You are here

  • Home
  • Special lending mechanism helping boost investment in Jazan region

Special lending mechanism helping boost investment in Jazan region

Investment Ministry official Sami bin Mohammed Al-Hamoud speaks at the Jazan Investment Forum 2023.
Investment Ministry official Sami bin Mohammed Al-Hamoud speaks at the Jazan Investment Forum 2023.
Short Url

https://arab.news/mz962

Updated 26 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

Special lending mechanism helping boost investment in Jazan region

Special lending mechanism helping boost investment in Jazan region
Updated 26 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region is attracting investments thanks to the lending mechanisms offered to regional investors, according to the assistant minister of industry and mineral resources for planning and development.

In a panel titled “Strategic directions for investment in the Jazan region” during the Jazan Investment Forum 2023, Sami bin Mohammed Al-Hamoud explained that Jazan is among the regions receiving generous government support and financing solutions in an attempt to boost investment and development.

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s strategic decision to develop the region as a special economic zone catering to the logistics industry.

“What distinguishes the lending mechanisms for investors in the Jazan region is that the region is one of the regions where 75 percent of the cost of these projects is covered, compared to some other regions,” Al-Hamoud said.

“The Industrial and Logistics Development Program has worked over the past years to prepare about 190 hectares as industrial areas, equipping approximately 250 factories,” he added.

Al-Hamoud added that the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, with its supervision of Jazan City for Political and Transformational Industries, offers a wide range of investment opportunities today.

Also speaking during the discussion, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment for Investment Development Saleh bin Ali Al-Khabti said: “In the Ministry of Investment, we have a target of more than SR12 trillion ($3.19 trillion) for fixed capital formation. This means that we will not forget Jazan, but the pressure on it will increase due to the presence of more than 22 sectors working to develop opportunities there,” Al-Khabti stressed.

“We attract qualitative investments that open new supply chains through our work in various countries,” he added.

Taking place on Wednesday, the forum held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to introduce economic advantages in the logistics and agriculture sectors.    

In addition, the event will shed light on the environmental and climatic diversity of the region, particularly Farasan Island, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Visitors will have the opportunity to delve into Jazan’s rich heritage, explore monuments dating back to 8,000 BC, and learn more about the area’s importance as an agricultural site with diverse crops.  

Throughout 2022 and 2023, Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region attracted over SR1 billion in investments, gaining ground as a commercial district.

Topics: Jazan Investment forum

Related

Jazan Investment Forum to showcase Saudi ‘food basket’ region
Business & Economy
Jazan Investment Forum to showcase Saudi ‘food basket’ region

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,103

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,103
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,103

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,103
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 2.13 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 11,103.05.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.26 billion ($1.01 million) as 119 of the listed stocks advanced, while 96 retreated. 

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also rose 450.85 points, or 1.83 percent, to close at 25,082.06. This comes as 30 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 19 retreated.

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 0.58 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 1,430.21.

The best-performing stock of the day was Anaam International Holding Group. The company’s share price surged 9.09 percent to SR0.96.

Other top performers include Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices soared by 8.25 percent and 7.14 percent to stand at SR37.40 and SR0.15, respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Saudi Fisheries Co.

The worst performers were Naseej International Trading Co. as well as Lumi Rental Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.57 percent and 3.16 percent to stand at SR54 and SR94.90, respectively.

Moreover, other worst performers include Development Works Food Co. and National Co. for Learning and Education.

On the announcements front, Meyar Co. announced that it had obtained financing from the Italian Export Credit and Insurance Agency “SACE-Rome” to purchase new production lines from the Italian company SIMEM S.P.A.

Meanwhile, Saudi Cable Co. announced the signing of a tripartite agreement to transfer the debt of Al-Rajhi Banking and Investment Co. and Tathmeer Investment Co.

