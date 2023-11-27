You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region’s halal cuisine on global culinary map

Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region’s halal cuisine on global culinary map

Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region’s halal cuisine on global culinary map
Servers place Mindanao dishes on the table for guests at an event hosted by the Philippine Department of Tourism to promote halal food from the region in Makati City. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/guyda

Updated 27 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region’s halal cuisine on global culinary map

Philippines wants to put southern Muslim region’s halal cuisine on global culinary map
  • Philippines positions itself as a Muslim-friendly destination to revive post-pandemic tourism
  • Halal food from Mindanao is ‘celebration of the Filipino narrative,’ official says
Updated 27 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

MANILA: The Philippines wants to promote halal cuisine from Mindanao and put the island on the global culinary map, a tourism official said on Monday as efforts are underway to attract more Muslim travelers from around the globe to the region.  

Tourism is a key sector of the economy for the Philippines, an archipelagic country known for its white sand beaches and beautiful diving spots, with the sector contributing nearly 13 percent, or about $44 billion, of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019.  

After the global travel industry ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila expanded its tourism goals to revive the sector and began to position itself as a Muslim-friendly destination.  

“We are promoting Filipino halal food, specifically Muslim Mindanao food, because we want more people to go to Mindanao,” Myra Paz Abubakar, the Department of Tourism undersecretary for Muslim affairs, told Arab News on Monday. 

The southern island of Mindanao is one of the few regions with a sizeable Muslim population in the Philippines, a minority group that makes up around 6 percent of the country’s 110 million predominantly Catholic population. Many Muslim communities also reside in the Sulu archipelago and the central-western province of Palawan. 

“Apart from world-class destinations, Mindanao also boasts of world-class cuisine that cannot be found anywhere else. World-class because it is built off of centuries upon centuries of Islamic history, evolving from family to family, generation to generation,” she said.  

“Muslim Mindanao food is a celebration of the Filipino narrative, showcasing each and every vibrant color of Mindanao.”  

The Department of Tourism hosted an event last week in Makati City to promote Mindanao cuisine, which was attended by envoys from various countries and served halal dishes made by Muslim chefs.  

The menu included the kinilaw, a Philippine take on the ceviche consisting of scallops, sea urchin and Spanish mackerel, and dinilutan a seda, a grilled swordfish with coconut and lime dressing from Maguindanao province, among other delicacies from the region.

For some guests, the culinary introduction was impressive.  

“It was amazing. I totally enjoyed the culinary delights, the flavors of Mindanao … I really felt as if I’m in Mindanao tasting the flavors,” Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino told reporters.

The Philippine Secretary of Tourism Christina Frasco encouraged travelers to explore Mindanao at the event, hoping that the meal had given people “more reasons to love the Philippines.”  

She said: “May the culinary delights of Mindanao that mirror that region’s diverse, vibrant, and brimming with heritage, encourage all of you to … visit Mindanao and to savor Muslim Mindanao’s varied tourism offerings.” 

The Department of Tourism’s Abubakar said her office will continue efforts to attract international Muslim travelers.  

“As much as possible, we really would like to push for halal tourism,” she said. “It has always been my wish for the Middle East market … to come to the Philippines and visit us.”  

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippines considers return to ‘fold’ of International Criminal Court
World
Philippines considers return to ‘fold’ of International Criminal Court
Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system
World
Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system

China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks

China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks
Updated 27 November 2023
AFP
Follow

China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks

China’s top diplomat to visit UN for Israel-Hamas talks
Updated 27 November 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit New York this week to hold a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
“As it holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month, China will hold a high-level meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on November 29,” spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
Wang Yi will preside over the meeting, he added.
Hamas militants poured across the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
In response, Israel launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to Gaza’s Hamas government.
China said last week it welcomed a truce between Israel-Hamas, which began Friday and led to dozens of hostages being freed and the release of more than 100 Palestinian prisoners.
The deal entered its final 24 hours on Monday.
Beijing hoped this week’s UN talks would achieve “a cease-fire and an end to the fighting” and make “contributions to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” Wang Wenbin said.
China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an “international peace conference” to resolve the fighting.

