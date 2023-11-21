You are here

  Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'bamboozled' by science, COVID-19 inquiry told

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'bamboozled' by science, COVID-19 inquiry told

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘bamboozled’ by science, COVID-19 inquiry told
Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister, struggled to come to grips with much of the science during the coronavirus pandemi. (AP)
This grab from the UK COVID-19 Inquiry Live Stream shows former chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance giving evidence at Dorland House in London, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP)
This grab from the UK COVID-19 Inquiry Live Stream shows former chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance giving evidence at Dorland House in London, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP)
AP
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘bamboozled’ by science, COVID-19 inquiry told

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘bamboozled’ by science, COVID-19 inquiry told
  • The UK has one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls in Europe, with the virus recorded as a cause of death for more than 232,000 people
AP
LONDON: Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister, struggled to come to grips with much of the science during the coronavirus pandemic, his chief scientific adviser said Monday.
In keenly awaited testimony to the country’s public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic, Patrick Vallance said he and others faced repeated problems getting Johnson to understand the science and that he changed his mind on numerous occasions.
“I think I’m right in saying that the prime minister gave up science at 15,” he said. “I think he’d be the first to admit it wasn’t his forte and that he struggled with the concepts and we did need to repeat them — often.”
Extracts from Vallace’s mostly contemporaneous diary of the time were relayed to the inquiry. In them, he wrote that Johnson was often “bamboozled” by the graphs and data and that watching him “get his head round stats is awful.”
During the pandemic, Vallance was a highly visible presence in the UK He and the chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, regularly flanked Johnson at the daily COVID-19 press briefings given from the prime minister’s offices on Downing Street.
Vallance, who stepped down from his role as the British government’s chief scientific adviser earlier this year, said Johnson’s struggles were not unique and that many leaders had problems in understanding the scientific evidence and advice, especially in the first stages of the pandemic in early 2020.
He recalled a meeting of European scientific advisers where one country leader was said to have problems with exponential curves and “the telephone call burst into laughter, because it was true in every country.”
Johnson was hospitalized with the virus in April 2020 less than two weeks after he put the country into lockdown for the first time. Vallance conceded the prime minister was “unable to concentrate” on things when he was really unwell but that after his recuperation “there was no obvious change between him and what he was like beforehand.”
The UK has one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls in Europe, with the virus recorded as a cause of death for more than 232,000 people.
Johnson, who was forced to step down as prime minister in September 2022 following revelations of lockdown rule-breaking parties at his Downing Street residence during the pandemic, is due to address the inquiry before Christmas.
The probe, led by retired Judge Heather Hallett, is expected to take three years to complete, though interim assessments are set to be published. Johnson agreed in late 2021 to hold a public inquiry after heavy pressure from bereaved families, who have hit out at the evidence emerging about his actions.
The inquiry is divided into four so-called modules, with the current phase focusing on political decision-making around major developments, such as the timing of lockdowns. The first stage, which concluded in July, looked at the country’s preparedness for the pandemic.
The inquiry is set to hear from current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was Johnson’s Treasury chief at the time and as such had a particular focus on the economic impacts of Britain’s lockdowns.
When he does appear at the inquiry, Sunak is likely to face questioning about his “Eat Out to Help Out” initiative, which sought to encourage nervous customers back to restaurants in August 2020 as the first set of lockdown restrictions were being eased and before subsequent lockdowns were enacted.
Vallance said scientists weren’t aware of the restaurant program until it was announced and that the messaging around it ran “opposite” to the need to limit mixing between households.
“I think it would have been very obvious to anyone that this inevitably would cause an increase in transmission risk,” Vallance said.
Soon after, positive cases started rising and the government came under huge pressure to institute a second national lockdown, something Johnson eventually announced at the end of October 2020.
The inquiry was shown a diary entry Vallance wrote before that lockdown and which referred to Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s chief political adviser at the time, saying that Sunak “thinks just let people die and that’s OK.”
When asked about the diary entry, the prime minister’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Sunak would “set out his position” when he gives evidence to the inquiry.
“I’m sure the public will understand the importance of listening to all the evidence of the inquiry before coming to a conclusion,” Blain said.
 

