Kim Jong Un reviews satellite photos of US bases in Hawaii, South Korea: state media

Kim Jong Un reviews satellite photos of US bases in Hawaii, South Korea: state media
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un visits the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration to inspect operational readiness of the reconnaissance satellites and view aerospace photographs. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
Kim Jong Un reviews satellite photos of US bases in Hawaii, South Korea: state media

Kim Jong Un reviews satellite photos of US bases in Hawaii, South Korea: state media
  Pyongyang successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit earlier this week
  Experts have said putting a working reconnaissance satellite into orbit would improve North Korea's intelligence-gathering capabilities
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
SEOUL: North Korean state media said Saturday that leader Kim Jong Un has reviewed images taken by his country’s new spy satellite of “major target regions” including the US military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and sites across South Korea.
Pyongyang successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit earlier this week, but South Korea said it was too early to determine if the satellite was functioning as the North claims.
Experts have said putting a working reconnaissance satellite into orbit would improve North Korea’s intelligence-gathering capabilities, particularly over South Korea, and provide crucial data in any military conflict.
Pyongyang previously claimed, within hours of the Tuesday launch, that Kim was shown photos of US military bases in Guam taken by the satellite, named “Malligyong-1.”
On Saturday, the North claimed Kim inspected images taken as the satellite passed over Hawaii at around 5 am, including those of “a naval base in the Pearl Harbor, the Hickam air-force base in Honolulu,” according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.
Kim also reviewed the satellite’s images of the South Korean port city of Busan, which Pyongyang said were taken at around 10 am on Saturday.
The photos included ones of the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, Pyongyang claimed.
Carl Vinson had arrived at the Busan Naval Base on Tuesday, according to Seoul’s military.
In an earlier report on Saturday, KCNA said Kim had the day before reviewed the satellite’s images of “major target regions” in the South, including its capital and cities hosting US military bases.
The Friday images also included some areas of North Korea, it added.
Among the South Korean cities mentioned, Pyeongtaek — around 60 kilometers from Seoul — hosts Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas US military installation in the world.
Pyeongtaek is also home to the Osan Air Base, which houses Seoul’s Air Force Operations Command as well as a US Air Force base.
The North’s satellite launch has since prompted the two Koreas to suspend — the South only partially — a five-year-old military accord established to de-escalate tensions on the peninsula.
Separately, the top diplomats of South Korea, Japan and the United States on Friday “strongly condemned the launch for its destabilizing effect on the region” after a joint phone call, the US State Department said in a statement.
The launch “used ballistic missile technology in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions,” it said.
Seoul’s spy agency has said that Pyongyang, after two failed attempts to put a satellite in orbit earlier this year, received help from Moscow for this week’s successful launch.
North Korea’s National Aerospace Technology Administration would continue “additional fine-tuning” of the spy satellite’s functions on Saturday, KCNA said.

Derek Chauvin, police officer who killed George Floyd, stabbed in prison

Derek Chauvin, police officer who killed George Floyd, stabbed in prison
Updated 21 sec ago
Derek Chauvin, police officer who killed George Floyd, stabbed in prison

Derek Chauvin, police officer who killed George Floyd, stabbed in prison
Updated 21 sec ago
WASHINGTON: Derek Chauvin, the US police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked massive racial justice protests in 2020, was stabbed in prison on Friday, the New York Times reported citing unnamed sources.
Chauvin, who is white, knelt on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes on a Minneapolis street despite the dying man’s pleas.
Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe” subsequently became a rallying call for the demonstrators who took to the streets in the killing’s aftermath.
The US Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed an assault to AFP without naming the person injured.
“An incarcerated individual was assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tucson,” in the southwestern state of Arizona, it said in a statement.
“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual,” the statement said. “The incarcerated individual was transported... to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”
Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in 2021, and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.
The incident was caught on video, helping galvanize huge protests and a reckoning on racism and policing in the United States and internationally.
A subsequent Justice Department probe into the Minneapolis police, the findings of which were published in June 2023, said that officers in the department routinely resorted to violent and racist practices, “including unjustified deadly force.”
The department “unlawfully discriminates against Black and Native American people when enforcing the law,” the report said.
The city of Minneapolis, in the midwestern state of Minnesota, also settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Floyd family, agreeing to pay his relatives $27 million.
Chuavin appealed his second-degree murder conviction, which was rejected by the US Supreme Court earlier this month.
“At the end of the day, the whole trial, including sentencing, was a sham,” he said from prison in a recent documentary.
After the murder, colleagues later sketched a portrait of Chauvin as a silent, rigid workaholic who often patrolled the city’s more difficult neighborhoods.
His commitment to the job earned him four medals throughout his career. But he also racked up 22 internal complaints and investigations, according to a public record scrubbed of all details.
Only one of these numerous complaints, filed by a white woman whom he had violently pulled from her car in 2007 for speeding, in front of her crying infant, was followed by a letter of reprimand.

