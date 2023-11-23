Palestinian UN ambassador calls for pause to become ‘end’ to Israel-Hamas war

You are here

Palestinian Permanent Observer to the United Nations Riyad H. Mansour attends a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, and the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters on Nov. 22, 2023, in New York. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
  • “Hundreds of Palestinian children will not be killed thanks to this truce,” Mansour told the UN Security Council
  • He thanked the nations of Qatar and Egypt for their roles in paving the way for the deal
UNITED NATIONS: The Palestinian UN ambassador called Wednesday for a “definitive end” to Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, warning that a truce to release hostages “cannot be just a pause before the massacre starts all over again.”
Riyad Mansour spoke after Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed, while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of all-out war.
“Hundreds of Palestinian children will not be killed thanks to this truce,” Mansour told the UN Security Council.
“We owe it to them and to all the civilians in the Gaza Strip to put a definitive end to this criminal assault on the Palestinian people.
He thanked the nations of Qatar and Egypt for their roles in paving the way for the deal, and called on all those who contributed to “stopping this madness” to work to “to ensure a way forward that averts the resumption of this aggression.”
“This cannot be just a pause before the massacre starts all over again,” he said.
Mansour denounced Israel’s “occupation and racial discrimination, apartheid” against Palestinians, and said there was no military solution to the conflict.
Instead, Palestinians’ “inalienable rights” must be protected, he said.
Meanwhile Palestinians “do not justify the killing of a single Israeli civilian,” he said, adding: “No-one should condone atrocities based on the identity of the perpetrator.”
Israelis and Palestinians must not turn a blind eye to each other’s wounds and histories, but instead build respect on a “common vision of the future where all can live... not where one’s life is at the expense of another.”
Israeli UN ambassador Gilad Erdan responded by saying that, as soon as the truce ends, “we will continue striving toward our goals with full force.”
“We will not stop until we eliminate all of Hamas’ terror capabilities and ensure that they can no longer rule Gaza and threaten both Israeli civilians and the women and children of Gaza,” he said.

  • Seldowitz made Islamophobic comments, insulting the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad
  • The New York Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz
LONDON: A former adviser to Barack Obama who said that killing 4,000 Palestinian children “wasn’t enough” in a viral racist rant directed at an Arab food vendor in New York has been arrested.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was held on preliminary charges of hate crime and stalking, second-degree aggravated harassment, stalking causing fear, and stalking at employment, police said.

Seldowitz served as acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under Obama and was deputy director in the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003.

Several social media videos show Seldowitz harassing the Arab man working inside a food vendor on multiple occasions.

Seldowitz also made Islamophobic comments, insulting Islam’s holy book the Qur’an and its Prophet Muhammad.

When the vendor said he did not speak English, Seldowitz called him “ignorant.”

The vendor then informed Seldowitz that he was an American citizen, to which he responded by asking how he became a citizen and labeling him a “terrorist.”

In another clip, Seldowitz told him that “the Mukhabarat wants your picture,” alluding to Egypt’s intelligence agency.

“The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one,” he said.

The vendor asked Seldowitz to leave several times.

“Tell me why I should go. I’m standing here. I’m an American. It’s a free country. It’s not like Egypt,” Seldowitz responded.

Seldowitz can be heard saying in one video that he plans to “put up big signs here that say, ‘This guy believes in Hamas.’”

He continued: “You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person.”

The vendor replied: “You kill children, not me.”

Seldowitz said: “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what, it wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough.”

Earlier, New York City Council member Julie Menin announced on X that the New York Police Department had launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz,  condemning the rant as “truly abhorrent.”

Seldowitz later apologized for the incident.

“I regret the whole thing happened and I’m sorry … In the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn’t have said,” he said on Tuesday.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would not have raised the religious aspect,” Seldowitz added.

“I don’t think I’m an Islamophobic guy. I’ve spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people.”

Seldowitz most recently served as the foreign affairs chair for Gotham Government Relations, which cut ties with him after the videos circulated online.

