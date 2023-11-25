Can Gaza humanitarian pause be starting point for end to Israel-Hamas war?

You are here

After six weeks of relentless bombardment, a four-day pause will allow Palestinian refugees in Gaza to receive aid.
  Truce that began on Friday will facilitate the flow of aid and allow the exchange of hostages and prisoners
  Aid agencies warn the four-day pause will not be sufficient to meet the immense needs of Palestinian civilians
LONDON: Humanitarian aid organizations want the four-day truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas that came into effect on Friday in Gaza after weeks of fighting to become a permanent ceasefire.

The truce is intended to facilitate the flow of aid into Gaza and will see Israel swap 150 Palestinians held in its jails with 50 of the hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack that triggered this latest wave of violence.

Reports citing Israeli officials claim the pause in fighting may extend beyond the initial four days if Hamas agrees to release at least 10 further hostages per day.

According to the BBC, the incentive given by the Israeli government to Hamas was important for the families of hostages whose release has not yet been negotiated, with many insisting a partial deal with Hamas was not acceptable.

There were no details, however, on whether any such agreement would see the reciprocal release of any of the 7,300 Palestinians believed to be held in Israeli prisons. According to Reuters, both sides have said the fighting would resume once the truce ends.




Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip. (AP)

Although it is considered a “welcome step,” humanitarian aid organizations have branded the truce “insufficient,” emphasizing the urgent need for an immediate and total ceasefire.

Action Against Hunger, Handicap International, Medecins du Monde, the Nobel Women’s Initiative, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International, and Save the Children have described the truce as something like a band-aid on a gaping wound.

“The humanitarian pause is a welcome step in the right direction but cannot replace a ceasefire,” Jason Lee, country director of Save the Children Palestine, said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Highlighting the violence taking place in both the north and south of the embattled enclave, Lee said there “is really no safe space in Gaza.”

Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s executive director, told the UN Security Council this week that Gaza had become “the most dangerous place in the world to be a child,” adding that “the true cost of this war will be measured in children’s lives,” with more than 5,300 having been killed.

News of the temporary truce has renewed focus on the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border, which was closed for the first three weeks of fighting despite being the Palestinian enclave’s sole means of access to the outside world since Israel imposed a blockade in 2007.

INNUMBERS

• 1,400 Truckloads of humanitarian supplies permitted to enter Gaza via Egypt during the month ending Nov. 21.

• 10,000 Truckloads of commercial and humanitarian commodities permitted to enter per month prior to the war.

(Source: UN OCHA)

Since its reopening, some 1,400 trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza through Rafah, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

However, aid groups have said this is only a fraction of what Gazans need, with Chiara Saccardi, head of operations for the Middle East at Action Against Hunger, describing the present state of access through Rafah as “limited.”

Saccardi told a media briefing on Wednesday: “There is a logistical limitation on what can enter through.

“Whatever can enter right now through Rafah is not enough,” she added, calling for the opening of more entry points.

Joel Weiler, executive director of Medecins du Monde, agreed that the Rafah crossing was not sufficient to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling for the opening of Kerem Shalom on the triple Gaza Strip-Israel-Egypt border.

Weiler called Friday’s truce at best a “band-aid” and at worst “a joke” for medical organizations seeking to assist Gaza. “It is humanitarian-washing,” he added.

The UN has also been calling on Israel to open Kerem Shalom to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and commercial goods into Gaza.




A woman holding a child flees following an Israeli strike in Rafah. (AFP)

Before Israel’s 2007 embargo, the crossing was responsible for the delivery of more than 60 percent of cargo entering Gaza, according to Martin Griffiths, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

Focus, though, remains on stopping the bombardment.

Paul O’Brien, executive director of Amnesty International USA, said that given the level of destruction and the lack of supplies, the urgent needs in the besieged enclave were too deep and catastrophic to be met in a few short days.