 

Topics: Boris Johnson COVID-19 Coronavirus UK

UN peacekeepers no ‘magic wand’ for crises, their chief says

UN peacekeepers no ‘magic wand’ for crises, their chief says
AFP
UN peacekeepers no ‘magic wand’ for crises, their chief says

UN peacekeepers no ‘magic wand’ for crises, their chief says
  • According to Lacroix, countries where UN peacekeepers operate face “the weaponization of fake news and disinformation”
  • The 15-member UN Security Council authorizes the Blue Helmets in “supporting political processes” that lead to sustainable peace, Lacroix said
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The presence of United Nations peacekeepers, whose shortcomings can frustrate local populations, is not a “magic wand” for conflict zones, said their leader Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who supports an expanded tool kit to protect civilians in increasingly complex territory.
From Lebanon to the Democratic Republican of Congo (DRC), from South Sudan to the Western Sahara, some 90,000 so-called Blue Helmets serve under the UN flag, engaged in 12 separate operations.
These missions do not always meet with unanimous approval on the ground, as in Mali, where UN peacekeepers have been forced by the government to leave, or in the DRC where some inhabitants have expressed hostility.
Yet the peacekeepers protect “hundreds of thousands of civilians” daily, Lacroix, the UN under-secretary-general for peace operations, told AFP in an interview.
Sometimes such protection mandates “raise expectations that we cannot meet, because of the capacities that we have, because of the budget that we have, because of the terrain and the logistical constraint,” he acknowledged.
“It raises frustrations from those who are not protected,” and such resentments are manipulated “by those who would prefer the continuation of chaos.”
According to Lacroix, countries where UN peacekeepers operate face “the weaponization of fake news and disinformation.”
Would conditions be better there if such missions were absent? “In most cases, it would probably be much worse,” he said.
But “it doesn’t mean that peacekeeping operations are the magic wand, or the universal response to every kind of crisis.”
The 15-member UN Security Council authorizes the Blue Helmets in “supporting political processes” that lead to sustainable peace, Lacroix said.
But today “we have a more divided Security Council,” with members that “don’t put their weight behind the political processes” associated with UN peacekeeping, he added.
Lacroix hopes a December 5-6 ministerial meeting in Ghana will prompt a recommitment by members toward the global body’s peacekeeping missions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has already urged reconsideration of the future of such operations, particularly where there is no peace to keep.
Blue Helmets can protect civilians when a cease-fire is already in place. “UN peacekeepers do not do peace enforcement,” Lacroix said.
They are not counter-terrorist units, or anti-gang forces.
Yet they are deployed in environments that are “becoming more dangerous,” he said, where “non-state actors, armed groups, private security companies,” crime syndicates and people involved in terrorism have little interest in creating peace.
The idea then of making room for complementary but non-UN missions is gaining ground.
The international community and multilateral system “need a more diverse set of tools” and responses to address widening challenges, Lacroix stressed.
“New forms of peacekeeping operations to better address the drivers of conflict such as the impact of climate change or transnational criminal activities, peace enforcement operations conducted by the AU (African Union) or other regional (or) sub-regional organization, we need all of that,” he said.
Could such forces serve as models in Gaza, after the Israel-Hamas war?
The jury is out.
“I think there are millions of scenarios that one can imagine” for a security mission in the ravaged Palestinian territory, Lacroix said. “But it’s very hypothetical up to now.”
However missions look in the future, their immediate challenge is finding funding, and volunteers.
After a year of equivocation, the Security Council last month finally approved deployment of a multinational force, led by Kenya, to help restore security in crime-plagued Haiti. Nairobi pledged 1,000 police but wants other members to help cover the cost.
 

 

Topics: UN peacekeepers United Nations

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week
AP
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week

Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia’s Aceh region in one week
  • Most of the refugees have attempted to reach Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia along the way
AP

LHOKSEUMAWE, Indonesia: Almost 1,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have arrived by boat in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh in the last six days, officials said Monday.
They included five groups with women and children who were afloat for days. One batch of more than 240 people was twice denied landing by residents in Aceh Utara district, sparking concerns from human rights organizations. The group finally disembarked in Bireuen district on Sunday morning.
“We thank the authorities and local communities who have received and granted landing permits for them and in the future we hope that this spirit of solidarity and humanity will continue to be extended to refugees who need assistance and protection,” the the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.
The refugees arriving in Aceh had endured a difficult sea journey. Most of them left refugee camps in Bangladesh, where more than 700,000 had fled following a crackdown by Myanmar’s army in August 2017. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rape, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes.
Most of the refugees have attempted to reach Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia along the way.
“The thwarted landing of hundreds of Rohingya refugees is a big step back for Indonesia, where communities have previously shown generosity and humanity toward those seeking safety after perilous boat journeys,” said Usman Hamid, executive director for Amnesty International Indonesia.
Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, and does not have the obligation or capacity to accommodate refugees.
“Accommodation has been provided solely for humanitarian reasons. Ironically, many countries party to the convention actually closed their doors and even implemented a pushback policy toward the refugees,” Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, the ministry’s spokesperson, said in a statement.
He said that Indonesia’s kindness in providing a temporary shelter has been widely exploited by people-smugglers who seek financial gain without caring about the risks faced by refugees, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children.

