Second flight in two days brings home Russians evacuated from Gaza

Palestinians fleeing the north along Salaheddine road help a man with a bandaged leg as they walk in front of Israeli army tanks in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City on November 24, 2023, following a four-day ceasefire that began early in the morning. (AFP)
Reuters
  • The latest ministry post said more than 760 evacuees had been been brought back to Russia, including more than 360 children
Reuters
GAZA: A special aircraft brought home to Moscow 105 Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza, Russia’s emergencies ministry said early on Saturday, the second such flight in as many days.
In a post on Telegram, the ministry said the group, including 55 children, flew home aboard a chartered Ilyushin-76 aircraft. A similar flight arriving a day earlier brought home 101 Russian nationals.
The latest ministry post said more than 760 evacuees had been been brought back to Russia, including more than 360 children.
The Kremlin on Wednesday hailed a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, going into effect on Friday, as the “first good news for a long time” in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. It said humanitarian pauses were the only way to build efforts for a sustainable settlement.

 

 

Mountainous terrain has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend. (Reuters)
AP
  • Workers have been trapped since Nov. 12, when landslide caused portion of 4.5-km tunnel to collapse, 200 meters from entrance
  • The tunnel was designed as part of the Chardham all-weather road, which will connect various Hindu pilgrimage sites
UTTARKASHI: Rescue teams resumed drilling on Friday to reach 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for nearly two weeks after a mechanical problem the day before delayed the evacuation effort, officials said.

The platform of the drilling machine became unstable while boring through rock debris on Thursday, temporarily halting the final phase of digging at the accident site in Uttarakhand state for about 20 hours, state government spokesperson, Kirti Panwar said.
Panwar could not say how long it would take to complete the drilling and to bring the construction workers out. They have been trapped since Nov. 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5-km tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 meters from the entrance.
As the rescue operation stretched into a 13th day, teams had drilled through 46 meters and needed to excavate up to 12 meters more to create a passageway, Panwar said.
Before the work resumed, rescuers manually dug through debris to remove pieces of metal and prevent further damage, he said.
The rescue teams also are inserting pipes into the dug-out channel and welding them together to serve as a passageway. About 46 meters of pipes have been put in so far, according to Panwar. Members of the National Disaster Response Force plan to bring the workers out one by one on stretchers that have been fitted with wheels.
Mountainous terrain in the area has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend as rescue teams attempted to dig horizontally toward the trapped workers. The machine’s high-intensity vibrations also caused more debris to fall.
The drilling had to stop again on Wednesday after the boring machine hit a metal girder, causing some damage to its blades.
Authorities have supplied the trapped workers with hot meals made of rice and lentils through a 6-inch pipe after days in which they survived on dry food sent through a narrower pipe. Oxygen is being supplied through a separate pipe.
Most of the trapped workers are migrant laborers from across the country. Many of their families have traveled to the accident site, where they have camped out for days to get updates on the rescue and in hopes of seeing their relatives soon.
“We are all waiting here, hoping they come out,” Haridwar Sharma, whose brother, Sushil, is among the workers, said. “It is not in our hands ... the administration is at it, the machinery is there. With God’s blessing, we are hopeful.”
Officials earlier released a video from a camera pushed through the pipe that showed the workers in their construction hats moving around the blocked tunnel while communicating with rescuers on walkie-talkies.
The tunnel the workers were building was designed as part of the Chardham all-weather road, which will connect various Hindu pilgrimage sites.
Some experts say the project, a flagship initiative of the federal government, will exacerbate fragile conditions in the upper Himalayas, where several towns are built atop landslide debris.

 

AFP
  • With 37 parliamentary seats already secured, Wilders has a long way to go to hit the magic 76 seats required for a stable coalition
THE HAGUE: Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders’ already difficult task of forming a government became even harder on Friday, when the head of the ruling party immediately snubbed a role in his Cabinet.
The Netherlands is under scrutiny in Europe and further afield after Wilders’s PVV Freedom Party touched off a political earthquake by comfortably winning the general election on Wednesday.
But Wilders’ dream of leading a far-right coalition as prime minister received a major blow when the liberal VVD of departing leader Mark Rutte declined to join him.
The complicated electoral maths of the Netherlands means Wilders needs the support of at least three other parties to build a stable coalition following his stunning win.

FASTFACT

With 37 parliamentary seats already secured, Wilders has a long way to go to hit the magic 76 seats required for a stable coalition.

