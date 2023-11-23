You are here

LIV unveils 2024 schedule with 12 events in eight nations

Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC, Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC and Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC celebrate on stage for season’s individual first second and third places at Trump National Doral Miami on Oct. 22, 2023. (Getty Images via AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
  • The campaign runs from February to August with 12 events in eight nations and is to be followed by LIV’s individual and team championship tournaments
  • LIV will play in Saudi Arabia on March 1-3 and at the Hong Kong Golf Club on March 8-10
MIAMI: The LIV Golf League released its 2024 regular-season schedule on Wednesday even as merger talks continue between LIV’s Saudi backers and the PGA Tour over a framework agreement.

The campaign runs from February to August with 12 events in eight nations and is to be followed by LIV’s individual and team championship tournaments, details of which were not announced.

Some of LIV’s events are opposite PGA Tour signature events.

The PGA Tour Policy Board must approve any deal by the end of the year for a merger to be completed under a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) that PGA officials announced in June.

Since then, other groups have sought equity deals with the PGA Tour.

LIV’s 2024 campaign is set to open Feb. 2-4 at Mayakoba in Mexico – opposite a PGA signature event at Pebble Beach – with the next event in Las Vegas on Feb. 8-10 just ahead of the Super Bowl being played in the Nevada gambling showplace.

LIV will play in Saudi Arabia on March 1-3 and at the Hong Kong Golf Club on March 8-10 – opposite a US PGA signature stop at Bay Hill – with another event at an unspecified US layout on April 5-7 on the week before the Masters.

Adelaide will play host to LIV Golf on April 26-28 with a Singapore stop on May 3-5.

LIV will play in Houston on June 7-9 – opposite the Jack Nicklaus-hosted PGA signature event The Memorial –  on the week before the US Open at Pinehurst and LIV talent will tee off in Nashville on June 21-23 opposite a PGA signature event, the Travelers Championship.

A Spanish tournament will be played July 12-14 at Valderrama ahead of the British Open at Royal Troon with a LIV event at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire, England, on July 26-28.

The regular-season finale, another US event, will be contested at Greenbrier in West Virginia on Aug. 16-18 – opposite the first weekend of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

“We’re thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year,” LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman said.

South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot.

South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot.
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
AP
Follow

South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot.

South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot.
  • Sylvinho has drawn on his experiences under Pep Guardiola, whom he played for at Barcelona, and former Brazil coach Tite to create an Albanian team spirit that stresses a “complex” and “collective” game of soccer
  • Developing Albania into a strong team for Euro 2024 and beyond remains a key goal
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
AP

TIRANA, Albania: Albania qualified for just their second European Championship in style, atop a group that included the Czech Republic and Poland.

It’s a dream come true for the team’s South American coaches.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brazilian head coach Sylvinho said Wednesday. “We’ve got everything around a moment. We did a great job. Everyone, together.”

Sylvinho brought in countryman Doriva and Argentinian Pablo Zabaleta as his assistants when he was hired in January.

They formed a 24-member squad from among 60 Albanian players in Italian, Spanish, French, English leagues and beyond, not to mention local ones.

Zabaleta will never forget the call from Sylvinho, his former Manchester City teammate with whom he has also established close family ties. They determined Albania had “a good generation of players.”

“We want to build a team that we’re able to play good football. I mean, in the way we see football,” Zabaleta said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama awarded the Golden Eagle medal to Sylvinho during a meeting of the Albanian diaspora on Wednesday.

“You are the first non-Albanian receiving the Golden Eagle not for what you have done but because you are an Albanian being born,” Rama told the Brazilian. “After the Golden Eagle very soon you should accept the Albanian citizenship too.”

Albania have made it to the European Championship only once before — in 2016 under Italian coach Giovanni de Biasi.

Sylvinho has drawn on his experiences under Pep Guardiola, whom he played for at Barcelona, and former Brazil coach Tite to create an Albanian team spirit that stresses a “complex” and “collective” game of soccer.