Topics: War on Gaza China United Nations Israel Hamas

Related

Visitors pass by the children's hospital with a sign "Patient entrance" in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP)
World
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Over 200 Chinese firms to attend business event in Saudi Arabia amid growing trade ties
Business & Economy
Over 200 Chinese firms to attend business event in Saudi Arabia amid growing trade ties

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai

Indian Prime Minister Modi to attend COP28 in Dubai
  • Modi will be in UAE for two days from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1
  • Climate change has been important priority of India’s G20 Presidency
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit UAE to attend the UN climate conference (COP28) in Dubai starting this week, underlying the country’s commitment to the issue of climate change, the government said in a statement.

Modi will be in UAE for two days from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

“Climate change has been an important priority area of India’s G20 Presidency... COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes,” the statement said on Sunday.

During India’s recently concluded presidency of the G20, leaders agreed to pursue tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and accepted the need to phase-down unabated coal power, but stopped short of setting major climate goals.

Last week Reuters reported, France, backed by the United States, plans to seek a halt to private financing for coal-based power plants during the UN climate conference.

India is unlikely to favor such a plan and the proposal could further divide the group as major emerging nations like India still depend on coal to fuel its fast economic growth.

About 73 percent of electricity consumed in India is produced using coal, even though the country has increased its non-fossil capacity to 44 percent of its total installed power generation capacity.

Topics: India Narendra Modi Modi Dubai

Related

Pakistani PM to sign billion-dollar deals in UAE, Kuwait during week-long Gulf visit
Pakistan
Pakistani PM to sign billion-dollar deals in UAE, Kuwait during week-long Gulf visit
US President Joe Biden to miss COP28 climate summit in Dubai
World
US President Joe Biden to miss COP28 climate summit in Dubai

Rainy weather closing in on Indian rescuers trying to reach workers trapped in tunnel

Rainy weather closing in on Indian rescuers trying to reach workers trapped in tunnel
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Rainy weather closing in on Indian rescuers trying to reach workers trapped in tunnel

Rainy weather closing in on Indian rescuers trying to reach workers trapped in tunnel
  • Workers have been stuck in the 4.5 km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on Nov. 12
  • 41 trapped men have been getting food, water, light, oxygen, and medicines through a narrow pipe
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters

SILKYARA: Wet weather expected on Monday could mean more complications for the rescue of 41 construction workers trapped in a tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for more than two weeks but rescue leaders said they are prepared to deal with it.

The workers, from some of India’s poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5 km (3 miles) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it collapsed on Nov. 12.

Bad weather was approaching with thunderstorms, hail and lower temperatures expected in the mountains but rescue organizers said they would handle it.

“They are trained in working in every situation so that’s not a worry for us,” said Mahmood Ahmad, managing director of the NHIDCL company, which is building the tunnel and helping with the rescue, referring to rescue teams.

The 41 trapped men have been getting food, water, light, oxygen, and medicines through a narrow pipe but efforts to dig them a tunnel to bring them out have run into a series of snags.

Rescuers trying to drill a tunnel horizontally through the rocks trapping the men have been plagued by damage to their machinery and have resorted to drilling by hand, after clearing away the broken equipment.

On Sunday, they opened another route to the men, aiming to drill a shaft straight down from the top of the mountain above them to get them out.

“Difficulties will come, difficulties have been coming, but we are prepared for it,” said Jasvant Kapoor, a general manager of the SJVNL drilling company which is in charge of the new shaft.

As well as the thunder and hail, cold weather is setting in with a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 degrees Fahrenheit) expected on Monday.

The tunnel is part of the Char Dham highway, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most ambitious projects, aimed at connecting four Hindu pilgrimage sites through 890 km of roads.

Authorities have not said what caused the initial cave-in that trapped the men as they were nearing the end of their night shift but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes, and floods.

Topics: India weather rain Tunnel

India to remain fastest-growing major economy, but demand uneven — Reuters poll

India to remain fastest-growing major economy, but demand uneven — Reuters poll
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

India to remain fastest-growing major economy, but demand uneven — Reuters poll

India to remain fastest-growing major economy, but demand uneven — Reuters poll
  • India GDP growth forecast to average 6.4% this fiscal year, 6.3% following year, driven partly by higher government capital expenditure
  • India’s growth would easily outpace most other economies, many of which slowed dramatically following interest rate rises to tame inflation
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s economic expansion likely moderated but remained strong in the September quarter, supported by robust service activity and solid urban demand despite a global slowdown dampening export growth, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast to have slowed to 6.8 percent in the July-September quarter from 7.8 percent in the previous quarter, according to the median forecast of 55 economists polled from Nov. 17-27.