With 37 parliamentary seats already secured, Wilders has a long way to go to hit the magic 76 seats required for a stable coalition.
Virtually assured of seven seats from the BBB farmers party, Wilders still needs to convince the pro-reform New Social Contract Party of whistleblower Pieter Omtzigt to bring him 20 seats.
But even if Wilders gets Omtzigt on board, he still needs the VVD and its 24 seats.
VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz, still reeling from an electoral battering after Rutte’s 13 scandal-hit years at the helm, said the voters had delivered a clear message.
“The big winners are the PVV and the NSC. After 13 years, we are destined for a different role. The voters said: ‘VVD, sit this round out’,” Yesilgoz told reporters.
But cryptically, she said she would “support” a center-right Cabinet, raising the possibility of the VVD voting with a minority government on a case-by-case basis.
Wilders, 60, said he was disappointed with her decision.
“This does not make it any easier. Forming a government might now take months,” he said.
Omtzigt described it as a “strange move,” pointing to the fact that the election came about after the previous VVD government collapsed in a row over immigration.
“Now she gets the chance to talk about that with Wilders and then she says: ‘Actually, we’re not going to do that’.” Yesilgoz’s comments came ahead of the first formal talks between party leaders to negotiate a coalition — a process likely to last well into next year.
The leaders appointed PVV senator Gom van Strien as “scout.” As the top party, the PVV gets first crack at forming a government.
The scout’s job is to shuttle between the parties, feeling out who is prepared to work with whom and crunching the numbers of the complex electoral maths.
The question is, can Wilders be Dutch prime minister, given past incendiary comments, including calling Moroccans “scum” and whipping up a crowd calling for “fewer, fewer” of them in the country?
“With Wilders as prime minister, the Netherlands has an impossible situation internationally,” Sarah de Lange, Professor of Political Pluralism at the University of Amsterdam, said.
She could even imagine a PVV-led coalition appointing a complete outsider as prime minister, leaving Wilders to focus on controlling his swelling ranks of MPs.
Wilders dialed down his more excessive anti-Islam, anti-immigrant rhetoric during the campaign but the PVV manifesto calls for a ban on mosques and the Qur’an, plus a referendum on leaving the EU.

 

AFP
BEIJING: French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna met Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday, as part of a short visit focused on the Israel-Hamas war as well as deepening exchanges between the two countries.
Colonna’s talks in Beijing come the same day that a truce between Israel and Hamas took effect.
“For us, all the hostages must be released. All, and not just 50,” Colonna said during a briefing with French journalists.
Paris has said that the conflict in the Middle East will be high on the agenda for Colonna and her Chinese counterparts.
“China is an actor with growing weight in the region” due to its “strong relationship” with Iran, a French diplomatic source said this week.

BACKGROUND

Beijing has this year sought to play a greater role in the Middle East, sending an envoy to the region to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“The first thing we expect from China in this conflict is to join its efforts with ours to ensure that we avoid any regional escalation,” they added.
Beijing has this year sought to play a greater role in the Middle East, sending an envoy to the region to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Colonna met her counterpart Wang at Peking University in the afternoon, restarting a high-level China-France dialogue on other areas of cooperation.
Colonna then began formal bilateral talks with Wang, before a joint press conference in the evening.
France and China will sign a series of agreements in areas such as education, culture, university exchanges and health, Paris has said.
Beijing announced on Friday that French citizens would be among a number of countries granted visa-free entry to China for up to 15 days.
Citizens of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia will also be included in the scheme, beginning Dec. 1.
Previously, only citizens of Singapore, Brunei and Japan were granted visa-free entry for stays of fewer than 15 days.
Colonna said she was “delighted” by the news.
“This is a strong announcement that will greatly facilitate mobility between our two countries,” she said.
“Now that the shadow of the epidemic has dissipated, we are delighted to see the increase in mutual visits, contacts and exchanges between our two peoples,” Foreign Minister Wang said.
France’s top diplomat was earlier received by Premier Li under the chandeliers of Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, saying China and France shared “global responsibilities” as permanent members of the Security Council.
The two must “strive to find answers to major challenges, in particular the challenges of climate, biodiversity and anything that can ease tensions in the world,” she said.
Li, in turn, noted a “positive trend of Sino-French cooperation on all fronts.”
“This close cooperation between China and France has also injected a lot of positive energy and provided more certainty to the uncertain world today,” he added.
Europe should not be afraid of working with China because of competition, Wang said at a press briefing with Colonna.
“China’s position is clear, we will adhere to our support of Europe’s strategic autonomy,” Wang said when asked about China’s view of its relationship with Europe.