Topics: Rohingya refugees Myanmar Indonesia Aceh

UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge

AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
AP
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge

AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
  • Through the end of September, the daily global average temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above mid-19th century levels on 86 days this year, the report said
AP

NEW YORK: Earth is speeding to 2.5 to 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.5 to 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming since pre-industrial times, set to blow well past the agreed-upon international climate threshold, a United Nations report calculated.
To have an even money shot at keeping warming to the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit adopted by the 2015 Paris climate agreement, countries have to slash their emissions by 42 percent by the end of the decade, said the UN Environment Programme’s Emissions Gap report issued Monday. Carbon emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas rose 1.2 percent last year, the report said.
This year Earth got a taste of what’s to come, said the report, which sets the table for international climate talks later this month.
Through the end of September, the daily global average temperature exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius above mid-19th century levels on 86 days this year, the report said. But that increased to 127 days because nearly all of the first two weeks of November and all of October reached or exceeded 1.5 degrees, according to the European climate service Copernicus. That’s 40 percent of the days so far this year.
On Friday, the globe hit 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees) above pre-industrial levels for the first time in recorded history, according to Copernicus Deputy Director Samantha Burgess.
“It’s really an indication that we are already seeing a change, an acceleration,” said report lead author Anne Olhoff of Denmark’s climate think tank Concito. “Based on what science tells us, this is just like a whisper. What will be in the future will be more like a roar.”
It’s dangerous already, said UNEP Director Inger Andersen.
“Temperatures are hitting new heights, while extreme weather events are occurring more and more often, developing faster and becoming much more intense,” Andersen said. The new report “tells us that it’s going to take a massive and urgent shift to avoid these records falling year after year.”
The 1.5-degree goal is based on a time period measured over many years, not days, scientists said. Earlier reports put Earth reaching that longer term limit in early 2029 without dramatic emission changes.
To keep that from happening, the countries of the world have to come up with more stringent goals to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and implement policies to act on those goals, Olhoff said.
In the past two years only nine countries have come up with new goals, so that hasn’t moved the needle, but some countries, including the United States and those in Europe, have put policies in place that slightly improved the outlook, she said.
The United States’ Inflation Reduction Act, which has $375 billion in spending on clean energy, by 2030 would reduce yearly emissions of carbon dioxide by about 1 billion metric tons, Olhoff said.
That sounds like a lot, but the world in 2022 spewed 57.4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. Current country pledges would trim that to 55 billion metric tons, and to limit warming to the 1.5 degree mark emissions in 2030 have to be down to 33 billion metric tons. That’s an “emissions gap” of 22 billion metric tons.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “the emissions gap is more like an emissions canyon — a canyon littered with broken promises, broken lives and broken records.”
That’s why the report said the chance of keeping warming at or under 1.5 degrees is about one-in-seven or about 14 percent, “very, very slim indeed,” Olhoff said.
If the world wants to settle for a warming limit of 2 degrees Celsius — a secondary threshold in the Paris agreement — it only has to trim emissions down to 41 billion metric tons, with a gap of 16 billion metric tons from now, the report said.
Because the world has already warmed nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-19th century, the report’s projections would mean another 1.3 to 1.7 degrees Celsius (2.3 to 3.1 degrees Fahrenheit) warming by the end of this century.
For two years countries have known they have to come up with more ambitious emission cuts targets if the world wants to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, but “none of the large emitters have changed their pledges,” said study co-author Niklas Hohne, a scientist at the New Climate Institute in Germany.
That’s why for the past few years the grim outlook from annual Emissions Gap reports barely changed, Olhoff said.
This year’s emissions gap report is accurate yet not surprising and the projected temperature range fits with other groups’ calculations, said Climate Analytics scientist Bill Hare, who wasn’t part of the report.
Guterres reiterated his call for countries to phase out the use of fossil fuels in time to keep the 1.5 degree limit alive, saying “otherwise we’re simply inflating the lifeboats while breaking the oars.”
“We know now that the impacts of climate change, of global warming of somewhere between 2.5 and 3 degrees Celsius are going to be massive,” Olhoff said in an interview. “It’s basically not a future I think anybody would want for their children and grandchildren and so forth. The good news, of course, is that we can act and we know what we have to do.”

 

Topics: Global warming extreme climate change

OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist

OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist
Reuters
OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist

OpenAI appoints new boss as Sam Altman joins Microsoft in Silicon Valley twist
  • Hundreds of OpenAI employees, including other top executives, threatened to join them at Microsoft in an open letter addressed to OpenAI’s four-member board that called for the board’s resignation and Altman’s return
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Sam Altman moved to backer Microsoft, in a surprise turn of events that clouded the future of the startup at the heart of the artificial-intelligence boom.
The appointments, settled late on Sunday, followed Altman’s abrupt ousting just days earlier as CEO of the ChatGPT maker and ended speculation that he could return.
By Monday, close to all of OpenAI’s more than 700 employees threatened to quit in a letter demanding the resignation of the board and reinstatement of Altman and former President Greg Brockman, according to a copy viewed by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter. The document was signed by employees including OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, the board member who fired Altman.
“I deeply regret my participation in the board’s actions. I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we’ve built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company,” Sutskever said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
Hours later, Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sought to quell fears of a collapse at OpenAI. Altman wrote on X that his top priority “remains to ensure openai continues to thrive” and said he was “committed to fully providing continuity of operations.
Nadella during a CNBC interview said he was open to people staying at OpenAI or coming to Microsoft. He noted, however, that governance at the ChatGPT maker needed to change no matter where Altman ended up.
Microsoft has rushed in to attract some of the biggest names that left OpenAI, including co-founder Brockman, to keep key talent out of the hands of rivals including Alphabet’s Google and Amazon.com while seeking to stabilize the startup in which it invested billions of dollars.
OpenAI’s newly appointed interim head moved quickly to dismiss speculation that its board ousted Altman due to a dispute over the safety of powerful AI models. Shear vowed to open an investigation into the firing, consider new governance for OpenAI and continue its path of making available technology like its viral chatbot.
“I’m not crazy enough to take this job without board support for commercializing our awesome models,” Shear said.
The startup dismissed Altman on Friday after a “breakdown of communications,” according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The organization that governs OpenAI is a nonprofit. Its four-person board as of Friday consisted of three independent directors holding no equity in OpenAI, as well as Chief Scientist Sutskever.
In the letter calling for the board’s resignation, employees also demanded the appointment of two new independent directors, such as former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor and Will Hurd, a former United States representative.
“Your actions have made it obvious that you are incapable of overseeing OpenAI,” the employees said in the letter.
“Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join,” they added.
An OpenAI spokesperson referred Reuters to Altman’s comment on the goal to make the startup thrive.

DIFFERENT IDEALS
For years, OpenAI employees have been split between different ideals, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Some — including many who joined before 2022 — are focused on building artificial general intelligence (AGI) safely with sufficient guard rails, while others recruited after the success of ChatGPT are more keen on quickly building and launching products in the tradition of Silicon Valley startups, one of the people said.
Shear said prior to his appointment as interim CEO that he was “in favor of slowing down” AI’s rapid development.
Analyst Richard Windsor, of Radio Free Mobile, said in a note: “This weekend was simply the detonation of a bomb that has been waiting to go off.”
Altman is becoming CEO of a new research group inside Microsoft and will be joined by other departing OpenAI colleagues who quit following his ouster, Nadella said in posts on X.
Those joining Altman at Microsoft include senior researchers Szymon Sidor and Jakub Pachocki, according to Brockman.
Microsoft has bet heavily on the startup, releasing what it called AI copilots to business customers based on OpenAI’s technology. OpenAI researchers have viewed Microsoft’s vast reserves of computing power as essential to the development of superintelligent machines.
SemiAnalysis, a research and consulting firm, said in a note on Monday that any attempt by OpenAI’s nonprofit board to slow down AI’s development out of safety concerns had backfired.
“Now the world’s largest corporations without clear oversight/commitment to safe and responsible AGI is in the drivers seat,” the note said.
Microsoft had supported a return by Altman to OpenAI, according to sources, a move that seemed likely only hours prior to Monday’s announcements.

 

 

Topics: ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) Microsoft

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
AFP
Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell

Palestinian state best guarantee of Israel security: EU’s Borrell
  • Borrell has insisted Israel should not occupy Gaza after the current conflict ends and that control of the territory should be handed over to the Palestinian Authority
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be the best way of ensuring Israel’s security.
Borrell held a video meeting with foreign ministers from the EU’s 27 countries after touring the Middle East for talks on Israel’s war with Hamas.
The EU’s top diplomat said that he had drawn “a fundamental political conclusion” from his discussions across the region.
“I think that the best guarantee for Israel’s security is the creation of a Palestinian state,” Borrell said in a written summary of the EU meeting.
Borrell has insisted Israel should not occupy Gaza after the current conflict ends and that control of the territory should be handed over to the Palestinian Authority.
“Despite the huge challenges, we have to advance our reflections on the stabilization of Gaza and the future Palestinian state,” he said.
In the short-term, Borrell said, after visiting a string of Arab states, that there was a “sense of urgency” over the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“The UN Security Council resolution calling for immediate humanitarian pauses is a big step forward, but we must ensure its rapid implementation,” the EU official said.
Another major fear was the possibility of the conflict further enflaming volatile situation in the West Bank and dragging in other actors in the Middle East.
“In light of increased extremists and settlers’ violence against Palestinians there is a real risk that the situation could escalate,” Borrell said.
“Reports of a ship hijacked by the Houthis are another worrying signal of a risk of the regional spill over.”

Topics: War on Gaza Josep Borrell Palestinian state Israel