But forecasters see that as a minor slowdown from an exceptionally strong quarter for Asia’s third-largest economy, which is expected by the same group of economists to grow more than 6.0 percent over coming years, currently the fastest among major economies.

Even as an erratic monsoon led to a spike in inflation last quarter, consumer demand — which contributes about 60 percent of GDP growth — remained strong in a country of over 1.4 billion people, largely driven by urban dwellers.

Forecasts for the data, due on Thursday, ranged from 5.6 percent to 7.4 percent.

“Headline growth likely remained resilient...with utilities, services and construction showing robust growth. Domestic demand remains the key economic driver of activity, as external demand continues to remain weak,” Rahul Bajoria at Barclays said in a note.

India GDP growth is forecast to average 6.4 percent this fiscal year ending March 31 and 6.3 percent in the following year, driven partly by higher government capital expenditure, according to the wider Reuters poll.

That expected growth would easily outpace most other economies, many of which have slowed dramatically following a historic series of central bank interest rate rises to tame inflation. The Reserve Bank of India’s efforts have been mild by comparison.

Capital expenditure was 4.91 trillion Indian rupees ($58.98 billion) in the first six months of the fiscal year, higher than 3.43 trillion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Economists predict capital spending will climb even higher in the run-up to a national election slated for May 2024.

Asked what would be the primary driver of economic growth for the remainder of this fiscal year, economists were nearly split between government spending (14) and consumption (13). Five said investment.

But consumer demand is not uniform across the world’s most populous country, which contains some of the biggest cities globally. Two-thirds of Indians live outside of cities.

While rural demand took a hit in the July-September quarter due to higher prices for everyday items, urban demand held strong. However, weakness in rural demand is expected to be short-lived.

A strong 69 percent majority of economists who answered a separate question, 20 of 29, said the gap between rural and urban consumption would narrow over the coming two to three years. Six said it would remain the same, and three said it would widen further.

“We expect private consumption growth to recover further as it narrows the gap between rural and urban demand and between goods and services,” Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note.

Chachra said an improvement in purchasing power as core inflation moderates would help rural consumption.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

Topics: India Indian economy

Lightning strikes in India’s Gujarat kill 24

Lightning strikes in India’s Gujarat kill 24
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Lightning strikes in India’s Gujarat kill 24

Lightning strikes in India’s Gujarat kill 24
  • State was hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms on Sunday and Monday
  • A year previously, in August 2019, 31 people died in the state in rain-related incidents
Updated 27 November 2023
Reuters

AHMEDABAD: Twenty-four people have died by lightning strikes and about 23 have been left injured in rain-related incidents in the western Indian state of Gujarat over the past two days, government officials said, with rains continuing on Monday morning.

The state was hit by heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms on Sunday and Monday, with some places receiving up to 144 mm (5.7 inches) of rain in the 24 hours ending Monday morning, according to state government data.

The rains caused damage to houses and loss of cattle across the state.

“We will begin a survey soon to assess the loss suffered,” Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavij Patel said on Monday, adding that compensation will be paid to victims on the basis of the survey’s results.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall to continue in parts of the state on Monday.

Gujarat is not unfamiliar with rain-related calamities. In August 2020, 14 people died in the state over just two days in various incidents related to heavy rains and flooding.

A year previously, in August 2019, 31 people died in the state in rain-related incidents.

Topics: India Gujarat weather rain lightning

Latest updates

Saudi Tourism Authority holds largest international promotional campaign in China
The Saudi Tourism Authority recently held its first international promotional campaign in China. (SPA)
UAE welcomes third group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
UAE welcomes third group of wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients
Saudi ambassador to UK appointed IMO president
Saudi ambassador to UK appointed IMO president
Jeddah set to host second preliminary regatta of 37th America’s Cup 
Jeddah set to host second preliminary regatta of 37th America’s Cup 
Villa and Maldini in Saudi to promote FIFA Club World Cup 2023
Villa and Maldini in Saudi to promote FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.