“Talent can win a game of football,” Zabaleta said. “But the squad, the spirit of a team, can achieve good things in football or win trophies.”

With no big names in the team, finding players to adapt to their style of play has resulted in success.

They wanted a left forward to play on the right side. That turned out to be Jasir Asani, a 28-year-old who plays for South Korean club Gwangju and who has scored some Messi-like goals.

They wanted a left back to take the ball faster to the attack and combine with the older players. It was 20-year-old Mario Mitaj of Lokomotiv Moscow who teams well with veteran Lazio winger Elseid Hysaj.

Developing Albania into a strong team for Euro 2024 and beyond remains a key goal.

“If you have to be consistent,” said Sylvinho, who had previous coaching stints with Lyon in France and Corinthians in Brazil. “You have to grow day by day, ‘avash avash’ (‘slowly slowly’ in Albanian). That’s the challenge that you have now.”

Zabaleta added: “We are not afraid of anyone. We are a good team. We have good players, and the most important thing is we need to play 100 percent every game. That’s the spirit.”

Both were reluctant to say where they saw themselves after next summer’s tournament in Germany.

“I prefer to live the unbelievable moment to dream for us and prepare the team from the next six or seven months,” Sylvinho said.

Zabaleta acknowledged that working with a national team is quieter compared to the intensity of club soccer.

“When you have a family behind you, you need to think about them,” he said, adding that he misses his wife and two young sons living in Barcelona.

They enjoy the time in Tirana, with “people (being) friendly, with Brazilian hugs, talk. Food is amazing. Amazing food. Fish,” Sylvinho said.

Sylvinho and Zabaleta hail from two of world soccer’s biggest rivals, but they are united in working together in their new roles.

“Except when Argentina plays Brazil,” Zabaleta said. “The next day he pays the dinner, he pays the lunch. But it’s incredible.”

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti
Updated 22 November 2023
AP
Follow

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil end year in poor shape under interim coach as they wait for word from Carlo Ancelotti
  • The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home
  • Brazil hope that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over
Updated 22 November 2023
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Until this year, Brazil’s national soccer team had never lost three games in a row. The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home. They had never had anything but win against a visiting Venezuela team, for many years the weakest in South America.
Interim coach Fernando Diniz, however, has had to endure all those setbacks in only a few months on the job — all while Brazil hope that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over.
Diniz’s troubles, and the lack of a confirmed answer from Ancelotti, have increased the pressure on the Brazilian team, even though qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup is still expected despite a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday.
The top six teams in the South American qualifying group will gain direct entry to the 48-team tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-place team can earn a berth in an intercontinental playoff.
Brazil, the only team never to miss a World Cup, have won only three of nine matches in 2023 — the national team’s poorest record in years. The five-time World Cup champions are in sixth place in the 10-team South American qualifying group with seven points after six matches — eight behind leader Argentina. Performances have been equally disappointing.
Many soccer analysts in Brazil say the team have struggled this year because Diniz has had little time to implement his tactics. Injuries and dwindling performances have also contributed to the team’s poor form.
The 49-year-old Diniz, who took over in July, has split his time with the national team and Brazilian club Fluminense. That alone has drawn the ire of some of his club’s fans and those of the national team. His attacking style of play is admired by many, even more so after his team’s Copa Libertadores title this year.
The interim coach is not a fan of positional play, unlike predecessor Tite, who left after six years following last year’s World Cup elimination against Croatia. Diniz doesn’t believe in spreading his players on the field. Instead, he concentrates them wherever the ball is so he can outnumber the opposition where it matters.
The problem for Brazil is that formula takes time to succeed, as it did with Fluminense. If opposing teams move the ball fast enough, they will find an unmarked man at some point, something that has happened to Brazil in several World Cup qualifying matches.
Few Brazil players coming from European leagues have understood what the coach wants from them.
“We have a different style. It is different from what we had with Tite,” Brazil defender Emerson Royal said Wednesday. “It is not easy to play like that. Few teams in the world can do that. What Diniz is trying to do with Brazil is a very hard thing to do.”
Royal, one of the players who got the most jeers at the Maracana Stadium on Tuesday before the loss to Argentina, is another part of the team’s problems this year. The right back is among the players struggling to do well for both his club and the national team, but still starting matches for Brazil because of a lack of options and injuries.
That is also the case for defenders Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, left back Renan Lodi, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and striker Raphinha. To make it worse, Brazil have lost some of their best to injury, including starters like Neymar, Casemiro and Vinicius Júnior.
“If I were there I think I would have made some mess with them,” Neymar said on social media about the match against Argentina.
The next South American qualifying matches will take place in September, after the Copa America in the United States. That long gap will allow the team to recover some of their players and give more room to promising strikers like center forward Vitor Roque, currently injured and signed by Barcelona, and teenage sensation Endrick, who will join Real Madrid next year.
Critics will have to wait until the first friendlies of 2024 to see if any lessons have been learned. Brazil will play in Europe against England and Spain in preparation for Copa America.
Until then, Brazil’s coach will have to deal with upset fans.
“Our fans chanting ‘Ole’ for Argentina when they passed the ball was a little too much,” Diniz said after Brazil’s loss. “Getting bitter about the team because they are not winning is extremely understandable. We need to live with the jeers and the pressure.”