According to a statement, it is expected that this agreement will have a positive financial impact on the company in general and on the Financial Restructuring Proposal, particularly in the first quarter of 2024.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index inches up to close at 11,101

Riyadh to host Thai exhibition that promises to be a cultural extravaganza 

Riyadh to host Thai exhibition that promises to be a cultural extravaganza 
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Mahmoud Shukri
Follow

Riyadh to host Thai exhibition that promises to be a cultural extravaganza 

Riyadh to host Thai exhibition that promises to be a cultural extravaganza 
Updated 7 min 37 sec ago
Mahmoud Shukri

thaRIYADH: Trade ties between Saudi Arabia and Thailand are set strengthen further with an exhibition next month in Riyadh, aimed at redefining the Asian country’s presence in the Middle East. 

The Thailand Mega Fair is poised to be a business and entertainment event that showcases premium and innovative Thai products and services across various sectors. 

Scheduled from Dec. 13-16, the Arena Riyadh will transform to not only a trade display but also a cultural extravaganza featuring daily Thai performances and immersive experiences portraying the cultural heritage of the country. 

Organized by Index Creative Village Public Co. in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand and Cosmos Events Co., industries set to be involved include food and beverage, tourism and hospitality, as well as smart agricultural and innovation, fragrances, and health and wellness.

Luxury building and décor, and lifestyle products will also be represented.

Speaking during a press conference at the Iconsiam in Bangkok on Tuesday, Abdulaziz Al-Sakran, deputy governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Foreign Trade, said: “This event will mark a great milestone in the strong relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Thailand.” 

He added that since 2020 the trade volume between the two countries have been on an upward trajectory, reaching approximately $10 billion last year and that this “will increase in upcoming years as there are still untapped potential to be achieved in cooperation and collaboration together.” 

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, said: “This year marks a good sign of the diplomatic tie and a significant new beginning that will enhance trade, investment, tourism, and various other aspects of the relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.” 

He added: “There will be more than 200 brands presenting over 1,000 products from Thai leading companies and SME (small and medium enterprise) entrepreneurs.” 

Chadatip Chutrakul, CEO of Siam Piwat Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is considered a market with high potential and high-quality tourists.” 

She explained that the number of tourists has jumped from 96,000 in 2022 to 131,336 in the first nine months of this year, making it the top destination in the Central and East Asian region. 

It is expected that the number of Saudi tourists will increase to 149,000 in 2023 and 156,000 in 2024. 

With over 8,000 visitors expected to attend, the event will serve as an opportunity for business-to-business importers, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as developers and government authorities to connect with Thailand’s business ecosystem. 

Topics: Thailand Mega Fair Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Foreign Trade Thai Chamber of Commerce saudi-thai relations

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank and Thai counterpart sign MoU to propel trade exchange
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank and Thai counterpart sign MoU to propel trade exchange

KSA’s Cenomi Group in deal with Turkiye’s Trendyol for online marketplace

KSA’s Cenomi Group in deal with Turkiye’s Trendyol for online marketplace
Updated 35 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

KSA’s Cenomi Group in deal with Turkiye’s Trendyol for online marketplace

KSA’s Cenomi Group in deal with Turkiye’s Trendyol for online marketplace
Updated 35 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cenomi Group has partnered with Türkiye’s Trendyol to operate an online fashion and lifestyle marketplace across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. 

Trendyol’s existing platform in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, will be rebranded in the coming months, offering a wide range of products across multiple categories, according to a press statement. 

Under a memorandum of understanding, the new platform will feature Cenomi’s large brand portfolio, sellers from the Trendyol ecosystem, and the Turkish firm’s own-brand fashion collections.
Mohamad Mourad, CEO of Cenomi Group, said: “We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with Trendyol to create something truly unique for customers and brand partners in the region.”  

He added: “The platform will combine Trendyol’s world-class technology and vast seller base with Cenomi’s product portfolio, local omnichannel presence, end-to-end delivery and flagship customer care. With this new venture, we are continuing our mission to be the go-to platform for leading brands to grow in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”   

The press release highlighted that Trendyol’s recent launch in the GCC region resulted in its platform becoming the most downloaded shopping app in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reaching the 30,000 daily orders mark in November.  