  • “Thanks to every country participating in these efforts for enabling our cities and villages to be better protected against Russian attacks,” Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky and his defense minister welcomed the formation by Ukraine’s Western allies on Thursday of a 20-nation “coalition” to boost air defenses, seen as a key element in the country’s campaign against Russian forces.
Zelensky said the group, one of several devoted to specific areas of Ukraine’s defense, was formed at a virtual meeting of the “Ramstein group” examining Ukraine’s military needs.
Germany’s Defense Ministry had earlier announced the formation of the group in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, with Germany and France taking on leading roles.
“Thanks to every country participating in these efforts for enabling our cities and villages to be better protected against Russian attacks,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“Not everything can be disclosed publicly at this time, but the Ukrainian air shield is becoming stronger every month.”
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also noted other assistance agreed by participants, including a German air defense package announced this week during a visit to Kyiv by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Also noted were a Dutch package and Estonian financing for help with information technology.
Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhniy, said on Telegram that he had taken part in the meeting for the first time, describing the situation along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front as “complicated but controllable.”
Zelensky has long pointed to improved air defense as a key element to help keep Ukrainian cities safe from Russian air strikes — including on energy infrastructure — as wintry weather takes hold.
At different points in the war, about to extend into its 21st month, Russia has launched attacks on Ukrainian power stations and other infrastructure.
Missile and drone strikes have also hit apartment blocks and other civilian sites, though Russia denies targeting civilians.

  • Blame for abductions extends beyond religious extremists to include self-defense groups and government forces
  • Economic factors and the erosion of trust in the state seen as significant drivers of hostage-taking spree
TUNIS: The hostage situation in the Gaza Strip is receiving saturation media coverage, but attacks and kidnappings by extremist groups in the countries of the Sahel have been occurring for years with tragic regularity, garnering little attention.

The abduction of a group of mostly Christian girls in Chibok, Nigeria, by Boko Haram in 2014 was a particularly high-profile incident. But since then, extremist groups have continued to target civilians and military forces alike in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Chad with increasing regularity.

It remains to be seen whether interest in Gaza, where more than 200 Israeli and foreign hostages are being held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, will prove helpful or harmful to the struggle to draw global attention to the situation in the Sahel.

The statistics speak for themselves. More than 180 kidnappings were documented in Mali and Burkina Faso in the first half of 2023 alone, averaging one per day. This aligns with the trend since 2019, with figures recording about 400 victims in each country annually.

Both of these countries recently experienced military coups, which led to the removal of French forces stationed there to support counterterrorism operations. These shifts in the security balance likely benefited those behind the kidnappings.

However, the overall landscape of kidnappings in the Sahel region has changed with time.

Boko Haram has attacked many schools in northern Nigeria. (AFP)

Once primarily driven by financial motives, with groups like Al-Qaeda amassing substantial amounts in ransom, the nature of abductions has since evolved into a strategic tool of warfare.

Despite occasional instances of foreigners being targeted, there is a discernible shift toward the kidnapping of Sahelians.

“This change is propelled by the expansionist objectives of insurgents,” Beatrice Bianchi, a Senegal-based consultant and Sahel expert with Med-Or Leonardo, an Italian think tank, told Arab News.

Conflict zones in the region are now seeing a surge in abductions, “reflecting the multifaceted role kidnapping plays in influencing, recruiting and gathering intelligence in the evolving conflicts of Africa,” she said.

However, within the region, “the prevalence of kidnapping extends beyond the actions of Islamist groups to encompass self-defense organizations and governmental forces,” as arbitrary arrests, detentions, and forced disappearances also classify as kidnappings.

As a result, the utilization of kidnapping by forces ostensibly tasked with safeguarding the civilian population has far-reaching repercussions.

INNUMBERS

  • 180 Kidnappings in Mali and Burkina Faso in first half of 2023.
  • 3.2 m Africans believed displaced by conflict in the past year.

“The erosion of trust in state forces among the local population becomes a catalyst for a troubling dynamic — people either reluctantly accept dealings with extremists or resort to armed resistance as a desperate response to the deteriorating security situation,” Liam Karr, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, told Arab News.

The recent rescue of two Nigerian women abducted by militants nine years ago highlights the distressing cycle of kidnapping violence in Nigeria, further eroding public trust in state institutions.

In response to Nigeria’s perceived failure to protect its citizens from insurgencies, vigilante groups have emerged in the northeastern part of the country, where militant groups like Boko Haram are active.

Boko Haram’s overarching strategy is to establish an Islamist state in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries, governed by strict Shariah law, with a fundamental aim of opposing Western education and influence.