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat

Venezuela accuses Peru of ‘kidnapping’ football team in post-match spat
  • The diplomatic spat began after the match, when Venezuelan players accused Peruvian police of beating them when they went to greet fans
  • “The Peruvian government has carried out another arbitrary act against the Venezuelans,” Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on social media
Updated 22 November 2023
AFP

CARACAS: Venezuela on Wednesday accused the Peruvian government of “kidnapping” its national football team, accusing Lima of refusing to allow the team’s aircraft to refuel after a 1-1 draw between the two teams in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.
The diplomatic spat began after the match, when Venezuelan players accused Peruvian police of beating them when they went to greet fans on Tuesday night.
It was a tumultuous night for the South American qualifiers, after a match between Brazil and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro led to ugly clashes between fans.
“The Peruvian government has carried out another arbitrary act against the Venezuelans by preventing the plane bringing the team back from refueling,” Foreign Minister Yvan Gil wrote on social media.
“This is kidnapping as vengeance against our team which played an extraordinary match” in Lima, he added.
The Peruvian government said that it “has not ordered any measure that prohibits the refueling” of the aircraft” and that “it is taking steps to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”
“The aforementioned aircraft has been experiencing private commercial supply restrictions beyond the control of the Peruvian State,” he added.
Hours earlier, Venezuelan footballer Nahuel Ferraresi showed bandages on his right hand, saying Peruvian police “beat me.”
“These are things which should not happen. The match was over and we went to thank our Venezuelan supporters,” he said.
Ferraresi said another player had handed his jersey over to fans, and he was about to throw his to the crowd when the police blocked him.
“Then others got angry, I don’t know what happened, and (the police) took out their batons to hit us. They hit me twice... but it’s not a serious injury.”
Videos of the incident, which show Peruvian police officers brandishing their batons against the players, have gone viral on social media.
Venezuela’s football federation condemned “acts of discrimination and xenophobia” against the team and their fans.
After the draw, Peru is in last place in the qualifiers, while Venezuela — which has never qualified for a World Cup — is in an unprecedented fourth place.
Before the match, Peruvian police carried out an unusual identity check among fans, and were accused of targeting Venezuelans.
This move comes a week after a controversial decree came into force authorizing the government to expel foreigners.
Peru is home to some 1.5 million Venezuelan immigrants, many of whom have fled a crippling economic crisis at home.