 

AFP
  • The couple, along with their infant daughter Dalila, followed the advice and fled before Sarajevo was encircled by Serb forces in a years-long war that saw around 100,000 killed in Bosnia
SALAKOVAC: More than three decades after Palestinian Samir El-Barawy and his new Bosnian bride fled to Gaza to escape bloody fighting in Yugoslavia, the couple has been forced out again by war.
The flight back to Bosnia from his home in northern Gaza was filled with peril, and their house was hit by an airstrike just days after a Hamas onslaught across southern Israel triggered conflict anew.
“I left everything behind, but I’m alive,” the 59-year-old Palestinian said just days after arriving at a refugee center in Bosnia’s Salakovac.
El-Barawy said the strike on his home “was like an earthquake.”
Following the attack, El-Barawy and more than a dozen family members decided to move south along bombed-out roads littered with the dead.
“We saw corpses along the road, dead people in cars. Dogs were roaming around the corpses. There was a powerful smell,” said El-Barawy.
El-Barawy’s return to Bosnia marks a dramatic change in fortunes for his family.
The Palestinians arrived in Yugoslavia decades ago when the socialist federation welcomed students worldwide.
In 1991, he was studying in Sarajevo as war threatened to overrun Bosnia following an outbreak of fighting, first in Slovenia and then later in Croatia.
“It’s going to erupt here,” said his wife’s father as he encouraged them to leave.
The couple, along with their infant daughter Dalila, followed the advice and fled before Sarajevo was encircled by Serb forces in a years-long war that saw around 100,000 killed in Bosnia.
Despite perennial bouts of fighting amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the family prospered in Gaza.
El-Barawy ran a strawberry plantation just “500 meters from the Israeli border” and exported thousands of tons of fruit annually, including to European markets.
But El-Barawy admits that the life they once enjoyed in Gaza was gone forever.
“We decided never to go back there again. What’s left of my life, I want to live in peace. There is no more life there,” he said.
To date, 37 people have arrived in Bosnia from Gaza.
The group is part of a tiny trickle of foreign nationals and medical evacuees who have made it out of Gaza since the war erupted.
Despite the devastation, Ahmed Shahin hopes to return to Gaza and his home in Jabaliya once the war ends.
The 55-year-old pediatrician studied medicine in Bosnia in the 1990s, where he was granted the citizenship that paved the way for his evacuation from Gaza years later.
During the early days of the war in Gaza, he volunteered at the Indonesia hospital in the territory’s hard-hit north, where supplies began to run low almost immediately.
“There were no medicines, operations were done without anesthetic, amputations, and no water to wash or sterilize,” he said, saying at one point, he performed a cesarean section to save a baby after the mother was wounded and later died of a head injury.
As the war ground on, “the influx of corpses and wounded intensified,” he said.
Soon, he was no longer able to cope with the staggering loss of life and injuries.
Along with his wife, their three daughters, and their teenage son, they fled south, leaving behind the grave of another son who was killed by an air strike during an earlier conflict in 2014.
“The world is watching live the destruction of buildings full of children and women, watching the blood being spilled while it is still warm. And it does nothing,” said Shahin through tears.

 

AFP
  • London has already released two tranches of aid: £10 million and £20 million last month
LONDON: The UK will double its humanitarian aid to Gaza with a further £30 million ($37.8 million) for Palestinian civilians affected by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, foreign minister David Cameron said Friday.
Cameron met Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday and planned discussions with Palestinian officials on Friday, for talks on how UK efforts can help alleviate the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, his office said.
“I can announce new £30 million of funding which will be spent on vital aid such as shelter and medical provisions,” Cameron said in a statement.
“It is vital to protect civilians from harm, and we are urgently looking at all avenues to get aid into Gaza, including land, maritime and air routes.”
London has already released two tranches of aid: £10 million and £20 million last month.
Cameron will also discuss supporting the Palestinian Authority, “including through training and capacity building” and look toward a long-term political solution to the crisis.
His meetings come after the start of a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war, with hostages set to be released in exchange for prisoners in the first major reprieve in seven weeks of war that have claimed thousands of lives.
The two sides had agreed to silence guns and stop bombings from 7:00 am (0500 GMT) in a conflict that erupted after Hamas’s murderous raids into Israel on October 7, which Israel says killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 people hostage.
Israel’s retaliatory air, artillery and naval strikes alongside a ground offensive have killed about 15,000 people, according to the Hamas government in Gaza.
As part of the truce agreement, 13 women and children held hostage in Gaza are due to be freed at 4:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), followed by a number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, according to Qatari mediators.
Over the four days, at least 50 hostages are expected to be released, and in exchange, 150 Palestinians prisoners are expected to be released.