The new joint platform is expected to maintain this momentum and grow the annual order volume to over 15 million in 2024, the release added.
“Trendyol’s expansion into the Gulf is one of the most important growth strategies for our company so we are thrilled to be partnering with Cenomi to deliver an online retail proposition that is bound to excite customers right across the region,” said Caglayan Cetin, president of Trendyol Group.  

Earlier this month, Cenomi Retail, a subsidiary of Cenomi Group, announced the launch of Cenomi Academy to support the new generation of retail sector experts in Saudi Arabia.  

The academy, with a capacity of more than 1,000 trainees, aims to enroll qualified young people in entry-level employment training programs, strengthening the retail sector in the Kingdom.

Topics: fashion online expansion GCC

Related

Cenomi opens first Fnac flagship in Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Cenomi opens first Fnac flagship in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Holding increases its Citigroup shares 

Kingdom Holding increases its Citigroup shares 
Updated 48 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom Holding increases its Citigroup shares 

Kingdom Holding increases its Citigroup shares 
Updated 48 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Co. has raised its ownership in Citigroup from 1.63 percent to 2.2 percent after acquiring about $450 million from the billionaire’s stake in the bank. 

According to a statement on Tadawul, published on Wednesday, the firm purchased the Citigroup shares owned by the company’s chairman with a total value of over SR1.68 (more than $449 million) to support its strategic plans, and with the transaction execution date set for Nov. 28. 

The statement clarified the anticipated impact of the deal on the company and its operations, emphasizing that KHC functions as an investment holding entity and the exchange aligns with its regular business activities. 

The publicly listed company disclosed that it utilized its internal resources to finance the transfer.

Topics: Kingdom Holding Citigroup

Retal inks $100m deal with ROSHN to develop 363 residential units

Retal inks $100m deal with ROSHN to develop 363 residential units
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Retal inks $100m deal with ROSHN to develop 363 residential units

Retal inks $100m deal with ROSHN to develop 363 residential units
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer ROSHN’s residential portfolio will be bolstered following an SR374.76 million ($99.92 million) deal with Retal Urban Development Co.

The agreement has a term of 36 months and entails the purchase and development of land for 363 housing units in ROSHN’s SEDRA residential neighborhood in Riyadh, Retal said in a statement to Tadawul.

The firm added that the deal’s financial impact is expected to appear in the company’s financials from 2024 to 2026.

Retal added that there are no related parties included in the exchange.

SEDRA is the first ROSHN project in Saudi Arabia and is being developed over eight phases in Riyadh’s northern sector.

In November 2022, ROSHN successfully started the key handover for the initial phase of the SEDRA expansion, ahead of the scheduled timeline.

In October 2023, ROSHN launched the sales for the third phase of SEDRA residential projects. The project, which spans across an area of 20 million sq. meters, offers 3,438 new residences.

Aligned with ROSHN’s commitment toward sustainability, the third phase of SEDRA is equipped with advanced insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

The deal comes in the wake of Retal finalizing an agreement valued at SR1.2 billion with Jubail and Yanbu Industrial Cities Services Co. This deal will see the development of 897 residential units in Jubail Industrial City.

On Nov. 21, Retal signed two development agreements with National Housing Co. to build residential units in Riyadh and Jeddah at SR925 million.

Under the pact with NHC, Retal will develop 366 residential units in Zone 1 and 2 in Riyadh and 803 houses in Jeddah.

In the same month, Retal signed one more deal with NHC to produce 366 residential units in Zones 1 and 2 on Al Shafa Residential Land in Riyadh at an estimated value of SR290 million.

Topics: retal ROSHN

Related

Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 
Business & Economy
Retal signs $320m infrastructure development agreement in Jubail 

Latest updates

Special lending mechanism helping boost investment in Jazan region
Special lending mechanism helping boost investment in Jazan region
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,103
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,103
UN calls for ‘irreversible’ move toward two-state solution to Israel crisis
UN calls for ‘irreversible’ move toward two-state solution to Israel crisis
Riyadh to host Thai exhibition that promises to be a cultural extravaganza 
Riyadh to host Thai exhibition that promises to be a cultural extravaganza 
Marcos to call attention to climate financing commitments at COP28
Marcos to call attention to climate financing commitments at COP28

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.