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023

Countdown begins to Saudi Games 2023
  • Volleyball, kiteboarding take centre stage on opening day
  • Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in first women’s volleyball match at 9 a.m. Thursday
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: This year’s Saudi Games gets underway on Thursday, with a busy program of volleyball and kiteboarding.
The volleyball competition will be held in the Green Hall at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex in Riyadh, while Lagoona Beach in Jeddah will play host to the kiteboarding events.
Some of the Kingdom’s best women volleyball players will be on show at this year’s Games, which sees eight teams competing in two groups of four.
Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in the opener at 9 a.m., followed by Manjam Al-Mawaheb against Al-Riyadh, Al-Ittihad versus Al-Zulfi and Al-Anqaa against Al-Ahly.
The men’s competition features three groups of four, with the opening match being between Al-Ahly and Damaq. That starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday and will be followed by Al-Hidaya against Al-Wahda, Al-Hilal versus Abha and Al-Ittihad against Al-Khaleej.
The other teams taking part in the men’s volleyball are Al-Ibtisam, Al-Nasr, Al-Faisaly and Al-Safa.
The kiteboarding competition runs for three days and will see 16 competitors across the men’s and women’s events.

Baseball United inaugural All-Star Showcase in Dubai to be broadcast in over 120 countries

Baseball United inaugural All-Star Showcase in Dubai to be broadcast in over 120 countries
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Baseball United inaugural All-Star Showcase in Dubai to be broadcast in over 120 countries

Baseball United inaugural All-Star Showcase in Dubai to be broadcast in over 120 countries
  • Two-game series will be the first professional baseball games in the history of the region
  • All-Star Showcase on Nov. 24-25 will be broadcast in 127 countries, reaching nearly 200 million households
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, has announced that its All-Star Showcase on Nov. 24-25 will be broadcast in 127 countries, reaching nearly 200 million households.

The worldwide coverage includes platforms across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Pakistan, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin and South America, Europe, Australia, Canada, and the US.

Linear platforms include MBC, the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa, and Eurosport across India and surrounding South Asian countries. MBC Group operates over 20 free-to-air TV channels and radio stations across the region, including Saudi Arabia’s leading sports channel, Saudi Sports Co., while Eurosport has a network of channels available in 54 countries across 20 different languages.

A Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel and a part of the ARY Digital Network, will broadcast Baseball United’s All-Star games on their linear channel, with additional coverage on their free digital platform, ARYZAP. Baseball United has selected two Pakistani baseball prospects to compete in the All-Star Showcase alongside its best professional players — a landmark moment for baseball in the country of nearly 250 million people.

FOX Sports Australia will carry both Baseball United All-Star games. The broadcaster was also awarded streaming rights in Australia on its Kayo Sports platform.

Streaming-only platforms are headlined by Fubo Sports in the US, Canada, and Spain, and FanCode in India. Available on more than 155 million devices, Fubo Sports is a live, free-to-consumer TV network launched by FuboTV in 2019. FanCode, India’s first live-streaming platform dedicated to sports, has more than 100 million users. Three Indian prospects, including the nation’s top two pitchers, will compete in the All-Star Showcase, as well as Baseball United’s top overall draft pick, Karan Patel, who was selected by Baseball United’s Mumbai Cobras franchise earlier this year.

In addition, Major League Baseball will carry the two-game All-Star series on its flagship property, MLB.tv. Baseball United’s ownership group includes 15 current and former MLB stars, and its Showcase event will include over 40 former MLB players.

Baseball United will also stream the games free of charge on baseballunited.com in collaboration with technology partner, StreamAMG.

“We have been blessed with so many ‘firsts’ and so many milestones — particularly this week — and today’s news of our broadcast footprint is right at the top,” said Kash Shaikh, Baseball United chairman, CEO, and majority owner.

“Media rights and global viewership are critical to the success of any sports league, and broadcast reach has been a foundational pillar of our plan since day one. So, to have this type of appetite for our content for our first-ever games is really special. The lineup of broadcast partners we’ve pulled together is incredible, and it’s a testament to the potential of the sport and the power of the Baseball United brand. Most importantly, it gives our fans across the world a chance to continue on this journey with us. I am very grateful to all the great people across our entire broadcast ecosystem who are helping make all this possible.”

The All-Star Showcase will take place on a completely transformed surface at Dubai International Stadium.