Despite efforts to free some individuals, the infamous 2014 Chibok incident remains a haunting reminder of the state’s failure, with almost 100 girls still missing.

Experts say the prevalence of kidnapping extends beyond the actions of Islamist groups like Boko Haram to encompass self-defense organizations and governmental forces. (AFP)

Since Boko Haram was founded in 2002, it has been held responsible for up to 50,000 deaths and the displacement of more than 2 million people. Its later affiliation with Daesh appears to have only intensified its brutality.

Analysts have also underlined a significant correlation between the number of kidnappings and the contested nature of specific regions.

In conflict-ridden areas like the eastern part of Burkina Faso, kidnappings have surged, with a particular focus on representatives of the state and other influential actors.

Conversely, in regions where extremist groups wield influence, kidnappings primarily target non-conforming individuals associated with opposition groups.

Bianchi points out the role of Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal-Muslimin, or JNIM, another transnational extremist organization, whose expansion has been a driving force behind the surge in abductions in the Sahel.

“As the group infiltrates communities, kidnappings spike, targeting individuals associated with authorities and influential local figures,” Bianchi told Arab News.

The surge in kidnappings is further exacerbated by the displacement of more than 3.2 million Africans due to conflict in the past year alone. (AFP)

Such attacks are designed to intimidate locals, gather intelligence and reduce potential threats to the group’s imposed order.

The impact of this dynamic is evident in the targeting of local populations caught between insurgent groups vying to expand their reach.

In the Mopti region of central Mali, JNIM’s strongholds see a focus on strategic targets like health workers, while contested areas witness a greater focus on suspected collaborators and rule-defying individuals.

Compounding the crisis, the surge in kidnappings is further exacerbated by the displacement of more than 3.2 million Africans due to conflict in the past year alone.

Bobo Haram was founded in 2002 and launched its insurgency in 2009. (AFP)

The total number of forcibly displaced Africans, now at 40.4 million, has more than doubled since 2016. This figure, exceeding the populations of Angola, Ghana, or Morocco, underscores a growing humanitarian challenge.

Displaced individuals, grappling with the challenges of relocation, are especially vulnerable to kidnapping, particularly women searching for food in rural areas.

“These incidents extend beyond individual tragedies, causing not only loss of life, displacement, trauma, and disruption on a personal level, but also leaving a lasting impact on the social fabric of the region,” Alex Nkosi, a Togo-based security and migration expert, told Arab News.

“This, in turn, undermines stability efforts in the affected areas.”

Regional forces have stepped up border patrols to curb infiltration by militants. (AFP)

To improve trust in governing institutions, Bianchi said that proper documentation of incidents must be prioritized and robust security mechanisms put in place.

“Monitoring and documenting such violations is crucial not only for shaping government and international strategies but also for mapping incidents to enhance security measures and plan actions to reduce the population’s vulnerability,” she said.

Experts believe economic factors are also significant contributors to the heightened risk of kidnapping in the Sahel region. Although the region’s agricultural industry has lately seen growth, low-productivity and poor investment still prevail.

“In areas with a reduced presence of the state and little economic opportunities, parts of the population — especially youth — may be more attracted to join extremist groups,” Domenico Vincenzo Papisca, a Sahel expert at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, told Arab News.

Papisca also highlighted the impact of poverty on the confidence of the population in their government and the overall stability of the region.

“This dual threat not only amplifies the risk of kidnapping but also poses challenges to state authority and trade.”

 

  • 25 activists timed the protest in Central Hall, Westminster, to coincide with Prime Minister’s Questions
  • According to PSC, the protest sought to draw attention to the need for a permanent ceasefire
LONDON: A UK-based pro-Palestinian activist organization on Wednesday organized a sit-in demonstration in Parliament to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that 25 activists timed the protest in Central Hall, Westminster, to coincide with Prime Minister’s Questions.
According to PSC, the protest sought to draw attention to the need for a permanent ceasefire to bring an end to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Gaza “and to create the conditions to begin to address the root causes of the current crisis, including action to end the siege of Gaza.”
Under Wednesday’s temporary ceasefire deal, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.