“Meeting urgent needs in Gaza is not going to happen in a pause for a few days and is not going to happen with a few hundred aid trucks, as essential and crucial as they are,” he told a media briefing on Wednesday.

Those needs are apparent when assessing the scale of damage. Almost half of Gaza’s housing units have either been flattened or severely damaged, and more than 51 percent of education facilities destroyed.

Meanwhile, shortages of fuel have resulted in electricity blackouts, depriving water treatment plants of power and causing waterborne diseases to spread.

Danila Zizi, Handicap International’s country manager for Palestine, said the Israeli bombardment was not only killing civilians but also “causing a range of devastating injuries.”




A relative carries the body of a child during the funeral in Khan Yunis. (AFP)

These include severe spinal injuries and wounds requiring amputations, which doctors are forced to perform without anesthetics, pain relief, or proper aftercare and rehabilitation due to the blockade of aid.

“Before the current austerities, we were looking at 21 percent of persons with disabilities in Gaza. Now, we have zero visibility. We cannot even attempt to estimate how many,” she said.

Echoing O’Brien, Zizi said access to healthcare, food, and water, as well as protecting human dignity, were all continuous needs that could not be met in a few hours or days, calling the current truce insufficient “to deliver aid to 2 million people.”

She said: “We do not know what will happen with a temporary ceasefire. We are not safe to move. We need a ceasefire. We do need safe passage to assess the people in need.”

Joining the call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire across Gaza, O’Brien called on those with influence over Israel, “particularly President Biden and Congress,” to “stand for human rights, work for that sustained ceasefire.”

He urged the US to “suspend arms transfers and support for any measures that violate international humanitarian law,” calling for any breaches to be investigated as war crimes.




Smoke rising above buildings during Israeli strikes on the northern part of Gaza. (AFP)

“The IDF and the US argue that because Hamas is the target, and they live in Gaza, the IDF is adhering to humanitarian law when they bomb churches, schools, hospitals. They are wrong. And these acts must be investigated as war crimes,” O’Brien said.

Hope for a sustained ceasefire appears limited, however. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has reiterated that his government’s aim remains the complete destruction of Hamas.

For Zizi of Handicap International, however, there can be no alternative, with the four-day truce little better than the four-hour daily pause Israel agreed to implement on Nov. 9 with a view to allowing civilians in the north of Gaza to flee to safety in the south.

However, reports indicate that despite the claims of a safe haven in the south, the Israeli military has continued to target the area, as well as its own prescribed routes to safety.

As a result, humanitarian aid organizations, including UN agencies, have rejected Israel’s unilateral proposals to establish “safe zones.”

In a joint statement, these organizations said the establishment of such areas under the present conditions “risk creating harm for civilians, including large-scale loss of life.”

Turkiye, UK forge landmark defense and security deal

A defense and security agreement has been signed between Turkey and the United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter @grantshapps)
A defense and security agreement has been signed between Turkey and the United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter @grantshapps)
Updated 25 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Follow

Turkiye, UK forge landmark defense and security deal

A defense and security agreement has been signed between Turkey and the United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter @grantshapps)
  • Ankara, London ‘grasp the importance of the transatlantic character of any European security architecture,’ analyst tells Arab News
Updated 25 November 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Two NATO allies, Turkiye and the UK, have sealed an agreement to bolster their collaboration on defense and security initiatives.

The joint statement of intent, inked by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler on Nov. 22, aims to establish a framework for joint endeavors that are anticipated to fortify the security and prosperity of both nations while contributing to global stability, the UK government said via its official website.

The strategic alignment, during Shapps’ official visit to Ankara, has stirred discussions about the prospective emergence of a new European defense axis and its potential to address Turkiye’s impending fighter aircraft deficiency.

This closer partnership with the UK could amplify Turkiye’s bargaining power and strategic influence in the pursuit of acquiring new American F-16s.

Turkiye values the policy insights and outreach from British political circles and elites. Britain could lead in advancing issues like the Swedish accession and claim credit for such endeavors.

