in a way, will prevent too many citizens from neighboring countries, who support the Palestinian issue, from thinking that since there is no political solution, violence could gain some legitimacy.”

Macron stressed: “Violence has never held any legitimacy, and political channels exist. That is France’s position. It is the same as always. It is true that depending on each situation and audience, the emphasis is placed on different points.”

The French president said that, at his request, the French minister for the Armed Forces is visiting the region, following the visit by the minister for Europe and foreign affairs.

“In light of the crisis, it is important to remain in contact with all governments in the region, to explain our position to them, enhance cooperation and provide them with concrete assistance in all areas.”

Macron said France’s priority today is “to join the call to free all hostages, but naturally, French or binational hostages in particular who are currently being held by Hamas.

“Their release must be unconditional,” he added.

Macron explained that the topic is currently under discussion, which has led to further exchanges with members of the government and the Israeli president, as well as with the emir of Qatar and several other regional leaders.

The president extended his gratitude to “all friendly nations which are assisting with these negotiations, particularly Qatar.”

Macron said that France is “working tirelessly to free our hostages so that they can return to their loved ones.”

During the press conference, the French president was asked about the rise in antisemitic acts in France and his decision to not take part in the march against antisemitism on Nov. 13.

“It is not the role of a president to attend a march,” he said, adding: “The last time one of my predecessors attended a march, it was the day after a terrorist attack, alongside 2 million people and dozens of heads of state and government in the streets of Paris.”

Macron stated that he welcomed the march, however, and supported its call.

“My role is to work to help obtain the release of our hostages, which I have done by calling political leaders who are helping me to do so in Israel and in Qatar, and my role is to continue preserving the unity of the country at this time, and never to foster division.”

Macron reaffirmed France’s position, which was announced on television on Oct. 12 following a rise in the number of antisemitic acts in France after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and subsequent Israeli military activity. He said antisemitism was a forerunner of other forms of hate, and stressed the need for unity to prevent any spillover of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Topics: War on Gaza Emmanuel Macron Israel-Hamas war Palestine

Related

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
Middle-East
Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza
France’s Macron urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza
World
France’s Macron urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza

India’s most populous state bans some Halal-certified products

India’s most populous state bans some Halal-certified products
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

India’s most populous state bans some Halal-certified products

India’s most populous state bans some Halal-certified products
  • Dairy, garments, medicines, bakery, sugar, edible oil and other products labelled ‘Halal-certified’ to be banned from distribution and sale
  • Uttar Pradesh, ruled by Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is India’s largest state
Updated 20 November 2023
Reuters

LUCKNOW: Authorities in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh have banned the distribution and sale of Halal-certified products, including dairy, garments and medicines saying it was illegal.

Bakery products, sugar, edible oil and other products which were labelled as ‘Halal-certified’ by the companies manufacturing them would be banned from distribution and sale, a state government notification said on Saturday.

“Halal certification of food products is a parallel system which creates confusion regarding the quality of food items,” the notification said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the country’s apex body in charge of determining standards for most food products sold in the country and determines the standards food products should meet, the notification said.

Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by firebrand Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, is India’s largest and most populous state.

Both Adityanath and his government have been accused by critics of having a divisive agenda against the state’s sizeable Muslim population, which they have consistently denied.

“Religion should not be brought into food. There were many items such as garments, sugar, etc which were being branded as Halal, which is against the law,” state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told Reuters on Monday.

Latest updates

Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
Company that created ChatGPT is thrown into turmoil after Microsoft hires its ousted CEO
Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum gathers world leaders to asses progress on climate action
COP28 Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum gathers world leaders to asses progress on climate action
Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues
Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues
Saudi Tour cycling event rebranded as AlUla Tour for 2024 return
Saudi Tour cycling event rebranded as AlUla Tour for 2024 return

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.