PSC earlier on Wednesday released a separate statement welcoming the “temporary truce,” but said that “a four-day respite will not end the killing of civilians, nor will it be long enough to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip caused by 46 days of relentless bombing and ground attacks, which have killed over 14,000 Palestinians, over 40 percent of whom were children.”
Ben Jamal, PSC’s director, said that without a permanent ceasefire, the temporary cessation of hostilities “could prove to be little more than a stay of execution for thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children.”
He added: “Now more than ever we need to raise our voices to demand that this truce is made permanent, that the cruel siege on Gaza is lifted, and the root causes of the crisis in Palestine are addressed. That is the demand we took to the heart of Parliament today.”

THE HAGUE: Known as the “Dutch Trump” both for his bouffant dyed hair and firebrand rhetoric, Geert Wilders’ anti-Islam, anti-immigrant and anti-EU message seems to have finally swept him to first place at the polls.
From calling Moroccans “scum” to holding competitions for cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, Wilders has built a career from his self-appointed mission to stop an “Islamic invasion” of the West.
He has remained defiant despite brushes with the law — he was convicted for insulting Moroccans — and death threats that have meant he has been under police protection since 2004.
“I don’t regret fighting for freedom,” Wilders told AFP in an interview ahead of elections in 2021. “Of course I take a stand, I am under attack, my country is under attack.”
Nevertheless, at the sixth time of asking, Wilders appears to have finally triumphed in the polls by toning down some of his populist rhetoric and focusing on voters’ other concerns.
There are “bigger problems than fighting against the flood of asylum-seekers and immigrants,” he said in one of the final election debates, adding he was prepared to put his views on Islam “in the freezer” to govern.
The Dutch people still cared about crimping immigration but more about “whether they have more money left in their wallets.” His focus was on “security and health care” more than opposing Islam.
Yet the manifesto of his PVV (Freedom Party) retained the sharp anti-immigrant tone that has become his hallmark.
“Asylum-seekers feast on delightful free cruise-ship buffets while Dutch families have to cut back on groceries,” the manifesto reads.
Proposed immigration measures include: restoring Dutch border control, detaining and deporting illegal immigrants, returning Syrian asylum-seekers and re-introducing work permits for intra-EU workers.
As for Islam, the PVV manifesto says: “the Netherlands is not an Islamic country. No Islamic schools, Qur'ans and mosques.” He proposes banning the headscarf in government buildings.
On foreign policy, the PVV proposes a “Dutch first” approach that includes closing its representation in Ramallah and strengthening ties to Israel, including moving its embassy to Jerusalem.
A “binding referendum” on a “Nexit” — the Netherlands leaving the EU — is also in the manifesto, along with an “immediate halt” to development aid.
Born in 1963 in southern Venlo, close to the German border, Wilders grew up in a Catholic family with his brother and two sisters.
His mother was half-Indonesian, a fact Wilders rarely mentions.
He developed an interest in politics in the 1980s, his older brother Paul told Der Spiegel magazine.
“He was neither clearly on the left or the right at the time, nor was he xenophobic. But he was fascinated by the political game, the struggle for power and influence,” Paul Wilders said.
His hatred of Islam appeared to have developed slowly. He spent time in Israel on a kibbutz, witnessing first-hand tensions with the Palestinians.
He was also shocked by the assassinations of far-right leader Pim Fortuyn in 2002 and the radical anti-Islam filmmaker Theo van Gogh in 2004.
When he heard the news of Van Gogh’s murder: “I remember my legs were shaking with shock and indignation,” he wrote in a 2012 book. “I can honestly say that I felt anger, not fear.”
Wilders entered politics in 1998 in the Liberal VVD party. During his early days in politics he started dying his brown hair blonde and learned his media-savvy ways, even as his views became increasingly silenced.
Over the years he vowed not to be silenced, despite being convicted of insulting Moroccan-Dutch citizens.
Indeed, that high-profile trial boosted his visibility only months after Brexit and just as Donald Trump won the US presidential race.
In 2006 he quit the VVD to found his own party and in 2017 it became the second largest in parliament, falling back to third largest in 2021.
By tapping into a seam of Dutch discontent Wilders also managed to push the political discourse in the Netherlands to the right.
But Wilders also cut an isolated figure.
He was married to a Hungarian woman, but they had no children. When not posting anti-Islamic invective on his one social media account, he posted pictures of their cats on another.
His party consisted of just one person: himself. And his security meant he had little contact with the outside world.
“Geert’s world has become very small,” his brother told Der Spiegel. “It consists of the parliament, public events and his apartment. He can hardly go anywhere else.”

