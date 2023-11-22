You are here

Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines

Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines
Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual speaks at the Philippine Halal Economy Festival in Manila on Nov. 22, 2023. (DTI)
Ellie Aben
Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines

Manila invites global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in Philippines
  • Government wants to reach $4bn in trade, investment over next 5 years
  • New regulations, amended laws seek to facilitate foreign companies
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Philippines is inviting global Muslim investors to establish halal businesses in the country, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday at the Philippine Halal Economy Festival in Manila.

The predominantly Catholic Philippines is aiming to position itself as an Asia-Pacific hub of the halal industry, seeking to tap into a global halal market estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion.

As Manila seeks to reach $4 billion in halal trade and investments over the next five years, Philippine lawmakers have also passed new regulations and amended older laws to facilitate foreign companies doing business in the country.

“These laws give more incentives to Muslim investors from around the world. We invite them to establish and operate their halal enterprises right here in the Philippines,” DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said on Wednesday.

One of those laws is the amended Foreign Investment Act, which allows qualified non-Philippine nationals to do business in the country or invest in a domestic company, Pascual added.

The Philippine congress also amended the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, which lowered the ceiling for capital required from foreign-led retailers to set up shop in the Philippines, allowing smaller foreign businesses to open in the country.

“These ventures can cater to our vibrant domestic market or the burgeoning community of local halal consumers, which holds immense promise and potential,” he said, adding that the government was also seeking to create 120,000 new jobs in the halal sector.

The Philippines is home to around 7 million Muslims, most of whom live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, and in the central-western province of Palawan.

Pascual was speaking at the Philippine Halal Economy Festival, part of the Invest Philippine Week that brings together domestic and international investors to engage with Filipino businesses and officials.

“At the end of this series of investment promotion activities, we hope to create new business partnerships and investments. We want to signal that new Philippines is open for business,” he said.

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians after two months

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians after two months
Reuters
India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians after two months

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians after two months
  • Services were suspended following a row over Ottawa’s accusation of Indian government involvement in murder of Canadian Sikh separatist leader
  • Though the move is likely to ease tensions slightly, relations between the two countries are not expected to significantly improve in the near future
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India resumed issuing e-visas for Canadian tourists and business travelers on Wednesday two months after it suspended such services following a row over Ottawa’s accusation of possible Indian government involvement in the murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader.
Though the move is likely to ease tensions slightly, relations between the two countries are not expected to significantly improve in the near future.
“E-visa services to Canadian nationals have resumed,” an Indian government official aware of the decision said on the condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to speak on the subject.
The official did not say if the decision will lead to a significant thaw in the relationship with Ottawa.
India issues e-visas only for tourism and business for Canadian nationals.
It comes a month after New Delhi had resumed visas under four of the 13 categories that had been suspended in September.
Ties between the countries nosedived after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canada’s parliament that his government was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45 in a Vancouver suburb.
Nijjar was a proponent of a decades-long, but now a fringe demand to carve out an independent Sikh homeland from India named Khalistan.

North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite

North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite
North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite

North Korea says received images of US Guam air base from spy satellite
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviews photographs of major American military bases in Guam
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reviewed photographs of major US military bases in Guam, received from the country’s first spy satellite in orbit, state media said Wednesday.
Kim “watched the aerospace photos of Anderson Air Force Base, Apra Harbor and other major military bases of the US forces taken in the sky above Guam in the Pacific, which were received at 9:21 a.m. on Nov. 22,” state-run news agency KCNA said, having earlier announced the purportedly successful launch of the North’s “Malligyong-1” spy satellite.

Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says

Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says
Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says

Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says
  • Prime Minister justifies allowing Coldplay concert, because of their support for Palestine
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Organizers of Wednesday’s Coldplay concert in Malaysia can stop the show if the British rock band misbehaves, a minister said as the government rejected Muslim conservatives’ calls to cancel the show.
Led by the country’s opposition bloc, Muslim conservatives have protested the concert over Coldplay’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, they also pushed for the concert to be halted in solidarity with Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war.
Communication and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he doesn’t foresee any problem with Coldplay’s first concert in Malaysia later in the night. Security has been beefed up for the show that is expected to draw some 75,000 people at a stadium outside Kuala Lumpur.
“Yes, it’s one of the things we have discussed with the organizer,” Fahmi said when asked if a ‘kill switch” to cut off power supply will be used.
“The prime minister has also said the band, you know, is very supportive of Palestine. So, we are upbeat about the concert today,” he added.
Malaysia introduced the kill switch measure recently after a controversy sparked by British band The 1975 in Kuala Lumpur in July. The band’s lead singer slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance, sparking a backlash among Muslims and prompted the government to cut short a three-day music festival.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has justified allowing the Coldplay concert, telling Parliament on Tuesday that “Coldplay is actually among the bands that support Palestine.” He noted that the previous administration, before he took power in November 2022, had approved the concert. Anwar said pro-Palestinian groups also approached his office in support of the Coldplay concert.
The opposition Islamic party PAS slammed Anwar’s stance. While Coldplay supports the Palestinian cause, it also encourages hedonism, said its information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.
“This is not about whether they purely support the Palestinian cause or not but the issue of hedonism culture that they bring to our community,” he said Tuesday in Parliament. PAS, which has expanded its influence following strong Muslim support in the 2022 elections, often protests concerts by international artists that it said were incompatible with Muslim values.
Officials from concert organizer Live Nation Malaysia couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. It issued a statement to concert-goers a few days ago, reminding them to be “mindful of local cultures and sensitivities” and refrain from displaying props or items that may cause discomfort to others.
Police have warned the public to refrain from any sort of provocation and inciting unrest at the concert, which is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.
Coldplay also met with resistance from Muslims when they performed in Indonesia earlier this month. Protesters held rallies right up to the day of its concert, slamming the band as an LGBTQ+ “propagandist” whose stance damages “faith and morals.”
Coldplay is renowned for interlacing its values with its shows, such as the band’s push for environmental sustainability. Lead singer Chris Martin has been known to wear rainbow colors and wave gay pride flags during performances.

Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men

Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men
Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men

Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men
  • Site busy with excavators and heavy trucks that are bringing in tubes the width of a man to the entrance of the tunnel
  • At least 57 meters of earth and rock still divide the men from freedom, but engineers have been trying to drive a steel pipe through that
SILKYARA TUNNEL, India: Indian rescue teams cleared rubble with excavators and dug tunnels Wednesday to clear a path for long metal tubes — the hoped-for escape route for dozens of workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 11 days.
Teams are drilling in two directions in a bid to dig a rescue shaft nearly half a kilometer (over a quarter of a mile) long to reach the 41 increasingly desperate men.
Excavators have been removing tons of earth, concrete and rubble from the under-construction tunnel in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand since November 12, when a portion of the tunnel collapsed.
But rescue efforts have been slow, complicated by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy-drilling machines, with the air force having to twice airlift in new kit.
An AFP journalist at the site on Wednesday said the site was busy with excavators and heavy trucks that were bringing in tubes the width of a man to the entrance of the tunnel.
The tubes are designed to create a safe exit route as drilling through the debris pushes forward horizontally toward the men.
At least 57 meters (187 feet) of earth and rock still divide the men from freedom, but engineers have been trying to drive a steel pipe through that, just wide enough to fit the men.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday spoke of the “positive progress made in the last 24 hours,” without further details.
The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered.
While trapped, they also have plenty of space, with the area inside some 8.5 meters (28 feet) high, and stretching some two kilometers (1.2 miles) in length.
A giant earth-boring machine being used to dig the initial route to the men ran into boulders, and work was paused on Friday after a cracking sound in the roof. Digging resumed Tuesday.
But rescue teams are working on two new approaches to reach the men.
One involves drilling a vertical shaft down from the forested hill above, forcing rescuers to cut an entirely new track to the hilltop for the heavy equipment needed.
Officials have estimated the proposed vertical shaft would need to be 89 meters (291 feet) deep, a potentially complex dig above the men in an area that has already suffered a collapse.
Installation of the machine to dig the vertical rescue tunnel is “currently underway,” a government statement late Tuesday said.
The other is to approach from the far side of the road tunnel, a much longer route estimated to be around 480 meters, officials said.
“They have started drilling from the other end of the tunnel,” Mahmood Ahmad, additional secretary technical road and highways, said, saying they had begun blasting through the hillside on Tuesday.
Ahmad said he hoped for “happy news” by Thursday night, without giving further details.
But a government statement also noted that “timelines provided are subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies.”

Indian rescuers drill halfway toward workers trapped in tunnel

Indian rescuers drill halfway toward workers trapped in tunnel
Indian rescuers drill halfway toward workers trapped in tunnel

Indian rescuers drill halfway toward workers trapped in tunnel
  • 41 workers have been trapped for 10 days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas
  • It is not clear what caused the tunnel collapse, but the Uttarakhand region is prone to landslides
SILKYARA, India: Rescuers have drilled about halfway through fallen debris to reach 41 workers trapped for ten days inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas, an official said on Wednesday.

The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

Rescue workers have drilled through 32 meters (105 feet) of an estimated 60 meters (197 ft) that must be cleared in order to push through a pipe wide enough for the men to crawl out, said Deepak Patil, a retired army officer heading the rescue effort.

First images emerged on Tuesday from within the tunnel, showing workers in white and yellow hardhats standing in the confined space and communicating with rescuers, after a medical endoscopy camera was pushed through a smaller pipeline.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.