Soner Cagaptay, Analyst

“Following the signing, activity will see closer collaboration between both countries’ defense industries, the identification of possible joint training exercises in the Mediterranean, and the exploration of security support around North Africa and the Middle East,” the official statement said.

The timing of this accord is also significant. Turkish Defense Minister Guler recently said that despite Germany’s opposition, Ankara was in talks with the UK and Spain to purchase 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

Given the prolonged delays and uncertainties in securing new F-16 jets from Washington, the prospect of expediting the acquisition of Eurofighters via the UK deal is still not guaranteed because the export decision needs consent from all four partners in the Eurofighter consortium — the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Analysts speculate that Turkiye could leverage its strengthened diplomatic ties with the UK to persuade Germany not to obstruct the deal.

The UK’s BAE Systems, a key member of the consortium and with close ties to Turkiye, collaborates with Turkiye’s national Turkish Aerospace Industries on designing the indigenous 5th-generation KAAN fighter, set to be operational by 2030.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, underscored the importance of the Turkish-UK relationship, particularly in contrast to Turkiye’s less favorable ties with France, the US and Germany.

He highlighted Britain’s proactive approach in forging deeper ties with Turkiye after the 2016 failed coup attempt, a gesture appreciated by the Turkish leadership compared to the delayed responses from other NATO allies.

According to Cagaptay, amid the post-Brexit landscape, the UK seeks to expand its influence among NATO allies, potentially fostering a Turco-British alliance to counterbalance the Franco-Greco bloc.

“Turkiye values the policy insights and outreach from British political circles and elites. Britain could lead in advancing issues like the Swedish accession and claim credit for such endeavors. Ultimately, back-channel negotiations rather than megaphone diplomacy seem to be the optimal approach in engaging with the new Turkiye,” he said.

Turkiye recently notified NATO that the ratification of Sweden’s membership bid would not be concluded by the alliance’s upcoming foreign ministers meeting, underscoring Turkiye’s evolving stance within the NATO framework.

“The UK and Turkiye are two non-EU NATO nations with robust military capabilities and strong defense technological and industrial bases. They can see eye-to-eye in many items on the strategic agenda,” Dr. Can Kasapoglu, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and director of the defense research program of Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM, told Arab News.

Kasapoglu thinks both nations are distant from the “European autonomy delusion” of some NATO nations, and that they grasp the importance of the transatlantic character of any European security architecture.

“Second, the UK, compared to continental Western European countries, is more open to lucrative defense business deals. London’s stance in the Eurofighter Typhoon talks marks a solid reference,” he said.

Kasapoglu said that the UK is now pioneering the quest against Russian aggression in NATO circles. London sees how Wagner, the Russian shadow army, is pursuing its outreach to Africa.

“Turkiye is one of the few NATO nations that can tackle the Russian activity in the continent, as has been the case in Libya. Such a Turkiye-UK partnership in Africa would also augment the US AFRICOM area of responsibility,” he said.

On the Eurofighter Typhoon deal, it is still unclear whether British diplomacy can overcome Germany’s traditional caveats which, in essence, are constraining the German defense industry, Kasapoglu said.

“Should London pull it off, and if the deal extends to latest variants of the baseline, then it would provide the Turkish airpower with the very stopgap solution that it has been looking for — until the indigenous 5th-generation project KAAN kicks in,” he said.

For Kasapoglu, the Eurofighter Typhoon deal would not kill the F-16V modernization.

“One tricky issue to understand is that Turkiye is not looking for a replacement or alternative, the Turkish Air Force, ideally, will operate the F-16Vs and the Eurofighter Typhoon alongside. Surely, such a dichotomy in the arsenal would lead to higher operational costs, but better flexibility and diversification. Besides, compared to the Russian dead-end, the Eurofighter Typhoon is a safe option as to defense diplomacy and sanctions,” he said.

 

 