Biden says Gaza hostages release 'only a start'

Biden says Gaza hostages release ‘only a start’
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP
Biden says Gaza hostages release ‘only a start’

Biden says Gaza hostages release ‘only a start’
  Protesters across the United States have called for Biden to push for a permanent cease-fire, with a demonstration on Thursday even interrupting the country's largest Thanksgiving Day parade in New York
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP

NANTUCKET, United States: US President Joe Biden said Friday’s release of a first group of hostages taken by Hamas was just a “start” and that there were “real” chances to extend a temporary truce in Gaza.
Speaking to reporters in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday with his family, Biden also said it was time to “renew” work on creating a two-state solution to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
A total of 24 hostages — 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and a Filipino — were turned over Friday to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza by Hamas, while Israel freed 39 women and minors held in its prisons, the Qatari foreign ministry said.
Biden, who led US efforts to secure the pause in the brutal fighting between Israel and Hamas militants controlling Gaza, said “I think the chances are real” for extending the truce.
He welcomed the way the start of the process had gone as the four-day truce to facilitate the hostage and prisoner releases held.
“This morning I’ve been engaged with my team as we began the first couple days of implementing this deal. It’s only a start, but so far it’s gone well,” he said.
Asked about the American women and children hostages who could be released as part of the deal, Biden said he did not know when they would be set free but “we expect it to occur.”
He also urged a broader effort to emerge from the crisis toward creating a viable Palestinian state to exist alongside Israel, citing the “need to renew our resolve to pursue this two-state solution.”
Protesters across the United States have called for Biden to push for a permanent cease-fire, with a demonstration on Thursday even interrupting the country’s largest Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.
As the president attended the Nantucket Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, a group of about 10 protesters chanted “Biden, Biden you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” while holding a banner that read “Free Palestine.”
Earlier in the day, as the president walked about, a handful of people shouted “free Palestine” and “cease-fire now.”
Hamas’s October 7 attack sparked an air and ground offensive by Israel, which has vowed to destroy the Palestinian militants.
In Gaza, nearly 15,000 people, 6,150 of them children, have been killed in the war, officials in the Hamas-run territory said.
About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel during the October 7 attack and around 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
 

 

Second flight in two days brings home Russians evacuated from Gaza

Second flight in two days brings home Russians evacuated from Gaza
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters
Second flight in two days brings home Russians evacuated from Gaza

Second flight in two days brings home Russians evacuated from Gaza
  The latest ministry post said more than 760 evacuees had been been brought back to Russia, including more than 360 children
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA: A special aircraft brought home to Moscow 105 Russian nationals evacuated from Gaza, Russia’s emergencies ministry said early on Saturday, the second such flight in as many days.
In a post on Telegram, the ministry said the group, including 55 children, flew home aboard a chartered Ilyushin-76 aircraft. A similar flight arriving a day earlier brought home 101 Russian nationals.
The latest ministry post said more than 760 evacuees had been been brought back to Russia, including more than 360 children.
The Kremlin on Wednesday hailed a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, going into effect on Friday, as the “first good news for a long time” in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. It said humanitarian pauses were the only way to build efforts for a sustainable settlement.

 

 

Drilling resumes to rescue 41 Indians stuck in tunnel

Mountainous terrain has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend. (Reuters)
Mountainous terrain has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend. (Reuters)
Updated 25 November 2023
AP
Drilling resumes to rescue 41 Indians stuck in tunnel

Mountainous terrain has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend. (Reuters)
  Workers have been trapped since Nov. 12, when landslide caused portion of 4.5-km tunnel to collapse, 200 meters from entrance
  The tunnel was designed as part of the Chardham all-weather road, which will connect various Hindu pilgrimage sites
Updated 25 November 2023
AP

UTTARKASHI: Rescue teams resumed drilling on Friday to reach 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel in northern India for nearly two weeks after a mechanical problem the day before delayed the evacuation effort, officials said.

The platform of the drilling machine became unstable while boring through rock debris on Thursday, temporarily halting the final phase of digging at the accident site in Uttarakhand state for about 20 hours, state government spokesperson, Kirti Panwar said.
Panwar could not say how long it would take to complete the drilling and to bring the construction workers out. They have been trapped since Nov. 12, when a landslide caused a portion of the 4.5-km tunnel they were building to collapse about 200 meters from the entrance.
As the rescue operation stretched into a 13th day, teams had drilled through 46 meters and needed to excavate up to 12 meters more to create a passageway, Panwar said.
Before the work resumed, rescuers manually dug through debris to remove pieces of metal and prevent further damage, he said.
The rescue teams also are inserting pipes into the dug-out channel and welding them together to serve as a passageway. About 46 meters of pipes have been put in so far, according to Panwar. Members of the National Disaster Response Force plan to bring the workers out one by one on stretchers that have been fitted with wheels.
Mountainous terrain in the area has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down last weekend as rescue teams attempted to dig horizontally toward the trapped workers. The machine’s high-intensity vibrations also caused more debris to fall.
The drilling had to stop again on Wednesday after the boring machine hit a metal girder, causing some damage to its blades.
Authorities have supplied the trapped workers with hot meals made of rice and lentils through a 6-inch pipe after days in which they survived on dry food sent through a narrower pipe. Oxygen is being supplied through a separate pipe.
Most of the trapped workers are migrant laborers from across the country. Many of their families have traveled to the accident site, where they have camped out for days to get updates on the rescue and in hopes of seeing their relatives soon.
“We are all waiting here, hoping they come out,” Haridwar Sharma, whose brother, Sushil, is among the workers, said. “It is not in our hands ... the administration is at it, the machinery is there. With God’s blessing, we are hopeful.”
Officials earlier released a video from a camera pushed through the pipe that showed the workers in their construction hats moving around the blocked tunnel while communicating with rescuers on walkie-talkies.
The tunnel the workers were building was designed as part of the Chardham all-weather road, which will connect various Hindu pilgrimage sites.
Some experts say the project, a flagship initiative of the federal government, will exacerbate fragile conditions in the upper Himalayas, where several towns are built atop landslide debris.

 

Blow for Dutch firebrand Wilders as ruling party snubs Cabinet role

Blow for Dutch firebrand Wilders as ruling party snubs Cabinet role
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP
Blow for Dutch firebrand Wilders as ruling party snubs Cabinet role

Blow for Dutch firebrand Wilders as ruling party snubs Cabinet role
  With 37 parliamentary seats already secured, Wilders has a long way to go to hit the magic 76 seats required for a stable coalition
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders’ already difficult task of forming a government became even harder on Friday, when the head of the ruling party immediately snubbed a role in his Cabinet.
The Netherlands is under scrutiny in Europe and further afield after Wilders’s PVV Freedom Party touched off a political earthquake by comfortably winning the general election on Wednesday.
But Wilders’ dream of leading a far-right coalition as prime minister received a major blow when the liberal VVD of departing leader Mark Rutte declined to join him.
The complicated electoral maths of the Netherlands means Wilders needs the support of at least three other parties to build a stable coalition following his stunning win.

FASTFACT

With 37 parliamentary seats already secured, Wilders has a long way to go to hit the magic 76 seats required for a stable coalition.

With 37 parliamentary seats already secured, Wilders has a long way to go to hit the magic 76 seats required for a stable coalition.
Virtually assured of seven seats from the BBB farmers party, Wilders still needs to convince the pro-reform New Social Contract Party of whistleblower Pieter Omtzigt to bring him 20 seats.
But even if Wilders gets Omtzigt on board, he still needs the VVD and its 24 seats.
VVD leader Dilan Yesilgoz, still reeling from an electoral battering after Rutte’s 13 scandal-hit years at the helm, said the voters had delivered a clear message.
“The big winners are the PVV and the NSC. After 13 years, we are destined for a different role. The voters said: ‘VVD, sit this round out’,” Yesilgoz told reporters.
But cryptically, she said she would “support” a center-right Cabinet, raising the possibility of the VVD voting with a minority government on a case-by-case basis.
Wilders, 60, said he was disappointed with her decision.
“This does not make it any easier. Forming a government might now take months,” he said.
Omtzigt described it as a “strange move,” pointing to the fact that the election came about after the previous VVD government collapsed in a row over immigration.
“Now she gets the chance to talk about that with Wilders and then she says: ‘Actually, we’re not going to do that’.” Yesilgoz’s comments came ahead of the first formal talks between party leaders to negotiate a coalition — a process likely to last well into next year.
The leaders appointed PVV senator Gom van Strien as “scout.” As the top party, the PVV gets first crack at forming a government.
The scout’s job is to shuttle between the parties, feeling out who is prepared to work with whom and crunching the numbers of the complex electoral maths.
The question is, can Wilders be Dutch prime minister, given past incendiary comments, including calling Moroccans “scum” and whipping up a crowd calling for “fewer, fewer” of them in the country?
“With Wilders as prime minister, the Netherlands has an impossible situation internationally,” Sarah de Lange, Professor of Political Pluralism at the University of Amsterdam, said.
She could even imagine a PVV-led coalition appointing a complete outsider as prime minister, leaving Wilders to focus on controlling his swelling ranks of MPs.
Wilders dialed down his more excessive anti-Islam, anti-immigrant rhetoric during the campaign but the PVV manifesto calls for a ban on mosques and the Qur’an, plus a referendum on leaving the EU.

 

